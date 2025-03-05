NuFace TrinityPLUS Targeted Facial Toning Kit (2025)

Allure Best of Beauty Award

TRINITY+ TWR has been named Best Tool 2023

Customize your treatments with the advanced TRINITY+ Smart Device with Wrinkle Reducer Attachment. Sculpt the face & neck with the TRINITY+ and snap on the LED Red Light Wrinkle Reducer Attachment to smooth full-face wrinkles.

Tone & contour the face and neck with the clinically proven, FDA-Cleared TRINITY+ Smart Microcurrent Device. Smooth fine lines & wrinkles on the skin's surface or sculpt deep down to the MUSCLES for a more lifted, contoured appearance. Unlock exclusive treatments by pairing with the NuFACE Smart App, and send +25% more microcurrent where you need it most with the exclusive Boost Button for unparalleled results. Customize your routine with the LED Red Light Wrinkle Reducer to reduce lines and wrinkles all over the face.



Key Benefits:

INSTANT & LONG-TERM RESULTS

-90% of users saw an INSTANT improvement in facial lift & contour*

-91% of users saw a long-term improvement in firmness of jowls and reduction of forehead lines**

FITNESS FOR YOUR FACE(r)

-Traditional skincare treats the skin's surface, but TRINITY+ goes deeper to smooth lines, get an instant lift & contour, or sculpt deep down to the facial muscles

-Built-in skin sensor automatically adjusts to ensure the microcurrent intensity delivered suits your skin's unique needs.

NuFACE(r) SMART APP

-Unlock App-Exclusive Treatments

-Step-by-step tutorials tailored to you

-Selfie Tracker allows you to see progress and celebrate your achievements

-Custom reminders to help you stay on track

CUSTOMIZED TREATMENTS

-Use the Wrinkle Reducer Attachment with a precise combination of red, amber, and infrared LED to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles

BOOSTED RESULTS

-The Exclusive TRINITY+ Boost Button adds +25% more microcurrent power for added oomph



How To Use:

Cleanse

For the Wrinkle Reducer Attachment: Place Trinity+ with Wrinkle Reducer Attachment directly on dry skin in one of the 7 target areas. Hold in place until you hear the beep (3 minutes).

Boost: Apply Super Booster serums onto fingertips & massage until fully absorbed.

Activate + Lift: Brush a mask-like layer of NuFACE Microcurrent Activator in sections as you lift. Perform glides/holds using your NuFACE Trinity+® Device.

Finish: Apply eye cream, moisturizer, & don't forget SPF!

Active Ingredients + Benefits:

Aqua Gel: IonPlex® Electrolytes & glacial water help to ensure microcurrent is delivered comfortably & effectively

Hyaluronic Acid: Helps to plump skin & lock in moisture

Glacial Water: Helps balance the ionic environment on the skin’s surface

Silk Creme: IonPlex® Electrolytes & glacial water help to ensure microcurrent is delivered comfortably & effectively

8-Phyto Actives: Help promote a smooth, youthful appearance, reduce fine lines & wrinkles

African Leaf Juice: Helps support the production of collagen & elastin

Time-Release Blend: A fusion of summer snowflake, daisy flower, & dragon fruit naturally help to improve skin radiance & helps promote a bright, even tone

NuFACE® Smart App:

Access to professional step-by-step tutorials

Selfie Tracker allows you to see progress

Reminders to help you stay on track.

Set Includes:

Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device

Wrinkle Reducer Attachment

Aqua Gel Activator 1.69 oz

Silk Crème Activator 0.5 oz

Clean Sweep Applicator Brush

Wireless Charging Cradle + Power Adapter

Quick Start Guide + User Manual

Risks, Warnings, Precautions:

Do not use the Trinity+ Device & NuFACE Trinity+® Wrinkle Reducer Attachment if you are pregnant, subject to epilepsy or seizures, have photosensitive epilepsy, have a pacemaker or electronic implanted device or active cancer. Do not use on infants & children under the age of 18. Do not use over any topical or systemic steroids& suspicious or cancerous lesions.

*Results from a post-treatment questionnaire 15 minutes post-treatment with Facial Trainer Attachment

**Results from a post-treatment questionnaire after 60 days of use with Facial Trainer Attachment