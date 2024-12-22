Our Best Makeup Remover Wipes - L'Oréal Paris (2024)

If there is one skin care product you should keep close, our vote goes to makeup wipes. Designed to remove makeup and cleanse your skin without any rinsing, it’s no surprise that face wipes have become a skin care must-have. The perfect alternative to a traditional face cleanser when you’re in a time crunch, too tired to go through a long-winded routine, or simply feeling too lazy (no judgment here), makeup remover wipes make the cleansing process an easy one. Keep reading to learn about our best makeup remover wipes, including how to add them to your skin care routine.

OUR BEST MAKEUP REMOVER WIPES

Now, it’s time for the reason you’re here: finding makeup remover wipes. Have your pick from our two best face wipe options below.

L’Oréal Paris Ideal Clean™ All Skin Types Makeup Removing Towelettes: These ultra-soft wipes gently remove all traces of makeup, in addition to helping dissolve dirt and oil without drying out your skin. Best of all, this option is alcohol-free, making it suitable for all skin types.

How to use them: Gently wipe face and eye area. Once complete, reseal the pack to prevent remaining cloths from drying out, and you’re all set.

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Radiant Smoothing Wet Cleansing Towelettes: Formulated with vitamin C, these wipes gently exfoliate and remove impurities and eye makeup. As a result, skin looks smooth, brightened, and more refined.

How to use them: Simply wipe your face with a towelette to remove all makeup and impurities morning and night—no need to rinse. Once you’re done, be sure to reseal the label to prevent towelettes from drying out.

Editor’s note: Speaking of having your facial cleansing wipes dry out, here’s a little tip: Store wipes upside down. By flipping your wipes over after using them, gravity will pull the moisture down toward the top of the pack of wipes, and the first one you pull out will always be the most moist.

WHAT ARE THE BEST TIMES TO USE MAKEUP REMOVER WIPES?

Once you’ve picked out the right makeup remover wipe for you, it’s time to put them to work! Keep reading for some of the best times to do so.

Use makeup remover wipes…after the gym. In addition to cleansing when you wake up and before you go to bed, you should also do so after a sweat sesh. So, pack makeup remover wipes in your gym bag so that you can use one after working out.

Use makeup remover wipes…when you’re traveling. Toss a pack of makeup remover wipes in your suitcase and use them to cleanse your skin before and after a long flight and on days when you have a lot of activities planned.

Use makeup remover wipes…when you’re exhausted.Don’t let your head hit the pillow without taking your makeup off, as sleeping in your makeup can lead to clogged pores, which can lead to breakouts. Leave a pack of makeup remover wipes by your bedside so that you can cleanse your skin even when you don’t think you can make it to the bathroom sink.

HOW DO YOU ADD MAKEUP REMOVER WIPES TO YOUR SKIN CARE ROUTINE?

If you’re reaching for makeup remover wipes, chances are convenience is of the utmost importance to you. Here’s how to round out your skin care routine-post facial cleansing wipe.

Skin care tip #1: Cleanse again. When one cleansing sesh feels like it just isn’t enough, finish things off by using a second facial cleanser that doesn’t require rinsing. Micellar water perfectly fits the bill. Tiny micelles—oil molecules—act as a magnet to lift dirt, oil, and makeup up and away from your skin. After wiping yourself off with a makeup remover wipe, simply saturate a cotton pad with a micellar water that suits your skin type and sweep it across your face to remove any lingering impurities from the surface of your skin.

Choose from these options: the L’Oréal Paris Micellar Cleansing Water Complete Cleanser – Normal to Oily Skin, which purifies and mattifies or the L’Oréal Paris Micellar Cleansing Water Complete Cleanser Waterproof – All Skin Types, which intensely purifies.

Skin care tip #2: Follow up with moisturizer. After cleansing, whether it’s with a makeup remover wipe or rinse-off cleanser, you should always moisturize. Look for a moisturizer formulated for your skin type. The L’Oréal Paris Hydra Genius Daily Liquid Care for Normal/Oily Skin, L’Oréal Paris Hydra Genius Daily Liquid Care for Normal/Dry Skin, and L’Oréal Paris Hydra Genius Daily Liquid Care for Extra Dry Skin are all formulated with hyaluronic acid and aloe vera water to help provide long-lasting hydration.

Once you’re done cleansing with face wipes (and micellar water if you’ve opted for a double cleanse), simply smooth the moisturizer of your choice onto your face and neck until thoroughly absorbed. Just as with cleansing, you should moisturizer morning and night.

Next up: What if something happens and you’re caught without face wipes? Prepare with a little help from our article, How to Take Makeup Off Without Makeup Wipes.