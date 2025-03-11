Organic Red Reishi Mushroom Spore Extract Oil (700mg 1000 Softgel) Duan-Wood Ganoderma Lucidum 30% Triterpenes & 30% Polysaccharides (Low Temperature CO2 Extraction) - LiveWell Nutrition Ltd (2025)

Description
Revolutionary Extraction Process
Certified 500 Softgels, offers 700mg per serving with 30% Triterpenes & 30% Polysaccharides (Low Temperature CO2 Extraction)
CO2 extraction is a method that uses carbon dioxide to extract essential compounds from plants or mushrooms. This process is known for its ability to produce high-quality extracts without leaving behind potentially harmful residues. “Duan-Wood Ganoderma Lucidum” typically refers to a specific, higher quality strain of Ganoderma Lucidum, also known as Reishi mushroom. This strain is cultivated under specific conditions, often on aged, or “duan,” wood, which is believed to enhance the mushroom’s beneficial properties.
Package Contains: 1000 Softgels. Provides a 500 day supply when taking 2 Softgels daily
Symptoms:
• Compromised immune system
• Susceptibility to secondary infections
• Cold sores
• Shingles
• Common cold
• Influenza (flu)
• Autoimmune conditions
• Fatigue or low energy
• Digestive concerns
• Circulatory issues
Recommended Use: For adults, take 2 soft gels daily as a dietary supplement. For a therapeutic dose, take 2 to 4 soft gels daily or as directed by a healthcare practitioner. Do not exceed the recommended daily dosage.
Allergy Alert: Contains Softgel gelatine derived from fish. Individuals who have fish allergies or follow a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle would not be suitable for this product due to its fish-derived gelatine.
Caution: Do not use if seal is broken. Supplements are not a substitute for a diverse diet or healthy lifestyle. This product is not intended to cure, prevent, diagnose, or treat any diseases. Use only as directed. This product is specifically intended for adults. It should be kept out of reach of children and not administered to individuals under 18 years of age unless otherwise directed by a healthcare practitioner. Keep out of reach of children. Store in a cool, dry place.
Ingredients and their benefits:
1. Red Reishi Spore Oil (500mg): Derived from the spores of the Red Reishi mushroom, this oil contains bioactive compounds such as triterpenes and polysaccharides that are associated with immune system support, stress reduction, and overall well-being. It is believed to have adaptogenic properties, helping the body adapt to stress and promoting balance.
2. Triterpenes (100mg): These are bioactive compounds found in various plants and fungi, including Reishi mushrooms. Triterpenes are recognized for their potential to support liver health, aid in the body’s natural detoxification processes, and contribute to overall vitality and wellness.
3. Polysaccharides (25mg): Polysaccharides found in Red Reishi mushrooms are known for their potential to support immune function and overall health. They are believed to have antioxidant properties and may contribute to the body’s natural defence mechanisms, promoting a balanced immune response.
Softgel shell- Derived from fish gelatine, is a common delivery method for oil-based supplements, ensuring easy ingestion and absorption of the beneficial components within the product.
The Red Reishi Spore Oil, enriched with triterpenes and polysaccharides, synergistically collaborates to provide immune system support, stress reduction, and overall well-being. The triterpenes contribute to liver health and natural detoxification, complementing the immune system support offered by the polysaccharides. Encased in a fish gelatine softgel shell, this formulation ensures easy ingestion and absorption of these beneficial components for comprehensive health support
10 reviews for Organic Red Reishi Mushroom Spore Extract Oil (700mg 1000 Softgel) Duan-Wood Ganoderma Lucidum 30% Triterpenes & 30% Polysaccharides (Low Temperature CO2 Extraction)
Rated 5 out of 5
I’m still on my first bottle for these so its hard to know how well they work as I take them alongside a few other supplements.
So far however, I haven’t had any side effects and in conjunction with my training and supplement take, they can only be adding benefit.
Rated 5 out of 5
Raymond –
This product has been helpful for me and my partner and we’ll keep using it
Rated 5 out of 5
Cindy –
Good supplement the pills are small and easy to swallow and don’t have any weird taste or after effects.
Rated 5 out of 5
Mark –
Super good and efficient would buy more
Rated 5 out of 5
Charls –
First time trying this product and it feels amazing i must say , will order again
Rated 5 out of 5
Rashida –
I noticed quite substantial results within two weeks of using this supplement, no side effects or nasty taste
Rated 5 out of 5
Clint –
Quality product and good value of money
Rated 5 out of 5
Mordred –
Tried after a friend recommended to me and it definitely was worth trying. Improved my energy..I will buy more
Rated 5 out of 5
Ted –
I’ve used many mushroom supplements that helped me, but these really made most difference so far from the complex stuff I’ve tried in the past.
Rated 5 out of 5
Banky –
Good stuff, i highly recommend
