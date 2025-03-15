Our Favorite Massage Chairs Make Relaxing Even More Enjoyable (2025)

But every massage chair offers slightly different features and capabilities, so we put them to the test ourselves. After testing six different models from popular brands, we considered the comfort, massage styles and pressure, and their suites of features to determine which offered the right mix of effectiveness and all-around seating comfort. Our favorites were those with head-to-toe comfort and plenty of all-around support.

A massage is the best way to relax sore muscles and relieve tension, and the best massage chairs can deliver spa-like relaxation right in your own home. Part recliner, part effective tool, these unique accent chairs do double duty for seating and supreme comfort.

With five massage techniques, three zero-gravity positions, and an auto-body scan feature, this is the most advanced model on our list—and the most expensive. However, the controls may be a bit less intuitive. Dimensions: 1.02 by 29.53 by 45.08 inches | Material: Faux leather | Massage Areas: Full body

Since the shortcut keys were marked with images, we found them a bit challenging to navigate when lying down. The voice control was also a bit inconsistent, so we sometimes had to push the voice control wakeup button to activate it.

To adjust the settings, you can use the AI voice control or the handrail on the right side, which has an angle adjustment button, pause button, auto mode button, voice wake up, heating, air pressure, entire foot lifting, zero gravity, and backrest lifting.

This chair has several awesome features, including three (yes, three) zero-gravity positions, AI voice control, and an auto body scan that allows it to detect your height and shoulder width to adjust the massage accordingly. You can choose from five massage techniques—kneading, knocking, tapping, shiatsu, and tapping and kneading at the same time. Plus, it has speakers, a USB cord for your phone, and a remote holder.

While we could adjust the reclining angle, we weren’t able to adjust the headrest, so it may take some time to find the right position. In terms of pressure, we found it to be pretty gentle.

The chair’s super well-padded design engulfed our body as we sat in it, and we loved using the heat setting for extra coziness. The tradeoff for this padding is the narrow design, which may be less comfortable for larger individuals or those tucking their arms into the armrests.

The seat and armrest are narrow, and the control panel on the armrest is hard to use while lying down.

We appreciated this chair's variety of advanced yet intuitive features, especially at $1,200 less than our top pick. It left us feeling more relaxed and limber, but you are getting what you pay for: The pressure isn’t quite as intense. Dimensions: 52 by 27.6 by 43.3 inches upright, 63 by 27.6 by 33 inches reclined | Material: Leather | Massage Areas: Full body

When a chair has too many features it can potentially be overwhelming, but we found the chair surprisingly easy to use. You can toggle between three intensity levels and a 15-minute auto mode, and you can see which body part the chair is targeting on the LED screen. We could even connect our phone to the built-in Bluetooth speakers in under 2 minutes, so even if you’re not the most tech-savvy person, you should be good to go.

Instead of fixed rollers, the Real Relax ADV massage chair has S-track robot hands along the neck, back, and waist for a more effective massage. You can switch to zero-gravity mode with just the push of a button, extending the chair to a comfortable, reclined position. Plus, there are airbags on the shoulders, arms, hips, and feet, as well as rollers for the soles.

We found the chair to be very comfortable and well cushioned, providing solid lumbar support. While you can adjust the backrest angle, the headrest is fixed. In general, we thought the pressure was good but on the gentler side; even in its most intense setting, the deep-tissue level wasn’t too hard. The heat setting was similarly light.

Overall, this massage chair is a force to be reckoned with. We were amazed by how relaxed we felt after using it (especially when reclined). While the design is a bit bulky, we think it’s a worthy investment.

WithWith its two-stage zero gravity, full-body compression, and built-in Bluetooth speakers in the headrest, the Osaki OS-Champ Massage Chair is the ultimate relaxation machine. It has five auto massage modes and a roller system that glides from your neck to your butt and back again—a true full-body experience. With just the click of a button, you can sit back, relax, and let the chair do all the work.

It’s also worth noting that, while the strong pressure is great for those craving a firmer massage, it might be a bit intense for those who prefer something gentler.

Our only minor complaint involves the height adjustments. While the chair has an adjustable headrest and extended footrest to accommodate different heights, shorter people might still need to spend some extra time finding a comfortable position for the headrest.

We were blown away by how comfortable this chair is. The cozy cushioning and recline angle were so perfect that we practically had to force ourselves to get up. We loved the lumbar support and airbag cushioning that compressed our shoulders, arms, calves, and feet—just note that the sensation may take some getting used to.

It may not be as intuitive for shorter people to use, and the pressure tends to be high.

Our Testing Process

We tested six different massage chairs at various price ranges, comparing them on critical details like:

Chair size and recline positions

Comfort while sitting and using massage features

Support, especially at the low back

Massage styles, settings, and intensity options

Value

After setting up each massage chair, we used them regularly at home to test out each and every setting (and find our favorite massage modes, of course!) While we were getting massaged, we took notes of how intense each setting was, how easy it was to adjust between settings, and if we felt like the chair delivered on its promise to targeted areas of the body.

We discovered that while a slew of advanced features is fun, especially for more customized massages and targeted areas of concern, there was something of a tradeoff. More features came with a higher price, but that didn't necessarily make a massage chair the best of the bunch.

Throughout our long-term testing, we also thought about how we felt after using the chairs, how they fit our body types and our needs, and if they worked in our living spaces (size-wise and otherwise.) We also kept in mind accessibility factors, like whether the chair fit a range of body types and if it was easy or hard to get out of any of the models.



How to Shop for Massage Chairs Like a Pro

Type

Depending on the type of massage you want, you can choose from an array of chairs that tout different benefits and designs. Common massage chair types are 3D or 4D massage chairs, zero-gravity chairs (which recline you into a position that alleviates pressure on your back), and multi-function massage chairs that offer a range of massage modes. We focused our testing on zero-gravity chairs, as they offer the most circulation and pressure relief.

When deciding whether to go with a 3D or 4D massage chair, it’s important to first understand the difference between the two. "A 3D massage chair operates in three dimensions—the rollers are able to move up/down, side to side, and towards the inside or outside to be able to cover more surface area," Dr. Karena Wu, owner and clinical director of ActiveCare Physical Therapy says. "A 4D massage chair offers more control in speed and strength of the three dimensions."

While 3D massage chairs are less expensive, she says if you want the ability to change between speeds and intensities, a 4D massage chair is the way to go.

Size

Before deciding what size massage chair to purchase, consider the size of your space. While massage chairs are, in general, larger than your average recliner, these extra-capable chairs do have some unique space needs.

While you definitely want to note the width, depth, and height of any massage chair, you'll also want to take a peek at the recline angle and distance. Massage chairs can recline pretty far (some even lay flat!), which means they typically need to be placed a certain distance away from any walls or other potential obstacles. You'll need to measure the recline distance to ensure you have enough space to fully kick back and enjoy your massages.



Additionally, the more features a chair has, the bulkier it'll likely be. For example, massage chairs with expandable sections to accommodate people of different heights or chairs that recline into zero-gravity positions will need more horizontal room.

Features

Bonus features make all the difference between a good massage chair and a great massage chair. Air massage technology provides a compressive massage, while rollers can knead, knock, and target pressure points. If you want to personalize your massage, look for a chair with adjustable height, depth, width, speed, and intensity. A reclining chair with heat therapy can also enhance your overall experience. All three chairs on our list have reclining and heating capabilities.

Dr. Wu says kneading functions and zero gravity positions are particularly good for the back, and Shiatsu feels great on pressure points. "Any setting that rolls the rollers on your soft tissues will be good for the back, as it will loosen up the paraspinal muscles and help decompress the spinal joints," she says. "The tapping settings might be too aggressive for joints, as it can feel like 'punching' and might create bone sensitivity on the joints."

While features such as built-in speakers, remotes with LCD screens, voice control options, charging ports, and pre-programmed modes aren’t must-haves for a quality massage chair, they can make your experience even more enjoyable. All three of the massage chairs on our list have built-in speakers, and the iRest Zero Gravity Massage Chair, our best zero-gravity pick, even has USB charging ports and AI voice control.

Questions You Might Ask

How much does a massage chair cost?

Massage chairs aren’t cheap—consider them a long-term investment that will serve you for years to come. Prices can range from $200 to well over $1,000, with some high-end chairs costing closer to $10,000. The good news is you can still get a high-quality, long-lasting massage chair while shopping on the lower end of the price spectrum—know your budget so you can shop for the essential features you need without unnecessary add-ons.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Jamie Fischer, a shopping writer for Real Simple with experience writing home and lifestyle stories. Jamie’s favorite part of a pedicure is definitely the back massage, and she always rushes to try the massage chairs at Brookstone when she’s at the mall. To compile this list, we tested six different massage chairs for comfort, pressure, effectiveness, ease of use, design, value, type, size, style, and features. For expert advice, we spoke to Dr. Karena Wu, owner and clinical director of ActiveCare Physical Therapy.

