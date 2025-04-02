NuFace Mini review, before & after | Does the 5 minute face lift work? (2025)

Last Updated on March 6, 2024 by Eve Dawes

I used the NuFACE mini for 60 days, here’s what happened

NuFace mini facial toning device is the microcurrent device you’ve seen hyped up everywhere as the 5 minute facelift so I put it to the test every day for 60 days with their NuFACE gel primer as recommended to see if it actually worked. This is my experience, NuFACE before and after photos and videos at 30 and 60 days and whether it worked for me or not in this honest NuFace Mini review.

NuFACE mini review

I’m sharing my NuFace review as I tried the NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device for 60 days & wanted to share my NuFace before and after results, the mistakes I made, tips for using the NuFACE mini device and a tutorial once I figured it out.

They call it the 5 minute facelift due to the effects the microcurrent is supposed to have on your face and neck muscles but does it actually do anything?

Is NuFACE facial toning device easy to use

The NuFace mini is pretty easy to use once you get the hang of it. The 3 mistakes I made the first time I used it was not using enough serum and moving it too quickly. Once you get used to the frequency of the beeps, about 6 seconds between each, you get used to pacing the speed of each pass. It auto shuts off after the 5 minute facelift as they call it. It’s also easy to switch between intensities simply by pressing the center button.

I’ve found using it in the morning works best for me. As that way I benefit from any lifting effects during the day. I then wash my face and do my makeup as I find the NuFace gel primer tends to pill under my makeup.

Tips for using the NuFACE mini device

The biggest tip I have for you is to make sure you use enough of their NuFace gel primer or activating serum. When you don’t you’ll feel the microcurrent and it’ll drag your skin.

Apply a small amount to one section at a time so that it doesn’t dry out too fast. I’ve found applying to each of these areas, then treating that area and then moving on works best:

Your forehead

One side of your face from under your eyes and down your neck.

Repeat on the other side.

If it dries out at anytime just add more serum. Yes, it you do get through a decent amount of it but you don’t need a full pump each time. Just press it lightly to release less serum at a time.

Doe NuFace hurt to use

I didn’t find that it did. Although I did build up to the strongest intensity over a few days. The only time I ever felt the microcurrent was when I didn’t use enough serum. It does leave my skin red for a few minutes afterwards but that’s about the only downtime I’ve experienced.

Is the NuFace mini device safe to use?

I’ll leave the answer to this question to the professionals. You can learn more about the NuFACE Trinity and Mini in these articles but they do say it’s FDA approved.

Does NuFACE Mini facial toning device work?

The most important question really is does the NuFACE mini device work? I’ll let you be the judge from my before and after photos. I’ll also update this post again in a few months with some more photos and whether or not I’ve been still using it or not.

I’m going to try and keep using it as I did say to my husband the other day I thought my face looked different. Maybe it was the makeup, maybe it was contouring from using the device that morning. Either way, it’s an expensive device to leave to just gather dust in a drawer, so I’m motivated to keep going with it.

NuFACE before and after

These are my NUFACE before and after photos after the 1st use, after 30 days and after 60 days of using it every single day. I’ll post more profile smiling photos so you can see any differences to my crows feet and cheek bones.

I wasn’t going to say anything but around the eyes and resting forehead wrinkles is where I feel I can actually see a difference in the NuFACE before and after photos.

However, I’ve just found something I love even more and that’s ZIIP Halo. So if you’re deciding between the 2 definitely consider ZIIP as it also offers nanocurrent along with the microcurrent.

What’s the difference between the NuFace gel primers & are they necessary

You need to use one of NuFACE gel primers or serums as a microcurrent activator. I’d definitely recommend using theirs versus one you may already have as theirs are electrically-charged to improve the results of NuFACE microcurrent devices.

There’s a couple of options, both of which get 5 star reviews and have hyaluronic acid and I use both in the Nuface review video. The white Hydrating Aqua Gel which is supposed to hydrate and plump skin and fight dullness, dryness, signs of ageing and uneven skin tone on all skin types.

The other is the blue NuFACE Firming and Brightening Silk Crème which has hydrating hyaluronic acid, African leaf juice and moisturizing botanicals and is designer to tighten skin and create a dewy glow.

Honestly, I can’t really tell the difference and wash both off after the treatment anyway. They say to use it daily as a makeup primer but I find it pills under makeup.

All of their products are Vegan and cruelty-free.

Shop NuFACE facial toning device sale

They’re on sale right now at CurrentBody. So if you’ve been wanting to try this microcurrent facial toning device, now’s the time to take advantage of their up to 40% off sale. I’ve included both the NuFACE Trinity, classic mini, mini and various bundles. Including one which has the CurrentBody LED mask that I’ve reviewed on here before.

If the sale’s over, you can use discount code GLAMOURCBfor 15% off instead.

