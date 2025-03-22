Our Grooming Editors Tested Over 50 Toiletry Bags—These Are the Best (2025)

FLIGHT BOOKED? CHECK. Bags packed? Check. Alright, you should be ready to roll. Unless you don't have a solid men's toiletry bag packed into your suitcase or backpack—then you might be missing some key organization for your next trip. If you have any forthcoming holiday travels, now is the perfect time to procure a sturdy and reliable Dopp kit (also known as a men's toiletry bag) to keep all your grooming products in place.
While especially useful when traveling for the holidays, Dopp kits come in handy for all types of use. Whether you're going home for the weekend or spending time overseas during this festive season, the best men's toiletry bags will hold everything you need to keep your skin, hair, and body in top shape throughout your trip. Not leaving town for the holidays? A Dopp kit is also useful as an everyday hack to help keep your beard products, electric shavers, and moisturizer nice and tidy.
Best Men's Toiletry Bags
Best Overall Toiletry Bag
Away The Large Toiletry Bag
Best Waterproof Toiletry Bag
Rains Wash Bag Small
Most Durable Toiletry Bag
Lululemon Command the Day Dopp Kit
Ahead, you'll find the best toiletry bags for men that'll help you stay organized. From larger options that'll hold manscaping products (which will look just as great on the road as they will on your bathroom counter) to smaller styles you can easily throw into your travel backpack, there's something in here for you.
What to Consider
Material
All of the travel experts we talked to say that the most important feature to look for in men's toiletry bags is the material. In general, they should be made of waterproof material, like canvas, nylon or polyester, to help contain leaks, spills or stains so they don't spill into the rest of your luggage.
Many Dopp kits will feature waterproof lining, which is handy, and doesn’t necessarily affect the outside fabric. If you’re going to choose a bag that’s made from something like leather, you’ll definitely want to make sure it has a waterproof lining.
Build
You’ll find that Dopp kits come in a variety of styles, but overwhelmingly the experts we talked to say that the best men's toiletry bags should be soft, so you can stuff them into your luggage without taking up too much room. That’s opposed to more traditional hard cases that don’t have as much give.
You’ll also want to pay attention to how the bag opens. Many will have a single zipper across the top, but some will have a flap opening. Neither is better than the other, but a flap opening can be handy if you like to see everything that’s inside the case without needing to dig around to the bottom. These tend to lay flatter on the counter so you can easily pack them and see everything that’s inside.
Size
For guys who are packing for a quick weekend trip, our experts recommend going with a men's toiletry bag that has a two to three-liter capacity, which is enough to store a travel-sized toothbrush, razor, toothpaste, moisturizer, and bar soap. For longer excursions, a larger five-liter capacity Dopp kit is your best bet.
However, what size you choose really depends on how much stuff you want to pack it with. Our personal opinion is that bigger is always better because it’s okay to have too much space, but annoying to not have enough. When in doubt, we say, go big. If you aren’t sure what size you need or want to have a few different options, look for nesting cases or convertible cases that offer a variety of size options in one.
Hanging Hooks
Another useful feature some of our travel experts love is toiletry bags that have a hook, so you can hang them in your bathroom to keep your toiletries dry—though, some of our other editors say this isn't a necessity if you're the type of guy who likes to take out your grooming products and set them on your bathroom counter. The hooks can be a welcome addition, however, if you want them.
Pockets
While not essential to the functionality of a Dopp kit, internal pockets can come in handy if you tend to pack it full. We like pockets because we can keep smaller items like eye creams, lip balms, tweezers, and more in them to keep us from needing to root around in the bottom of the bag. Some bags will also have exterior pockets for the same reason. Whether internal, external or both, we say the more pockets the better.
How We Selected
To find the best men's toiletry bags, we enlisted the help of our gear and grooming editors, and talked to five travel experts on which Dopp kits they use to pack or recommend. From there, we set out and tested more than 50 men's toiletry bags over the past two years, taking them with us in our travels quick and long. We evaluated them based on their effectiveness, storage capabilities, convenience, and longevity. Ultimately, we determined the eight best men's toiletry bags that can meet any traveling man's needs.
Best Overall Toiletry Bag
Away The Large Toiletry Bag
Pros
- Sleek, clean design that's easy to organize tools in
Cons
- Runs expensive for the material
This toiletry bag takes our top spot for a variety of reasons. Four of our editors have been using Away's large toiletry bag (alongside the brand's bestselling luggage) for years because it is a reliable kit that prioritizes function as much as it does style. For the outer, a nylon water-resistant fabric helps repel and contain potential spills. For the inner, a water-resistant fabric (again) and a nifty mesh bag help store your razors and liquids in a uniform manner. The sleek design features a zipper that goes all the way around, so if you want to lay it flat on the counter (like a book) you can, or you can use it as a more traditional kit and open it from just the top.
The versatility of this bag is what makes it so special. Because of the dual-sided design, it can pack way more items than you expect—and keep them organized, which is the second most important thing. When zipped open part way, it has an accordion file-type vibe, which allows you to slot in items easily. When opened fully, the two sides feature a mesh pouch and another zippered pocket. It’s also large enough to fit enough of your gear for long-haul trips, though if you have larger items like an electric razor, you’ll still want to pack that separately to avoid taking up too much room. This well-designed Dopp kit is worth the price and makes packing much, much easier.
Read more: Best Luggage Brands
|Size
|3.6 L
|Material
|Nylon
|Build
|Semi-hard
|Hooks
|None
|Pockets?
|Yes
Best Waterproof Toiletry Bag
Rains Wash Bag Small
Pros
- Polyurethane coating is super stain resistant
- Waterproofing is tested and confirmed
- Minimalist design that doesn't overdo it
Cons
- Might be too small for some travelers
Anyone who has had a product leak or explode in their Dopp kit knows how important waterproofing is. And when it comes to waterproof bags, Rains makes some of the best. We love its heavy polyurethane coating and water-resistant zipper, which makes sure not a single drop gets in (or out) of its compact main compartment. One tester found that his lotion exploded inside the wash bag, and that it didn't spill over to the rest of his luggage.
This version is the small size, which is, well, small. It’s fine for shorter weekend jaunts or if you don’t carry much with you, but some people may find it too small for longer journeys (there is a larger version for those who want more space). The design is also minimal, with no interior pockets, so what you get is essentially an open cube. Again, that’s not necessarily a problem, but if you’re someone who likes a bit more organization, keep in mind that this one doesn’t have any interior pockets.
|Size
|3 L
|Material
|Polyester
|Build
|Soft
|Hooks
|None
|Pockets?
|Yes
Most Durable Toiletry Bag
Lululemon Command the Day Dopp Kit
Pros
- Interior pocket to organize your small items of importance
- Handles shaving cream spills just fine
- Decent capacity
Cons
- Pretty wide, so you'll have to make some room for it
Lululemon’s travel kit was designed for the guy who’s on the move. Complete with water-repellent fabric and a volume of five liters, our testers found that it’ll hold everything you could need, including your electric razor, face moisturizer, and pomade—and there will still be room for more.
As far as we know, it's the only Dopp kit that's been through rigorous military field testing. Our testers are not in the military, but still put this toiletry bag through the paces, and found that it can handle shaving cream spills and bumpy cross-country flights.
Read more: Best Body Wipes
|Size
|5 L
|Material
|Nylon
|Build
|Soft
|Hooks
|None
|Pockets?
|Yes
Best Men's Toiletry Bag for Weekend Trips
Paravel Toiletry Bag
Pros
- Compact design easily fits grooming essentials
- Material is easy to clean
- Stands up to years of travel
Cons
- Might not be big enough for longer travels
If you need a compact Dopp kit that you can stuff a weekend's worth of grooming products in, Paravel's bag is your guy. Deputy Commerce Editor Christian Gollayan bought this Paravel kit in 2020, and he's been using it on all of his travels since.
"It fits easily into my weekender bags and carry-on luggage, but is roomy enough to pack all of my essentials in," he said. Messy travelers will love its nylon fabric, which is stain and liquid resistant, and is easy to clean. Travelers who are packing for longer trips may want a bigger bag, though.
|Size
|2 L
|Material
|Nylon
|Build
|Soft
|Hooks
|None
|Pockets?
|Yes
Best Sustainable Toiletry Bag
Everlane The ReNew Catch-All Case
Pros
- Made from 100 percent recycled polyester with water-resistant finish
- Top folds down for easier access to items
- 5 interior pockets help with organization
Cons
- Might be too small for some travelers
Simple, spacious, and tough as nails, this toiletry bag from Everlane is bound to last for years to come. For starters, the zipper sliders and pullers are constructed from both metal and recycled polyester.
For quick and extensive trips, this minimal bag has held up nicely without any scuffs. With five interior pockets, we've always been able to load everything from cologne and hand balm to our skincare essentials with no problem. The cherry on top is the bag can snap down for compact travel or roll back for easy access.
|Size
|3 L
|Material
|Recycled Polyester
|Build
|Soft
|Hooks
|None
|Pockets?
|Yes
Best Vegan Toiletry Bag
Dagne Dover Hunter Neoprene Toiletry Bag
Pros
- Comes with a removable air mesh zip top pouch
- 100-percent vegan construction
- Neoprene material is easy to clean and scuff-resistant
Cons
- May not be big enough for some travelers
This small toiletry bag will hold all the essentials—which is great for those who want to travel light. We like this bag both for its simple, minimalist design and for its eco-friendly, 100-percent vegan construction. There's a removable pouch as well, which will make it easier to access the smaller things like razors, tweezers, lip balms, and more. We also appreciate that the neoprene material is both easy to clean and tear-resistant, so this bag can take a lot of rough handling.
At only two liters, however, some testers did not think this would be big enough for guys who like to pack a ton of grooming supplies. It’s really best suited for very short trips when you don’t need to take as much. As long as you’re using travel-sized products, you should be fine—if you need to pack larger things, you’ll definitely need a bigger bag (or multiples of this one). It may be better suited for places like the gym, where you only really need the essentials.
|Size
|2 L
|Material
|Neoprene
|Build
|Soft
|Hooks
|None
|Pockets?
|Yes
Best Luxury Toiletry Bag
Tumi Response Travel Kit
Pros
- Sleek design
- Can hold a lot of stuff
- Interior pocket secures items well
Cons
- Very expensive for a nylon bag
Tumi's Dopp kit is one of the most expensive options on the list, but we think it's worth the sticker shock. That's because it can stuff a lot of toiletries in a tight space, thanks to its suite of smartly placed pockets and compartments. Deputy Editor Christian Gollayan used this on a recent cross-country flight and said that it was able to hold a week's worth of grooming products with ease, and without spillage. "I was impressed—usually I need a Dopp kit that's twice this size to fit my bathroom essentials," says Gollayan.
And, this being Tumi, it looks sleek as hell, too. Gollayan loves the clean design, with a nylon shell that packs easily and helps keep moisture at bay. While the interior is billed as having an anti-microbial lining, we can't really attest to its effectiveness. However, we did find that the interior did a bang-up job of keeping our grooming products packed, dry, and smelling fresh.
|Size
|6.3 X 9.5 x 3.5 in.
|Material
|Nylon
|Build
|Soft
|Hooks
|None
|Pockets?
|Yes
Best Nested Toiletry Bags
Leatherology Nested Travel Organizer Trio
Pros
- Multiple sizes for different needs
- Durable canvas material with all-around zipper closures
- Water-resistant lining
Cons
- Can get dirty quickly
Why have one Dopp kit when you can have three? Frequent travelers know that what you take on a trip depends largely on how long the trip is—the longer the trip, the more stuff you’ll likely need to take with you. To deal with this, this set of three “travel organizers” features three different-sized bags so you can choose which to use based on what you need. The smallest size is good enough for short excursions (like a day or two) and the largest is ideal for longer trips—even for several weeks.
The canvas material is durable and the interior features water-resistant lining and zippered pockets, all features that we find essential in a toiletry bag. There also aren’t rules about how to pack, so nothing is stopping you from packing all three.
The one downside to these is that they can get dirty quickly and cleaning them is spot treat only, meaning you can’t just throw them in the washing machine. If you tend to put your toiletry bag through the ringer, these might not be for you based on the care instructions alone. However, we found that even after a few months of use—and heavy travel—they stood up well even with a few little stains or scuffs here and there.
|Size
|1.5 L, 2.3 L, 4 L
|Material
|Canvas
|Build
|Soft
|Hooks
|None
|Pockets?
|Yes
How Do You Pack a Dopp Kit?
Guys who are looking to pack their men's toiletry bags should stick to the essentials. After all, you don't want to carry your whole bathroom with you. The experts we spoke to say these are the essentials you should pack (and they should all be travel-sized):
- Razor
- Deodorant
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrush
- Moisturizer
- Face Wash
- Shaving Cream
- Bar Soap
- Shampoo
Meet the Experts
- Dustin Sitar, CEO of The Groom Club
- Ethan Williams, travel writer
- Nick Burgess, travel writer—author of Making a Millennial Millionaire
- Nadia Podrabinek, travel writer and CEO of whythisplace.com
- Larry Snider, VP of Operations at Casago CB Rentals
