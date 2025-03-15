Oxygen Facial Machine (Infusion Dome) - Bella Facial V1 (2025)

The oxygen infusion facial spray airbrush makes it possible to deliver the products to the skin in a different way. It emits an oxygen mist that contains a serum containing several specific biologics ingredients that are beneficial to the facial skin. The air will allow deep hydration of the skin. It will restore radiance to the skin and has a strong rejuvenating effect.

The oxygen facial dome will allow a high pressure flow of oxygen and a special mixture of specific serums to penetrate the skin. This will allow the skin to be better hydrated and nourished with nutrients. The dome allows the facial skin to have a more even and radiant complexion. Many other benefits are produced by the dome such as the reduction of wrinkles and the revitalization of the skin.

Specialized customer service available to assist you before and after purchase

The oxygen facial machine can be adjusted to control the power of the oxygen flow, guaranteeing a facial treatment adapted to your needs. The hyperbaric oxygen therapy is ideal for those looking to improve their skin tone, texture, and clarity. This innovative facial machine will help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while restoring a youthful, glowing complexion. Experience the skin care power of oxygen dome with this amazing professional oxygen facial machine.

About

Hydration and dermal rejuvenation by oxygen propulsion

Facial treatments with oxygen and infusion at the dome, allow you to have radiant and fresh skin. In order to improve the health and radiance of your facial skin, co2 oxygen facial therapy will be the ideal aesthetic treatment. This facial treatment has been popularized throughout Korea.

Widely used by beauty professionals, dermatologists and several celebrities such as Katy Perry or Madona, oxygen infusion therapy has proven itself as a rejuvenating and cleansing treatment for the skin of the face. This skin care treatment will also improve collagen production, blood circulation, skin elasticity, regardless of the skin types.

The oxygen dome and airgun facial treatment is safer than beauty surgeries such as: botox, plastic surgery, facelift. It is also softer and less difficult for the skin than other therapies such as: ultrasound, liposuction, cryogenic, light therapy, rf lifting, dermabrasion, rf microneedling, cryolipolysis, radio frequency, laser resurfacing, microdermabrasion, ultrasonic, high pressure injection, injectables, dermaplaning etc. With the oxygen dome facial machine, there are very few contraindications.

Our aesthetic devices are great for spa, beauty salon, beautician, esthetician and beauty therapist.

What is oxygen infusion?

Easy, safe, non-invasive and painless, the oxygen facial machine involves projecting hyperbaric oxygen into the skin with a hyaluronic acid-based serum highly concentrated in essential vitamins, antioxidants and peptides. 98% pure oxygen, will ensure the penetration of ingredients, essential nutrients and serum very deeply. The oxygen facial machine will use products that will be suitable for your skin type. Following the oxygen facial treatment, your skin will be hydrated, plumped up, revitalized and smoothed, all in less than an hour.

What is a misting device used for facial treatments

A misting device used for facial treatments, such as the oxygen spray for face, is typically a handheld device that sprays a fine mist of water or a specialized solution onto the face. These devices are often used in skincare routines by estheticians to hydrate the skin, enhance product absorption, and provide a refreshing sensation. Some misting devices, like the oxygen wand for face or the Korean oxygen facial, may also incorporate oxygenation techniques for added benefits.

Best professional oxygen facial machine

In a spa setting, professionals might offer treatments like the o2 dome facial, where an oxygen dome facial cost may vary depending on the spa’s location and the included services. These treatments can include oxygen-infused serums, creating an all-in-one experience for clients seeking oxygenation therapy.

At-home oxygen facial machine

For those looking to experience the benefits of oxygen facials at home, these devices deliver oxygen mist or oxygen bubbles directly to the skin, simulating the effects of hyperbaric oxygen therapy often used in medical settings. Reviews of oxygen facials often praise their ability to rejuvenate and hydrate the skin, leaving it looking refreshed and glowing.

See Also How to Use Oxygen Spray Facial Machine

Whether it’s through a spa visit or using an at-home device, oxygen facial therapy continues to gain popularity for its skincare benefits.

The benefits of oxygen facial machine

Designed to improve all skin types, oxygen infusion is an excellent treatment for:

Hydrate deeply

skincare

Reduce fine lines and wrinkles

Improve cellular detoxification

Reduce redness and calm rosacea symptoms

Control acne

Offer an immediate radiance boost

moisturizing

Anti aging, skin care

anti-redness and rosacea

acne

Oxygen and collagen treatment

Microdermabrasion and oxygenated treatment

co2 Oxygen infusion

great for sensitive skin

repair skin cells

improve skin elasticity

improve blood circulation

collagen production

collagen stimulation

nourish skin with botanical extracts, essential nutrients, h2o and serum

can be done regardless of skin type

results after the first treatment

cosmetic use

pure oxygen

professional oxygen

anti acne

moisturizing the skin

increase aestheticians and medi spa business revenue

skin deepcare with water, hyperbaric oxygen and serum

remove blackheads

skin whitening

spray gun included

glass dome system included

oxygen therapy is a great anti-aging treatment

this spa equipment improve skin elasticity and skin tissue metabolism

serums included

handpiece spraygun included

concentrated oxygen

reduce fine lines

refine uneven skin pigmentation

reduce bacteria

high oxygen flows

this is an advanced skin treatment

purified water oxygen activating the collagen

the oxygen dome facial machine is relaxing and painless

improve skin pigmentation

reduce facial sun damage

hydrated and moisturized skin has better absorption of creams

reduce dark spots

It only needed one oxygen facial esthetic treatment to instantly give your skin a boost of radiance. Ideal before a photo shoot or a party.

How to use an oxygen facial machine

1. Start by placing the infusion oxygen dome facial machine on a flat surface.

2. Turn on the oxygen facial equipment and adjust the oxygen flow to your desired setting.

3. Once the machine is ready, place your face inside the oxygen dome and relax.

4. Let the oxygen from the infusion penetrate your skin for 10 to 15 minutes.

5. Use the sprayer (spray gun) to spray the serum on the skin.

6. After the session is finished, turn off the machine and remove your face from the bubbledome.

7. Clean the dome and machine according to the instructions.

It is recommended to do an oxygen treatment every three months, just to revitalize your epidermis. For optimal results, a cure of 3 to 6 sessions is recommended, your skin will be plumped up and well hydrated.

*The treatment is explained in detail in the online training offered for purchase.