Our Grooming Editors Tested Over 50 Toiletry Bags—These Are the Best (2025)

FLIGHT BOOKED? CHECK. Bags packed? Check. Alright, you should be ready to roll. Unless you don't have a solid men's toiletry bag packed into your suitcase or backpack—then you might be missing some key organization for your next trip. If you have any forthcoming holiday travels, now is the perfect time to procure a sturdy and reliable Dopp kit (also known as a men's toiletry bag) to keep all your grooming products in place.

While especially useful when traveling for the holidays, Dopp kits come in handy for all types of use. Whether you're going home for the weekend or spending time overseas during this festive season, the best men's toiletry bags will hold everything you need to keep your skin, hair, and body in top shape throughout your trip. Not leaving town for the holidays? A Dopp kit is also useful as an everyday hack to help keep your beard products, electric shavers, and moisturizer nice and tidy.

Best Men's Toiletry Bags

Ahead, you'll find the best toiletry bags for men that'll help you stay organized. From larger options that'll hold manscaping products (which will look just as great on the road as they will on your bathroom counter) to smaller styles you can easily throw into your travel backpack, there's something in here for you.

What to Consider

Material

All of the travel experts we talked to say that the most important feature to look for in men's toiletry bags is the material. In general, they should be made of waterproof material, like canvas, nylon or polyester, to help contain leaks, spills or stains so they don't spill into the rest of your luggage.

Many Dopp kits will feature waterproof lining, which is handy, and doesn’t necessarily affect the outside fabric. If you’re going to choose a bag that’s made from something like leather, you’ll definitely want to make sure it has a waterproof lining.

Build

You’ll find that Dopp kits come in a variety of styles, but overwhelmingly the experts we talked to say that the best men's toiletry bags should be soft, so you can stuff them into your luggage without taking up too much room. That’s opposed to more traditional hard cases that don’t have as much give.

You’ll also want to pay attention to how the bag opens. Many will have a single zipper across the top, but some will have a flap opening. Neither is better than the other, but a flap opening can be handy if you like to see everything that’s inside the case without needing to dig around to the bottom. These tend to lay flatter on the counter so you can easily pack them and see everything that’s inside.

Size

For guys who are packing for a quick weekend trip, our experts recommend going with a men's toiletry bag that has a two to three-liter capacity, which is enough to store a travel-sized toothbrush, razor, toothpaste, moisturizer, and bar soap. For longer excursions, a larger five-liter capacity Dopp kit is your best bet.

However, what size you choose really depends on how much stuff you want to pack it with. Our personal opinion is that bigger is always better because it’s okay to have too much space, but annoying to not have enough. When in doubt, we say, go big. If you aren’t sure what size you need or want to have a few different options, look for nesting cases or convertible cases that offer a variety of size options in one.

Hanging Hooks

Another useful feature some of our travel experts love is toiletry bags that have a hook, so you can hang them in your bathroom to keep your toiletries dry—though, some of our other editors say this isn't a necessity if you're the type of guy who likes to take out your grooming products and set them on your bathroom counter. The hooks can be a welcome addition, however, if you want them.

Pockets

While not essential to the functionality of a Dopp kit, internal pockets can come in handy if you tend to pack it full. We like pockets because we can keep smaller items like eye creams, lip balms, tweezers, and more in them to keep us from needing to root around in the bottom of the bag. Some bags will also have exterior pockets for the same reason. Whether internal, external or both, we say the more pockets the better.

How We Selected

To find the best men's toiletry bags, we enlisted the help of our gear and grooming editors, and talked to five travel experts on which Dopp kits they use to pack or recommend. From there, we set out and tested more than 50 men's toiletry bags over the past two years, taking them with us in our travels quick and long. We evaluated them based on their effectiveness, storage capabilities, convenience, and longevity. Ultimately, we determined the eight best men's toiletry bags that can meet any traveling man's needs.