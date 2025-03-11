ONVZ Vrije Keuze Basic health-care plan (2025)

What does the basic health-care plan cover?

Depending on your situation, you may need to take out Dutch health insurance if you are coming to the Netherlands. If you do not know if you need to take out health insurance in the Netherlands, then you can contact theSociale Verzekeringsbank(SVB). Please check with the SVB whether your circumstances require you to have Dutch health insurance.

The basic health-care plan covers a significant portion of unavoidable medical expenses, such as hospitalisation, medical specialist assistance, GP visits and medicines. The basic health-care plan allows you to choose your own care provider for almost all types of care. Read more about our freedom of choice.

Not all medical costs are covered by the basic health-care plan. Take out one of our supplementary health-care plans for more extensive coverage.