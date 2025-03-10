Oxygen Facial at Home: Best Products and Devices (2025)

ByDeana D.| Last updated on October 27, 2023
Learn how to do an oxygen facial at home, which products to use, and what benefits it can provide for your skin!
Are you looking for a way to rejuvenate your skin and achieve a healthy, glowing complexion without leaving your home? In that case an at-home oxygen facial is just what you need.
This facial has gained popularity in recent years for promoting cell regeneration and improving overall skin health.
So, let’s find out how you can do an oxygen facial at home, and what are the best products for achieving salon-like results, plus learn more about the potential benefits and side effects of this popular treatment.
Oxygen Facial at Home Benefits
Oxygen therapy is known for its healing and rejuvenating properties. Professional treatments involve the use of a wand-like tool that delivers a stream of high-pressurized oxygen into the skin’s surface.
By delivering oxygen directly to the skin, an oxygen facial at home can help improve blood circulation, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and give you a more radiant complexion.
While an at-home solution would mostly rely on oxygen-enriched skincare products, and/or the use of a similar device suitable for amateur skincare enthusiasts.
When it comes to skincare, oxygen plays an important role in nourishing the skin and promoting collagen production.
Oxygen therapy can also help combat acne-causing bacteria, making it helpful for those struggling with breakouts.
@annaejacobs Oxygen lift facial🫧🫧 Benefits ~ 1. Improves dullness and brightens skin. 2. Exfoliates, all while bringing hydration and oxygen into the skin. 3. FOR ALL SKIN TYPES. 4. Improves fine lines and wrinkles. 5. Calms irritated skin. 6. Plumps skin. BOOK NOW! @fabstudionc #fyp #spa #brightskin #facial #bubbles #fabstudiowf #relax #oxygen #soothes #exfoliateyourskin #askmequestions ♬ After Last Night Love with You - Jo An M
How to Perform an Oxygen Facial at Home
The process involves using a specialized, at-home device filled with mineral water that delivers a stream of pure oxygen to the skin.
It can also be filled with a toner or water with a few drops of serum that’s infused with active ingredients to further enhance the effects of the treatment.
As the oxygen is applied to the skin, it penetrates deep into the pores, increasing the absorption of the active ingredients and promoting cellular renewal.
You can also use oxygen-infused skincare products instead to imitate oxygen therapy for face at home, but keep in mind the results may be less intense without a device.
Best Oxygen Facial Machine for Home Use
Now that you know all about the benefits of this treatment, it’s time to find an oxygen facial home device that will help you achieve the said benefits and upgrade your skincare routine!
Filfeel Professional Oxygen Facial Home Device
This oxygen facial machine for home use is compact in size but significant in its ability to improve your skin’s health and give you a spa-like experience at home.
The device has a cup where you pour mineral water, diluted serum, toner, or essence, and three settings of spray intensity so you can customize it to your skin’s needs and enjoy all the benefits.
GX Water Shine Skin Boost Airbrush
The GX Water Shine Skin Boost Airbrush is another at-home oxygen facial machine that will increase the effects of your toners and serums. It comes in multiple trendy designs and with a rechargeable battery.
The reviews claim this tool leaves their skin feeling super hydrated and creates a smooth base for effortless makeup application so it’s definitely worth a try (plus it looks really cute).
Best Products to Use With Your At Home Oxygen Facial Machine
So now that you got your oxygen facial home device and read the instructions, you’re wondering what liquids to put in it to get the most out of this type of treatment?
If you don’t already have a toner or essence you like to use, you can add a few drops of a serum into the water, or you can purchase a specialized toner or liquid serum to use with this device.
Here are our product recommendations:
Zemits Z-OxyTight Skin Repairing and Boosting Serum
This natural liquid serum from Zemits is created by estheticians for oxygen facials and deep skin rejuvenating treatments.
It contains peptides to detoxify the skin and protect it from free-radicals, and combined with hyaluronic acid for deep hydration makes it an excellent oxygen serum for all skin types, especially dry and mature skin.
Anua 77% Heartleaf Soothing Toner
For only $19 you will get 250ml of product that soothes, hydrates, and purifies the skin and is a perfect toner to add to your oxygen machine and boost its benefits to the max.
It’s made with 77% heartleaf extract that’s water-grown and harvested in Korea, so it’s no wonder this product has reviews raving about its quality since we don’t expect anything less from a Korean brand.
Zemits Z-RevitaOx Revitalizing Antioxidant Solution
The Z-RevitaOx serum is a combination of naturally moisturizing hyaluronic acid and antioxidants for a perfectly balanced oxygen facial treatment at home.
With grapefruit and rosemary extract this serum will ensure a soothing yet brightening effect while improving the texture and fine lines with instantly noticeable glowing results on the skin matrix.
COSRX Cica Toner
Another great product to use for your oxygen facials is this COSRX toner with centella that hydrates the skin while calming and soothing redness making it perfect for sensitive skin.
This toner targets redness, dryness, and dullness, and adding it to an oxygen machine will increase these benefits giving you a glowing complexion free from irritation.
Oxygen Skincare Products
If you’re unsure about investing in an at home oxygen facial machine but still want to get all the benefits of oxygen facials, there is a way.
Some of these next products can give you similar benefits as oxygen therapy for face at home, although not as intense but surely worth a try.
Cellfood Oxygen Gel
This nutrient-rich gel provides moisture and protection and decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles all with the help of aloe vera, lavender extract, cellfood and glycerine.
The reviews claim this gel helped with their dark circles, wrinkles, and pigmentation, so no matter your skin type you can try this powerful gel and receive similar benefits that other customers have.
Filorga Oxygen Glow Express Face Mask
This product is an express skin care mask that combines an oxygen booster with plumping and smoothing hyaluronic acid for an illuminating facial treatment.
In just 10 minutes this mask fights dehydrated, dull complexion and uneven skin tone, so you will get all of that hydration you need from just a single product.
Dr. Brandt Skincare Oxygen Facial Flash Recovery Mask
The Dr. Brandt Skincare Oxygen Facial Flash Recovery Mask is a lightweight, cream-to-foam mask that oxygenates, purifies, and hydrates skin.
It’s formulated with liposome-encapsulated oxygen that rejuvenates and revitalizes. It also protects from environmental toxins and restores skin luminosity, helping you achieve that glass-skin look.
Buvley Ceramide Oxygen Facial Mist
This Korean low pH mist improves skin hydration and balances oil-water skin levels. It increases the ceramide content level of the skin to strengthen the skin barrier and give you a fresh glow.
The plant root extract repairs the moisture barrier for skin that looks instantly nourished, so just spray anytime when you need some refreshment and it feels like an instant oxygen facial treatment at home.
Oxygen Facial at Home Side Effects
Oxygen facial is a non-invasive treatment, but there are still some potential side effects you should be aware of, especially when doing it at home by yourself.
The side effects of an oxygen facial at home can be:
- Temporary skin redness – the pressure applied during the procedure combined with the active ingredients of the serum can result in skin redness that will calm down after a couple of minutes or hours, depending on how sensitive your skin is.
- Puffiness or skin swelling – the pressure may also cause the skin to look slightly puffy or swollen, but that shouldn’t last for too long either.
- Reaction to a serum – stronger products with active ingredients must be diluted in water as the pressure application will make them penetrate deeper and faster than they normally would.
To avoid any unwanted reactions and side effects, make sure to read the instructions of your at home oxygen facial machine before using it.
Oxygen Facial at Home – Main Takeaways
In conclusion, doing oxygen therapy for face at home is a convenient and effective way to achieve glowing, rejuvenated skin without going to an esthetician.
So whether you choose to invest in an oxygen facial machine for home use or a skincare product to achieve a similar result, just stay consistent and you will surely notice the positive results.
If you feel overwhelmed by the thought of doing this treatment yourself, you can always go to a professional who will make sure you leave your oxygen facial appointment happy and glowing.
