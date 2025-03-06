Oxygen Facial Treatment: What Is It and What to Expect (2025)

Kristina Cadwell March 8, 2022 Cosmetic Treatments

Healthy, glowing skin is on many people's wish lists. Millions are searching for a product or procedure that will mimic the effects of youth on their skin. Some find it in a specific skincare product, others in a cosmetic treatment. This article explains how an oxygen facial treatment provides these results and what other benefits you can expect from the procedure. What Is an Oxygen Facial Treatment? The oxygen infusion facial is an innovative facial treatment that uses a wand-like compression device to deliver high-pressurized oxygen to the skin to plump it up. It's non-invasive and non-medical because it doesn't involve injectables or applying chemical acids on the skin. How Does It Work? The cosmetic provider first cleanses and exfoliates the patient's skin and then sends a stream of high-pressure air using the wand. After the oxygen removes dead skin cells and dirt from the skin, the medical provider infuses it with moisturizing serums. The treatment lasts between 30 and 60 minutes. Note: Learn how Oxygen Facial differs from HydraFacial. The Benefits of Oxygen Facial Treatment The benefits of oxygen infusion facials haven't been scientifically proven, but patients widely report their satisfaction with the results, which include: 1. Hydrated skin The procedure gives a boost of oxygen to skin cells, resulting in plumper-looking skin. It also unclogs pores, allowing hydrating serums to penetrate deeper skin layers and provide more moisture than with a topical serum application. 2. Reduced fine lines The deep penetration of moisturizing agents such as hyaluronic acid helps plump up the skin and temporarily reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

3. Less acne

The oxygen infusion facial helps reduce breakouts because the treatment unclogs pores, removes dirt and sebum. Furthermore, oxygen kills bacteria.

4. Brighter, glowing skin

Oxygen enables hydrating agents, peptides, and antioxidants to penetrate deeper skin layers and do their job more effectively. The result is hydrated, radiant skin. Since the treatment also removes dead skin cells and impurities from the skin’s surface, the complexion becomes brighter.

5. Plumper skin

The delivery of high-pressured air to the skin improves blood circulation, while serums provide deep hydration, all of which results in visibly plumper skin.

How Often Should You Get an Oxygen Facial Treatment?

Skin experts’ general guideline is to get an oxygen infusion facial once per month to maintain the results. However, the optimal frequency of this treatment depends on the patient’s skin condition and age. Consult your chosen cosmetic professional for the best course of action.

Potential Risks and Side Effects of Oxygen Facial Treatment

The oxygen facial treatment is a safe, non-invasive procedure that rarely causes side effects. However, some people experience:

Allergic reactions

Pain and itching

Temporary redness

Skin inflammation

These side effects may occur if the patient has exceptionally sensitive skin or is allergic to certain ingredients in the serums. That’s why it is essential to have an experienced skin professional perform the procedure.

Oxygen Facial Treatment Aftercare

The oxygen infusion treatment is gentler than many other facials and requires no downtime. However, make sure to follow these aftercare tips for the best results:

Use sunscreen and avoid direct sunlight.

and avoid direct sunlight. Avoid hot tubs, hot showers, and other sources of heat for several days.

Avoid chemical peels for several days after the procedure.

Don’t apply makeup for several hours.

Avoid intense workouts for 24 hours.

Use gentle skincare products for several days.

How Much Does It Cost?

The oxygen facial treatment costs $165 at the Vibrant Skin Bar. If you are in the area, come in for a consultation during which we’ll discuss your skin goals and recommend an effective strategy.

The treatment cost varies depending on the medical spa location and the expertise of the cosmetic provider.

Is Oxygen Facial Treatment Covered by Insurance?

Oxygen facials are usually not covered by insurance because they are not considered medically necessary. If you have a medical skin issue that can be improved with an oxygen facial, contact your insurance company to check if they would cover the expenses.

Conclusion

Smooth, radiant skin is many people’s top beauty goal. If you are looking for a treatment which is less invasive than injectables, but more effective than topical skincare products, consider having an oxygen facial. It may be the solution you’ve been looking for.