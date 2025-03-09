ONZE GIDS VOOR HET AANBRENGEN VAN GELLAK (2025)

Nail Art Gidsen
Hand- en nagelverzorging
Video Tutorials
Wil je leren hoe je gelnagellak thuis aanbrengt? Hier bij Naio Nails laten we je precies zien hoe.
Het biedt een prachtig glanzende, chipbestendige en langdurigere manicure dan standaard nagellak, het is gemakkelijk te begrijpen waaromgel polishmanicures zijn de afgelopen jaren een enorm populaire nagelbehandeling geworden! Het zelf aanbrengen van gelnagels is ook eenvoudig zodra je weet hoe. Van de voorbereiding tot de lak zelf, lees verder voor onze gids over hoe je gelpolish correct aanbrengt om salonwaardige resultaten thuis te bereiken.
De producten die je nodig hebt:
- UV of LED Lamp
- Naio Nails Nagel Voorbereiding Dehydrator
- Naio Nails 180 grit Vijl
- Steen of Metalen Nagelriemduwer
- Naio Nails Witte Blok
- Naio Nails Gel Restant Wipe Off Oplossing
- Stedelijke Graffiti Grondlaag
- Urban Graffiti Topcoat
- DeStedelijke Graffiti Gel Nagellak Kleurvan uw keuze!
- Naio Nails Nagelriemolie
U kunt ook onze kopenNaio Nails Gel Polish Startpakketbevat alle producten die nodig zijn voor een Gel Polish Manicure.
Hoe je je nagels voorbereidt
Voordat je je gelnagellak aanbrengt, moet je je natuurlijke nagels goed voorbereiden:
- Vijl en vorm je natuurlijke nagels in de gewenste vorm met een zachte nagelvijl.
- Duw voorzichtig alle nagelriemen terug van de nagelplaat.
- Verwijder alle glans van de nagelplaat met onze witte blok, zorg ervoor dat je rondom de randen van de nagel gaat. Deze stap is cruciaal voor een langdurige manicure.
- Verwijder natuurlijke nageloliën en overtollig stof van de nagel met een pluisvrije doek en gelresten verwijderoplossing.
- Zodra alle nagels schoon en vrij van vuil zijn, breng je een laag Naio Nails Prep/Dehydrator aan om te dehydrateren. Zorg ervoor dat je je nagels in deze fase niet aanraakt om ervoor te zorgen dat je een schone basis hebt om op te werken.
Hoe Gel Nagellak Aan Te Brengen
Je nagels zijn nu klaar voor je gelnagellak!
- Breng een dunne laag Urban Graffiti Basecoat gelijkmatig aan. Vergeet niet de vrije rand van de nagel te bedekken en uitharden gedurende 30 seconden in een LED-lamp of 2 minuten in een UV-lamp.
- Breng de eerste laag van je gekozen Urban Graffiti Gel Polish dun aan. Om te voorkomen dat de nagelriemen overlopen, laat je een kleine ruimte tussen de gel polish kleur en het nagelriemgebied. Sluit de vrije rand af. Uitharden opnieuw, gedurende 30 seconden in een LED-lamp of gedurende 2 minuten in een UV-lamp.
- Breng indien nodig een tweede laag Urban Graffiti Gel Polish aan en uitharden.
- Zodra alle lagen zijn uitgehard, breng je onze Urban Graffiti Topcoat aan voor een langdurige glans. Dek de vrije rand af en hard 30 seconden uit in een LED-lamp of 2 minuten in een UV-lamp. Urban Graffiti Top Coat laat geen plakkerige laag achter, wat je een extra stap en tijd bespaart.
- Verwen je nagels met een beetje Naio Nails Cuticle Oil om je nagelriemen te hydrateren en ze heerlijk te laten ruiken!
Om precies te zien hoe we het hier bij Naio Nails doen, bekijk onze volledige videotutorial over hoe je gelnagellak op natuurlijke nagels aanbrengt:
Nu je weet hoe je gelnagellak als een professional kunt aanbrengen, kun je elke paar weken prachtige manicures creëren vanuit het comfort van je eigen huis! Vergeet niet om ons te taggen op onze sociale mediaplatforms met #naionails zodat we je foto's kunnen leuk vinden! 💕
Winkel degel polish rangebij Naio Nails vandaag voor ons volledige assortiment prachtige kleuren.
Gemakkelijke Halloween Pompoen Steek Nagels | Corpse Bride-geïnspireerde Nagelkunst
Een Beginnersgids voor Essentiële Producten voor Acrylnagels
Eenvoudig Marmer Effect met Nude Gel Polish: Een Stapsgewijze Gids
Terug naar de basis: Hoe je perfecte roze en witte ombre-nagels kunt bereiken
Strand-geïnspireerde Nagelkunst: Een Stapsgewijze Tutorial
Zomer Fruit Acryl Nagelkunst Tutorial: Een Uitbarsting van Kleur voor de Zomer
HOE JE MELKBAK NAGELS KUNT DOEN
HOE LEOPARDPRINT-NAGELS TE MAKEN [5 EASY STEPS]
