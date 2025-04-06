OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025 (2025)

Table of Contents
Gamblers SC will compete with Oeiras in the eleventh match of the ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025, which is scheduled to occur at the Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, on March 31st at 2:30 PM IST.
Get the best OEI vs GAM Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI, and match insights for the 11th match of the ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025. Expert analysis and more.
OEI vs GAM Match Preview:
Oeiras has established itself as a formidable force, winning two out of three matches with a nuanced blend of skill and strategy, thereby earning its position at the top of the points table.
In contrast, Gamblers SC is facing a challenging start, having lost both of its two matches, and currently occupies the fifth spot on the table. However, this early setback presents an opportunity for the team to reassess its approach and work towards a stronger performance.
The disparity in their records notwithstanding, both teams have the potential to shape the course of the competition, and it will be interesting to see how they respond to the challenges ahead.
OEI vs GAM Head-to-Head Record:
|
Teams
|
Matches Won
|
Oeiras
|
Gamblers SC
OEI vs GAM Weather & Pitch Report:
|
Temperature
|
15°C
|
Weather Forecast
|
Broken Clouds
|
Pitch Behaviour
|
Batting-friendly
|
Best Suited To
|
Pace
|
Average 1st innings score
|
138
Record of chasing teams:
|
Records
|
Poor
|
Winning %
|
42%
OEI vs GAM Playing 11s (Predicted):
Oeiras Playing 11: Brendan Badenhorst, Miguel Stoman, Conrad Greenshields©, Francoise Stoman, Lakshan Weerakoon, Junaid Khan, Taj Muhammad, Girish Singh(wk), Diego Mendonca, Vicky Chouhan, Ross Reed
Gamblers SC Playing 11: Jai Parkash©, Ranjit Narayan, Nitin Kamboj, Amandeep Khokar(wk), Mayank Darji, Ravi Rulan, Harinder Singh, Ankit Kumar, Nishant Verma, Khalid Usman, Devender Mehla
OEI vs GAM Dream11 Team Today Players Stats:
|
Player
|
Players Stats (last match)
|
Brendan Badenhorst
|
32 runs
|
Francoise Stoman
|
1 wicket
|
Ranjit Narayan
|
NA
|
Conrad Greenshields
|
32 runs
Hot Picks for OEI vs GAM Fantasy Cricket Tips:
Captaincy Picks:
|
Conrad Greenshields
|
Ranjit Narayan
Top Picks:
|
Brendan Badenhorst
|
Francoise Stoman
Budget Picks:
|
Nitin Kamboj
|
Ravi Rulan
OEI vs GAM Captain and Vice-captain Choices:
|
Captain
|
Ranjith Narayan & Conrad Greenshields
|
Vice-Captain
|
Brendon Badenhorst & Francoise Stoman
OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Team 1:
- Keeper – Conrad Greenshields
- Batsmen – Ranjuth Narayan (c), Ashraful Rupu, Mayank Darji
- All-rounders – Francoise Stoman, Brendan Badenhorst (vc), Junaid Khan-II
- Bowlers – Nithin Kamboj, Taj Muhammad, Jai Parkash, Devendra Mehla
OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Team 2:
- Keeper – Conrad Greenshields (c)
- Batsmen – Ranjuth Narayan, Ashraful Rupu, Mayank Darji
- All-rounders – Francoise Stoman (vc), Brendan Badenhorst, Miguel Stoman
- Bowlers – Nithin Kamboj, Taj Muhammad, Jai Parkash, Sunil Kumar
OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025 Players to Avoid:
|
Players
|
Dream11 Credits
|
Dream11 Points (Last match)
|
Anthony Chambers
|
7.0 credits
|
DNP
|
Ankit Kumar
|
7.0 credits
|
47 points
OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025 Expert Advice:
|
SL Captaincy Choice
|
Rajith Narayan
|
GL Captaincy Choice
|
Conrad Greenshields
|
Punt Picks
|
Sunil Kumar and Miguel Stoman
|
Dream11 Combination
|
1-3-3-4