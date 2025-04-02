NuFace Mini Review: Is It Sculpt and Smooth as it Claims? (2025)

As a beauty writer, I’m bombarded with new products, services, and devices. I was lucky enough to recently try the NuFace Mini, an at-home microcurrent device that many people recommended and is frequently mentioned in numerous NuFace reviews. I have always struggled with dry skin and I noticed a few wrinkles on my forehead and crows’ feet and thought that I would need Botox someday to get rid of it. So, I decided to try at-home skincare tools before I made the commitment to starting Botox. I used the NuFace Mini, which uses microcurrent technology to sculpt and tighten the skin, for a month. Although I'm familiar with microcurrent facials and have noticed a significant difference in my face’s appearance post-treatment, I've always gone to a professional. I wanted to see if I could achieve the same results with an at-home tool. Keep reading to learn about my experience and learn what dermatologists say about at-home microcurrent therapy devices.

What is NuFace?

The NuFace Mini (and its larger cousin, the NuFace) is a microcurrent device designed to lift the eyebrows, contour the jawline, reduce wrinkles and nasal labial folds, and lift jowls. It’s intended to boost collagen and elastin production to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The NuFace full-sized device costs about $400, but the NuFace Mini, which is reportedly almost as efficient and half the price, was a delight to try.

While microcurrent therapy is a non-invasive treatment that stimulates the muscles under the skin to lift the skin, it remains to be determined if the devices stimulate collagen production and cellular regeneration. According to dermatologists, these devices can be helpful as part of a combination of treatments.

Unboxing and first impressions

The NuFace Mini kit includes the device, a charging cable, a two-ounce bottle of Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer, and a laminated card with a five-minute daily routine for using the device. You can download the app for more advanced treatments and instructional videos. The gel primer has a consistency similar to aloe vera, and the package comes with NuFace’s Clean Sweep Application Brush. Note: The Primer has to be replaced regularly.

Before using the device for the first time, I charged it fully for 24 hours. The device is programmed to shut off after five minutes, but you can restart it and continue using it for more extended periods. The instruction card and how-to videos are both handy and straightforward to follow. NuFace has made it nearly impossible to misuse its product by including a how-to guide, a user-friendly app, and a range of tutorials on the brand’s website. The videos showing me how to target specific areas of my face were especially helpful.

Nuface Mini pros and cons

Pros: Easy to use

Can target specific areas

Comes with application gel Cons: A bit pricey

You have to be consistent

Price: $176 on publish

Key Features

Tones and tightens: 5/5

The device is designed to tone and tighten wherever you use it, and I can say this is where the NuFace Mini shines. I noticed a significant improvement in the appearance of my jawline. The device worked wonders in lifting my jawline and making my skin look tighter from my ears, lower cheeks, and chin.

Can help fight crows’ feet: 3/5

Every face is different, and I didn’t personally see a huge change here, but many reviewers online say it helped diminish fine lines around the lips and eyes.

Improved skin tone: 4/5

I also saw a significant change in the tone of my skin in places where I used the NuFaceMini. After incorporating the microcurrents into my skincare routine, I couldn't help but notice a remarkable transformation in my skin's tone. The areas where I used the device appeared to be more radiant, smoother, and even-toned than before.

How to use the NuFace Mini device

NuFace devices can be used to target specific areas of your skin. The NuFace mini provides two programs for the full face: the 5-Minute Facial-Lift or the Advanced 15-Minute Facial-Lift. It’s recommended that you perform either program five times weekly for the first 60 days, and then three to five times per week after that. To start, cleanse your skin with an oil-free cleanser or the brand’s Prep-N-Glow® Towelettes. Prepare your skin for microcurrent treatment by lightly misting it with Supercharged IonPlex® Facial Mist to hydrate it. Be sure to shake the mist well before using it. If desired, apply three to five drops of your favorite Ionized Super Booster serum to your fingertips and massage it into your skin until it’s fully absorbed.

Next, use your Clean Sweep Brush to apply a mask-like layer of Microcurrent Activator on your skin in sections as you lift. Then, use your NuFace Microcurrent Device to perform glides and holds. If you would like a surge of moisture, mist Supercharged IonPlex Facial Mist over your activator. Finally, apply eye cream, moisturizer, and SPF. Throughout the day, you can mist Supercharged Ionplex Facial Mist for a refreshing burst of moisture. If you're short on time, the 15-minute version is nearly the same, but it spends more time on the entire face.

How does the Nuface Mini work?

Microcurrent therapy is a non-invasive treatment that uses mild electrical signals to stimulate the muscles beneath the skin. This stimulation can cause the skin to appear lifted and smooth out wrinkles, similar to the effects of injectable chemical neuromodulators like Botox. However, more research is needed to confirm whether these devices can actually improve collagen production and elasticity. Clinical trials are required to determine whether these devices can stimulate collagen production and cellular regeneration in the skin.

According to experts, microcurrent devices can be useful when used with other treatments, but they shouldn't replace injectables or good skincare practices. Instead, they can supplement professional treatments like radiofrequency microneedling, which can help maintain the results achieved through these treatments. While microcurrent devices may not eliminate the need for injectables like Botox, they can improve one's appearance, particularly for special occasions.

To see results with a microcurrent machine like NuFace, patience and consistency are key. It’s recommended to use the device five times a week for 60 days to achieve the best results. Although improvements may be subtle, regular use can produce visible differences in areas like the brow and cheekbones. However, it's important to note that using the device for a few weeks won't permanently stop the aging process. To maintain the results, you need to continue using the device two to three times a week.

My own personal experience with NuFace—does it actually work?

The NuFace Mini is an excellent device for those new to microcurrent therapy. It's smaller, more affordable, and less complex than its predecessor, the NuFace Trinity, yet it employs the same microcurrent technology. This device isn't your typical facial massager since it transmits electrical currents into your skin and muscles, which can give your face a more toned and sculpted look. The product also comes with a two-ounce bottle of Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer to use with the device.

It took me a month to finish the entire two-ounce bottle, so if you plan to purchase the NuFace, you'll need to buy the activator regularly. The gel primer dries quickly, so you may need to reapply it during the session. To make things more convenient, use a pump applicator. If you already have experience with microcurrent therapy, you might want to consider the NuFace Trinity because it has a detachable head that can be swapped out with other attachments to address various concerns. The Eye and Lip Enhancer and the Wrinkle Reducer red light therapy attachments may be particularly useful, but I didn’t get a chance to try them.

Before the use:

After the use:

Does NuFace do anything?

Yes, but you have to be consistent. It doesn't matter whether you use NuFace in the morning or at night, as long as you use it regularly with at least 24-hour gaps between each session. Some users prefer to use it in the morning to reduce puffiness and feel refreshed. To use it in the morning, you should first cleanse your face, apply the NuFace Protect and Tighten Super Antioxidant Booster Serum, use the gel and NuFace Mini, and then finish with moisturizer and sunscreen.

Can I use NuFace without gel?

It’s not recommended to use the device without gel, as it helps activate the current and provides a more comfortable glide. The brand suggests using an activator to ensure the current penetrates the skin. When the skin is dry, the metal ball tips tend to pull and tug on the skin, causing discomfort. The electric current is barely noticeable when there is enough gel on the face, but if the gel starts to dry or is not applied sufficiently, a tingling sensation can be felt, which isn’t pleasant

Is NuFace safe to use on the neck?

The NuFace Trinity is a device that’s received FDA clearance to be used on the neck. It comes with an instruction manual that explains how to use it on both the face and neck. While advanced techniques can be tried after using the device for a while, I chose to stick to the basics for my routine. My routine consisted of three swipes on my neck, three on my jawline and cheek area, and three on my forehead, repeated three times for a total of five minutes. Similar to an electric toothbrush, the NuFace emits beeps to signal when it's time to move on to the next swipe.

Who should not use NuFace?

Although the NuFace device can be used at home, it may not be suitable for everyone. If you have a pacemaker or any other implanted electrical device, consult with your healthcare provider before using this therapy. Additionally, if you are pregnant or have seizure disorders, epilepsy, or migraines, it’s recommended to avoid using the NuFace device unless you have obtained clearance from your medical provider.

Is NuFace Mini worth it?

If you're serious about skincare and getting a snatched jawline, I wholeheartedly recommend trying out NuFace. It's an invigorating and enjoyable experience that will leave your skin feeling rejuvenated, and it's a better investment than a similarly-priced face cream. One caveat: if you're not willing to commit to a consistent skincare routine or you're expecting overnight improvements, then NuFace might not be for you. But if you’re willing to invest the time, I’d say you can absolutely invest your money in a game-changing skincare device like NuFace.

The final verdict: I used the device daily for four weeks and noticed a slight lift in the brow, jawline and cheekbone areas. However, the results have been subtle, and the device needs to be used consistently to see results. I’ll update this review as I continue treatments.