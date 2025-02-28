Our Guide To At-Home Nail Tool Cleaning (Because, Yes, We Should Be Doing It Regularly) - Glam (2025)

Nail salons of course clean their tools between clients, but did you know you should be cleaning your nail clippers at home too? Sure, you're the only one who uses your personal nail tools, but just because the germs on them are yours doesn't mean they're not harmful. Blanc Bridal Salon explains that using dirty nail tools puts you at risk of bacterial, viral, and fungal infections. However, you would need to accidentally break the skin for this to happen. You should also be careful if you have diabetes, a low immune system, or circulation issues because you are at a higher risk of a possible infection from dirty tools.

Advertisement

Professional salons must follow the state's board of cosmetology and hairstyling to continue operating, requiring them to clean and sanitize their nail tools. They scrub them with soap and water, soak them in sanitizer, and run them through an autoclave. While this isn't mandatory for you to do at home, you should do it to stay clean.