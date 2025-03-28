'One World Under Doom' #3 First Look Sees Heroes and Villains Unite Against Emperor Doom (2025)

Earlier this week in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM (2025) #2, Emperor Doom publicly humbled the Fantastic Four, even going so far as to restore the Thing to his human form! Despite being embraced by the world at large, Earth's heroes will stop at nothing to topple Doom's reign, for as his archenemies lick their wounds, the Avengers plot their next strike! Today, get a sneak peek at the explosive battle to come with an advance preview of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #3, on sale next month.

More than a mere crossover event, ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM represents an entire status quo shift that will impact Marvel Comics storytelling for the foreseeable future, specifically in newly-launched tie-in limited series as well as tie-in issues of current ongoing series. The era is anchored by Ryan North and R.B. Silva's core nine-issue series where readers will witness the greatest developments of Doom’s glorious rule as well as his triumphs over all who dare challenge it!