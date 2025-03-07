Online Store for Skin, Hair & Nutrition Products - Cureka (2025)

Product Highlights

  • The Fetal Doppler allows hearing the baby’s heartbeat in the first trimester.
  • Features TFT screen that displays the baby’s heartbeat and ultrasound clearly.
  • Comes with USB charging for easy and flexible charging.
  • Fetal Doppler for home involves battery indicator to show the battery level.
  • Includes headphone mode for private listening.
Weight0.46 kg
Dimensions21.5 × 17 × 7 cm
Manufacturer Details

Healthshine India Pvt Ltd. 62/4 62/5 Nishabdha Nagara Marur Main Road Village Kudur (Hobli) Taluq Magadi District Ramnagara 561101

Packer Details

Wedjat Health Solutions Pvt. Ltd. P.NO. 547 F1-F2 Pinnacle Apartment Arul Nagar East Tambaram Chennai Tamil Nadu 600059 Mail: info@cureka.com Telephone no: 9655928004

Components

Fetal Doppler

Country of Origin

‎India

Expires on or After

25/8/2027

SKU

HEA/HEA/16243

  • Description
Description

  • Healthshine Handheld Fedal Doppler is a convenient way to monitor and hear the baby’s heartbeat.
  • Features built-in- speaker for clear audio playback of the heartbeat without needing external devices.
  • Its portable and ergonomic design ensures that the device is easy to handle, store, and transport.
  • It is radiation-free, ensuring safe use for both the mother and the baby.

Directions for Use

  • Simply turn on the Healthshine Handheld Fedal Doppler and gently place the probe on the abdomen until the heartbeat is detected.
  • For accurate FHR measurement, it is necessary to ensure the probe is in contact with the skin using gel.

Safety Instructions

  • Clean the probe and the device regularly with a soft cloth and mild disinfectant.
  • Always monitor the battery level to avoid interruptions during use.

FAQ

What is Fetal Doppler?

A Fetal Doppler is a handheld ultrasound device used to detect and monitor a baby’s heartbeat during pregnancy.

Can I use the Fedal Doppler for long time?

No, it is advisable to use the Fedal Doppler for few minutes to avoid unnecessary stress for both the mother and the baby.

What are the features of Healthshine Fedal Doppler?

Healthshine Fedal Doppler features a sensitive ultrasound probe, TFT screen, built-in speaker, a headphone, battery indicator, and USB charging.

Is the Handheld Fedal Doppler safe to use at home?

Yes, the Handheld Fedal Doppler is safe for home-use as it is radiation-free and non-invasive. However, avoid very frequent use to prevent heat related injury.

How do I maintain the Fedal Doppler?

To maintain the Fedal Doppler, keep it clean, store it in a safe place, and regularly check the battery.

When should I use the Healthshine Handheld Fedal Doppler?

You can use the Healthshine Handheld Fedal Doppler during the first trimester.

How To Use Fetal Doppler At Home - [Mom Prepared]

Additional information

