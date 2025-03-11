ONVZ Vrije Keuze Basic health-care plan (2025)

Health insurances ONVZ Vrije Keuze
If you live and/or work in the Netherlands, you are eligible for the basic health-care plan, or 'basisverzekering'. With ONVZ Vrije Keuze basic health-care plan you have optimal freedom in choosing your own doctor or medical specialist. Even outside the Netherlands.
Basic health-care plan ONVZ Vrije Keuze
€ 166,10 p/m
- Broad selection of health-care providers
- Very generous coverage
- Excellent service
What does the basic health-care plan cover?
Depending on your situation, you may need to take out Dutch health insurance if you are coming to the Netherlands. If you do not know if you need to take out health insurance in the Netherlands, then you can contact theSociale Verzekeringsbank(SVB). Please check with the SVB whether your circumstances require you to have Dutch health insurance.
The basic health-care plan covers a significant portion of unavoidable medical expenses, such as hospitalisation, medical specialist assistance, GP visits and medicines. The basic health-care plan allows you to choose your own care provider for almost all types of care. Read more about our freedom of choice.
Not all medical costs are covered by the basic health-care plan. Take out one of our supplementary health-care plans for more extensive coverage.
Key benefits basic health-care plan
Compare all coverage
Excess
The compulsary excess of €385 applies to care covered under the basic health-care plan.This portion of your health-care costs will not be reimbursed. Read more
Increase Excess
Do you expect low healthcare costs? You can increase the compulsory excess with a voluntary excess. This will lower the premium for the basic insurance.
Personal contribution
A statutory personal contribution applies to some health care provided under the basic health-care plan. Read more
Good to know
-
You can take out a health-care plan right away via this link.
-
Our ZorgConsulent advisers know the ins and outs of the health-care system. They provide high-quality information about hospitals and independent treatment centers in the Netherlands. They will help you make an informed choice which doctor or hospital you would like to go to.
-
You or your son or daughter will start paying premium from the 1st day of the month immediately after your child’s 18th birthday, at which point you will no longer be entitled to the child premium rate.
-
You can change your child’s health-care plan up to 30 days after their birthday. Your child can also do it themselves. Please inform us via MijnONVZ or call our Service Centre on +31 (0)30 639 62 22.
-
The general rules and regulations apply to all health care and to everyone. They specify things such as coverage exclusions and changes you have to let us know about.
Please note: in the event of discrepancies between the Dutch text of the general rules and regulations and coverage and their explanation and translations thereof, the Dutch text and explanation shall prevail.
-
You can use our Zorgzoeker online search tool to see which health-care providers have a contract with us. For a few types of health care, a maximum reimbursement applies for non-contracted health-care providers. This reimbursement is based on a percentage of a predetermined rate, usually the average contracted rate. For ONVZ Vrije Keuze, this percentage is capped at 85%. If you want to know what the exact maximum reimbursement is for each type of health care, take a look at the maximum reimbursements.
Maximum reimbursements for ONVZ Vrije Keuze
