Our Experts Swear by These Life-Changing Health Products (2025)

Whether you're trying to stay consistent with your gym routine or practice better sleep hygiene, the right tools can make it easier to keep your health and wellness habits on track. That's why we consulted our Good Housekeeping Institute experts including registered dietitians, personal trainers, beauty chemists and fiber scientists, to find the best products to help you feel your best in the year ahead. Our top picks spotlight products that have performed exceptionally well in our tests, as well as staffer personal favorites that we can't live without.
Fitness
Get moving with these exercise essentials that can help you sweat confidently during each and every workout.
1
Bala Bangles
Level up your fitness with these stylish and suprisingly functional wrist and ankle weights. Available in 1-pound and 2-pound weights, Bala Bangles add a constant yet comfortable resistance to your workout. You can wear them on walks, during barre or Pilates classes, or even through your favorite yoga flow. What I personally love most about them is how easy they are to get on and off, and they still look good as new even after heavy repeated use.
2
Liforme Original Yoga Mat
What we love most about the Liforme Yoga Mat is just how versatile it is — it scored perfect ratings in our yoga mat tests for both grip on hands and feet, and the traction on the floor. Plus, we found it held up to a variety of different exercises like HIIT movements, making it great for yoga and more intense workouts. The alignment markers are especially helpful as they provide instant feedback on your positioning, allowing you to easily spot and correct any asymmetries during your yoga flow. But if you're looking for a more affordable choice, the Gaiam Premium Reversible Yoga Mat was also a top performer in our tests and came out to fraction of the cost of other mats.
3
Tonal 2
If you aren't lifting weights, consider 2025 the year to start. It's one of the best things you can do for your body, since strength training not only builds muscle but also helps improve bone density and cuts the risk of several chronic diseases. But strength training at home can be a challenge, which is why our fitness pros have loved Tonal for a long time. The smart home gym mounts to a wall in your home and features adjustable arms, pulls and a touchscreen interface for effective weight-training classes without having to leave your house. I recently tested their new model, Tonal 2, which has an even more refined, modern look and offers up to an impressive 250 pounds of resistance so all members of the household can get a great workout in. It's certainly a splurge, but one that is worth every penny.
4
TheraGun Prime
Recovery is just as important as the time you spend in the gym. A massage gun can be a surprisingly effective tool for improving mobility and muscle recovery post-workout. Theragun is a leader in the massage gun space thanks to their thoughtful designs and durable materials. The Prime was a top performer in our massage gun tests with its superior technology and multiple built-in speeds. I especially like the overall design and ergonomic handle which makes it easy to access those tough-to-reach spots like behind your shoulder. Most importantly, the Prime has a powerful amplitude, which indicates how deep the gun can get into problem areas.
5
Normatec 3 Legs
You may have seen your favorite professional athletes or even singers using a pair of compression boots between games and performances. Think of them almost like a sleeping bag for your extremities that fills up with air and then deflates, providing a massage-like sensation. They can work to increase circulation and blood flow, while also reducing swelling, leading to improved range of motion and flexibility. Normatec is the best in the game, offering quality compression boots with multiple levels for personalization and overlapping zones that use a sequence to replicate natural muscle contractions.
6
Peloton App
A personal and tester favorite, the Peloton app truly does it all. Not only is it incredibly user-friendly, providing multiple filters to find the exact type and style of class you're looking for, but the fitness instructors are some of the best in the industry. "I love the app because it is easy to navigate and filter through the workouts to get exactly what you are looking for — from the type of running workout, the length of time and even the instructor you prefer," a tester said. You'll find everything from bootcamp and indoor cycling to yoga and Pilates on the app too, allowing you to incorporate more variety into your fitness routine. Plus, you don't need to splurge on Peloton equipment to take advantage of the app.
7
Lululemon Align Legging
Not only can the right workout apparel improve comfort during your sweat sessions, but it can also give you something to look forward to putting on as you get moving. "I have tested over 100 leggings in the Textiles Lab and have personally tried dozens of pairs and nothing compares to the softness and flattering fit of Align leggings," says Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles, Paper & Apparel Lab Associate Director Emma Seymour. "They have a buttery feel that cannot be matched, and I wear them during all types of workouts." She adds that these leggings offer a great balance of compression without feeling restrictive for a flattering look that's still comfy.
8
Kizik Women's Athens
A quality pair of sneakers can help you get moving, and Kizik has a special feature to make things even simpler. "These sneakers have a revolutionary slip-on design, so it's easier than ever to get your shoes on," Seymour explains. "Because they are so easy to slip on and off, they are great to encourage a healthy lifestyle with regular walks. I find that having a good pair of slip-on sneakers by the door helps me get more steps in each day."
But if you're looking for something to support more high-intensity workouts like running, our experts recommend the New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 1080 V12 Running Shoe for its excellent construction and stability that provides just enough cushioning, all while being lightweight and breathable.
9
Tavi Grip Savvy Socks (2 Pack)
Whether you're heading to barre or Pilates, grip socks can level up your workout by enhancing your stability. This in turn can allow you to maintain proper form, focus on the workout movements themselves and contribute to an overall better session. Plus, they can keep your feet dry and comfortable. Tavi is a personal favorite of mine for barre classes, and they performed well in our tests, too. "These grip socks from Tavi were a favorite among our consumer testers for offering great traction while having mesh panels for breathability," Seymour explains.
Health Tech
Stay connected with these tech devices that empower you with data and metrics to get a fuller picture of your health.
10
Apple Watch Series 10
I started wearing my Apple Watch regularly after the birth of my first child, and it was a game-changer for motivating me to stay active postpartum. What I love most is that it allows me to stay connected and alert of important phone calls and notifications all while being hands-free and not having to carry my phone everywhere. I recently upgraded to the new Apple Watch Series 10 and I love that it's even lighter than before but offers more features like faster charging (in about 10 minutes), insights into the intensity and duration of your workouts on your body over time and an advanced display. Some of the biggest changes on the new version include new sleep apnea notifications, and depth and temperature sensing for water activities.
11
Whoop 4.0 Fitness Tracker
Tired of buzzy notifications all day long? Whoop offers a fitness tracker with a minimalist design and no touchscreen, so it works in the background all day to collect insights on everything from your blood oxygen levels to your heart rate and sleep. It's surprisingly comfortable to wear and, as a personal trainer, I like that the tracker provides "strain" and "recovery" data to help you understand how your body is responding to exercise and stress. “I’m glad the device didn’t have an interface or make any noises or vibrations. I’m not always looking down analyzing numbers, and I’m able to go about my day," a tester said of this GH Fitness Award winner.
12
Oura Ring 4
Looking for a health tracker that's a bit more discreet? I love that the Oura ring disguises itself as jewelry, but behind its sleek design houses sensors to track health data. The ring has transformed my sleep and helped me prioritize getting to bed early so I can feel refreshed and recovered the next day. The newest model, Oura Ring 4, is currently being tested by one of our analysts and boasts an even longer battery life and a more comfortable fit.
Nutrition
These solutions can help you prioritize whole, real foods and balanced meals to reap the benefits of a healthy diet.
13
Sakara Meal Delivery
A prepared meal delivery service can be just what you need to take the stress out of mealtime. No pots or pans required, a nutritious premade meal can be a game changer for busy weeknights and short lunch breaks at work. Sakara is a plant-based, prepared meal delivery service that wowed us in our tests for its high-quality organic ingredients and unique menu that caters towards a healthy lifestyle. Testers found the meals surprisingly flavorful and filling, and the menu variety wonderful. "I felt that the ingredients, flavors and variety of the meals were lovely. As someone who cooks nonstop, I was impressed with the combinations and creative ingredients," one tester said.
14
Thrive Market Online Grocer
Think of Thrive Market as your local health foods store in a convenient online grocer form. This virtual market offers high-quality foods and household products, all at low prices with the convenience of being shipped directly to your door. You'll find everything from meat and seafood to baby puffs and better-for-you marinades. A membership is required, but groceries typically ship within one business day which we confirmed in our tests. Thrive Market also offers curated shopping lists, plus filters for different dietary preferences.
15
Nutribullet Ultra
A personal blender can be a great solution for starting your day the healthy way. The Nutribullet Ultra recently won a GH Kitchen Gear Award and is the ultimate tool for whipping up nutrient-dense smoothies quickly. Not only does it pack in more power than previous models, but the sleek design on the Ultra looks great on any countertop and doesn't take up much space. Plus, the suction cups at the base of the blender help keep it securely in place. It's the perfect tool for incorporating more antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables in your diet too.
Sleep
A good night's sleep is one of the best things you can do for your health. Create a more zen bedtime routine with these products recommended by our experts and staffers.
16
Fishers Finery 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
"A silk pillowcase helps to reduce friction against your skin and hair, and I don't sleep without one," says Good Housekeeping Institute Home & Apparel Reviews Analyst Amanda Constantine. GH has tested 35 silk pillowcases in recent years, and this one by GH Seal star Fishers Finery is our top-tested pick. "It's durable, feels cool to lie on and earned high scores for comfort," Constantine adds. As another bonus, she says that when she sleeps on this pillowcase, she notices that her hair is much smoother and free of tangles when she wakes up .
