Our Editors Have Decades Worth of Foundation Experience, and These Are the Ones They Recommend (2025)

Luckily, our editors have decades worth of combined experience trying and using the best foundations on the market. I tapped them for their expertise, and added my own experience as a foundation wearer for the past decade-plus, to compile this list. On it, you’ll find options for every skin type, recommended by editors who have used them and loved them.

Foundation is called foundation for a reason—it’s quite literally the base layer of makeup that sets the stage for all other makeup products. That said, foundation might be one of the biggest realms of beauty to navigate. Matching your shade is just one hurdle—you also want to find one that works for your skin type, has your favorite finish, and provides your ideal level of coverage.

This is in part due to the inclusion of niacinamide, a skincare ingredient that smooths the look of uneven texture and tone over time, and silica, which instantly blurs pores for that highly sought-after airbrushed finish. It’s perfect for those who struggle with enlarged pores and are looking for a natural yet camera-ready complexion. Plus, despite being so buildable, Maffei says it’s also lightweight.

Sometimes, you want one foundation that can do it all, whether you’re feeling a full glam or a soft, barely there application. The Huda Beauty Easy Blur Foundation is great for just that. Take it from our beauty director Heather Muir Maffei, who says she specifically loves this option for its versatility: “It can be diffused for a lighter finish or built up to full coverage. Plus, it conceals my redness and gives me a flawless glow.”

The formula contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, moringa seed extracts, and prebiotics, which are great for nourishing the skin, boosting hydration, and supporting a healthy skin barrier. Plus, chromium oxide green pigments make for shades that aren’t too yellow or orange for olive skin tones, and ultramarine blue pigments make for shades without a gray cast for darker ones. With 55 shades to choose from, it has one of the most expansive shade ranges on our list, so you can rest assured you’ll find the perfect fit for your unique skin tone.

For those worried about the full coverage level and finish, our beauty editor Hana Hong is here for reassurance. “The finished texture won’t look like you have foundation on; it’ll just look like you were blessed with poreless skin,” she says.

When it comes to a foundation that’s waterproof and sweat-, humidity- and transfer-resistant, this one from Lancome checks every box. It’s super long-wearing, making it a great pick for those who need something reliable to get them through a long shift, event, or anything where inclement weather might be a concern.

As a K-beauty brand, it’s a top-selling cushion foundation in Japan and is touted to give that highly sought-after radiant glass skin look. It’s more hydrating than powder foundations, and the full coverage will cover redness or scars. The cushion application is great for anyone who wants to control shine, have a quick and mess-free application, and easily touch up throughout the day.

If you’ve never used a cushion foundation before, this one comes highly recommended by Sultana: “I love the Tirtir Mask Fit Red Cushion for the great coverage it provides while still being super light (it does have weightless in the name, after all). The expanded shade range is great, too—multiple shades fit me.”

Cushion foundations may not be the best choice for those with dry skin.

Acne-prone types in particular will appreciate its skin-caring ingredients like aloe vera juice and hyaluronic acid, which work together to help soothe, hydrate, plump, and protect the skin. Overall, its wide shade range, natural finish, and buildability make it ideal for just about every skin type and concern.

“I am not a foundation girly (I usually use tinted moisturizer), but when I want more coverage, I love the Exa High Fidelity Foundation," says senior editor Taylor Rock. “It's buildable, feels weightless, and makes your skin look hydrated. I also really like that it meets a defined clean beauty standard.”

Sensitive, acne-prone, combo, mature—you name it, this foundation covers it (literally). Because it has a semi-satin finish (somewhere between matte and dewy), it isn’t matte enough to dry your skin or accentuate lines, nor is it dewy enough to enhance oiliness, which is why it’s so good for combo and mature skin.

Editor Nusrat Sultana wore this foundation for a friend’s summer wedding and had one thing to say: “It was so good. It did not oxidize throughout the day, and I didn't have any need to blot my face even though I was running around so much doing bridesmaid duties. I did wear it for hours (from noon to 3 a.m.), and it still looked good on me.” Our only complaint? It’s one of the highest-priced foundations on our list.

Those with oily skin know how fast dewy foundation can become too dewy, which can lead to shifting coverage and patchiness. Luckily, this Estée Lauder foundation has a matte finish that’s perfect for staying in place all day long. Not only is it oil-free and oil-controlling, but it’s also resistant to sweat, humidity, and even water. So, it’s great for hot summer weather or any time you need a full-coverage foundation that really won’t budge.

It may not be best for an everyday makeup routine because it’s a bit heavy.

This product is unique because it has lots of hydrating ingredients you normally get in skincare (like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and squalane) and a serum-like texture. It’s never caused irritation or breakouts on my sensitive skin, and the inclusion of SPF 40 is the cherry on top.

As far as finish goes, expect a dewy glow—this is another selling point for me as someone with dry skin, as it never cakes or emphasizes dry patches. On the other hand, those with oily skin may find it to be too dewy as the day wears on.

I’ve used Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint for years—it’s my go-to foundation, and the light coverage makes it great for everyday wear. I have fair olive skin, and I struggle to find a foundation that isn’t either too yellow or too pink. The Sombrio ST2.5 shade is perfect for me, since it’s very light but also has warm olive undertones.

It stands out for its acceptance by the National Eczema Foundation , too—soothing ingredients like aloe vera and centella are said to be good for sensitive skin. And with the addition of SPF 30, you get the added benefits of skin protection from the sun. Just note that it’s currently only available in 17 shades, which is a smaller range compared to the rest of the foundations on our list.

Not one but two of our editors recommended the SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen Foundation from Tower 28. Our vice president Kate Geraghty praises it for its beautiful finish on dry skin. “I have skin as dry as the Sahara, and any kind of matte/matte-ish foundation instantly separates on me and makes me look ill,” she says. “A friend recommended Tower 28's Tinted Sunscreen, and I'm absolutely hooked. I would describe it as medium coverage, buildable, and very glowy.”

Since there are fewer shades, it might be harder to find an exact match for your specific undertone.

It has a seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Foundation, so it’s suitable for extra-sensitive skin.

Final Verdict

Our pick for the overall best foundation is the Tower 28 SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen Foundation, which comes recommended by two of our editors for its beautiful glowy finish and medium, buildable coverage. Plus, it’s National Eczema Foundation-approved, so it’s free from known irritants and allergens, and it includes SPF.

How to Shop for Foundation Like a Pro

Coverage

When shopping for a foundation, you’ll see three different coverage levels: light, medium, and full. “For me, coverage level is based on the client and the look I’m trying to achieve,” says makeup artist Kevin Kodra.

Light coverage foundation, like the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint or the Tower 28 SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen Foundation, is best for those who want a “no makeup” look or who just want to even out their complexion. While light coverage foundations are usually buildable, they aren’t the best option if you’re trying to hide blemishes.

If you want a versatile foundation, look for one that offers medium coverage, like the Exa High Fidelity Foundation or the Huda Beauty Easy Blur Foundation. These foundations offer a good amount of coverage without a heavy feel, but are buildable for occasions when you want fuller coverage. They’re great for everyday wear and offer different types of finishes depending on the product.

And finally, when you want to make sure every blemish is as covered as can be, a full coverage foundation like the Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation or the Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation is your best bet. These foundations are ideal for special occasions where you need your makeup to last for hours, like a wedding or other big event.

Finish

You’ll also see that each foundation has a distinctive finish, which describes how the skin looks after application. The finish that’s best for you is often correlated to the type of skin you have, but it’s also a matter of personal preference. If you have dry skin, look for a dewy or radiant finish, which helps make the skin look bright, glowing, and hydrated. If you have oily skin, a matte finish is your best bet, as it will control shine and reduce the appearance of pores.

Those with combination skin have more flexibility and will probably do best with a finish that’s somewhere in the middle. A satin or semi-satin finish strikes a good balance between matte and dewy, while a velvet finish is a little bit closer to matte. Many foundations also tout a natural finish, which is suitable for all skin types and mimics the skin’s natural appearance.

"I tend to gravitate towards radiant, glowing finishes, as it is the most forgiving on all skin types, from textured to mature skin,” Kodra says. “If I do want to achieve a very matte finish, I'm not afraid to work with a powder."

SPF

Kodra says that he’s a big fan of using tinted SPF products as a makeup base. Of the options on this list, if you’re looking for a foundation with SPF for extra sun protection, you’ll want to reach for our best overall or best for dry skin picks, the Tower 28 SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen Foundation or the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint. Keep in mind, though, that the SPF in any foundation is typically not enough to keep you protected all day, according to Rea Ann Silva, CEO and founder of Beautyblender. Because of this, it’s best to layer a true face sunscreen underneath any foundation for full protection.

Skin Concerns

In addition to skin type, it’s also worth considering your specific skin concerns when shopping for foundation. For those with sensitive skin, avoid foundations with potentially irritating ingredients, like fragrance. Our overall best pick, the Tower 28 SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen Foundation, stands out for being accepted by the National Eczema Association.

If you struggle with acne, look for a non-comedogenic foundation that won’t clog pores. An oil-free foundation will help control oil production, which also makes it suitable for acne-prone skin. For an acne-safe pick, we recommend the Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation, our best for oily skin pick, because it’s dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic, and non-acnegenic (meaning it won’t cause breakouts).

"Like any makeup product, it is possible for the foundation to break you out if it is a comedogenic formula or if you have blemish-prone skin," Kodra says. "The most important tip I tell all my clients after a glam session is to double cleanse at the end of the day."



Questions You Might Ask

How do you match your foundation?

The first step to matching your foundation is determining your undertone. To do this, look at the veins on your wrist. Are they green, blue, purple, or blue-green?

According to makeup artist Anabelle LaGuardia, if they’re green, you're warm-toned; if they’re blue and purple, you're cool-toned; and if they’re blue-green, you're neutral. Then, you can choose your shade based on your skin tone (light, medium, or dark) and your undertone.

That said, this process usually involves some trial and error, so it may not be a one-and-done experience. Some mistakes to watch out for? Trying to match a shade by applying it to your hand instead of your jawline. "It should blend in seamlessly with your face or neck," LaGuardia says.

Also, don’t forget to wait for the product to fully dry before making a decision. "A lot of foundations will oxidize to a darker or warmer shade," says makeup artist Jonet Williamson. "Not waiting for the foundation to fully dry down prevents you from seeing the true shade."

For a more in-depth how-to, you can also read our guide to color matching your foundation for your skin tone.

What types of foundation do dermatologists recommend?

Typically, a foundation will say it’s dermatologist-approved or dermatologist-tested, like the Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation, the Exa High Fidelity Foundation, and the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint. Anything that’s a skincare/foundation hybrid, hypoallergenic, and/or non-comedogenic is also a good choice, like the Tower 28 SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen Foundation. It’s approved by the National Eczema Association, which includes a panel of dermatologists.

What foundation does not sit in wrinkles?

When looking for a foundation for mature skin, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, look for a finish that’s more glowy and radiant than matte—a true matte foundation can make fine lines and wrinkles more noticeable because it won’t provide enough moisture to plump the skin. "I tend to gravitate towards radiant, glowing finishes, as it is the most forgiving on all skin types, from textured to mature skin,” Kodra says.

For this reason, mature skin types can align with most picks that are also good for dry skin or all skin types, like the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint or the Exa High Fidelity Foundation. Also, choose a liquid or serum (which both of these foundations are) over a powder, since powder can cling to dryness and settle in wrinkles. Heavier or full-coverage foundations can also settle into fine lines and wrinkles, so lightweight or buildable formulas like these give coverage without looking cakey.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Camryn Dilger, an associate editor at Real Simple who has years of hands-on experience researching, testing, editing, and reviewing hundreds of products. As much as she loves to try new beauty products, she’s undoubtedly loyal to her holy grail products (if it’s not broke, don’t fix it) and is a longtime wearer of the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint.

To compile this list, she used her own experience as a foundation wearer and the expert insights of fellow Real Simple editors. Every foundation on this list was tried and tested in real-world scenarios and chosen for its ability to deliver reliable results across a range of skin types and preferences.

Rachel Center and Grace Parsons also contributed to this article and interviewed makeup artists Kevin Kodra, Anabelle LaGuardia, and Jonet Williamson, as well as Rea Ann Silva, CEO and founder of Beautyblender.