One Hundred Fifty-One (2024)

One Hundred Fifty-One(Japanese:ひゃくごじゅういち,Hepburn:Hyakugojyuuichi) by Unshō Ishizuka (the Japanese voice actor of Professor Oak) is the first Japanese ending theme song of the Indigo League saga of the Pokémon anime series, and the third Japanese ending theme song for the Pokémon Journeys: The Series. It was used from episodes 1 to 27.

Aim to do your best! ♪

When I met all of youI remember it all perfectlyThere were times when we hurt each other, butThat is, (Er...) I forgotI'm sure somewhereLots of faraway placesWhere there will be friendsOne hundred and fifty-one joysOne hundred and fifty-one dreamsOne hundred and fifty-one memories

With a bit of courageIt's perfectly, properly, smilinglyWe'll get friends!

To be specificIt's clearly, exactly, entirelyOne hundred and fifty-one!

♪ The number of friendsIt's positively, absolutely, solidlyBetter to have more!

