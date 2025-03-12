Organic Period Pads | 100% Organic Cotton | Plastic-Free | TOTM (2025)

Do you use certified organic cotton in these pads? Our organic cotton pads are made with organic cotton (absorbent core and topsheet) that’s certified by ICEA to comply with the Global Organic Cotton Textiles Standard (GOTS). Learn more about organic cotton here.

Are your pads suitable for sensitive skin? Our organic and natural pads are hypoallergenic, clinically proven non-irritating and gentle on sensitive skin.

What’s the difference between TOTM Organic and TOTM Natural pads? Our award-winning Organic Cotton Pads have been a fan favorite since launch, made with certified organic cotton from core to cover. We introduced our Natural Pads as a budget-friendly option that still aligns with our values. These pads feature an organic cotton cover and a certified compostable backsheet, with a core made from FSC-certified, totally chlorine-free wood pulp. Absorbency may differ slightly, but both ranges uphold the TOTM promise of quality, comfort, and sustainability. All TOTM pads are free from fragrance, dyes, chlorine bleach, and artificial absorbents (SAP).

Are the pads scented? No, our pads are non-scented and do not contain any fragrance or perfumes.

Do the pads have wings? All TOTM pads have wings to keep the pad in place during wear.

How do these pads compare to other brands? We’re proud to use the best quality, sustainable and natural materials throughout our range. Our organic cotton pads use 100% organic cotton from core to cover which sets us apart from the big brands and other eco brands. In other pads, you can often find ingredients like fragrance/perfumes, dyes, chlorine bleach and super absorbent polymers (SAP).