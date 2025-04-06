NYT Connections hints today: Clues, answers for March 30, 2025 (2025)

Connections is the one of the most popular New York Times word games that's captured the public's attention. The game is all about finding the "common threads between words." And just like Wordle, Connections resets after midnight and each new set of words gets trickier and trickier—so we've served up some hints and tips to get you over the hurdle.

If you just want to be told today's puzzle, you can jump to the end of this article for today's Connections solution. But if you'd rather solve it yourself, keep reading for some clues, tips, and strategies to assist you.

Mahjong, Sudoku, free crossword, and more: Play games on Mashable

What is Connections?

The NYT's latest daily word game has become a social media hit. The Times credits associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu with helping to create the new word game and bringing it to the publications' Games section. Connections can be played on both web browsers and mobile devices and require players to group four words that share something in common.

This Tweet is currently unavailable. It might be loading or has been removed.

Each puzzle features 16 words and each grouping of words is split into four categories. These sets could comprise of anything from book titles, software, country names, etc. Even though multiple words will seem like they fit together, there's only one correct answer.

If a player gets all four words in a set correct, those words are removed from the board. Guess wrong and it counts as a mistake—players get up to four mistakes until the game ends.

This Tweet is currently unavailable. It might be loading or has been removed.

Players can also rearrange and shuffle the board to make spotting connections easier. Additionally, each group is color-coded with yellow being the easiest, followed by green, blue, and purple. Like Wordle, you can share the results with your friends on social media.

NYT's The Mini crossword answers for March 30

Here's a hint for today's Connections categories

Want a hint about the categories without being told the categories? Then give these a try:

  • Yellow: Not out of the ordinary

  • Green: Parts of our nation's emblem

  • Blue: Seen on a NYC theater marquee

  • Purple: The second half of the word is the same

Here are today's Connections categories

Need a little extra help? Today's connections fall into the following categories:

  • Yellow: Average

  • Green: Pictured on the U.S. Great Seal

  • Blue: Proper nouns in Broadway musical titles that are spoken phrases

  • Purple: ___ Man

Looking for Wordle today? Here's the answer to today's Wordle.

Ready for the answers? This is your last chance to turn back and solve today's puzzle before we reveal the solutions.

Drumroll, please!

The solution to today's Connections #657 is...

What is the answer to Connections today

  • Average: MEAN, NORM, PAR, STANDARD

  • Pictured on the U.S. Great Seal: ARROWS, EAGLE, OLIVE BRANCH, SHIELD

  • Proper nouns in Broadway musical titles that are spoken phrases: BIRDIE, DOLLY, KATE, YANKEES

  • ___ Man: BOGEY, CRAFTS, GENTLE, SPOKES

Don't feel down if you didn't manage to guess it this time. There will be new Connections for you to stretch your brain with tomorrow, and we'll be back again to guide you with more helpful hints.

NYT Connections Sports Edition today: Hints and answers for March 30

Are you also playing NYT Strands? See hints and answers for today's Strands.

If you're looking for more puzzles, Mashable's got games now! Check out our games hub for Mahjong, Sudoku, free crossword, and more.

Not the day you're after? Here's the solution to today's Connections.

NYT Connections hints today: Clues, answers for March 30, 2025 (2025)

