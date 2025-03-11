Oxygeneo Facial Treatment - Benefits, Results & Skin-care Tips (2025)

Overview | How OXYGENEO works | Benefits of the treatment | Treatment results | Treatment safety

Watching your skin losing its natural glow and youthfulness with time is one of the most heartbreaking things. From aging and spending time in the sun to pollution, so many factors can harm your skin. You can get facials from time to time, but the result fades away soon and it is often underwhelming.

So, what can you do? Try out the new OXYGENEO technique, a 3-in-1 facial that will oxygenate and nourish your skin in ways that you cannot even dream of. This is a new method that has been turning heads due to its unparalleled efficiency and superior results. Just one session of OXYGENEO facial treatment can make your skin younger-looking, healthier, and brighter.

At The Bombay Skin Clinic, we have curated and designed our very own Oxygeneo treatment, which is more advanced and more effective and includes a 7- step treatment. It is a unique blend of natural effective ingredients like camu camu extract, carrot extract, and red algae along with technologies such as Hydradermabrasion, Radiofrequency, ultrasound, and LED light treatment.

In this article, I will answer some frequently asked questions on the OXYGENEO treatment for help you understand it better.

What does the OXYGENEO facial offer?

OXYGENEO does not only ensure to provide you with a brighter and healthier looking face, but it also offers many other benefits, such as:

Immediate results which you can notice after one session

Bohr effect to naturally oxygenate your skin from deep within

Relaxing and soothing

Infusion of powerful natural active ingredients that penetrates into the skin

Long-term skin appearance and texture improvement

Treatment form both body and face

Suits all types of skin

Vegan ingredients

Requires no downtime after facial

How does it work?

The OXYGENEO facial offers three primary steps to beautify your skin: exfoliation, oxygenation, and infusion.

Exfoliate – The OXYGENEO treatment starts with exfoliation to gently remove the dead skin cells from the upper layer, make the skin smooth, clean clogged pores, and renew your skin. It generates CO2 bubbles in high amounts to the trigger Bohr Effect, which is a physiological response by the topmost skin layer.

Oxygenate – The Bohr Effect is an oxygenation process for your skin. When it is triggered, O2-rich blood is sent to your skin, and it replaces the CO2. Through this process, the OXYGENEO treatment oxygenates your skin from within, improving cellular activity.

Infuse – Along with oxygenation, OXYGENEO facial also infuses vitamins, nutrients, and other active ingredients. These ingredients not only make your skin healthier and well-nourished but they also make the skin tone smoother.

What does the OXYGENEO treatment consist of?

The OXYGENEO facial involves five different treatments, which have been developed keeping in mind a variety of skincare requirements. These five treatments offer a comprehensive approach to ensure that your skin is made healthy, youthful, and bright. It also uses OXYPOD, which is a product required to efficiently and effectively offer your skin the benefits of active ingredients. These ingredients are available in the OXYPODs in dormant states. The product does not include any preservatives, chemicals, or dyes either. The OXYPOD ingredients only become active when the treatment starts, ensuring freshness, safety, best performance, and longer-lasting effect.

The five OXYGENEO facial treatments are:

Balance

If you have oily skin and get acne outbreaks often, I believe this treatment can be very helpful. It utilizes the power of activated Bamboo Charcoal to provide benefits such as:

Reduce shine from oily skin

Cleanse bacteria and toxins from your skin to make it healthy

Purify the clogged skin pores

Oxygenate your skin from within by the Bohr effect

Serum infusion

Draw bacteria, chemicals, and dirt to the surface of the skin, helping to achieve flawless complexion and fight acne

Use of OXYPOD technology for best results

Infuse active ingredients like argon oil, jojoba oil, horsetail extract, and shea butter into the skin

It also uses extract from an Amazonian fruit, cammu cammu, which is high in vitamin C and a powerful antioxidant. It helps to balance the oiliness and improves skin texture, purifies the pores, and gives a smooth appearance.

Illuminate

If your skin tone is dull and uneven, this is the treatment that can provide the best solution. It uses Vitamin C to brighten your skin. This facial use carrot extract, which is a cell protector and rich in carotenes. It also contains Opuntia Fruit extract, which give a powerful anti-oxidative and moisturizing effect, and helps in cell rejuvenation. It also has kojic acid, which is an agent extracted from types of fungi and it balances the skin tone and helps to reduce dark spots. The three ingredients act like superpower molecules that help to brighten the skin, reduce discoloration, and give a radiant glow. The benefits of the treatment include:

Evens out skin tone and brightens it up

Protects from sun damage. Harvard Health Publishing informs that prolonged exposure to sun can greatly harm your skin as it causes structural changes, burning, and dehydration

Reduces pigmentation

Oxygenates your skin from within by the Bohr effect

Serum infusion

Use of OXYPOD technology uses the Tripolar Rf, which helps in skin tightening and stimulation of collagen for best results

Infuses active ingredients

Revive

If you often suffer from skin irritation, I believe that the revival treatment offering the goodness of Red Algae can definitely help. The facial uses 100% natural seaweed, keeping the natural structure intact. It contains a high amount of antioxidants, peptides, and carotenoids. It helps to protect against premature skin aging. Other ingredients like Caffeic acid, Ferulic acid, Retinyl Palmitate are also present in the facial to improve the skin tone and health. The treatment offers benefits like:

Hydrates your dry skin deeply

Improves skin texture and help you get rid of wrinkles. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, our skin loses its fullness with age, causing wrinkles which make you appear older. The revival treatment helps to improve the condition.

Proactively revitalizes your skin

Oxygenates your skin from within by the Bohr effect

The Tripolar Rf helps in skin tightening and stimulation of collagen

Ultrasound penetration of Argan oil, jojoba oil, horetail extract, and vanilla

It helps to reduce wrinkles, rejuvenates refreshes, improves skin texture, and tone

Serum infusion

Use of OXYPOD technology for best results

Infuses active ingredients

NeoBrightE

This is a treatment that lightens the complexion of your skin while also reducing sun damage and skin pigmentation. It includes 7-step treatment from Hydradermabrasion, Triploarr Rf tightening, collagen stimulation, which help to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The Oxypod works really well to oxygenate your skin from within by using the Bohr effect. Lastly the infusion of active ingredients like Argon oil, jojoba oil, horsetail extract, and shea butter into the skin improves its overall health. The additional benefits include:

Oxygenates your skin from within by the Bohr effect

Infuses active ingredients

NeoReviveE

If you have signs of aging such as wrinkles and fine lines, this revival treatment will reduce their appearance and offer your skin a youthful smoothness. The treatment also improves complexion by eliminating dullness. The treatment also improves complexion by eliminating dullness. It includes 7-step treatment from Hydradermabrasion, Triploarr Rf tightening, collagen stimulation which help to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The Oxypod works really well to oxygenate your skin from within by using the Bohr effect. Lastly, the infusion of active ingredients like Argon oil, jojoba oil, horsetail extract, and shea butter into the skin improves its overall health. Its other benefits are:

Oxygenates your skin from within by the Bohr effect

Infuses active ingredients

Works really well for sensitive, red, and inflamed skin

Is the OXYGENEO treatment only for the face?

When you get a facial, it only makes your face glow. However, OXYGENEO is not limited by that. This treatment can be applied on your entire body to make you glow from head to toe. The OXYGENEO treatment also refreshes, detoxifies, and hydrates other areas of your body.

The treatment is best-suited for you if you have body pimples and acne. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, acne can occur on your body for many reasons such as changes in hormone levels, stopping or starting certain medicines, certain cosmetic products, oily skin, an unhealthy diet, and others factors. Irrespective of why you may have the body acnes and pimples, the OXYGENEO treatment will help you get rid of them.

Other than that, the treatment reduces skin pigmentation, cracked skin, and any other condition that irritates the skin. After completion of the OXYGENEO treatment, every inch of your skin will appear bright, healthy, clean, and youthful.

Who are the ideal candidates for the treatment?

Any age group, from 13 to 50

It is a go-to treatment for even those who have no skin concerns but want to take care of their skin

Brides and grooms for facial before their special day

Perfect treatment before any major party or event, as it offers an instant glow and brightness without any downtime

For sensitive skin or intolerant dry skin

For acne-prone, dull-looking skin

For skin that is sensitive to chemical peels

For individuals who believe in the philosophy that less is more when it comes to skincare as this is one of the most natural, vegan, and effective facial for everybody

What are the benefits of the OXYGENEO body treatment?

The OXYGENEO treatment for the body offers multiple benefits that contribute to the overall beautification of the skin. These benefits include:

Smooth skin texture

Reduction of wrinkles

Skin tightening

Complexion lightening

Healthy glow

Hydration of skin

Reduction of irritations

Pigmentation reduction

Calms down sensitive and irritated skin

How long does it take to see the result?

My patients often ask me this question. You will be able to notice improvements in your skin texture right after one session of the OXYGENEO treatment. More treatments will only make the improvements better.

How long will the result last?

The longevity of the OXYGENEO treatment results depends on many different factors. As the procedure works from within by using your body’s natural healing process, the final result and its longevity can vary depending on your health and skin type. Also, if you follow a good skincare routine, the result will definitely be longer-lasting. The OXYGENEO treatment effects are also cumulative, which means the result will last longer with more treatments.

How does the treatment feel?

The treatment is very comforting and it feels like a warm massage on your skin. It does not include any harsh applications for the procedure, which ensures that you feel relaxed during and refreshed after. Even the exfoliation procedure feels soothing. If you have sensitive skin, you may feel a tingling sensation at the beginning, but it subsides within a few minutes. The entire treatment is very comforting and soothing. The Tripolar RF tightening feels slightly warm but it works on the entire face and under the eye, which helps to smooth the fine line below the eyes and around the mouth area. The ultrasound penetration of the ingredients leaves the skin smooth and hydrated.

How long does it take to complete the treatment?

We have curated and designed a unique OXYGENEO treatment for our patients which can take anything from 60 to 75 minutes.

If you want just the OXYGENEO facial, it can take anything from 30 to 45 minutes. However, if your treatment includes the entire body, the procedure will take longer.

Is there any downtime required?

One of the best aspects of the OXYGENEO treatment is that it does not require any recovery time. My patients are always happy to hear this. You can return home or go to work right after the treatment. If you are attending a special function, you can go to the venue directly after a OXYGENEO treatment session, looking fresh and bright as ever.

How do I know which of the five OXYGENEO treatment is right for me?

When you first visit the clinic for the treatment, I ensure to perform a basic examination of your skin to determine its type and what kind of improvements it requires. You can choose the necessary OXYGENEO treatments based on that.

Is the treatment safe for me if I have any existing skin allergies?

It is vital that you mention any allergy you may during your first visit to the clinic. However, the OXYGENEO treatments have been formulated keeping in mind different skin sensitivities and allergies. Hence, the procedure should be safe for everyone.

Closing thoughts

Everybody dreams about having a healthy, bright, and younger-looking skin. If you want the best result, it is time to try out the new OXYGENEO facial treatment. It uses effective and safe natural methods to rejuvenate and lighten your skin, gifting you with the appearance you have always dreamed of. Book an appointment with me today to get you started!

