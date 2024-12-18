Observ - DermaSpark Products Inc. (2024)

”Reveal Medi/Skin Spa opened November 1st, 2021. We started with offering OBSERV Consultations to introduce our business and technicians to the public. These appointments flew off the shelves and had us selling out of our skin care line and booked 99% of the clients in for a service or service package all within the first week of opening! This machine provides amazing insight and invaluable results to the client and to the technicians, to allow for precise recommendations and efficacy of products and service. The OBSERV is a piece of technology that has and will continue to help grow our business.”

Reveal Medi Skin Spa

Thunder Bay, ON