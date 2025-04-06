OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025 (2025)

Gamblers SC will compete with Oeiras in the eleventh match of the ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025, which is scheduled to occur at the Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, on March 31st at 2:30 PM IST.

Get the best OEI vs GAM Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI, and match insights for the 11th match of the ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025. Expert analysis and more.

OEI vs GAM Match Preview:

Oeiras has established itself as a formidable force, winning two out of three matches with a nuanced blend of skill and strategy, thereby earning its position at the top of the points table.

In contrast, Gamblers SC is facing a challenging start, having lost both of its two matches, and currently occupies the fifth spot on the table. However, this early setback presents an opportunity for the team to reassess its approach and work towards a stronger performance.

The disparity in their records notwithstanding, both teams have the potential to shape the course of the competition, and it will be interesting to see how they respond to the challenges ahead.

OEI vs GAM Head-to-Head Record:

Teams

Matches Won

Oeiras

Gamblers SC

OEI vs GAM Weather & Pitch Report:

Temperature

15°C

Weather Forecast

Broken Clouds

Pitch Behaviour

Batting-friendly

Best Suited To

Pace

Average 1st innings score

138
Record of chasing teams:

Records

Poor

Winning %

42%

OEI vs GAM Playing 11s (Predicted):

Oeiras Playing 11: Brendan Badenhorst, Miguel Stoman, Conrad Greenshields©, Francoise Stoman, Lakshan Weerakoon, Junaid Khan, Taj Muhammad, Girish Singh(wk), Diego Mendonca, Vicky Chouhan, Ross Reed

Gamblers SC Playing 11: Jai Parkash©, Ranjit Narayan, Nitin Kamboj, Amandeep Khokar(wk), Mayank Darji, Ravi Rulan, Harinder Singh, Ankit Kumar, Nishant Verma, Khalid Usman, Devender Mehla

OEI vs GAM Dream11 Team Today Players Stats:

Player

Players Stats (last match)

Brendan Badenhorst

32 runs

Francoise Stoman

1 wicket

Ranjit Narayan

NA

Conrad Greenshields

32 runs

Hot Picks for OEI vs GAM Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Conrad Greenshields

Ranjit Narayan

Top Picks:

Brendan Badenhorst

Francoise Stoman

Budget Picks:

Nitin Kamboj

Ravi Rulan

OEI vs GAM Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain

Ranjith Narayan & Conrad Greenshields

Vice-Captain

Brendon Badenhorst & Francoise Stoman

OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

  • Keeper – Conrad Greenshields
  • Batsmen – Ranjuth Narayan (c), Ashraful Rupu, Mayank Darji
  • All-rounders – Francoise Stoman, Brendan Badenhorst (vc), Junaid Khan-II
  • Bowlers – Nithin Kamboj, Taj Muhammad, Jai Parkash, Devendra Mehla
OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025 (2)

OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

  • Keeper – Conrad Greenshields (c)
  • Batsmen – Ranjuth Narayan, Ashraful Rupu, Mayank Darji
  • All-rounders – Francoise Stoman (vc), Brendan Badenhorst, Miguel Stoman
  • Bowlers – Nithin Kamboj, Taj Muhammad, Jai Parkash, Sunil Kumar
OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025 (3)

OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025 Players to Avoid:

Players

Dream11 Credits

Dream11 Points (Last match)

Anthony Chambers

7.0 credits

DNP

Ankit Kumar

7.0 credits

47 points

OEI vs GAM Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 ECS T10 Santarem Premier 2025 Expert Advice:

SL Captaincy Choice

Rajith Narayan

GL Captaincy Choice

Conrad Greenshields

Punt Picks

Sunil Kumar and Miguel Stoman

Dream11 Combination

1-3-3-4
