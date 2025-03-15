Oxi-Infuse Oxygen Facial Machine | Oxygen Therapy for Face (2025)

- Home ›
Rejuva Fresh
Included: Free 1-1 Personal Training, Videos, Protocols, Certificate & Marketing
DESCRIPTION
Oxi-Infuse by Rejuva Fresh is an innovative professional grade oxygen facial system that eliminates the need for bulky oxygen tanks or chambers.
This advanced machine delivers purified and concentrated oxygen via two methods - an oxygen infusion spray gun and an oxygen dome which can be configured to emit four LED light therapy colors including Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow.
The machine is specifically designed for esthetic practices, providing convenience and simplicity for spa owners and aestheticians.
System Advantages:
- Concentrator system generates a pure 95-97% Oxygen Flow from room air.
- Compact shape is perfectly portable.
- Large dome enables the ultimate oxygen facial experience andoffers a combination of simultaneous oxygen infusion therapy and four LED light colors, including Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow. Choose one preferred light color, or experience all four colors at once.
- High-tech serum sprayer, when used conjunction with serums or ampoules, can effectively administer targeted formulas to rejuvenate and revitalize the skin.
- Sleek trolley not only enhances mobility and control and shelves for displaying skincare products, but also presents a polished and sophisticated look.
- Convenient operation by touch screen or remote control.
How the Light Therapy Oxygen Dome Works:
The user-friendly oxygen dome covers the entire face and infuses it with purified oxygen and negative ions, enhancing the effects of any facial products. The treatment quickly refreshes and rejuvenates all skin types is an efficient method for improving the skin's appearance.
The device operates by extracting nitrogen from the surrounding air and delivering over 90% pure oxygen through the dome, which is then absorbed by the skin and body. Thus the treatment benefits not only your skin, but your entire body as well through the inhalation of pure oxygen.
Simultaneously, LED light is delivered to your skin, providing targeted treatment for various skin concerns. By using different wavelengths of light, various skin problems are treated, including acne, inflammation, hyperpigmentation, and signs of aging, offering rejuvenating results.
How the Oxygen Infusion Spray Gun Works:
The Oxi-Infuse sprayer gun is a highly efficient tool that combines concentrated oxygen mist and purified anions with personalized serums to deliver a deep infusion into the skin.
Simply add your preferred water-based serum to the spray container and mist it over the skin for added nutritional benefits. The handpiece allows for precise control of where the mist is applied, ensuring a more concentrated and intense infusion into the skin.
SPECIFICATIONS
- LED Light Colors: Red 640nm, Blue 470nm, Yellow 590 nm, Green 490nm
- Frequency: 50-60 Hz
- Voltage: 110V/220V (according to region)
- No. light bulbs: 359
- Weight: 12 lbs
- Dimensions: L 17" x W 15" x H 11"
DELIVERY
We offer free delivery for all US orders.
Shipping times for orders in the US:
- Delivered in 1 - 7 business days for most products.
Rest of the world:
- Delivered in 1 - 12 business days for most products.
*Some equipment may require additional preparation time of 1-7 business days.
Full shipping policy.
We offer a 30 day money back guarantee for all products, as well as a product quality guarantee & warranty for all machines.
Full refund policy.
CUSTOMIZATION & WHOLESALE
We fully support logo customization and can add your brand logo to the machine body and/or the start-up screen for most all of our professional beauty machines.
For machines with sale price $4000 or more, complete logo customization is FREE. For machines with sale price less than $4000, a nominal cost of $150 is required (can be FREE for the start up screen logo if several different machines are ordered).
If you need logo customization, please orderthis producttogether with your machine in the same order, and email your logo file to hello@rejuvafresh.com with subject line:Logo customization requirement
The time to prepare your machine will require 1-7 business days, depending on your requirements.
If you have any questions or want to confirm if the machine you will order qualifies for logo customization, pleasecontact us: 1-800-249-1310. Or use the chat function on the bottom right corner of this website.
We also offer wholesale pricing on bulk orders to qualifying businesses.Additionally we offer drop shipping services if you have a retail store.
More information and application for wholesale account is availablecontact us.Already have a wholesale account?Login here.
Thank you for choosing Rejuva Fresh!
