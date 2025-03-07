Online Store for Skin, Hair & Nutrition Products - Cureka (2025)

Brand: Visit Healthshine Store
Estimated delivery: 5-7 business days
Product Highlights
- The Fetal Doppler allows hearing the baby’s heartbeat in the first trimester.
- Features TFT screen that displays the baby’s heartbeat and ultrasound clearly.
- Comes with USB charging for easy and flexible charging.
- Fetal Doppler for home involves battery indicator to show the battery level.
- Includes headphone mode for private listening.
Additional Offers
Get an additional 1% off on this order if you prepay it. Applicable on a minimum cart value of ₹599.
Get cashback up to Rs. 300 on payments via Mobikwik Wallet. For Celergen capsules and serum, please contact Cureka Support directly to place the orders. Contact Cureka support at care@cureka.com or WhatsApp at +919655928004.
Get cashback up to Rs. 300 on payments via Mobikwik Wallet.
For Celergen capsules and serum, please contact Cureka Support directly to place the orders. Contact Cureka support at care@cureka.com or WhatsApp at +919655928004.
Read more
|Weight
|0.46 kg
|Dimensions
|21.5 × 17 × 7 cm
|Manufacturer Details
Healthshine India Pvt Ltd. 62/4 62/5 Nishabdha Nagara Marur Main Road Village Kudur (Hobli) Taluq Magadi District Ramnagara 561101
|Packer Details
Wedjat Health Solutions Pvt. Ltd. P.NO. 547 F1-F2 Pinnacle Apartment Arul Nagar East Tambaram Chennai Tamil Nadu 600059 Mail: info@cureka.com Telephone no: 9655928004
|Components
Fetal Doppler
|Country of Origin
India
|Expires on or After
25/8/2027
|SKU
HEA/HEA/16243
SKU: HEA/HEA/16243Categories: Doppler, Healthcare Devices, Medical EquipmentsTags: Doppler, Fedal doppler, Handheld Fedal Doppler, Healthshine Doppler, Healthshine Fedal Doppler Healthshine Handheld Fedal Doppler
Add to Wishlist
Free Shipping on All Orders above ₹900
In Stock
MRP: 6,900.00
Inclusive of all taxes
*Delivery charges if applicable will be applied at checkout
Curated by Doctors
Cash on Delivery Available Above ₹599
- Description
- Additional information
Description
- Healthshine Handheld Fedal Doppler is a convenient way to monitor and hear the baby’s heartbeat.
- Features built-in- speaker for clear audio playback of the heartbeat without needing external devices.
- Its portable and ergonomic design ensures that the device is easy to handle, store, and transport.
- It is radiation-free, ensuring safe use for both the mother and the baby.
Directions for Use
- Simply turn on the Healthshine Handheld Fedal Doppler and gently place the probe on the abdomen until the heartbeat is detected.
- For accurate FHR measurement, it is necessary to ensure the probe is in contact with the skin using gel.
Safety Instructions
- Clean the probe and the device regularly with a soft cloth and mild disinfectant.
- Always monitor the battery level to avoid interruptions during use.
FAQ
What is Fetal Doppler?
A Fetal Doppler is a handheld ultrasound device used to detect and monitor a baby’s heartbeat during pregnancy.
Can I use the Fedal Doppler for long time?
No, it is advisable to use the Fedal Doppler for few minutes to avoid unnecessary stress for both the mother and the baby.
What are the features of Healthshine Fedal Doppler?
Healthshine Fedal Doppler features a sensitive ultrasound probe, TFT screen, built-in speaker, a headphone, battery indicator, and USB charging.
Is the Handheld Fedal Doppler safe to use at home?
Yes, the Handheld Fedal Doppler is safe for home-use as it is radiation-free and non-invasive. However, avoid very frequent use to prevent heat related injury.
How do I maintain the Fedal Doppler?
To maintain the Fedal Doppler, keep it clean, store it in a safe place, and regularly check the battery.
When should I use the Healthshine Handheld Fedal Doppler?
You can use the Healthshine Handheld Fedal Doppler during the first trimester.
Additional information
|Weight
|0.46 kg
|Dimensions
|21.5 × 17 × 7 cm
|Manufacturer Details
Healthshine India Pvt Ltd. 62/4 62/5 Nishabdha Nagara Marur Main Road Village Kudur (Hobli) Taluq Magadi District Ramnagara 561101
|Packer Details
Wedjat Health Solutions Pvt. Ltd. P.NO. 547 F1-F2 Pinnacle Apartment Arul Nagar East Tambaram Chennai Tamil Nadu 600059 Mail: info@cureka.com Telephone no: 9655928004
|Components
Fetal Doppler
|Country of Origin
India
|Expires on or After
25/8/2027
|SKU
HEA/HEA/16243
Customer Reviews
Good customer support
Cureka is the only online platform I have seen selling baby powder products with great offers and limited time free delivery.
Good customer interaction too. Loved it.
Sandeep Venmany
Bangalore - Karnataka
Great offers ..quick delivery
Recently I ordered Similac advance 2, material delivered on time and receive securely.
Good service and customer relation helpdesk.
Shivani
Maharashtra
Good genuine products
Recently placed nan excella pro. Products are genuine and received the product but a day delay. Apart from I will try again. One thing I would like to mention here the packing is really good. Good one. Thank you!.
Mohammed Ajaas
Tamil Nadu - Thiruvithancode
My one-stop shop for Health care needs
My personal experience with CUREKA is amazing. It is one of the most convenient way to get healthcare products and their contact support helps to order without any problem. Save money on good quality products.
Jaishree
Ahmedabad
Good offers and discounts
My father is diabetic and I order sugar test strips in CUREKA. The Price of strips is also discounted which is lesser than our local area medicine shop and I got it with free home delivery within given time period.
Nishant
Delhi
Genuine Products
For genuine products in healthcare CUREKA is my first choice. As a sportsperson I ordered elbow support and sports sunscreen from CUREKA. Now am ordering my sunscreen for 2nd time in cureka.
Rahul
Mumbai
Got products replaced easily
By mistake I ordered wrong size varicose vein stockings. CUREKA customer service guided me in returning the product and I got the correct size back. Thank you CUREKA for the service and price.
Rajasekar
Coimbatore
You may Also be Interested in
- -25%
Flamingo Tubular Support Below Knee Small OC2057
Brand: flamingo
MRP: 300 OFFER: 225
ADD TO CART BUY NOW
- -8%
AVB Special Custom Fit New Mouth Snoring Stop Snore Solution Sleep We..
Brand: AVB
MRP: 699 OFFER: 643
ADD TO CART BUY NOW
- -4%
Ishnee Lightweight travelling Wheelchair with breaking system and loc..
Brand: ishnee
MRP: 8450 OFFER: 8112
ADD TO CART BUY NOW
- -8%
AVB Special Quality Premium Black Anti Snore Chin Strap
Brand: AVB
MRP: 799 OFFER: 735
ADD TO CART BUY NOW
- -16%
Chetak All-In-One Vaporizer, Facial Nose Steamer And Inhaler
Brand: CHETAK
MRP: 625 OFFER: 527
ADD TO CART BUY NOW
- -8%
Bingo F2 Bluetooth Heart Rate Monitor-Green
Brand: Bingo
MRP: 1230 OFFER: 1137
ADD TO CART BUY NOW
- -11%
Accu-Chek Instant Glucometer
Brand: ACCU-CHEK
MRP: 1549 OFFER: 1372
ADD TO CART BUY NOW
- -20%
Control D Comfort Lancing Device (White)
Brand: Control D
MRP: 249 OFFER: 199
ADD TO CART BUY NOW
- -37%
Dyna-Rehaid Walking Frame
Brand: DYNAMIC TECHNO MEDICALS
MRP: 2625 OFFER: 1654
ADD TO CART BUY NOW
- -24%
3M Opticlude Orthoptic Eye Patch 5 X 6.2cm 1537/20 Box of 20 –..
Brand: 3M
MRP: 600 OFFER: 456
ADD TO CART BUY NOW