Our Grooming Team Found the Best New Releases of 2025 (So Far) (2025)

Our product picks are editor-tested, expert-approved. We may earn a commission through links on our site. Why Trust Us?
Introducing The Shape Up, where the Men’s Health's Grooming Team divulges what new releases, trending products and seasonal options we’re enjoying at the moment to help you look, smell, and feel like the best version of yourself year-round.
THERE WAS A time when we as a collective society viewed sunbed tanning as a positive and healthy habit for our skin. Hell, not much before then we all mostly agreed men need not concern themselves with skincare at all. The point is that grooming and self-care is an ever-expanding and evolving space, with new information and resources being discovered (or debunked) regularly.
Thankfully, brands act accordingly, dropping new, altered, or improved products on a monthly basis to keep our skin, hair, and bodies as healthy and glowing for as long as possible. To help keep up, we've gathered the best early 2025 releases in men's grooming we've tested or tried that may soon be regulars in our rotation (though, full disclosure, we've cheated with some of these to highlight a few of our favorites from late 2024 that also deserve attention).
Over the past month, we've also been heavily testing winter SPF moisturizers and body washes to zero in on the best options for the season. As a result, you'll notice quite a few of those here that either represent solutions to offset the dry skin cold weather inspires or protection against the sun's still very harmful rays this time of year. Below, the best new releases in men's grooming.
Atwater Skin Armor Mineral Facial Sunscreen SPF 50+
When it comes to skincare, especially for men, one of the most common—and worst—habits is cooling off on sunscreen or SPF moisturizers once the temperatures start to dip. Atwater understands that it’s just as important to protect skin from the sun’s harmful rays during the winter, which is why it just released this SPF 50 (dermatologists recommend at least SPF 30) mineral sunscreen.
Led by antioxidants vitamin C and green tea, along with the rarely seen in skin care but always appreciated pomegranate extract, this cream left our faces feeling hydrated, alive and, most importantly, protected. Not to mention, it wasn’t runny at all, it's non-greasy, and didn’t give our sensitive skin testers any reactions.
Read More: Best Sunscreens for Men
Banana Boat Sport Sunscreen for Face SPF 50
Now 25% Off
Banana Boat has been one of our go-to athletic sunscreens for years, so when we found out that it was dropping an SPF 50 formulated specifically for the face we were thrilled. In addition to being less runny than previous Banana Boat iterations, the water and sweat resistance here is no joke. Whether going for a jog, hike, or brisk walk, our faces felt protected for nearly 90 minutes. Not to mention, it weathered every storm (literal and metaphorical) we throw at it—snow, rain, sleet, it withstood them all.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Harry’s Black Lip Balm - 2 Pack
We take lip balm very seriously around here during the cooler months because that’s when you’re at a heightened risk for dryness and cracks. Harry’s, for its part, understands this winter necessity as it recently dropped Harry’s Black Lip Balm, which we’re sad to report is a limited run because we loved this stuff. From being the slickest-looking chapstick we’ve tested to the ultra-smooth and never-glossy application, this lip balm left our lips feeling intensely hydrated for hours thanks to its meadowfoam oil-backed formula.
Marlowe No. 103 Cedarwood + Sea Salt Body Wash
We’re big fans of Marlowe’s No. 103 body wash, so when we heard the brand was dropping a new version with a woodsy fresh cedarwood and sea salt scent, our ears certainly perked up. And it did not disappoint. Just like the original No. 103 body wash, it packed a strong lather that seemed to hydrate skin as much as it cleansed it. Not to mention, the wash is still formulated without any artificial dyes, parabens, or phthalates making it a great option for those with sensitive skin.
Read More: Best Body Washes for Men
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Panasonic Palm-Sized Arc 5
We’ve never been shy about how much we love the Panasonic Arc 5, declaring it as the best electric razor for sensitive skin. Even with that in mind, we were still stunned at how well the new palm-sized iteration performed. Matching the OG’s 14,000 cuts per minute motor speed in a handheld, more travel-friendly size, you can toss this easily in your Dopp kit when you’re on the go without any noticeable dropoff in quality.
Read More: 2025 Men's Health Tech Awards
Dr. Squatch After Shave Lotion Pine Tar
One of the most exciting developments in 2025 so far is Dr. Squatch releasing a line of shaving products. While the brand is known for its bar soaps—the best available bar soaps, according to our testing—its focus on natural ingredients and killer outdoorsy scents make it ideal for self-care products across the board. We could boast about the entire line, but we’ll keep it at the post-shave lotion to avoid redundancy.
Loaded with one of Dr. Squatch’s signature scents (pine tar), this lotion not only helped soothe skin and prevent bumps, ingrown hairs, or any other post-shave irritation (thanks to its powerful trio of shea butter, resurrection plant, and bisabolol oil) but it left us smelling wonderful.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Dior Homme Parfum
Whenever Dior drops a new product, we usually pay attention. This woodsy, amber parfum update to the classic Dior Homee is perfect for wintery outings, and strong enough to withstand the season's harshest elements. It's stronger and longer lasting than the OG Dior Homme eau de toilette while still packing that killer Homme scent.
Read More: Best Colognes
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Acne Face Wash With 4% Benzoyl Peroxide
For those with sensitive or easily aggravated skin, there are few better options across the board of skin care products than La Roche-Posay. Beyond continually putting out some of the most gentle and sensitive skin-friendly moisturizers, the brand boasts a large variety of additional skincare products to help those with fickle skin thrive. The latest iteration? The Effaclar Duo cleanser with four percent Benzoyl Peroxide to fight current acne breakouts while also preventing future ones. Like most La Roche-Posay products, it's simple yet oh-so-effective.
Dossier Winter Kiss
Shout out to Jonathan Larson, because we're officially in the season of love. With Valentine's Day around the corner, this new Winter Kiss fragrance from Dossier is a low-key great gift idea for the lady in your life. Not to mention, at $34 it's a steal.
Read More: Best Winter Colognes
Neutrogena Pimple Patches for Sensitive Skin
Sure, pimple patches seem to be everywhere these days, but despite attacking blemishes few are made with sensitive skin in mind beyond acne. This latest offering from Neutrogena is bucking that trend, as these patches not only eliminate zits overnight, but they also don't leave any lingering residue or tug at skin causing additional irritation.
Read More: Best Acne Patches for Men
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Neutrogena Collagen Bank Daily Face Moisturizer with SPF 30
Now 13% Off
It appears Neutrogena is starting the year on a heater, also dropping this stellar SPF 30 moisturizer formulated to not only block the sun's harmful UV rays, but also protect the skin's natural collagen, which helps keep skin firm and youthful. Not unlike other Neutrogena moisturizers we've tried, its application is smooth, hydrating and quickly absorbing—something we especially appreciate with SPF products, as many sunscreens tend to be loose and runny.
Read More: Best SPF Moisturizers for Winter
Wahl Professional Peanut Li
The Wahl Peanut is a classic, no-frills trimmer that's a staple for us when we're traveling or in need of touch-ups. This January, the brand reimaged this go-to groomer in a sleek new package that's, crucially, now cordless. It's Wahl doubling down on the tool as a traveling trimmer and low-maintenance option. Plus, one of our few minor complaints with the original Peanut was that despite being compact, it was a bit wider than similar options, and this version really slimmed down the design.
Read More: Best Beard Trimmers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Lumin Luminator LED Eye Mask
There's a reason this LED eye mask was recently included in the 2025 Men's Health Tech Awards—it really works. It quickly attacks and minimizes dark circles and puffiness under the eyes in only three minutes. We saw legit results in barely a week of use.
Ursa Major Green Slate Mineral Polish
It's not uncommon for your face to feel drier and appear duller during the winter, as cold temperatures are rarely a positive on skin. That's where Ursa Major's new Green Slate Mineral Polish comes in. It's a granules-loaded all-natural exfoliant that combines mineral-rich slate, bamboo powder, and aloe to gently slough off dead skin cells while also hydrating the skin. We found it to be a perfect bi-weekly reset for our faces, nourishing our pores and helping the skin recover from this brutal weather.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Versed Weekend Glow
Still looking to brighten dull skin? This vitamin C-fronted daily serum brought life to our faces, adding hydration and radiance while evening out skin tones. Add in licorice root extract and niacinamide, and this powerful serum can also minimize signs of aging over time. Plus, since it's free from parabens, sulfates, or silicones, it's safe for those with easily aggravated skin. Even better, the container is made with at least 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastic so it's also safer for the environment.
Mind Games Opera Mate
We've never been watching a chess match and thought to ourselves boy those players look like they smell nice (though, to be fair, we've also never watched "The Queen's Gambit"). But it turns out, the game has inspired one of the more exciting emerging fragrance brands, Mind Games. Its latest scent, Opera Mate, even doubles as an homage to the Paris Opera House.
The result is an elegantly captivating fragrance that begins with a rich fusion of smooth sandalwood and velvety caramel, creating a warm, relaxing sweetness that gradually unfolds into a complex blend of musk, benzoin and earthy vetiver. It's bold, alluring and much more interesting than watching chess.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Oakwell Cosmetics Cucumber and Aloe Toner Mist
You had us at "beer spa", which is where this offering from Oakwell Cosmetics originates. The brand's founders' first foray into self-care was at the (unsurprisingly) popular Oakwell Beer Spa in Denver, Colorado. Once Oakwell started releasing its own grooming products nationally under Oakwell Cosmetics, we were on board. The latest winner is this toner mist backed by a trio of natural ingredients. There's cucumber to moisturize the skin, aloe to hydrate, and beer lovers' favorite hops to reduce redness. It gives your skin the relaxation of cracking a cold one (or a few).
Prequel Silicone Scar Stick
When it comes to grooming and skincare, convenience is often second only to effectiveness. That's what stands out about the new Silicone Scar Stick from Prequel. It's applied through, you guessed it, a stick that easily glides across skin. This creates a process that's much simpler than other similar scar treatments.
Beyond that, it's also uber-effective at reducing the appearance of scars thanks to its dermatologist-tested formula that combines medical-grade silicone with nourishing ingredients (like sunflower seed extract and coconut oil) to promote faster healing. We found it to be convenient, mess-free, and precise when addressing scars, which helped us easily incorporate the product into our routine. This was especially good news as you need at least eight weeks of regular use to see results.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Nécessaire The Deodorant (Olibanum)
If there was ever a deodorant that made us hungry, it’s this new offering from Nécessaire. Perfect for cozy nights in while you’re hiding from the weather, but powerful enough to hold up when you do venture outside, this deodorant packs the brand's signature olibanum scent with its hefty sweet vanilla fragrance. In terms of wintery scents, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option for your pits.
Read More: Best Deodorants for Men
Patricks HP1 Ultra Matte-Thickening Hair Powder
Let's place this one under the latest in hair-thickening innovation, not necessarily for how effective it is (though, we can confirm it is) but rather for how it's dispensed. The powder itself, seen through Patricks' sleekly clear container, resembles the consistency of, er, baking soda. However, when you spray it into your hair it's completely vaporized and cloudy.
The result is an entirely residue-free styling tool with a matte finish and medium hold, that improves hair's look while also its health. Doubling as a thickening product, a couple of pumps of this stuff and your mane will be looking thicker, and slicker, than ever.
Read More: Best Hair Thickening Shampoos