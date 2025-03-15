Oxi-Infuse Oxygen Facial Machine | Oxygen Therapy for Face (2025)

Oxi-Infuse by Rejuva Fresh is an innovative professional grade oxygen facial system that eliminates the need for bulky oxygen tanks or chambers.

This advanced machine delivers purified and concentrated oxygen via two methods - an oxygen infusion spray gun and an oxygen dome which can be configured to emit four LED light therapy colors including Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow.

The machine is specifically designed for esthetic practices, providing convenience and simplicity for spa owners and aestheticians.

System Advantages:

Concentrator system generates a pure 95-97% Oxygen Flow from room air.

Compact shape is perfectly portable.

Large dome enables the ultimate oxygen facial experience andoffers a combination of simultaneous oxygen infusion therapy and four LED light colors, including Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow. Choose one preferred light color, or experience all four colors at once.

High-tech serum sprayer, when used conjunction with serums or ampoules, can effectively administer targeted formulas to rejuvenate and revitalize the skin.

Sleek trolley not only enhances mobility and control and shelves for displaying skincare products, but also presents a polished and sophisticated look.

Convenient operation by touch screen or remote control.

How the Light Therapy Oxygen Dome Works:

The user-friendly oxygen dome covers the entire face and infuses it with purified oxygen and negative ions, enhancing the effects of any facial products. The treatment quickly refreshes and rejuvenates all skin types is an efficient method for improving the skin's appearance.

The device operates by extracting nitrogen from the surrounding air and delivering over 90% pure oxygen through the dome, which is then absorbed by the skin and body. Thus the treatment benefits not only your skin, but your entire body as well through the inhalation of pure oxygen.

Simultaneously, LED light is delivered to your skin, providing targeted treatment for various skin concerns. By using different wavelengths of light, various skin problems are treated, including acne, inflammation, hyperpigmentation, and signs of aging, offering rejuvenating results.

How the Oxygen Infusion Spray Gun Works:

The Oxi-Infuse sprayer gun is a highly efficient tool that combines concentrated oxygen mist and purified anions with personalized serums to deliver a deep infusion into the skin.

Simply add your preferred water-based serum to the spray container and mist it over the skin for added nutritional benefits. The handpiece allows for precise control of where the mist is applied, ensuring a more concentrated and intense infusion into the skin.