OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025 (2025)

Gamblers SC will compete with Oeiras in the eleventh match of the ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025, which is scheduled to occur at the Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, on March 31st at 2:30 PM IST.

Get the best OEI vs GAM Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI, and match insights for the 11th match of the ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025. Expert analysis and more.

OEI vs GAM Match Preview:

Oeiras has established itself as a formidable force, winning two out of three matches with a nuanced blend of skill and strategy, thereby earning its position at the top of the points table.

In contrast, Gamblers SC is facing a challenging start, having lost both of its two matches, and currently occupies the fifth spot on the table. However, this early setback presents an opportunity for the team to reassess its approach and work towards a stronger performance.

The disparity in their records notwithstanding, both teams have the potential to shape the course of the competition, and it will be interesting to see how they respond to the challenges ahead.

OEI vs GAM Head-to-Head Record:

Teams Matches Won
Oeiras
Gamblers SC

OEI vs GAM Weather & Pitch Report:

Temperature 15°C Weather Forecast Broken Clouds Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 138 See Also Harry Brook finalized as England’s T20I captain, Ben Stokes in line to be ODI skipper

Record of chasing teams:

Records Poor Winning % 42%

OEI vs GAM Playing 11s (Predicted):

Oeiras Playing 11: Brendan Badenhorst, Miguel Stoman, Conrad Greenshields©, Francoise Stoman, Lakshan Weerakoon, Junaid Khan, Taj Muhammad, Girish Singh(wk), Diego Mendonca, Vicky Chouhan, Ross Reed

Gamblers SC Playing 11: Jai Parkash©, Ranjit Narayan, Nitin Kamboj, Amandeep Khokar(wk), Mayank Darji, Ravi Rulan, Harinder Singh, Ankit Kumar, Nishant Verma, Khalid Usman, Devender Mehla

OEI vs GAM Dream11 Team Today Players Stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Brendan Badenhorst 32 runs Francoise Stoman 1 wicket Ranjit Narayan NA Conrad Greenshields 32 runs

Hot Picks for OEI vs GAM Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Conrad Greenshields Ranjit Narayan

Top Picks:

Brendan Badenhorst Francoise Stoman

Budget Picks:

Nitin Kamboj Ravi Rulan

OEI vs GAM Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain Ranjith Narayan & Conrad Greenshields Vice-Captain Brendon Badenhorst & Francoise Stoman

OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Keeper – Conrad Greenshields

Batsmen – Ranjuth Narayan (c), Ashraful Rupu, Mayank Darji

All-rounders – Francoise Stoman, Brendan Badenhorst (vc), Junaid Khan-II

Bowlers – Nithin Kamboj, Taj Muhammad, Jai Parkash, Devendra Mehla

OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Keeper – Conrad Greenshields (c)

Batsmen – Ranjuth Narayan, Ashraful Rupu, Mayank Darji

All-rounders – Francoise Stoman (vc), Brendan Badenhorst, Miguel Stoman

Bowlers – Nithin Kamboj, Taj Muhammad, Jai Parkash, Sunil Kumar

OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025 Players to Avoid:

Players Dream11 Credits Dream11 Points (Last match) Anthony Chambers 7.0 credits DNP Ankit Kumar 7.0 credits 47 points

OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025 Expert Advice: