Our Hair Colour Chart To Find Your Shade | John Frieda (2025)

The best hair colour for neutral skin tones



Blonde hair, neutral skin tone If your complexion is made up of more neutral tones, then natural blonde shades that are richer in colour are a stylish option to go for. Golden honey shades ranging from light ash blonde like 9A to more natural tones like 9N will best complement your undertones, but you could also go a shade or two lighter! See our 13 Shades of Blonde article for an even wider range of blonde colours to choose from! Brunette hair, neutral skin tone



Ash and milk chocolate shades of brown best suit neutral undertones, adding a splash of colour to your complexion. Look for colours like 5N and 6A as well as richer darker browns, which help complement your golden hues. That said, be sure to avoid anything two shades lighter than your natural colour as you’ll want to add a bit of warmth to your complexion. Red hair, neutral skin tone



If you have a neutral skin tone, you can be a bit more daring with your choice of red, with less natural shades like sangria or cherry giving you a fiery, bolder look. If you have a more tanned complexion, you should avoid any purple undertones as these can wash you out and make your skin tone look yellow. Try a medium red brown like 5R, which works especially well with medium and darker skin tones. Take a look at our round-up of 10 Radiant Red Hair Colours for more inspo and find the best shade for you!