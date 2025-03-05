NuFace TrinityPLUS Targeted Facial Toning Kit (2025)

Allure Best of Beauty Award
TRINITY+ TWR has been named Best Tool 2023
Customize your treatments with the advanced TRINITY+ Smart Device with Wrinkle Reducer Attachment. Sculpt the face & neck with the TRINITY+ and snap on the LED Red Light Wrinkle Reducer Attachment to smooth full-face wrinkles.
Tone & contour the face and neck with the clinically proven, FDA-Cleared TRINITY+ Smart Microcurrent Device. Smooth fine lines & wrinkles on the skin's surface or sculpt deep down to the MUSCLES for a more lifted, contoured appearance. Unlock exclusive treatments by pairing with the NuFACE Smart App, and send +25% more microcurrent where you need it most with the exclusive Boost Button for unparalleled results. Customize your routine with the LED Red Light Wrinkle Reducer to reduce lines and wrinkles all over the face.
Key Benefits:
INSTANT & LONG-TERM RESULTS
-90% of users saw an INSTANT improvement in facial lift & contour*
-91% of users saw a long-term improvement in firmness of jowls and reduction of forehead lines**
FITNESS FOR YOUR FACE(r)
-Traditional skincare treats the skin's surface, but TRINITY+ goes deeper to smooth lines, get an instant lift & contour, or sculpt deep down to the facial muscles
-Built-in skin sensor automatically adjusts to ensure the microcurrent intensity delivered suits your skin's unique needs.
NuFACE(r) SMART APP
-Unlock App-Exclusive Treatments
-Step-by-step tutorials tailored to you
-Selfie Tracker allows you to see progress and celebrate your achievements
-Custom reminders to help you stay on track
CUSTOMIZED TREATMENTS
-Use the Wrinkle Reducer Attachment with a precise combination of red, amber, and infrared LED to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles
BOOSTED RESULTS
-The Exclusive TRINITY+ Boost Button adds +25% more microcurrent power for added oomph
How To Use:
- Cleanse
- For the Wrinkle Reducer Attachment: Place Trinity+ with Wrinkle Reducer Attachment directly on dry skin in one of the 7 target areas. Hold in place until you hear the beep (3 minutes).
- Boost: Apply Super Booster serums onto fingertips & massage until fully absorbed.
- Activate + Lift: Brush a mask-like layer of NuFACE Microcurrent Activator in sections as you lift. Perform glides/holds using your NuFACE Trinity+® Device.
- Finish: Apply eye cream, moisturizer, & don't forget SPF!
Active Ingredients + Benefits:
- Aqua Gel: IonPlex® Electrolytes & glacial water help to ensure microcurrent is delivered comfortably & effectively
- Hyaluronic Acid: Helps to plump skin & lock in moisture
- Glacial Water: Helps balance the ionic environment on the skin’s surface
- Silk Creme: IonPlex® Electrolytes & glacial water help to ensure microcurrent is delivered comfortably & effectively
- 8-Phyto Actives: Help promote a smooth, youthful appearance, reduce fine lines & wrinkles
- African Leaf Juice: Helps support the production of collagen & elastin
- Time-Release Blend: A fusion of summer snowflake, daisy flower, & dragon fruit naturally help to improve skin radiance & helps promote a bright, even tone
NuFACE® Smart App:
- Access to professional step-by-step tutorials
- Selfie Tracker allows you to see progress
- Reminders to help you stay on track.
Set Includes:
- Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device
- Wrinkle Reducer Attachment
- Aqua Gel Activator 1.69 oz
- Silk Crème Activator 0.5 oz
- Clean Sweep Applicator Brush
- Wireless Charging Cradle + Power Adapter
- Quick Start Guide + User Manual
Risks, Warnings, Precautions:
Do not use the Trinity+ Device & NuFACE Trinity+® Wrinkle Reducer Attachment if you are pregnant, subject to epilepsy or seizures, have photosensitive epilepsy, have a pacemaker or electronic implanted device or active cancer. Do not use on infants & children under the age of 18. Do not use over any topical or systemic steroids& suspicious or cancerous lesions.
*Results from a post-treatment questionnaire 15 minutes post-treatment with Facial Trainer Attachment
**Results from a post-treatment questionnaire after 60 days of use with Facial Trainer Attachment
Online Inquiries: NMS21_C60RT
Store Inquiries: #401232074973
About NuFace:
NuFace creator and founder Carol Cole began working with microcurrents in 1985, long before the term became a beauty buzz word. Fast forward to today, we continue to spread the word and belief that true beauty emanates from the inside out and that innovative technologies can be used to deliver cutting-edge solutions to improve the skin and overall appearance. That is why we focus our efforts on developing easy-to-use, proven technologies that address the cause of aging and encourage natural regeneration from under and within the skin.
In 2005, her company introduced NuFace, a hand-held anti-aging device for at-home use that utilizes optimal microcurrents to lift and tone while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. A favorite among celebrities, the innovative NuFace received FDA clearance for facial toning and stimulation.
Passionate about delivering great results—skin which seems to defy aging, NuFACE has been chosen as a beauty must-have to achieve more radiant, age-resistant skin by top beauty and fashion editors from Vogue, InStyle, Elle, Self, Shape, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, and Redbook magazines.