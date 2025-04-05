Oscars 2025: 'Anora' cleans up, Adrien Brody and Zoe Saldana make history (2025)

Sean Baker, the auteur of best picture-winning "Anora" took the stage several times on Sunday night, winning awards for best original screenplay, best editing, best director and best picture.

During his best director speech, Baker made what he called his "battle cry," a plea to the industry to remain stalwart in its commitment to the theater.

"We are all here tonight and watching this broadcast because we love movies," he said. "Where did we fall in love with the movies? At the movie theater. Watching a film in a theater with an audience is an experience. We can laugh together, cry together, scream in fright together, perhaps, sit in devastated silence together. And in a time in which the world can feel very divided, this is more important than ever."

He continued by saying that the communal experience of a movie theater cannot be replicated at home and noted that the industry lost more than 1,000 screens during the Covid pandemic.

"Filmmakers: Keep making films for the big screen. I know I will," he said. "Distributors: Please focus first and foremost on the theatrical releases of your films. Neon did that for me, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

"Anora" took home five trophies in total, with Mikey Madison winning for best actress.

— Sarah Whitten