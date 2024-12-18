One Hundred Fifty-One (2024)

One Hundred Fifty-One(Japanese:ひゃくごじゅういち,Hepburn:Hyakugojyuuichi) by Unshō Ishizuka (the Japanese voice actor of Professor Oak) is the first Japanese ending theme song of the Indigo League saga of the Pokémon anime series, and the third Japanese ending theme song for the Pokémon Journeys: The Series. It was used from episodes 1 to 27.

♪ なかまのかずはそりゃ　やっぱり　ぜったい　がっちりおおいほうがイイ！

ぐたいてきにはそりゃ　はっきり　きっかり　たっぷりひゃくごじゅうイチ！

すこしゆうきがありゃ　ばっちり　しっかり　にっこりなかまをゲーット！

だけどもたまにゃありゃ？　うっかり　すっきり　がっくりなかま()ゲーット！

キミたちとの　であいはぜんぶちゃんと　おぼえてるきずつけあった　こともあったけどそれは（え〜と）わすれたまだまだ　たくさ〜んかならず　どこか〜になかまは　いるはずひゃくごじゅういちの　ヨロコビひゃくごじゅういちの　ユメひゃくごじゅういちの　オモイデ

めざして〜　がんばろッ！ ♪

♪ なかまのかずは　そりゃやっぱり　ぜったい　がっちりおおいほうがイイ！

ぐたいてきには　そりゃはっきり　きっかり　たっぷりひゃくごじゅうイチ！

すこしゆうきが　ありゃばっちり　しっかり　にっこりなかまをゲーット！

だけどもたまにゃ　ありゃ？うっかり　すっきり　がっくりなかま()ゲーット！

キミたちとの　であいはぜんぶちゃんと　おぼえてるきずつけあった　こともあったけどそれは（え〜と）わすれたまだまだ　たくさ〜んかならず　どこか〜になかまは　いるはずひゃくごじゅういちの　ヨロコビひゃくごじゅういちの　ユメひゃくごじゅういちの　オモイデ

めざして〜　がんばろッ！

なかまのかずは　そりゃやっぱり　ぜったい　がっちりおおいほうがイイ！

ぐたいてきには　そりゃはっきり　きっかり　たっぷりひゃくごじゅうイチ！

すこしゆうきが　ありゃばっちり　しっかり　にっこりなかまをゲーット！

だけどもたまにゃ　ありゃ？うっかり　すっきり　がっくりなかま()ゲーット！

キミたちとの　であいはぜんぶちゃんと　おぼえてるきずつけあった　こともあったけどそれは（え〜と）わすれたまだまだ　たくさ〜んかならず　どこか〜になかまは　いるはずひゃくごじゅういちの　ヨロコビひゃくごじゅういちの　ユメひゃくごじゅういちの　オモイデ

めざして〜　がんばろッ！

キミたちとの　であいはぜんぶちゃんと　おぼえてるきずつけあった　こともあったけどそれは（あ〜）わすれたまだまだ　たくさ〜んかならず　どこか〜になかまは　いるはずひゃくごじゅういちの　ヨロコビひゃくごじゅういちの　ユメひゃくごじゅういちの　オモイデ

めざして〜　がんばろッ！

ひゃくごじゅういちの　ヨロコビひゃくごじゅういちの　ユメひゃくごじゅういちの　オモイデ

めざして〜　がんばろッ！ ♪

♪ The number of friendsIt's positively, absolutely, solidlyBetter to have more!

To be specificIt's clearly, exactly, entirelyOne hundred and fifty-one!

With a bit of courageIt's perfectly, properly, smilinglyWe'll get friends!

But sometimesIt's? Carelessly, completely, disappointinglyThose friends run away!

When I met all of youI remember it all perfectlyThere were times when we hurt each other, butThat is, (Er...) I forgotI'm sure somewhereLots of faraway placesWhere there will be friendsOne hundred and fifty-one joysOne hundred and fifty-one dreamsOne hundred and fifty-one memories

Aim to do your best! ♪

♪ The number of friends, it'sPositively, absolutely, solidlyBetter to have more!

To be specific, it'sClearly, exactly, entirelyOne hundred and fifty-one!

With a bit of courage, it'sPerfectly, properly, smilinglyWe'll get friends!

But sometimes, it's?Carelessly, completely, disappointinglyThose friends run away!

When I met all of youI remember it all perfectlyThere were times when we hurt each other, butThat is, (Er...) I forgotI'm sure there's a placeFaraway, somewhereWhere there will be friendsOne hundred and fifty-one joysOne hundred and fifty-one dreamsOne hundred and fifty-one memories

Aim to do your best!

The number of friends, it'sPositively, absolutely, solidlyBetter to have more!

To be specific, it'sClearly, exactly, entirelyOne hundred and fifty-one!

With a bit of courage, it'sPerfectly, properly, smilinglyWe'll get friends!

But sometimes, it's?Carelessly, completely, disappointinglyThose friends run away!

When I met all of youI remember it all perfectlyThere were times when we hurt each other, butThat is, (Er...) I forgotI'm sure there's a placeFaraway, somewhereWhere there will be friendsOne hundred and fifty-one joysOne hundred and fifty-one dreamsOne hundred and fifty-one memories

Aim to do your best!

When I met all of youI remember it all perfectlyThere were times when we hurt each other, butThat is, (Ah...) I forgotI'm sure there's a placeFaraway, somewhereWhere there will be friendsOne hundred and fifty-one joysOne hundred and fifty-one dreamsOne hundred and fifty-one memories

Aim to do your best!

One hundred and fifty-one joysOne hundred and fifty-one dreamsOne hundred and fifty-one memories

Aim to do your best! ♪

List of Pokémon openings and endings

Openings
Japanese
  • Aim to Be a Pokémon Master
  • The Rivals
  • OK!
  • Aim to Be a Pokémon Master (Whiteberry)
  • Ready Go!
  • Advance Adventure
  • Challenger!!
  • Pokémon Symphonic Medley
  • Battle Frontier
  • Spurt!
  • Together
  • Together2008
  • High Five!
  • High Five! 2009
  • The Greatest - Everyday!
  • The Greatest - Everyday! (Band Version)
  • Best Wishes!
  • Be an Arrow!
  • Be an Arrow! 2013
  • Summerly Slope
  • V (Volt)
  • Mega V (Mega Volt)
  • Mad-Paced Getter
  • Alola!!
  • Aim to Be a Pokémon Master (20th Anniversary)
  • Future Connection
  • Your Adventure
  • One, Two, Three
  • Aim to Be a Pokémon Master -with my friends-
  • Heart-Pounding Diary
  • Halo
  • Will
  • Only One Story
Korean
  • Start of an Adventure
  • Pokémon Forever
  • Victory*
  • Pocket Monsters AG
  • Smile
  • Yes I Can!
  • Pokémon Love Forever
  • Another Challenge
  • With My Friends
  • We Are One
  • Shimmering Season
  • Beyond the Limit
  • Beginning a Journey
  • Remember Times
  • Alola!
  • Start of an Adventure (2017 ver.)
  • Meeting You Shining
  • Towards the Dream of the Future
  • Start of a Journey
  • Fly High
  • Start of an Adventure (20th Anniversary Ver.)
  • We Go
English
  • Pokémon Theme
  • Pokémon World
  • Pokémon Johto
  • Born to Be a Winner
  • Believe in Me
  • I Wanna Be a Hero
  • This Dream
  • Unbeatable
  • Battle Frontier
  • Diamond and Pearl
  • We Will Be Heroes
  • Battle Cry - (Stand Up!)
  • We Will Carry On!
  • Rival Destinies
  • It's Always You and Me
  • Pokémon Theme (Version XY)
  • Be a Hero
  • Stand Tall
  • Under The Alolan Sun
  • Under The Alolan Moon
  • The Challenge of Life
  • The Journey Starts Today
  • Journey to Your Heart
  • With You
  • Gotta Catch Em All
  • Becoming Me
Endings
Japanese
  • One Hundred Fifty-One
  • Meowth's Song
  • Fantasy in My Pocket
  • Pokémon Ondo
  • Type: Wild
  • Riding on Lapras
  • Meowth's Party
  • Exciting Pokémon Relay
  • Takeshi's Paradise
  • To My Best Friend
  • Face Forward Team Rocket!
  • Pocket-ering Monster-ing
  • Because the Sky is There
  • Polka O Dolka
  • Smile
  • Full of Summer!!
  • GLORY DAY ~That Shining Day~
  • Pokémon Counting Song
  • By Your Side ~Hikari's Theme~
  • Message of the Wind
  • Surely Tomorrow
  • Get Fired Up, Spiky-eared Pichu!
  • Which One ~ Is It?
  • In Your Heart, LaLaLa
  • Fanfare of the Heart
  • Can You Name All the Pokémon? BW
  • Seven-colored Arch
  • Look Look☆Here
  • Sakura Go-Round
  • Summerly Slope
  • X Strait Y Scenery
  • Mega V (Mega Volt)
  • Peace Smile!
  • DreamDream
  • Roaring All-Stars
  • Squishy's Song
  • Team Rocket's Team Song
  • Brilliantly
  • Pikachu's Song
  • Meowth's Ballad
  • Pose
  • Twerp, Twerpette
  • Notebook of the Heart
  • Type: Wild
  • Pokémon Shiritori
  • Strange and Wonderful Creatures
  • Supereffective Type
  • RVR ~Rising Volt Tacklers' Rap~
  • Let Me Battle
  • Sparkle!
Korean
  • We Are All Friends
  • Good Friends
  • Pichumichu*
  • A Happy Journey
  • On the Road Together
  • Shining More Tomorrow
  • Curious About Everything
  • Sometime Again
  • Walking Together Along a Road
  • Let's Memorize the Pokémon of the Unova Region~!
  • Beyond the Rainbow
  • It's Me, It's Me
  • Our Memories
  • Holding Hands
  • Pika Pika
  • Happy Ending
  • Hello! My Future!
  • Friends Forever
  • My Friend
  • With You
  • The Dream World
  • Memorizing Pokémon Names
  • Jump Up
  • We Are All Friends (20th Anniversary Ver.)
  • By Your Side
English
  • Pokémon Go!
One Hundred Fifty-One (2024)

References

