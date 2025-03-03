Our picks for the Best Neck Knife (2025)

Travis Smola

Carrying a concealed knife from a lanyard around the neck didn’t sound appealing the first time I heard about it. That was until I gave it a try for myself. Then, it all made perfect sense. There is no better way to discreetly carry a small, fixed blade. The more I carried a knife in this manner, the more I liked it. Concealed carry is all about accessibility; neck carry may offer the easiest and quickest access in a pinch.

Although this style of knife carry is often associated with self-defense, I quickly found it helpful beyond that. There may be no better way to tote around a small EDC blade. It’s especially useful for situations where I was sitting, mainly because I didn’t have to shift my body around to remove the knife from a pocket or horizontal carry position.

With many practical possibilities in mind, including survival, I set out to find the best neck knives available today. Fortunately, we found many contenders that should fit everyone’s specific needs.

Key Considerations

The primary consideration for each knife was finding a smaller fixed blade. This opens up possibilities for these knives for EDC, backpacking, bushcraft, survival, self-defense, and more. Fortunately, I already had several knives that fit the bill. Most of the blades I chose are good knives for other purposes. However, there were some key things my choices needed to be a candidate for the best neck knife.

Sheath: Neck knife sheaths must be low-profile to avoid printing through a shirt. They also must be lightweight while providing adequate retention. That is to prevent the knife from sliding out because of gravity.

Blade Type: The nice thing about neck knives is that almost any blade type will work. However, defensive knives often have a double edge for better penetrating power.

Weight: The knives that I chose had to be extremely lightweight. Otherwise, the cord holding them can dig into the user’s neck and make it uncomfortable.

Steel Type: Fortunately, neck knives don’t necessarily need the highest grade of steel. I still looked for a bit of variety. I wanted blades that were easy to sharpen and could maintain an edge.

Price: The great thing about neck knives is that they are affordable. Only one knife on this list cracks the $100 mark.

PRICE RANGE: $

Blade Type: Drop Point Steel Type: 1095 Steel Handle Material: Steel Blade Length: 2.875 in Overall Length: 6.25 in Weight: 1.90 oz Country of Origin: USA

PROS CONS Excellent length

Razor-sharp blade

Versatile Tight sheath retention

Not the most comfortable neck carry

The versatility of the ESEE Izula is off the charts. The knife’s size is perfect for standard EDC tasks like box ripping and cord cutting. Additionally, this is a solid hunting and fishing knife. The blade is long enough for gutting and skinning deer. The 2.8-inch blade wasn’t hair-popping sharp. However, it effortlessly sliced everything I threw at it during testing. This is a good option for users who want a slightly larger knife. It was one of the only knives I tested for which I could get a full-handed grip. A small amount of jimping helped control the point significantly. This is a good option for a custom paracord handle.

Although I like the sheath, it does have some tight retention that hasn’t loosened up yet. This also wasn’t the most comfortable knife I tested. It lies very flat to the chest, and I was always aware that I was carrying this knife. I can’t say that for all the blades I tested. However, for $60, this stellar knife has a bevy of uses.

PRICE RANGE: $

Blade Type: Clip Point Steel Type: 8Cr13MoV Handle Material: G-10 Blade Length: 3.625 in Overall Length: 6.875 in Weight: 2.60 oz Country of Origin: China



PROS CONS Affordable

Excellent blade tip

Ergonomic handle Cheap bead chain lanyard

Lesser steel quality

The Mini Tac is an excellent option for anyone who doesn’t want to compromise on blade size. Cold Steel put a 3.6-inch blade on this one while keeping the package under 7 inches. I love the fine point of this one. It’s incredibly sharp and easy to control. I made extremely precise cuts while working on a project for my van conversion. The G-10 handle has a great texture. This knife never slipped once in my hands. Add a generous finger groove and jimping, and the control was excellent.

The knife does have a couple of downsides. For one, I plan to replace the bead chain lanyard. It digs into my neck. It is also made of a lower grade 8Cr13MoV steel. The edge retention is decent, but I would have paid more for better steel. Still, it’s hard to believe that I paid only $20 for this knife. The overall construction and sheath are excellent, making for a solid EDC neck knife.

PRICE RANGE: $

Blade Type: Clip Point Blade Steel: 5Cr15MoV Handle Material: Micarta Blade Length: 2.125 in Overall Length: 5.125 in Weight: 1.60 oz Country of Origin: China



PROS CONS Practically disappears around the neck

Lightweight

Nice-feeling scales Only a three-finger grip

Smaller blade

The low profile of the Minimalist Bowie allowed the knife to go practically unnoticed around my neck while wearing it. This was the smallest and lightest knife that I tested for this piece. It has a low profile and sheath. The retention from the sheath was perfect from the moment I unboxed this one. I also loved how little it printed under a standard T-shirt. It’s an excellent warm-weather clothing knife. The downsized Bowie-style blade proves to be incredibly versatile for EDC tasks. I used this one heavily while working on an AC project for my van. I did wear down the edge on the 5Cr15MoV blade, but it took longer than I expected.

I own three knives in the CRKT Minimalist line, and the big downside is always the three-finger grip. The finger grooves are nice, but my pinkie always hangs off the back. It’s manageable, but some users with larger hands might not like it. This one is my favorite of that line because the G-10 scaling does give back a little of what’s lost. The handle is a trade-off but worth it for the low profile. This is an excellent knife for anyone who wants something that they won’t feel while carrying.

PRICE RANGE: $

Blade Type: Drop Point Blade Steel: 425 High Carbon Stainless Steel Handle Material: 425 High Carbon Stainless Steel Blade Length: 3.125 in Overall Length: 7.125 in Weight: 3.21 oz Country of Origin: USA



PROS CONS Easy to clean

Exceptional strength

Easy to sharpen Steel handle is cold while carrying

Not-so-great sheath

Ka-Bar’s wrench knife is an interesting one. I’ve owned this knife for more than a year at this point. As the name indicates, the handle looks like a standard wrench. Forging the entire knife from a single piece of steel gives it some excellent strength. I’ve never had to worry about leverage on this knife. From a practical standpoint, it can do a little of everything. I even used this knife to finish a field dressing job on a Wisconsin whitetail. When I was done, it took less than a minute to clean. There is nowhere for dust, dirt, or blood to hide on this one.

I’m still not a fan of this knife’s sheath. The retention is spotty, and the holes are all centered on one side. That means that the knife carries at a slight angle. I will give it points for being low-profile. It was hard to get it to print under my shirt. Speaking of that, the steel handle is also cold when carried up against the skin. I don’t think it’s a deal-breaker, but it’s something to be aware of if carried in cold climates. This knife is best for anyone who wants something simple that doesn’t require much maintenance.

PRICE RANGE: $$

Blade Type: Dagger

Blade Steel: 440 Handle Material: Stainless Steel Blade Length: 2.22 in Overall Length: 6.25 in Weight: 3.00 oz Country of Origin: USA



PROS CONS Great penetrating power

Excellent edge retention

Good ergonomics Double-edge can encounter some legal issues

Sheath does print

For this knife, Benchmade essentially downsized its popular SOCP knife into a more compact package. This is a bit outside-the-box for a neck knife, but I found that it works nicely with a breakaway lanyard. This wasn’t the sharpest knife of the bunch I tested. However, it’s not made for that; it’s built for penetrating power. The SOCP did an excellent job of that during a specialized cardboard test. Given the skeletonized handle, I wasn’t sure whether I would like this one at first. However, Benchmade did an excellent job with the jimping here. It is in all the right places, lending some surprising ergonomics to a very thin handle.

One downside is that all my carry testing was conducted at home. Michigan doesn’t allow the carry of double-edged knives like this one. That feature is going to lead to some legal issues in some states. The sheath has great retention but isn’t flat. It prints easily. This knife is best for carrying under layers in the fall and winter. Still, this knife's construction, like all Benchmade offerings, is superb. This knife is perfect for anyone who wants a “last chance” style backup knife. I hope that I’ll never need to use it.

How To Choose The Best Neck Knife

Neck knives aren’t anything fancy or complicated. They are simple, fixed blades under 4 inches in length. Choosing one mostly boils down to the knife’s intended purpose. Will it be an EDC knife or something for self-defense? Training is highly recommended to be safe and to become effective with the knife if it’s the latter. Otherwise, these are the key things to look for in a neck knife.

Sheath

The sheath of any neck knife needs to be flat. I prefer low-profile Kydex sheaths because they don’t print through clothing as easily. Avoid leather; it almost always prints. Based on user preference, an ideal sheath should allow the knife to be carried with the handle up or down. I prefer the handle-down method because it’s easier and faster to remove in a pinch.

Blade Type

Drop point and clip point blades are highly effective for neck knives. There is a ton of versatility for ripping cardboard, cutting cordage, and even light bushcraft. For self-defense, a double-edged blade is preferable for easier penetration. However, users must be cognizant of state laws and regulations regarding concealed carrying of these blades. In many states, carrying such blades is not legal.

Handles

Neck knives are compact, which means that most users need to make a compromise on the handle or the blade size. Many of these knives allow only a three-finger grip. Users with larger hands might want to consider a shorter blade with more handle material. I like neck knives with additional texture or finger groves for greater control. Skeletonized handles significantly cut the weight, making the knife easier to carry.

Weight

Technically, the ideal neck knife weight is due to personal preference. I found the sweet spot for comfort in the 1.5-to-2-ounce range. Some people go with heavier knives. However, this can cause some neck strain if they’re too heavy.

Lanyard

The right lanyard is essential, not just to keep the knife secure, but also for safety reasons. Leather or paracord with a breakaway knot is ideal. Make sure the lanyard can break free! Many manufacturers now sell breakaway lanyards that will break if caught in something. I wouldn’t say that I like bead chain lanyards that come with some knives. These tend to dig into the skin and are harder to break in an emergency, and they can be cold.

Steel Quality

With neck knives, there is no right or wrong choice of steel. Most are used for simple EDC applications, making using lower-quality steels like 8Cr13MoV acceptable. Bump the quality up to 1095 or 440C if you’re looking for more edge retention. We still recommend buying the best steel you can afford. Still, one massive benefit of neck knives is affordability. The best knives with higher-grade steel tend to top out in the $40 to $60 range.

Why Trust Us

I conducted hands-on testing of all the knives included in this article. This included ripping cardboard and cutting paracord, fishing lines, corrugated plastic sheets, and more. However, I didn’t stop there. Neck knives are all about concealment, so I carried each to judge the comfort levels while carrying. I checked each knife’s profile and judged how much they printed through a standard T-shirt. Some of the knives I owned before this article received additional testing. In addition to my hands-on testing, I’ve covered knives professionally for the last decade. In that time, I’ve tested hundreds of knives, learning what works and what doesn’t for various blade types.

Final Thoughts

Neck knives are one of the more unique carry methods out there. I love the convenience of carrying a knife in that location. It’s super easy to pull a knife out, especially when I’m fishing from my kayak. The ESEE Izula was an easy choice for my favorite because of its versatility and factory edge. The CRKT Minimalist Bowie is my runner-up for being an incredibly comfortable knife to carry all day.

FAQs

Q: What is the point of a neck knife?

A: Neck knives make it easier to carry a fixed blade concealed without sacrificing accessibility. These knives are also excellent EDC tools. The neck location makes them easier to access than a pocket or belt.

Q: Are neck knives practical?

A: These knives are surprisingly practical for a multitude of EDC tasks. I use mine to rip cardboard, cut fishing lines, and do house projects. These knives are easier to reach while sitting, especially while in a vehicle or kayak.

Q: What are neck knives called?

A: It isn’t a common nickname, but some knife enthusiasts have called neck knives “neckers.” A few knife companies have even called their neck knives by that name.