Oil Stands No Chance Against These 8 Best Blotting Papers (2025)

TL;DR Our best overall pick is Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Beauty Papers, which are biodegradable, whisper-thin, and made from abaca leaf, a naturally absorbent fiber that soaks up oil. For a more affordable pick, consider e.l.f. Cosmetics Shine Eraser Blotting Sheets, which are infused with green tea extract to help absorb oil and balance sebum production without stripping your skin.

So simple yet so effective, blotting paper is one of those OG beauty products that may never need to be modernized. As dermatologist Rachel Westbay, MD, explains, the highly absorbent sheets are used to soak up grease and reduce shine. "They resemble tissue paper and are pressed into the skin, usually on the T-zone, to absorb oil and are then discarded," she tells Byrdie.

Most blotting papers come in the form of small rectangular sheets, often housed in little cardboard envelopes for easy transport in your purse or pocket. Westbay says that the best blotting tissues are made with naturally absorbent abaca tree fiber or willow bark (a source of salicylic acid) for sebum control.

"These agents lock onto oil and help lift it, as well as impurities, out of pores," she says. And if you have greasier-than-average skin, she recommends powder-coated sheets.

