One Hundred Fifty-One (2024)

One Hundred Fifty-One(Japanese:ひゃくごじゅういち,Hepburn:Hyakugojyuuichi) by Unshō Ishizuka (the Japanese voice actor of Professor Oak) is the first Japanese ending theme song of the Indigo League saga of the Pokémon anime series, and the third Japanese ending theme song for the Pokémon Journeys: The Series. It was used from episodes 1 to 27.
Contents
- 1 Lyrics
- 1.1 Japanese
- 1.1.1 TV Size
- 1.1.2 Full Version
- 1.2 Translation
- 1.2.1 TV Size
- 1.2.2 Full Version
- 1.1 Japanese
- 2 Videos
Lyrics[]
Japanese[]
TV Size[]
♪ なかまのかずはそりゃ やっぱり ぜったい がっちりおおいほうがイイ！
ぐたいてきにはそりゃ はっきり きっかり たっぷりひゃくごじゅうイチ！
すこしゆうきがありゃ ばっちり しっかり にっこりなかまをゲーット！
だけどもたまにゃありゃ？ うっかり すっきり がっくりなかま逃ゲーット！
キミたちとの であいはぜんぶちゃんと おぼえてるきずつけあった こともあったけどそれは（え〜と）わすれたまだまだ たくさ〜んかならず どこか〜になかまは いるはずひゃくごじゅういちの ヨロコビひゃくごじゅういちの ユメひゃくごじゅういちの オモイデ
めざして〜 がんばろッ！ ♪
Full Version[]
♪ なかまのかずは そりゃやっぱり ぜったい がっちりおおいほうがイイ！
ぐたいてきには そりゃはっきり きっかり たっぷりひゃくごじゅうイチ！
すこしゆうきが ありゃばっちり しっかり にっこりなかまをゲーット！
だけどもたまにゃ ありゃ？うっかり すっきり がっくりなかま逃ゲーット！
キミたちとの であいはぜんぶちゃんと おぼえてるきずつけあった こともあったけどそれは（え〜と）わすれたまだまだ たくさ〜んかならず どこか〜になかまは いるはずひゃくごじゅういちの ヨロコビひゃくごじゅういちの ユメひゃくごじゅういちの オモイデ
めざして〜 がんばろッ！
なかまのかずは そりゃやっぱり ぜったい がっちりおおいほうがイイ！
ぐたいてきには そりゃはっきり きっかり たっぷりひゃくごじゅうイチ！
すこしゆうきが ありゃばっちり しっかり にっこりなかまをゲーット！
だけどもたまにゃ ありゃ？うっかり すっきり がっくりなかま逃ゲーット！
キミたちとの であいはぜんぶちゃんと おぼえてるきずつけあった こともあったけどそれは（え〜と）わすれたまだまだ たくさ〜んかならず どこか〜になかまは いるはずひゃくごじゅういちの ヨロコビひゃくごじゅういちの ユメひゃくごじゅういちの オモイデ
めざして〜 がんばろッ！
キミたちとの であいはぜんぶちゃんと おぼえてるきずつけあった こともあったけどそれは（あ〜）わすれたまだまだ たくさ〜んかならず どこか〜になかまは いるはずひゃくごじゅういちの ヨロコビひゃくごじゅういちの ユメひゃくごじゅういちの オモイデ
めざして〜 がんばろッ！
ひゃくごじゅういちの ヨロコビひゃくごじゅういちの ユメひゃくごじゅういちの オモイデ
めざして〜 がんばろッ！ ♪
Translation[]
TV Size[]
♪ The number of friendsIt's positively, absolutely, solidlyBetter to have more!
To be specificIt's clearly, exactly, entirelyOne hundred and fifty-one!
With a bit of courageIt's perfectly, properly, smilinglyWe'll get friends!
But sometimesIt's? Carelessly, completely, disappointinglyThose friends run away!
When I met all of youI remember it all perfectlyThere were times when we hurt each other, butThat is, (Er...) I forgotI'm sure somewhereLots of faraway placesWhere there will be friendsOne hundred and fifty-one joysOne hundred and fifty-one dreamsOne hundred and fifty-one memories
Aim to do your best! ♪
Full Version[]
♪ The number of friends, it'sPositively, absolutely, solidlyBetter to have more!
To be specific, it'sClearly, exactly, entirelyOne hundred and fifty-one!
With a bit of courage, it'sPerfectly, properly, smilinglyWe'll get friends!
But sometimes, it's?Carelessly, completely, disappointinglyThose friends run away!
When I met all of youI remember it all perfectlyThere were times when we hurt each other, butThat is, (Er...) I forgotI'm sure there's a placeFaraway, somewhereWhere there will be friendsOne hundred and fifty-one joysOne hundred and fifty-one dreamsOne hundred and fifty-one memories
Aim to do your best!
The number of friends, it'sPositively, absolutely, solidlyBetter to have more!
To be specific, it'sClearly, exactly, entirelyOne hundred and fifty-one!
With a bit of courage, it'sPerfectly, properly, smilinglyWe'll get friends!
But sometimes, it's?Carelessly, completely, disappointinglyThose friends run away!
When I met all of youI remember it all perfectlyThere were times when we hurt each other, butThat is, (Er...) I forgotI'm sure there's a placeFaraway, somewhereWhere there will be friendsOne hundred and fifty-one joysOne hundred and fifty-one dreamsOne hundred and fifty-one memories
Aim to do your best!
When I met all of youI remember it all perfectlyThere were times when we hurt each other, butThat is, (Ah...) I forgotI'm sure there's a placeFaraway, somewhereWhere there will be friendsOne hundred and fifty-one joysOne hundred and fifty-one dreamsOne hundred and fifty-one memories
Aim to do your best!
One hundred and fifty-one joysOne hundred and fifty-one dreamsOne hundred and fifty-one memories
Aim to do your best! ♪
Videos[]
