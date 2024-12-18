Observ - DermaSpark Products Inc. (2024)

OBSERV® is a one-of-a-kind skin analysis system that exposes the skin like never before.
Powered by sophisticated skin illumination technology, OBSERV® offers the most comprehensive diagnostic toolkit for those who wish to see deeper into the skin and visualize its many complex conditions with unparalleled clarity.
OBSERV® exposes a wide range of skin abnormalities, including pigmentation and vascular disorders, which allows both skin professionals and clients to study and understand their client's skin in great detail and discuss the best course of treatment to return the skin to balance.
”Reveal Medi/Skin Spa opened November 1st, 2021. We started with offering OBSERV Consultations to introduce our business and technicians to the public. These appointments flew off the shelves and had us selling out of our skin care line and booked 99% of the clients in for a service or service package all within the first week of opening! This machine provides amazing insight and invaluable results to the client and to the technicians, to allow for precise recommendations and efficacy of products and service. The OBSERV is a piece of technology that has and will continue to help grow our business.”
Reveal Medi
Skin Spa
Thunder Bay, ON
Discover What Lies Beneath
All OBSERV® models support four basic analysis modes that expose the most common skin concerns reported by clients. These include textural conditions as well as pigmentary and vascular lesions that are located beneath the skin’s surface.
Daylight
mode
Presents the skin in a controlled natural daylight setting. Ideal for:
- Establishing a baseline
for consultation
- Before and After pictures to monitor treatment progress
- Overall appearance and apparent age
Texture
mode
Highlights skin topography and micro-relief patterns to enhance the visibility of:
- Fine lines & wrinkles
- Pores
- Comedones
- Scars
- And other textural concerns
Pigmentation
mode
Reveals melanin distribution beneath skin's surface and exposes pigmentary conditions such as:
- Melasma
- Sun spots
- PIH
- And many other type of pigmentation
VASCULARITY
mode
Exposes underlying microvascular skin conditions such as:
- Zones of inflammation
- Rosacea
- Telangiectasia
- Couperosis
- And other vascular concerns
Illuminate the Skin Inside-Out
Providing a deeper skin analysis, OBSERV® 520x offers 4 additional diagnostic modes that illuminate the skin inside-out.
PARALLEL
POLARIZATION
mode
Enhances the reflection of corneocytes to increase the visibility of micro-relief patterns and other texture-related issues. Ideal for analyzing:
- Fine Lines & Wrinkles
- Scars
- Pore Health
- Rough Scaly Skin
- Dry & Dehydrated Skin
Hyperkeratosis
CROSS
POLARIZATION
mode
Removes reflected glare to enhance the visibility of deeper epidermal & dermal conditions. Ideal for assessing:
- Vascular damage
- Inflammatory acne
- Skin tone homogenity
- Sensitive skin types
Damage to skin barrier
TRUE UV
mode
Uses skin's fluorescence to expose a wide range of epidermal and dermal characteristics, such as:
- Active sebaceous secretions
- Acne-prone zones
- Hidden pigmentation
- Melasma
- Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation
- Premature collagen degradation
- Skin type determination
SIMULATED
WOODS
LIGHT mode
Provides clear views of epidermal secretions, skin infections, and pigmentary conditions. Primarily used for the diagnosis of:
- Acid mantle
- Hydrolipids distribution
- Viral and Bacterial skin infections
- Hyper/hypo pigmentation
- Vitiligo
- Loss of structural integrity
Additional Light Modes Available
Both OBSERV® models (320 & 520x) offer additional light modes to address skin firmness and skin volume concerns.
FIRMNESS MODE (320)
Offers visualization of loss of structural integrity and sagging skin. Enables clinician to monitor the restoration of skin firmness as treatment progresses.
360º LIGHT MODE (520x)
Offers analysis of skin volume and areas of atrophy. Allows clinician to easily identify areas of volume loss and premature skin aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, and texture. This light mode is especially useful for clinics that offer volume-restoration services such as fillers, or wrinkle-smoothing services such as Botox, RF microneedling, etc.
The Expert's Advice
Watch Dr. James Wang, a Board Certified Dermatologist, explains why he chose theObserv 520x for his clinic
Testimonial
An OBSERV 520X testimonial by Kelly Hermans of Beautyphi Aesthetic Boutique
Add a new level of expertise to your skincare practices with OBSERV® deep skin analysis. OBSERV® brings every feature of the skin to light to provide skincare professionals with the full picture of the skin and the tools to offer higher quality service.
The OBSERV® technology provides:
- Enhanced client consultations and protocols design
- Clear & unbiased proof of treatment progress
- Higher treatment engagement
- Better end-results
- Consistent before & after photos for expectationmanagement, illustration of aesthetic proceduresand marketing
- Boosted clinic reputation and differentiation fromothers who don’t use OBSERV®
The OBSERV® features:
- 5 skin diagnostic modes and 3 skin analysis modes
- Patented facial positioning system that captures the face from 5 different angles
- Full connectivity with iPad operation
- A small and mobile design
- An intuitive and easy to handle interface
- Fast processing times – the process takes only acouple of minutes, leaving more time for consultation
- A carry case for easy mobility
- Made in the Netherlands
- Guaranteed peace of mind with full 24 month warranty
Unparalleled Clarity
The advanced image processing algorithms implemented in the OBSERV® produce the clearest pictures of the skin and expose the finest abnormalities, including those that lay under the skin and have not yet surfaced. This feature provides a powerful demonstration tool that can help you visualize the true condition of the skin and design the most effective and customized treatment protocol for each and every client.
Daylight Mode
Texture Mode
Vascularity Mode
Pigmentation Mode
Compare & Analyze
With OBSERV®, you are able to compare between different illumination modes, within the same session and between consecutive sessions. The interface is designed to maximize your ability to identify areas of concern, add clinical notes and recommendations, suggest the most suitable protocol, and then compare pictures and observe the progress of the skin before, during and after the treatment.
Patented Face Positioning System
OBSERV® is equipped with a patented Face Positioning System (FPS), which facilitates the positioning of your client’s face via visual feedback technology to ensure image standardization and consistency of before & after pictures. The ergonomic chin rest can be adjusted to 5 angles, and the app will automatically detect the chosen angle in the consultation.
FACIAL HARMONY & SYMMETRY WITH OBSERV® 520x
OBSERV® 520x offers optional tools to help analyze facial harmony & symmetry
FACIAL Symmetry
Right-Right Symmetry
Original Picture Right-Left
Left-Left Symmetry
Understanding client’s facial symmetry is one of the keys to enhancing facial harmony and appeal. By mirroring both Left & Right halves of the face, you can easily identify the more “attractive” side and establish a reference point for aesthetic treatments that will improve facial symmetry.
FACIAL Thirds & Fifths
Analyze facial proportions based on the rules of thirds & fifths! With age, our face undergo physiological changes that affect facial proportions and symmetry. OBSERV® 520x enables you to monitor those changes and offer facial contouring treatments that will restore facial proportions and balance.
OBSERV MODELS
OBSERV 520x
Provides full diagnostic capabilities for clinics that want to offer the most comprehensive skin analysis service to their clients.
Light Modes
- Texture Mode
- Pigmentation Mode
- Vascularity Mode
- Daylight Mode
- Parallel Polarization Mode
- Cross Polarization Mode
- True UV Mode
- Simulated Wood’s Light Mode
- Firmness Mode
- 360° Light Mode Available with upgrade
- Facial Harmony & Symmetry Available with upgrade
Face Positions
- Front
- L40°
- R40°
- L90°
- R90°
Compare & Analyze
- Side-by-Side
- Top / Bottom
- Horizontal Split
- Vertical Split
- Blend Mode
OBSERV 320
Provides basic diagnostics for clinics that focus on improving the skin’s texture, laxity, pigmentation, and redness.
Light Modes
- Texture Mode
- Pigmentation Mode
- Vascularity Mode
- Daylight Mode
- Parallel Polarization Mode
- Cross Polarization Mode
- True UV Mode
- Simulated Wood’s Light Mode
- Firmness Mode
- 360° Light Mode
- Facial Harmony & Symmetry
Face Positions
- Front
- L40°Available with Extension Kit Upgrade
- R40°Available with Extension Kit Upgrade
- L90°
- R90°
Compare & Analyze
- Side-by-Side
- Top / Bottom
- Horizontal Split
- Vertical Split
- Blend Mode
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, the OBSERV® is safe and effective on all skin types.
No. The OBSERV® system does not require any consumables.
Yes. The OBSERV® is operated with an iPad that needs to be purchased separately.
Generally, iPad Pro models from 2017 or later are recommended, but earlier versions may also be used. Contact us for the full list of model compatibility.
The OBSERV app can be found on Apple Store. Downloading the app is free of charge.
No. The OBSERV® is a hassle-free system with no ongoing maintenance.
Yes, the OBSERV® includes full 24-month warranty.
Yes. A comprehensive training session will be provided by one of DermaSpark’s professional trainers. After training is completed, you will receive formal certification and your clinic will be officially recognized as OBSERV® Certified.
No. The True UV mode is completely safe as the amount of UV exposure in the OBSERV is minor. The UV intensity is just a fraction of the natural sun light and up to 3 times less than a conventional Wood’s lamps.
