Oil Stands No Chance Against These 8 Best Blotting Papers (2025)

We independently evaluate all of our recommendations. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.
- Makeup
Banish oil without smudging.
By
Christina Heiser
Christina Heiser
Christina Heiser has more than a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, health, fitness, and lifestyle for many online publications including Women's Health and Everyday Health.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 22, 2024 11:21AM
Reviewed by
Jaleesa Jaikaran
Reviewed byJaleesa Jaikaran
Jaleesa Jaikaran is a New York-based makeup artist who specializes in the transformative powers makeup can have.
Makeup Artist
In This Article
View All
In This Article
- Our Top Picks
- Reviews
- What to Look For
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Meet Our Expert
- Why Trust Byrdie
TL;DR
Our best overall pick is Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Beauty Papers, which are biodegradable, whisper-thin, and made from abaca leaf, a naturally absorbent fiber that soaks up oil. For a more affordable pick, consider e.l.f. Cosmetics Shine Eraser Blotting Sheets, which are infused with green tea extract to help absorb oil and balance sebum production without stripping your skin.
So simple yet so effective, blotting paper is one of those OG beauty products that may never need to be modernized. As dermatologist Rachel Westbay, MD, explains, the highly absorbent sheets are used to soak up grease and reduce shine. "They resemble tissue paper and are pressed into the skin, usually on the T-zone, to absorb oil and are then discarded," she tells Byrdie.
Most blotting papers come in the form of small rectangular sheets, often housed in little cardboard envelopes for easy transport in your purse or pocket. Westbay says that the best blotting tissues are made with naturally absorbent abaca tree fiber or willow bark (a source of salicylic acid) for sebum control.
"These agents lock onto oil and help lift it, as well as impurities, out of pores," she says. And if you have greasier-than-average skin, she recommends powder-coated sheets.
Our Top Picks
Best Drugstore:
Best Value:
Best for Shine Control:
Best for Acne-Prone Skin:
Best for Makeup:
SALEBeauty Bakerie Oil Blotting Sheets at Amazon
Best Reusable:
Best Overall
Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Beauty Papers
What We Like
Thin yet strong
Mattifying
Won't smudge makeup
Things to Consider
Gold flecks aren't entirely smooth
Material: Abaca leaf | Count: 40 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Beauty Papers are superior quality blotters. These simple, yet highly effective blotting papers are made of abaca leaf, a naturally absorbent fiber that doesn't waste any time sopping up grease on your face.
The whisper-thin, yet remarkably strong, material promises to nix shine without disrupting your makeup, while crushed gold flakes infuse your skin with a subtle shimmer and a mattified, healthy glow. Available in packs of 40, these velvety-soft leaflets are also biodegradable.
What We Like
Infused with green tea extract
Mattifying
Balances sebum production
Things to Consider
Tears easily
Material: Microcrystalline wax | Count: 30 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
e.l.f. makes a great budget option. These woven sheets are infused with green tea extract to help absorb oil and balance sebum production without stripping your skin.
You can count on a mattified effect with less visible pores. Just be gentle as you're handling the sheets, as they're a bit fragile.
What We Like
Easy to use
Smooth material
Won't smudge makeup
Things to Consider
Contains mineral oil
Material: Polypropylene | Count: 50 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Clean & Clear blotting papers are a drugstore classic. The sheets are easy to use and effective, and they give you the satisfaction of seeing the actual grease accumulating on them.
The super-smooth material won't mess up your makeup either. They do contain mineral oil, so avoid them if you're sensitive to that.
What We Like
Pack of 100
Mattifying
Won't smudge makeup
Things to Consider
Gets saturated quickly so may need to use more
Material: Hemp | Count: 100 | Cruelty-Free: No
DHC offers an incredible value for those who go through several blotting papers per day. Available in packs of 100 for only a few dollars, these blotting papers are made of natural hemp. The material does an excellent job of absorbing oil and eliminating unwanted shine, leaving your skin mattified and your makeup intact.
Best for Shine Control
Payot Anti-Shine Sheets
What We Like
Absorbs sebum
Mattifying
Won't ruin makeup
Things to Consider
On the delicate side
Material: Paper | Count: 50 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
These French blotters take a no-nonsense approach to tackling shine. Made of literal paper, they're not quite as sturdy as others on this list, but they do the trick. The sheets promise to absorb excess sebum on your T-zone and immediately mattify without ruining your makeup.
Best for Acne-Prone Skin
Boscia Clear Complexion Blotting Linens
What We Like
Help unclog pores
Oil-free
Dermatologist-recommended
Things to Consider
Strong smell
Material: Abaca fiber | Count: 100 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Westbay recommends Boscia Blotting Linens for the acne-prone set. "I love these because they are mineral oil-free and contain willow bark, a natural beta-hydroxy acid (salicylic acid) that gently and effectively exfoliates to unclog and purify pores, as well as refine their appearance," she tells Byrdie. Note that these do have a fairly potent scent.
What We Like
Great at absorbing oil
Infused with gold flakes
Recyclable
Things to Consider
Difficult to separate sheets
Material: Parchment paper | Count: 100 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
True to the brand's baked goods theme, Beauty Bakerie's blotters are made out of parchment paper. The cellulose-based composite material is great at absorbing oil, and it's recyclable. These sheets vow not to ruin your glam and are infused with gold flakes, just to keep things fancy.
What We Like
Teardrop shape
Vented case
Hygienic separator
Things to Consider
Tricky to clean
Material: Sponge | Count: 2–4 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Looking for ways to cut down on waste? Beautyblender Blotterazzi is a reusable alternative to everyday blotting sheets. Available in packs of two or four, the thin, absorbent sponges are shaped like teardrops to fit around all the curves and contours of your face. The case is also ventilated with a hygienic separator between each sponge to keep things fresh and sanitary.
What to Look for in Blotting Papers
- Oil-Fighting Ingredients: While the blotting paper of yore was essentially nothing more than a piece of paper, many of today’s top contenders are made with specialty ingredients like willow bark, charcoal, and abaca tree fiber that can help gently lift oil away from the skin. Dermatologists tend to favor blotting papers made of rice, cotton, willow bark, and flaxseed. Consider these if you’re super oily or acne-prone.
- Powder-Containing Paper: For more than a simple sop-up, go for a blotting paper that’s been coated in mattifying powder to instantly absorb excess surface oil while refreshing makeup and helping your complexion to look fresher for longer. It’s like keeping a red-carpet touch-up with you at all times.
- Sustainable Materials: Sure, they’re just paper, but at two or so blots a day, every day, that’s a lot of waste. Fortunately, many of today’s hottest blotters are made from earth-friendly biodegradable materials, helping to keep our routines as clean as possible.
FAQ
What is blotting paper for skin?
It's a super-handy beauty tool comprising a sheet of thin paper that helps absorb excess oil from the surface of the skin without disturbing makeup. It can be used as often as needed to keep skin shine-free.
Can blotting paper cause acne?
Some blotting papers contain mineral oil which, even though it rates relatively low on the comedogenicity scale, may contribute to clogged pores on acne-prone skin. To avoid that effect, those with very oily or acne-prone skin should opt for blotting papers made with ingredients that may help manage excess oiliness, such as willow bark.
How many times can you use blotting paper?
While few things come close to the satisfaction of seeing the amount of oil that a blotting paper can remove from your face, remember that some oil is supposed to stay there. If you find yourself constantly blotting to keep oil at bay, perhaps consider fine-tuning your skincare routine to help manage oil production. All in all, you shouldn’t blot more than three or four times a day.
Meet Our Expert
We consulted the following to help curate our picks for this article:
- Rachel Westbay, MD, FAAD, a board-certified general and cosmetic dermatologist practicing at Marmur Medical in New York City. She provides treatments for a broad range of skin conditions and concerns, including acne, rosacea, melasma, and photoaging.
Why Trust Byrdie
ChristinaHeiser has more than a decade of experience working in digital media, covering beauty, fashion, health, fitness, and lifestyle. She researched numerous blotting papers from various brands and selected those that stood out in design, effectiveness, useful features, and overall value.
Article Sources
Byrdie takes every opportunity to use high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial guidelines to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy.
Woodruff J, Appa Y. A double-blind, placebo-controlled evaluation of a 2% salicylic acid cleanser for improvement of acne vulgaris. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2013;68(4):AB12. doi:10.1016/j.jaad.2012.12.052
Kaul S, Gulati N, Verma D, Mukherjee S, Nagaich U. Role of nanotechnology in cosmeceuticals: A review of recent advances. J Pharm (Cairo). 2018;2018:1-19. doi:10.1155/2018/3420204
Koch W, Zagórska J, Marzec Z, Kukula-Koch W. Applications of tea (Camellia sinensis) and its active constituents in cosmetics. Molecules. 2019;24(23):4277. doi:10.3390/molecules24234277
Manaia JP, Manaia AT, Rodriges L. Industrial hemp fibers: an overview. Fibers. 2019;7(12):106. doi:10.3390/fib7120106
Rawlings AV, Lombard KJ. A review on the extensive skin benefits of mineral oil.Int J Cosmet Sci. 2012;34(6):511-518. doi:10.1111/j.1468-2494.2012.00752.x