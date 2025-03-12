Organic Period Pads | 100% Organic Cotton | Plastic-Free | TOTM (2025)

Unlock daily cycle support with 3-month's free membership to period tracking app, Moody.
So comfy, you’ll forget you’re wearing a pad ☁️
Made with certified organic cotton from core to cover, our award-winning pads are soft, breathable and naturally leak proof.
Here’s why you’ll love our organic cotton pads
Soft, breathable and comfy ☁️
Synthetic materials (like plastic) trap sweat and moisture, which can throw off your pH balance. Made with certified organic cotton, our pads are super soft, breathable, and kinder to your vagina.
Leak-proof, naturally 🩸
With 3 layers of woven organic cotton, our pads absorb your flow naturally—no artificial absorbents (SAP) needed. Plus, they have a waterproof backing and wings for added protection.
No harsh chemicals 🧪
Our pads are made without fragrance, perfumes, dyes, artificial absorbents, titanium dioxide and chlorine bleach to help prevent irritation and rashes. They’re soft and gentle on sensitive skin.
Reducing plastic waste every cycle 🌍
Unlike conventional pads which are up to 90% plastic, we use organic and biodegradable materials – even our pad wrappers are corn-derived and certified compostable.
Ingredients: organic cotton cover, organic cotton core, compostable biofilm backing, non-toxic adhesive. Each pad is wrapped in certified compostable bio-film and packed in a recycled cardboard box. Made without rayon, bamboo, fragrance, dyes, artificial absorbents, titanium dioxide and chlorine bleach.
Find the ideal TOTM pad for your flow
We’ve designed our range based on menstrual flow, so you can wear them day or night—whatever works for you!
Light pads
For light flows or the last few days of your period. Also, perfect for first periods. Length: 19.5cm
Medium pads
For medium flows where you need reliable protection but don’t find your flow gets too heavy. Length: 24cm
Super pads
For heavier flows that call for extra coverage and a longer length. Length: 28cm
Night pads (coming soon)
For comfort while you sleep, whether you have a medium or heavy flow. These pads offer extra coverage and feature unique StayDry wings. Length: 32cm
Proud to support Endometriosis UK
We’re proud to give back. 1% of all online sales go to Endometriosis UK, supporting anyone impacted by endometriosis. Together, we’re making a difference! Charity Registration Number: 1035810.
Check out our impact page for the latest donation total.
Do you use certified organic cotton in these pads?
Our organic cotton pads are made with organic cotton (absorbent core and topsheet) that’s certified by ICEA to comply with the Global Organic Cotton Textiles Standard (GOTS). Learn more about organic cotton here.
Are your pads suitable for sensitive skin?
Our organic and natural pads are hypoallergenic, clinically proven non-irritating and gentle on sensitive skin.
What’s the difference between TOTM Organic and TOTM Natural pads?
Our award-winning Organic Cotton Pads have been a fan favorite since launch, made with certified organic cotton from core to cover. We introduced our Natural Pads as a budget-friendly option that still aligns with our values. These pads feature an organic cotton cover and a certified compostable backsheet, with a core made from FSC-certified, totally chlorine-free wood pulp. Absorbency may differ slightly, but both ranges uphold the TOTM promise of quality, comfort, and sustainability. All TOTM pads are free from fragrance, dyes, chlorine bleach, and artificial absorbents (SAP).
Are the pads scented?
No, our pads are non-scented and do not contain any fragrance or perfumes.
Do the pads have wings?
All TOTM pads have wings to keep the pad in place during wear.
How do these pads compare to other brands?
We’re proud to use the best quality, sustainable and natural materials throughout our range. Our organic cotton pads use 100% organic cotton from core to cover which sets us apart from the big brands and other eco brands. In other pads, you can often find ingredients like fragrance/perfumes, dyes, chlorine bleach and super absorbent polymers (SAP).
Do your pads contain artificial absorbent?
We make our pads without SAP to leave out artificial absorbents and protect the planet. Derived from petroleum, SAP can take up to 500 years to break down. It’s commonly found in conventional pads and bamboo pads, so we suggest always checking the ingredients.
Over 70% agree our period care is comfier than conventional period products.
X
Bharati
Most comfy pads ever
X
Maddy
These are so soft it is unreal. Normally I get chaff from other pads, but these are so comfortable to wear, and it feels like I’m wearing nothing!
X
Sophia
I’ve used TOTM pads for years and wouldn’t go back to any other brand. Love the organic cotton materials and how comfortable and non-toxic they are!
X
Emma
Soft and comfortable! Loved using these, so much better than usual brands
Rated 4.7 / 5 based on 12,042 reviews
X
Dr Nuthana Bhayankaram
Doctor & The Medical Women Podcast Host
“As a doctor interested in tackling climate change, I am always on the lookout for more sustainable products. I also like to support small businesses with B corp certification. I was delighted to come across TOTM – firstly, I love that the brand is called Time of the month and they make menstrual products. TOTM products are made using organic cotton and wood pulp and are incredibly soft and comfortable. It’s great that even the wrappers are biodegradable! I also like that TOTM consider the whole supply chain of their products.”
X
Kelly Mulhall
Nutritional Therapist
“I always recommend that my clients with hormonal imbalance, painful periods or anyone trying for a baby, use organic and unscented period care to minimise any of the extra toxic load. Switching to TOTM organic period care is a great start!”
X
Cheyenne Morgan
Registered Nurse and @Letstalksgynae educator
“My personal experience with TOTM products has been amazing. I believe this helped to minimise my skin irritation and lower my risk of infections. I definitely would recommend TOTM products, as they are made with 100% organic cotton. I have received only great feedback from friends, family, and patients I have recommended them too.”
X
Kathie Bishop
Medical Herbalist & Vaginal Health Specialist
“As a medical herbalist specialising in helping women who are struggling with chronic vaginal issues like BV or Thrush, I discuss period products a lot. Personally, TOTM’s Super pads are the only ones for me – they are incredibly soft (no chaffing!) and stay firmly in place. I love recommending TOTM to my clients!”
X
Katherine Irene Glyde
Menstrual Wellbeing Coach & Founder
“I have been a TOTM customer since 2019, I had recently been diagnosed with endometriosis and I wanted to make sure I was making the best choices for myself and my body. As a Menstrual Wellbeing Coach it is incredibly important to me to only share and recommend brands and products that I have used and trust – TOTM really does tick every box.”
Independent reviews from trusted experts
