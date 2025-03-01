Our Grooming Team Found the Best New Releases of 2025 (So Far) (2025)

Introducing The Shape Up, where the Men’s Health's Grooming Team divulges what new releases, trending products and seasonal options we’re enjoying at the moment to help you look, smell, and feel like the best version of yourself year-round.

THERE WAS A time when we as a collective society viewed sunbed tanning as a positive and healthy habit for our skin. Hell, not much before then we all mostly agreed men need not concern themselves with skincare at all. The point is that grooming and self-care is an ever-expanding and evolving space, with new information and resources being discovered (or debunked) regularly.

Thankfully, brands act accordingly, dropping new, altered, or improved products on a monthly basis to keep our skin, hair, and bodies as healthy and glowing for as long as possible. To help keep up, we've gathered the best early 2025 releases in men's grooming we've tested or tried that may soon be regulars in our rotation (though, full disclosure, we've cheated with some of these to highlight a few of our favorites from late 2024 that also deserve attention).

Over the past month, we've also been heavily testing winter SPF moisturizers and body washes to zero in on the best options for the season. As a result, you'll notice quite a few of those here that either represent solutions to offset the dry skin cold weather inspires or protection against the sun's still very harmful rays this time of year. Below, the best new releases in men's grooming.