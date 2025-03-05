Our Experts Swear by These Life-Changing Health Products (2025)

If you aren't lifting weights, consider 2025 the year to start. It's one of the best things you can do for your body, since strength training not only builds muscle but also helps improve bone density and cuts the risk of several chronic diseases. But strength training at home can be a challenge, which is why our fitness pros have loved Tonal for a long time. The smart home gym mounts to a wall in your home and features adjustable arms, pulls and a touchscreen interface for effective weight-training classes without having to leave your house. I recently tested their new model, Tonal 2, which has an even more refined, modern look and offers up to an impressive 250 pounds of resistance so all members of the household can get a great workout in. It's certainly a splurge, but one that is worth every penny.

