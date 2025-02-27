Orthotics Product Catalog - Bracing & Supports 2020 - Ottobock (2025)

Orthotics Product CatalogBracing & Supports 2020 Ottobock 1

Spine......................................................................................................................... 6 Thoracolumbar Sacral Orthoses (TLSO)...................................................................8 Lumbar Sacral / Lumbar Orthoses (LSO and LO)......................................................9 Sacroiliac Orthosis (SO)......................................................................................16 Cervical..............................................................................................................18Upper Extremity....................................................................................................... 20 Shoulder Braces..................................................................................................22 Elbow Braces......................................................................................................25 Wrist & Hand Braces...........................................................................................27Knee........................................................................................................................ 30 Osteoarthritis Braces...........................................................................................32 Post-Operative Braces.........................................................................................34 Ligament Braces.................................................................................................38 Patellofemoral Braces..........................................................................................46Foot & Ankle............................................................................................................ 48 Walker Boots......................................................................................................50 Supports............................................................................................................52 Night Splints.......................................................................................................55

Quality for life
Ottobock was founded in Germany in 1919 by Otto Bock. For 100+ years,Ottobock has been a global leader in developing high-quality prostheticmedical devices to enable patients to regain mobility and independence.Our Orthotics portfolio of off-the-shelf bracing and supports is designedto improve functional outcomes for patients so they can resume their dailyactivities and active lifestyles with confidence.

Spine In 2012, Ottobock acquired Cybertech Medical, a leading spine company and pioneers of the Mechanical Advantage Single Pulley System. Designed to help patients with a wide variety of chronic and acute conditions, our spinal orthoses support patients after an injury or surgery, during rehabilitation, or for everyday support.6 Ottobock Ottobock 7

Cyberspine™ TLSOx4 FulcrumSpine | TLSO Spine | LSO / LO 50R320N | TLSO (T2-S1) with Lateral Control 50R153N | LSO (T9-S1) with Lateral Control Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • One-hand pull system compresses and cones to individual patient anatomy • Modular step-down system is ideal for treatment pre-op, post-op, and • Tool-free linear thoracic adjustment and adjustable articulating sternal pads throughout rehabilitation • Unsurpassed compression and support with a 5:1 mechanical advantage • Unsurpassed compression and support with a 6:1 mechanical advantage pulley system pulley system • Mesh corset and breathable anterior, posterior, and lateral panels for increased patient comfort Part no. 50R320N Measure waist circumference. Part no. 50R153N Measure waist circumference. Size Waist Circumference Part Number Size Waist Circumference Part Number Universal Up to 55” 50R320N=U S 25”-30” 50R153N=S S 25”-30” 50R320N=S M 30”-35” 50R153N=M M 30”-35” 50R320N=M L 35”-40” 50R153N=L L 35”-40” 50R320N=L XL 40”-45” 50R153N=XL XL 40”-45” 50R320N=XL XXL 45”-50” 50R153N=XXL XXL 45”-50” 50R320N=XXL XXXL 50”-55” 50R153N=XXXL • HCPCS Code: L0464 • HCPCS Codes: L0637, L0650 8 Ottobock Ottobock 9

OPTION 1 OPTION 2Spine | LSO / LO Spine | LSO / LO 50R218N=1 | Universal LO (L1-S1) 50R218N=2 | Universal LSO (T9-S1) Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Universal LO offers 5:1 compression and stabilization • Universal LSO offers 5:1 compression and stabilization • Integrated supports to stabilize the spine • Breathable corset easily trims or folds to size • Anatomic design, adjustable straps, and pocket closure system for easy fitting • Adjustable cord and heat moldable panels for customized fit Part no. 50R218N=1 Measure waist circumference. Part no. 50R218N=2 Measure waist circumference. Size Waist Circumference Part Number Size Waist Circumference Part Number Universal 25”-55” 50R218N=1 Universal 25”-55” 50R218N=2 XL Up to 65” 50R218N=1-XL XL Up to 65” 50R218N=2-XL • HCPCS Codes: L0627, L0642 • HCPCS Codes: L0631, L0648 10 Ottobock Ottobock 11

OPTION 3 Multi 627Spine | LSO / LO Spine | LSO / LO 50R218N=3 | Universal LSO (T9-S1) with Lateral Control 50R319N=627 | Universal LO (L1-S1) Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Universal LSO offers 5:1 compression and stabilization with removable • Universal LO offers 6:1 compression and stabilization with rigid support lateral panels • Unique pocket system adjusts on anterior side for ease of use • Modular step-down system for ease of use • Single one-hand pull regulates compression and can be flipped to • Anatomic design contours to the lordosis of the spine accommodate a right or left pull Part no. 50R218N=3 Measure waist circumference. Part no. 50R319N=627 Measure waist circumference. Size Waist Circumference Part Number Size Waist Circumference Part Number Universal 25”-55” 50R218N=3 XL Up to 65” 50R218N=3-XL Universal 25-55” 50R319N=627 • HCPCS Codes: L0637, L0650 • HCPCS Codes: L0627, L0642 12 Ottobock Ottobock 13

Multi 631 Multi 637Spine | LSO / LO Spine | LSO / LO 50R319N=631 | Universal LSO (T9-S1) 50R319N=637 | Universal LSO (T9-S1) with Lateral Control Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Universal LSO offers 6:1 compression and stabilization with rigid support • Universal LSO offers 6:1 compression and stabilization with removable • Breathable corset easily trims or folds to size lateral panels • Adjustable cord and heat moldable panels for customized fit • Modular step-down system for ease of use • Anatomic design contours to the lordosis of the spine Part no. 50R319N=631 Measure waist circumference. Part no. 50R319N=637 Measure waist circumference. Size Waist Circumference Part Number Size Waist Circumference Part Number Universal 25”-55” 50R319N=631 Universal 25”-55” 50R319N=637 • HCPCS Codes: L0631, L0648 • HCPCS Codes: L0637, L0650 14 Ottobock Ottobock 15

Cybertech S.P.I.N.E. Brace SI BeltSpine | SO Spine | SO 50R147N | Mechanical Advantage Corset (L1-S1) 50R159N | Classic SO (L5-S1) Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Compression and support with a 6:1 mechanical advantage pulley system • Compression and support with a 5:1 mechanical advantage pulley system • Rigid posterior panel provides increased support for each patient • Pressure pads can be adjusted or removed for increased patient comfort • Standard (50R147N) and low-profile (50R142N) designs available • Low-profile corset and panels for increased patient compliance Part no. 50R147N Measure waist circumference. Size Waist Circumference Part Number Part no. 50R320N Measure waist circumference. XS 25”-30” 50R147N=XS-7 Size Waist Circumference Part Number S Universal 30”-35” Up to 55” (139.5 cm) 50R147N=S-7 50R320N=U Part no. 50R159N Measure waist circumference. MS 35”-40” 25”-30” (63.5-76 cm) 50R147N=M-7 50R320N=S Size Waist Circumference Part Number LM 40”-45” 30”-35” (76-89 cm) 50R147N=L-7 50R320N=M XLL 35”-40”45”-50” (89-101.5 cm) 50R147N=XL-7 50R320N=L S Up to 35” 50R159N=SMALL XXL XL 50”-55” 40”-45” (101.5-114.5 cm) 50R147N=XXL-7 50R320N=XL Standard 35”-50” 50R159N=STANDARD XXL XXXL 45”-50”56”-68” (114.5-127 cm) 50R320N=XL 50R147N=XXXL-7 Universal 23”-50” 50R159N=U • HCPCS Code: A9270 • HCPCS Code: L0621 16 Ottobock Ottobock 17

Cervical SOM Smartspine Universal CollarSpine | Cervical Spine | Cervical 50C72 | Multi-Post Collar 50C91 | Semi-Rigid Collar with Thoracic Extension Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Two-piece system and functional design limit rotation of the cervical • Universally sized collar reduces inventory, storage space, and overall costs region and promote airflow while providing long-term patient support • Adjustable chin piece and malleable occipital panel provide a • Height adjusts in nine different positions using patented V.H.P (Variable Height customized fit Positioning) technology to ensure optimal patient fitting • Unique quick adjusting straps and stops ensure the device is reapplied • Vented design and breathable foam liner improve airflow and patient comfort consistently every time Part no. 50C72 Measure chin to sternal notch. Part no. 50C91 Measure chin to sternal notch. Mid-Neck Size Chin to Shoulder Part Number Circumference Size Height Part Number S/M 2.5”-4” 11”-15” 50C72=S/M L/XL 3.25”-5.25” 15”-20” 50C72=L/XL Universal 2.5”-5” 50C91 • HCPCS Code: L0180 • HCPCS Code: L0174 18 Ottobock Ottobock 19

Upper ExtremityOur off-the-shelf upper extremity portfolio of shoulder, elbow, wrist, andhand braces provides comfortable support for patients with strains,tendonitis, fractures, and more.

Omo Immobil Sling Omo Immobil Sling, AbductionUpper Extremity | Shoulder Braces Upper Extremity | Shoulder Braces 50A8 | Shoulder Immobilizer 50A9 | Abduction Pillow Brace Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Arm sling supports and immobilizes the shoulder in internal rotation • Traditional pillow design immobilizes the shoulder in 15° for healing abduction for healing • Positionable thumb grip to help maintain arm placement in the sling • Medium density contoured foam pillow for comfortable • Quick-release buckles, padded neck strap, and soft material for high positioning of the arm and hand wearer comfort • Quick-release buckles, padded neck strap, and soft material for high wearer comfort Part no. 50A8 Measure using patient arm length (elbow to back of the hand). Part no. 50A9 Measure using patient arm length (elbow to back of the hand). Size Arm Length Part Number Size Arm Length Part Number S 11.5”-13” 50A8=S S 11.5”-13” 50A9=S M 13”-14.5” 50A8=M M 13”-14.5” 50A9=M L 14.5”-16” 50A8=L L 14.5”-16” 50A9=L • HCPCS Code: L3670 • HCPCS Code: L3670 22 Ottobock Ottobock 23

Omo Immobil Epi Forsa PlusUpper Extremity | Shoulder Braces Upper Extremity | Elbow Braces 50A10 | Shoulder Positioning Brace 50A3 | Universal Epicondylitis Support Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Immobilizes the shoulder in 0° to 90° abduction positions to • Universal, seamless design relieves pain caused by medial or lateral epicondylitis accommodate shoulder procedures with one device • Pressure point pad relieves irritated tendon insertions • Semi-rigid torso design prevents migration • Dynamic, continuous regulation of pressure • Adjustable shoulder strap relieves tension and stress on the neck Part no. 50A10 Measure using patient arm length (elbow to back of the hand). Size Arm Length Part Number Part no. 50A3 S 11.5”-13” 50A10=S Size Part Number M 13”-14.5” 50A10=M L 14.5”-16” 50A10=L Universal 50A3 • HCPCS Code: L3960 • HCPCS Code: A4467 24 Ottobock Ottobock 25

Epiflex Classic Wrist BraceUpper Extremity | Elbow Braces Upper Extremity | Wrist & Hand Braces 4801N | Epicondylitis Support 28P212 | Wrist Support Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Semi-rigid construction is preformed to distribute strap pressure and relieve • Wrist support for immobilization of the wrist in a neutral position pain from medial or lateral epicondylitis • Dorsal stay for additional support and immobilization • Pressure point pad relieves irritated tendon insertions • Soft foam laminate construction • Interior thermoprene padding for increased comfort and secure fit Part no. 28P212 Measure wrist circumference. Part no. 4801N Measure forearm circumference. Size Wrist Circumference Left Right Size Forearm Circumference Part Number XS 5.25”-6.25” 28P212=L-XS 28P212=R-XS S 9.5”-9.8” 4801N=S S 6.25”-7.25” 28P212=L-S 28P212=R-S M 10.2”-10.6” 4801N=M M 7.25”-8” 28P212=L-M 28P212=R-M L 11”-11.8” 4801N=L L 8”-9” 28P212=L-L 28P212=R-L XL 12.2”-13” 4801N=XL XL 9”-10” 28P212=L-XL 28P212=R-XL • HCPCS Code: A9270 • HCPCS Code: L3908 26 Ottobock Ottobock 27

Thumb SpicaUpper Extremity | Wrist & Hand Braces Upper Extremity 28P211 | Classic Thumb Support Features and Benefits • Thumb spica for immobilization of the wrist and thumb in a neutral position • Malleable stay on extensor surface of thumb for adjustment when needed • Soft foam laminate construction Part no. 28P211 Measure wrist circumference. Part no. Size 4801 Measure forearm circumference. Wrist Circumference Left Right XS Size 5.25”-6.25” 28P211=L-XS Forearm Circumference 28P211=R-XS Part Number S 6.25”-7.25” 28P211=L-S 28P211=R-S S 9.5” – 9.8” (24 – 22.5cm) 4801N=S M 7.25”-8” 28P211=L-M 28P211=R-M M 10.2” – 10.6” (26 – 27cm) 4801N=M L L 8”-9” 11” – 11.8” (28 – 30cm) 28P11=L-L 28P211=R-L 4801N=L XL XL 9”-10” 12.2” – 13” (31 – 33cm)28P211=L-XL 28P211=R-XL 4801N=XL • HCPCS Codes: L3807, L3809 28 Ottobock Ottobock 29

KneeOur knee braces and supports offer pain relief for kneeosteoarthritis patients, and increase functionality for patients,post-injury or post-surgery.

Agilium Vantage Agilium ReactiveKnee | Osteoarthritis Braces Knee | Osteoarthritis Braces 50K306 | Knee Osteoarthritis Brace 50K324 | Knee Osteoarthritis Brace Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Dynamic Y force strap system provides unloading to minimize rotation and reduce pain • Universal sizing and auto-adaptive cuffs fit a broad range of patients • Single, low-profile metal upright with hinge for fixed flexion and extension limits • Lateral joint avoids interference with the unaffected leg regardless of • Trimmable sleeves to fit a broader range of patients with three sizes to reduce inventory medial or lateral indications • Anti-migration tibial pad maximizes contact with the tibia to help limit migration Part no. Measure leg circumferences 6” above and below mid-patella. 50K306 Size Thigh Calf Left Medial Left Lateral Right Medial Right Lateral 50K306=L-XS-S- 50K306=L-XS- 50K306=R-XS-S- XS-S 14”-18” 11”-14” 50K306=R-XS-S-LO MO S-LO MO Part no. 50K324 Measure leg circumferences 6” above and below mid-patella. M-L 18”-23.5” 14”-18” 50K306=L-M-L-MO 50K306=L-M-L-LO 50K306=R-M-L-MO 50K306=R-M-L-LO Size Thigh Calf Left Right 50K306=L-XL-3XL- 50K306=L-XL-3XL- 50K306=R-XL-3XL- 50K306=R-XL-3XL- Universal 15”-31.5” 12”-23.5” 50K324=L-1-US 50K324=R-1-US XL-3XL 23.5”-32” 18”-24” MO LO MO LO • HCPCS Codes: L1843, L1851 • HCPCS Codes: L1843, L1851 32 Ottobock Ottobock 33

Telescoping Post-Op Brace, Cool Telescoping Post-Op Brace, PremiumKnee | Post-Operative Braces Knee | Post-Operative Braces 50K204 | Range of Motion Knee Brace 50K205 | Range of Motion Knee Brace Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • ROM brace with cool, open design limits motion between 0⁰ to 120⁰ and • ROM brace with premium, full-foam design limits motion between 0⁰ to 120⁰ locks between 0⁰ and 45⁰ and locks between 0⁰ and 45⁰ • Telescoping cuffs avoid incision sites for individualized fitting and • Telescoping cuffs avoid incision sites for individualized fitting and increased increased patient comfort patient comfort • Packaged for quick and easy application in an operating or recovery • Silicone grip foam and malleolus suspension ensure the brace maintains room setting proper positioning for healing Part no. 50K204 Measure leg circumferences 6” above and below mid-patella. Part no. 50K205 Measure leg circumferences 6” above and below mid-patella. Size Thigh Circumference Part Number Size Thigh Circumference Part Number Universal Up to 36” 50K204 Universal Up to 36” 50K205 • HCPCS Codes: L1832, L1833 • HCPCS Codes: L1832, L1833 34 Ottobock Ottobock 35

Telescoping Post-Op Brace, Short, Cool Genu ImmobilKnee | Post-Operative Braces Knee | Post-Operative Braces 50K241 | Range of Motion Knee Brace 8060 | Knee Immobilizer Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Short ROM brace with cool, open design limits motion between 0⁰ to 120⁰ and • Three panel design allows for anatomical placement of medial and lateral stays locks between 0⁰ and 45⁰ with 0° and 20° positioning options • Telescoping cuffs avoid incision sites for individualized fitting and increased • Malleable stays can be contoured to fit the leg and hold in full extension patient comfort • Patella strap secures brace in place • Buckle closures ease donning and doffing Part no. 8060 Measure leg circumferences 6” above and below mid-patella. Circumference Size 0˚ 20˚ Thigh Calf Part no. 50K241 Measure leg circumferences 6” above and below mid-patella. S 11.4”-12.6” 13.8”-23.6” 8060=S-7 8062=S-7 M 16.1”-17.3” 13.8”-23.6” 8060=M-7 8062=M-7 Size Thigh Circumference Part Number L 17.3”-18.9” 15”-26” 8060=L-7 8062=L-7 Universal Up to 36” 50K241 XL 18.9”-20.1” 15”-26” 8060=XL-7 8062=XL-7 • HCPCS Codes: L1832, L1833 • HCPCS Code: L1830 36 Ottobock Ottobock 37

X-LTE Ligament Brace X-PRO Ligament BraceKnee | Ligament Braces Knee | Ligament Braces 50K301 | Ligament Knee Brace 50K302 | Ligament Knee Brace Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Anatomically correct hinges track with the knee joint through flexion • Anatomically correct hinges track with the knee joint through flexion and extension and extension • Silicone padding on the calf shell grips the skin and prevents migration, • Flexible proximal and distal cuffs ease field fitting and flexion during while soft durable foam pads the thigh shell activity for improved fit and comfort • Anterior shell design and simplified strapping ease application • Internally mounted calf straps hug the leg above the calf muscle to prevent migration Part no. Part no. Measure leg circumferences 6” above and below mid-patella. Measure leg circumferences 6” above and below mid-patella. 50K301 50K302 Circumference Circumference Size Left Right Size Left Right Thigh Knee Center Calf Thigh Knee Center Calf S 15.5”-18.5” 11”-12.5” 12.25”-13.75” 50K301=L-S-7-2 50K301=R-S-7-2 S 15.5”-18.5” 11”-12.5” 12.25”-13.75” 50K302=L-S-7-2 50K302=R-S-7-2 M 18.5”-21” 12.5”-14” 13.25”-15” 50K301=L-M-7-2 50K301=R-M-7-2 M 18.5”-21” 12.5”-14” 13.25”-15” 50K302=L-M-7-2 50K302=R-M-7-2 L 21”-23.5” 14”-15.25” 14.25”-15.75” 50K301=L-L-7-2 50K301=R-L-7-2 L 21”-23.5” 14”-15.25” 14.25”-15.75” 50K302=L-L-7-2 50K302=R-L-7-2 XL 23.5”-25” 15.25”-16.5” 15”-17” 50K301=L-XL-7-2 50K301=R-XL-7-2 XL 23.5”-25” 15.25”-16.5” 15”-17” 50K302=L-XL-7-2 50K302=R-XL-7-2 • HCPCS Codes: L1845, L1852 • HCPCS Codes: L1845, L1852 38 Ottobock Ottobock 39

Xeleton Suspension SleeveKnee | Ligament Braces Knee | Ligament Braces 50K30 | Ligament Knee Brace 29K193 | Use with Ligament Knee Braces Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Low-profile and durable polycentric hinges • Soft material with one-direction grip reduces migration • Durable and flexible shell design can be contoured for improved fit and comfort • Ideal for activities where the leg is consistently placed in deep flexion • Technogel® condyle pads provide three-dimensional pressure distribution • Great to pair with ligament knee braces for additional comfort and support Part no. Measure leg circumferences 6” above and below mid-patella. 50K30 Thigh Standard Combined Instability (PCL) Size Circumference Left Right Left Right 50K30=L-XS- 50K30=R-XS- XS 13”-15.5” 50K30=L-XS-7-2 50K30=R-XS-7-2 7-2-C 7-2-C 50K30=L-S- S 15.5”-18.5” 50K30=L-S-7-2 50K30=R-S-7-2 50K30=R-S-7-2-C 7-2-C 50K30=L-M- 50K30=R-M- Part no. 50K193 Measure leg circumferences 6” above and below mid-patella. M 18.5”-21” 50K30=L-M-7-2 50K30=R-M-7-2 7-2-C 7-2-C 50K30=L-L- L 21”-23.5” 50K30=L-L-7-2 50K30=R-L-7-2 50K30=R-L-7-2-C Size Thigh Circumference Part Number 7-2-C 50K30=L-XL- 50K30=R-XL- X 23.5”-26.5” 50K30=L-XL-7-2 50K30=R-XL-7-2 XS/S 13”-18.5” 29K193=XS/S 7-2-C 7-2-C 50K30=L-XXL- 50K30=R-XXL- M/L/XL 18.5”-26.5” 29K193=M/L/XL XXL 26.5”-29.5” 50K30=L-XXL-7-2 50K30=R-XXL-7-2 7-2-C 7-2-C 50K30=R- 50K30=L-XXXL- 50K30=R-XXXL- XXL/XXXL 26.5”-31.5” 29K193=XXL/XXXL XXXL 29.5”-31.5” 50K30=L-XXXL-7-2 XXXL-7-2 7-2-C 7-2-C • HCPCS Codes: L1845, L1852 • HCPCS Code: L2397 40 Ottobock Ottobock 41

Genu Direxa Genu Direxa, WraparoundKnee | Ligament Braces Knee | Ligament Braces 8356 | Hinged Knee Brace 8353 | Hinged Knee Brace Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Lightweight aluminium splints and polycentric joints provide stability • Lightweight aluminium splints and polycentric joints provide stability without without limiting movement limiting movement • Optimal wraparound design improves neuromuscular function with • Optimal pull-on design improves neuromuscular function with targeted targeted compression compression • Innovative TriTech material offers secure fit and wearer comfort • Innovative TriTech material offers secure fit and wearer comfort Part no. 8356 Measure leg circumferences 6” above and below mid-patella. Part no. 8353 Measure leg circumferences 6” above and below mid-patella. Circumference Part Number Circumference Part Number Size Size Thigh Calf Pull-On Thigh Calf Wraparound XXS 14.2”-15.8” 11.4”-12.6” 8356=XXS-7 XXS 14.2”-15.8” 11.4”-12.6” 8353=XXS-7 XS 15.8”-17.3” 12.6”-13.8” 8356=XS-7 XS 15.8”-17.3” 12.6”-13.8” 8353=XS-7 S 17.3”-18.9” 13.8”-15” 8356=S-7 S 17.3”-18.9” 13.8”-15” 8353=S-7 M 18.9”-20.5” 15”-16.1” 8356=M-7 M 18.9”-20.5” 15”-16.1” 8353=M-7 L 20.5”-22” 16.1”-17.3” 8356=L-7 L 20.5”-22” 16.1”-17.3” 8353=L-7 XL 22”-24” 17.3”-18.9” 8356=XL-7 XL 22”-24” 17.3”-18.9” 8353=XL-7 XXL 24”-26.4” 18.9”-20.1” 8356=XXL-7 XXL 24”-26.4” 18.9”-20.1” 8353=XXL-7 • HCPCS Codes: L1810, L1812 • HCPCS Codes: L1810, L1812 42 Ottobock Ottobock 43

Genu Direxa Stable Genu Direxa Stable, WraparoundKnee | Ligament Braces Knee | Ligament Braces 8359 | Range of Motion Hinged Knee Brace 8368 | Range of Motion Hinged Knee Brace Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Pull-on design with four elastic, circumferential straps for optimum fit and support • Wraparound design with four elastic, circumferential straps for optimum fit • Wide aluminium splints, polycentric joints, and concealed joint bars suitable for and support contact sports • Wide aluminum splints and polycentric joints for stability of the knee with • Innovative TriTech material offers secure fit and wearer comfort movement limitation • Concealed joint bars suitable for contact sports Part no. 8359 Measure leg circumferences 6” above and below mid-patella. Part no. 8368 Measure leg circumferences 6” above and below mid-patella. Circumference Part Number Circumference Part Number Size Size Thigh Calf Pull-On Thigh Calf Wraparound XXS 14.2”-15.8” 11.4”-12.6” 8359=XXS-7 XXS 14.2”-15.8” 11.4”-12.6” 8368=XXS-7 XS 15.8”-17.3” 12.6”-13.8” 8359=XS-7 XS 15.8”-17.3” 12.6”-13.8” 8368=XS-7 S 17.3”-18.9” 13.8”-15” 8359=S-7 S 17.3”-18.9” 13.8”-15” 8368=S-7 M 18.9”-20.5” 15”-16.1” 8359=M-7 M 18.9”-20.5” 15”-16.1” 8368=M-7 L 20.5”-22” 16.1”-17.3” 8359=L-7 L 20.5”-22” 16.1”-17.3” 8368=L-7 XL 22”-24” 17.3”-18.9” 8359=XL-7 XL 22”-24” 17.3”-18.9” 8368=XL-7 XXL 24”-26.4” 18.9”-20.1” 8359=XXL-7 XXL 24”-26.4” 18.9”-20.1” 8368=XXL-7 • HCPCS Codes: L1832, L1833 • HCPCS Codes: L1832, L1833 44 Ottobock Ottobock 45

Patella ProKnee | Patellofemoral Braces Knee 8320N | Patella Subluxation Brace Features and Benefits • Dynamic patella realignment for anterior knee pain • Auto-adaptive splints enable customized position on the patella to correct tracking at all flexion angles • Slim, lightweight design and slip-free fabric for wearer comfort Part no. 8320N Measure leg circumferences 6” above and below mid-patella. Circumference Size Left Right Thigh Calf XXS 14.2"-15.8" (36-40cm) 11.4"-12.6" (29-32cm) 8320N=L-XXS 8320N=R-XXS XS 15.8”-17.3” 12.6”-13.8” 8320N=L-XS 8320=R-XS S 17.3”-18.9” 13.8”-15” 8320N=L-S 8320=R-S M 18.9”-20.5” 15”-16.1” 8320N=L-M 8320=R-M L 20.5”-22” 16.1”-17.3” 8320N=L-L 8320=R-L XL 22”-24” 17.3”-18.9” 8320N=L-XL 8320=R-XL XXL 24”-25.6” 18.9”-32.3” 8320N=L-XXL 8320N=R-XXL • HCPCS Codes: L180, L1812 46 Ottobock Ottobock 47

Foot and AnkleOur functional foot and ankle braces are designed torelieve pain and provide stability for fractures, sprains,soft tissue injuries, and more.

Malleo Immobil Air Walker Malleo Immobil Air Walker LowFoot and Ankle | Walker Boots Foot and Ankle | Walker Boots 50S12-1 | Walker Boot 50S14-1 | Walker Boot Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Durable construction to immobilize the foot and ankle for healing • Durable construction to immobilize the foot and ankle for healing • Integrated pneumatic pump for adjustment of compression and stability • Integrated pneumatic pump for adjustment of compression and stability • Low-profile rocker bottom promotes a physiological gait • Low-profile rocker bottom promotes a physiological gait Part no. Part no. 50S12-1 Measure using shoe size. Measure using shoe size. 50S14-1 Shoe Size Shoe Size Size Part Number Size Part Number Men’s Women’s Men’s Women’s S 4.5-7 6-8 50S12-1=S S 4.5-7 6-8 50S14-1=S M 7.5-10.5 8.5-11.5 50S12-1=M M 7.5-10.5 8.5-11.5 50S14-1=M L 10.5-12.5 11.5-13.5 50S12-1=L L 10.5-12.5 11.5-13.5 50S14-1=L XL 12.5+ 13.5+ 50S12-1=XL XL 12.5+ 13.5+ 50S14-1=XL • HCPCS Code: L4361 • HCPCS Code: L4361 50 Ottobock Ottobock 51

Malleo Direxa Stirrup Malleo ArexaFoot and Ankle | Supports Foot and Ankle | Supports 50S9 | Ankle Stirrup 7772 | Hinged Ankle Brace Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Traditional stirrup design provides compression and promotes circulation to • Traditional hinged ankle support provides inversion and eversion control reduce swelling without limiting plantar flexion and dorsiflexion • Anatomically designed medial and lateral shells fit easily into any shoe • Adjustable stabilizing strap for increased support • Foam and gel pads included for combined cold therapy • Low-profile design easily fits into any shoe Part no. 7772 Measure using shoe size. Part no. 50S9 Shoe Size Size Part Number Men’s Women’s Size Part Number M up to 7.5 up to 7.5 7772=M Universal 50S9 L 8-12.5 8-12.5 7772=L • HCPCS Code: L4350 • HCPCS Code: L1906 52 Ottobock Ottobock 53

Malleo Sprint Dynamic Night SplintFoot and Ankle | Supports Foot and Ankle | Night Splints 50S3 | Lace-Up Ankle Support 50S21 | Dorsal Plantar Fasciitis Support Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Semi-rigid construction and figure 8 design mimics traditional ankle • Hinged dorsal design adjusts and stretches the foot to aid in nighttime healing taping to lock the calcaneus and prevent unwanted movements • Adjustable anterior tension straps for varying degrees of dorsiflexion • Improved design eliminates seams under the foot for improved comfort • Soft, double-padded foam reduces pressure points and durability • Breathable, mesh construction and reinforced eyelets for long-term wear Part no. 50S3 Measure using shoe size. Shoe Size Size Part Number Men’s Women’s XS 6-7 5-6 50S3=XS Part no. 50S21 Measure using shoe size. S 7.5-9 6.5-8 50S3=S Shoe Size Size Part Number M 9.5-11 8.5-12 50S3=M Men’s Women’s L 11.5-13 12.5-14 50S3=L S/M 4.5-10.5 6-11.5 50S21=S/M XL 13.5-15 14+ 50S3=XL L/XL 10.5+ 11.5+ 50S21=L/XL • HCPCS Code: L1902 • HCPCS Code: L4397 54 Ottobock Ottobock 55

Dorsal Night Splint Malleo Immobil Night SplintFoot and Ankle | Night Splints Foot and Ankle | Night Splints 50S22 | Dorsal Plantar Fasciitis Support 50S20-1 | Posterior Plantar Fasciitis Support Features and Benefits Features and Benefits • Static splint maintains foot in a dorsiflexed position to aid in nighttime healing • Traditional posterior design and angled shell stretches the foot to aid in • Dorsal design yields higher patient compliance nighttime healing • Soft foam for wearer comfort • Medial and lateral straps tension for increased support • Soft foam liner and strap pads for wearer comfort Part no. 29S20 Measure using shoe size. Part no. 50S22 Measure using shoe size. Shoe Size Size Part Number Men’s Women’s Shoe Size Size Part Number S Up to 4.5 Up to 6.5 50S20-1=S Men’s Women’s S/M 4.5-10.5 6-11.5 50S22=S/M M 5-9 7-11 50S20-1=M L/XL 10.5+ 11.5+ 50S22=L/XL L 9.5+ 11.5+ 50S20-1=L • HCPCS Code: L4398 • HCPCS Code: L4397 56 Ottobock Ottobock 57