Page 11 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore | (2025)

  • Home
  • Vadodara
  • House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore

Last Updated:

Feb 22, 2025

Showing 1 - 30

of

600

Sort by:

Relevance

Page 11 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore | (1)

₹42.0 L

EMI starts at ₹22.24 K

3 BHK Independent House for sale in Dashrath

Project Name

Kanha Upvan

Builtup area

1200 sq.ft

Average Price

₹3.5k/sq.ft

Looking for a good 3 BHK Independent House in Dashrath, Vadodara? This property is in one of Vadodara's most popular locations. This is a no brokerage property. This modern unit has a built-up area of 1200 square feet. There are 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroom. It is very close to some of city's best hospitals, such as, Charmy Multispeciality Hospital, Satyam Hospital, Parth Hospital (Pediatrics & Gynecologist)more

5

nearby places:

Sunrise Vidya Vilas School

is

2.4

km

away

Charmy Multispeciality Hospital

is

4.6

km

away

more...

KM

Kiran Maganbhai Solanki

Owner

updated 8 days ago

Page 11 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore | (2)

₹98.0 L

EMI starts at ₹48.65 K

4 BHK Independent House for sale in Atladara

Builtup area

3300 sq.ft

Average Price

₹2.97k/sq.ft

Main entrance facing

North Facing

A 4 BHK Independent House for sale in Atladara, Vadodara. This beautifully designed 4 BHK unit with all the modern-day comforts is one of Atladara's most desired properties. Contact now for more information. The price of this Independent House is Rs 98.0 L. Maintenance charges come to Rs 500. Each unit has a built-up area of 3300 Square feet. The carpet area is 1750 Square feet. This North-facing property h...more

5

nearby places:

Tree House High School (CBSE)

is

1.1

km

away

Anmol Childrens Hospital

is

2.2

km

away

more...

B

Bimal

Agent

updated 8 days ago

Page 11 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore | (3)

Page 11 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore | (4)

Zero brokerage ● Free modular kitchen setup

₹80.0 L

EMI starts at ₹39.72 K

2 BHK Independent House for sale in Old Padra Road

Project Name

B R Patel Meghdhanush Society

Builtup area

1024 sq.ft

Average Price

₹7.81k/sq.ft

2 BHK Independent House for sale in Akota, Vadodara. This 2 BHK unit is available in Akota and offers a premium lifestyle at the best price. This property is posted by owner and there is no brokerage involved. Contact now, for details. It is a desired purchase for any homebuyer in Akota. The price of this Independent House is Rs 80.0 L. The built-up area is 1024 Square feet. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathr...more

5

nearby places:

Edumeta The i-School Akota Vadodara

is

0.8

km

away

Aadi children hospital

is

1.3

km

away

more...

NK

Nikhil Khere

Owner

updated 9 days ago

₹2.99 Cr

EMI starts at ₹1.48 Lacs

6 BHK Independent House for sale in Sama Savli

Builtup area

2610 sq.ft

Average Price

₹11.46k/sq.ft

Furnishing

Unfurnished

Looking for a 6 BHK Independent House for sale in Vadodara? Your search ends here. Buy this 6 BHK property in Vadodara's finest location, Sama. This is an owner listed property and there is no brokerage involved. The built up area of this property is 2610 square feet. There are 6 bedrooms and 6 bathroom. Medical facility is also close at hand with names like Kamubala Hospital, Riddhi Children Hospital, Aash...more

5

nearby places:

Mar Gregorios Memorial School

is

0.5

km

away

Kamubala Hospital

is

0.7

km

away

more...

A

Ajsc

Owner

updated 10 days ago

₹1.31 Cr

EMI starts at ₹65.04 K

3 BHK Independent House for sale in Karelibagh

Builtup area

2100 sq.ft

Average Price

₹6.24k/sq.ft

Furnishing

Semi Furnished

One of the finest property in Karelibaug is now available for sale. This is a 3 BHK Independent House posted directly by owner. Make it yours now. The price of this Independent House is Rs 1.31 Cr. This Independent House is spacious with a built-up area of 2100 square feet. There are 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroom. It is also close to good and reputed hospitals like VARIYA PILES CLINIC ( Dr. Hardik Variya), J J ...more

5

nearby places:

D.A.P.S. (Dhananjay Ambalal Patel School)

is

0.5

km

away

VARIYA PILES CLINIC ( Dr. Hardik Variya)

is

0.2

km

away

more...

H

Harshad Vyas

Owner

updated 11 days ago

₹79.0 L

EMI starts at ₹39.22 K

4 BHK Independent House for sale in Makarpura

Builtup area

1409 sq.ft

Average Price

₹5.61k/sq.ft

Furnishing

Fully Furnished

A 4 BHK Independent House for sale in Makarpura, Vadodara. Posted by Owner, No brokerage involved. This beautifully designed 4 BHK unit with all the modern-day comforts is one of Makarpura's most desired properties. Contact now for more information. The price of this Independent House is Rs 79.0 L. Each unit has a built-up area of 1409 Square feet. There are 4 bedrooms. There is provision for 3 bathroom. It...more

5

nearby places:

Yanshy High School

is

0.8

km

away

Children Hospital, Makarpura {DR PRASHANT KHADAYATE}

is

1

km

away

more...

P

Prince

Owner

updated 12 days ago

₹72.0 L

EMI starts at ₹38.13 K

3 BHK Independent House for sale in Saiyed Vasna

Builtup area

255 sq.ft

Average Price

₹28.24k/sq.ft

Main entrance facing

West Facing

WELL KNOWN AREA AND NEAR BY HIGHWAY ALSO PRIME LOCATION READY TO MOVE PUSESSION. More About This Property Looking for a 3 BHK Independent House for sale in Vadodara? Your search ends here. Buy this 3 BHK property in Vadodara's finest location, Saiyed Vasna. This is an owner listed property and there is no brokerage involved. This Independent House is available at a reasonable price of Rs 72.0 L. The built u...more

5

nearby places:

The American School, Vadodara

is

0.7

km

away

The Cancer Clinic - Dr. Dipayan Nandy

is

0.5

km

away

more...

PS

PRITESH SHROFF

Owner

updated 14 days ago

Page 11 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore | (5)

Free car parking ● Free furniture ● Free modular kitchen setup

₹1.6 Cr

EMI starts at ₹79.43 K

3 BHK Independent House for sale in Harni

Builtup area

1325 sq.ft

Average Price

₹12.08k/sq.ft

Furnishing

Semi Furnished

3 BHK Independent House for sale in Harni, Vadodara with modern-day amenities. This is an owner listed property and thus there is no brokerage involved. The Independent House is in Harni which is a promising investment destination in Vadodara. This might be your chance to grab the best 3 BHK property for sale in Harni. This 3 BHK Independent House is available at a reasonable price of Rs 1.6 Cr. The built-u...more

5

nearby places:

Bright School - GSEB Unit (Harni)

is

5.2

km

away

Janvi Multispeciality Hospital

is

5.9

km

away

more...

See Also
Page 20 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore |Page 20 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore |

UM

Usha Menon

Owner

updated 14 days ago

Zero Brokerage Projects in Vadodara

₹26.5 L

Samruddhi Solace

Samruddhi Group

Residential Plots Ajwa Nimeta Link Road, Vadodara

SG

Samruddhi Group

Developer + 1 more

Page 11 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore | (6)

Zero brokerage

₹37.0 L

EMI starts at ₹19.59 K

Residential Plot for sale in Vaikunth Society

Plot area

1500 sq.ft

Average Price

2.47k/sq.ft

Price

₹37.0 L

1500 square_feet Plot for sale in Vaikunth Society, Halol. This land has a dimension of 38.0 ft length 40.0 ft width. Price. The name of the project is Aastha Residency. This is a corner plot. The plot is East facing. There are 2 open sides for this plot. This residential land also has a boundary wall. The maximum floor allowed for construction on this plot is 2. The most popular landmarks near this plot ar...more

4

nearby places:

SANSKAR VIDYA BHAWAN SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

is

6.6

km

away

Shivam clinic

is

6.6

km

away

more...

S

Shivprakash

Owner

updated 15 days ago

Page 11 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore | (7)

Zero brokerage

₹30.0 L

EMI starts at ₹15.89 K

4 BHK Independent House for sale in Padra

Builtup area

380 sq.ft

Average Price

₹7.89k/sq.ft

Furnishing

Semi Furnished

A 4 BHK Independent House for sale in Padra, Vadodara. Posted by Owner, No brokerage involved. This beautifully designed 4 BHK unit with all the modern-day comforts is one of Padra's most desired properties. Contact now for more information. Maintenance charges come to Rs 0. Each unit has a built-up area of 380 square_feet. The carpet area is 380 square_feet. There are 4 bedrooms. There is provision for 3 b...more

5

nearby places:

Mothers School

is

1.2

km

away

Prayosha Hospital - Multispeciality Hospital in Padra

is

0.4

km

away

more...

SS

Suthar Sanjaykumar J

Owner

updated 16 days ago

₹45.0 L

EMI starts at ₹23.83 K

3 BHK Independent House for sale in New Waghodia Road

Project Name

Ananta Subharambh

Builtup area

1125 sq.ft

Average Price

₹4.0k/sq.ft

One of the finest property in Khatamba is now available for sale. This is a 3 BHK Independent House posted directly by owner. Make it yours now. This Independent House is spacious with a built-up area of 1125 square_feet. There are 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroom. It is also close to good and reputed hospitals like Ami hospital- Laser Piles Treatment/ Kidney stone/Hernia /Gall bladder/ Laproscopic surgeon, SUDEEP...more

5

nearby places:

AMICUS INTERNATIOANL SCHOOL

is

6.6

km

away

Ami hospital- Laser Piles Treatment/ Kidney stone/Hernia /Gall bladder/ Laproscopic surgeon

is

3

km

away

more...

VD

Vishnu Dalvi

Owner

updated 17 days ago

Page 11 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore | (8)

Zero brokerage

₹47.0 L

EMI starts at ₹24.89 K

Residential Plot for sale in Makarpura

Plot area

1800 sq.ft

Average Price

2.61k/sq.ft

Price

₹47.0 L

🔸 Furniture, geyser, air conditioner, tv unit is included with home🔸Tiled terrace with waterproofing🔸Near hospital and schools🔸Well maintained🔸3 sided corner property🔸 Negotiable price!This house is perfect for families or anyone who wants a lot of space. It is located in a great neighborhood and is close to schools, parks, and shopping. The house is also in great condition and has been well-maintaine...more

5

nearby places:

Yanshy High School

is

0.8

km

away

Children Hospital, Makarpura {DR PRASHANT KHADAYATE}

is

1

km

away

more...

NP

Nikhil Parmar

Owner

updated 17 days ago

₹18.0 L

EMI starts at ₹9.53 K

1 BHK Independent House for sale in Dabhoi

Builtup area

680 sq.ft

Average Price

₹2.65k/sq.ft

Main entrance facing

East Facing

Property for sale in Dabhoi, Vadodara. This 1 BHK Independent House is located in Vadodara's most promising location. This property is posted by owner and there is no brokerage involved. This Independent House's price is Rs 18.0 L. This Independent House is a spacious unit, with carpet area of 532 square_feet and is ideal for families. The built-up area is 680 square_feet. The property has 1 bedroom and 2 b...more

LP

Lalit Patel

Owner

updated 17 days ago

₹81.0 L

EMI starts at ₹40.21 K

4 BHK Independent House for sale in Tarsali

Builtup area

1505 sq.ft

Average Price

₹5.38k/sq.ft

Main entrance facing

North-west Facing

Best 4 BHK Independent House for modern-day lifestyle is now available for sale. No brokerage involved, Posted by Owner. Grab this 4 BHK property for sale in one of Vadodara's top location, Tarsali. The property price of this unit is Rs 81.0 L. Monthly maintenance costs Rs 0. The carpet area of this unit is 1505 Square feet. The built-up area is 1505 Square feet. There are 4 bedrooms and 5 bathroom. This pr...more

5

nearby places:

J.S.V. Science School (Prakruti Group)

is

1.4

km

away

Vinayak Hospital

is

1.5

km

away

more...

PR

Park Residency

Owner

updated 19 days ago

₹1.92 Cr

EMI starts at ₹95.32 K

Residential Plot for sale in Sevasi

Plot area

4808 sq.ft

Average Price

3.99k/sq.ft

Price

₹1.92 Cr

4808 square_feet Plot for sale in Sevasi, Vadodara. This land has a dimension of 2400.0 ft length 2.0 ft width. Price. The name of the project is Vedant Greens. This is a corner plot. There are 2 open sides for this plot. This residential land also has a boundary wall. The most popular landmarks near this plot are Gazebo Garden Restaurant, Sky Dine(Sevasi vadodara), Moti Mahal Delux Tandoori Trail Vadodaramore

5

nearby places:

Shaishav School

is

1.9

km

away

Anjna Hospital & Clinisearch Pvt. Ltd.

is

2

km

away

more...

N

Nikhil

Owner

updated 3 weeks ago

₹1.15 Cr

EMI starts at ₹57.09 K

3 BHK Independent House for sale in Harni

Builtup area

1580 sq.ft

Average Price

₹7.28k/sq.ft

Furnishing

Unfurnished

Looking for a 3 BHK Independent House for sale in Vadodara? Your search ends here. Buy this 3 BHK property in Vadodara's finest location, Harni. This is an owner listed property and there is no brokerage involved. This Independent House is available at a reasonable price of Rs 1.15 Cr. The built up area of this property is 1580 square_feet. There are 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroom. Regular water supply is availa...more

5

nearby places:

Bright School - GSEB Unit (Harni)

is

5.2

km

away

Janvi Multispeciality Hospital

is

5.9

km

away

more...

DJ

D J Soni

Owner

updated 18 days ago

₹60.0 L

EMI starts at ₹31.77 K

1 BHK Independent House for sale in Saiyed Vasna

Builtup area

1240 sq.ft

Average Price

₹4.84k/sq.ft

Furnishing

Unfurnished

Check out this 1 BHK Independent House for sale in Saiyed Vasna, Vadodara. This property is posted by owner and thus there is no need to pay any broker amount. This 1 BHK Independent House is perfect for a modern-day lifestyle. Saiyed Vasna is a promising location in Vadodara and this is one of the finest properties in the area. Buy this Independent House for sale now. Residents in this property pay Rs 0 to...more

5

nearby places:

The American School, Vadodara

is

0.1

km

away

Mishay Hospital - Chest Physician| Allergy Treatment| Asthma Specialist Doctor| Best Pulmonologist In Vadodara

is

0.1

km

away

more...

M

Mukesh

Owner

updated 3 weeks ago

₹25.0 L

EMI starts at ₹13.24 K

Residential Plot for sale in Dabhoi

Plot area

2200 sq.ft

Average Price

1.14k/sq.ft

Price

₹25.0 L

2200 square_feet Plot for sale in Dabhoi, Vadodara. This land has a dimension of 40.0 ft length 55.0 ft width. Price. This is a corner plot. The width of the facing road is 30.0 mt. This residential land also has a boundary wallmore

K

Ketul

Owner

updated 3 weeks ago

Page 11 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore | (9)

Zero GST charges

₹32.5 L

EMI starts at ₹17.21 K

2 BHK Independent House for sale in Chhani Jakat Naka

Builtup area

862 sq.ft

Average Price

₹3.77k/sq.ft

Main entrance facing

North Facing

2 BHK Independent House for sale in Vadodara. This property is in Chhani Jakat Naka, which is a coveted investment location. This tastefully designed 2 BHK unit is among Vadodara's best properties. No brokerage to be paid for this property. This 2 BHK property is posted directly by Owner. Contact now for more details. The price of the Independent House is Rs 32.5 L. Monthly maintenance charges come to Rs 0....more

5

nearby places:

Roshan Memorial School

is

0.8

km

away

URBAN HEALTH CENTER - TP-13

is

1.4

km

away

more...

MG

MITESH GAJJAR

Owner

updated 3 weeks ago

₹70.0 L

EMI starts at ₹37.07 K

2 BHK Independent House for sale in Tarsali

Builtup area

900 sq.ft

Average Price

₹7.78k/sq.ft

Furnishing

Semi Furnished

Looking for a 2 BHK Independent House for sale in Vadodara? Your search ends here. Buy this 2 BHK property in Vadodara's finest location, Danteshwar. This is an owner listed property and there is no brokerage involved. This Independent House is available at a reasonable price of Rs 70.0 L. The built up area of this property is 900 square feet. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Medical facility is also cl...more

5

nearby places:

Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 4, O.N.G.C, Vadodara

is

0.4

km

away

Life Care Hospitals

is

0.7

km

away

more...

PT

Puneet Tiwari

Owner

updated 18 days ago

Page 11 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore | (10)

Zero brokerage

₹78.0 L

EMI starts at ₹38.72 K

Residential Plot for sale in New Karelibaug

Plot area

2600 sq.ft

Average Price

3.0k/sq.ft

Price

₹78.0 L

It is 500 mtrs.beside Ajwa main Road & 1.2 kms. from Ajwa chokdi on bypass of vadodara. More About This Property 2600 square_feet Plot for sale in Sayajipura, Vadodara. This land has a dimension of 65.0 ft length 40.0 ft width. Price. This is a corner plot. The plot is East facing. There are 1 open sides for this plot. The width of the facing road is 40.0 mt. This residential land also has a boundary wall....more

5

nearby places:

Royal EduWorld School

is

0.8

km

away

Aarna Children Hospital

is

1

km

away

more...

MP

Manish Parikh

Owner

updated 4 weeks ago

₹65.0 L

EMI starts at ₹34.42 K

4 BHK Independent House for sale in Maneja

Builtup area

1725 sq.ft

Average Price

₹3.77k/sq.ft

Furnishing

Semi Furnished

Check out this 4 BHK Independent House for sale in Maneja, Vadodara. This property is posted by owner and thus there is no need to pay any broker amount. This 4 BHK Independent House is perfect for a modern-day lifestyle. Maneja is a promising location in Vadodara and this is one of the finest properties in the area. Buy this Independent House for sale now. This property is a modern-day abode, with 1725 squ...more

5

nearby places:

Podar World School, Vadodara - Maneja

is

2.1

km

away

Srijan Hospital Maternity Home, Gynecologist, Laparoscopy Center & Dental Clinic - Dr. Vishal Thakur & Dr Kratika Vishwakarma

is

1.8

km

away

more...

NS

Nitin Sharma

Owner

updated 4 weeks ago

Page 11 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore | (11)

Free car parking ● Free furniture ● Free bed ● Free sofa

₹1.8 Cr

EMI starts at ₹89.36 K

4.5 BHK Independent House for sale in Saiyed Vasna

Builtup area

2900 sq.ft

Average Price

₹6.21k/sq.ft

Main entrance facing

North Facing

A 4.5 BHK Independent House for sale in Gotri, Vadodara. Posted by Owner, No brokerage involved. This beautifully designed 4.5 BHK unit with all the modern-day comforts is one of Gotri's most desired properties. Contact now for more information. The price of this Independent House is Rs 1.8 Cr. Maintenance charges come to Rs 0. Each unit has a built-up area of 2900 square_feet. This North-facing property ha...more

5

nearby places:

The Mother's School

is

0.4

km

away

Mangalam Hospital

is

0.2

km

away

more...

Y

Yash

Owner

updated 18 days ago

₹1.5 Cr

EMI starts at ₹74.47 K

4 BHK Independent House for sale in Akota

Builtup area

2100 sq.ft

Average Price

₹7.14k/sq.ft

Furnishing

Semi Furnished

Property for sale in Akota, Vadodara. This 4 BHK Independent House is located in Vadodara's most promising location. This property is posted by owner and there is no brokerage involved. Homebuyers will also need to pay Rs 0 towards maintenance. This Independent House is a spacious unit, with carpet area of 1100 square_feet and is ideal for families. The built-up area is 2100 square_feet. The property has 4 ...more

5

nearby places:

Edumeta The i-School Akota Vadodara

is

0.9

km

away

Dalal Dr Yashesh - Srushtil hospital, Vadodara

is

0.2

km

away

more...

PM

P M SHAH

Owner

updated 4 weeks ago

₹62.0 L

EMI starts at ₹32.83 K

2 BHK Independent House for sale in Sundarpura

Builtup area

1300 sq.ft

Average Price

₹4.77k/sq.ft

Main entrance facing

South-west Facing

Property for sale in Sundarpura, Vadodara. This 2 BHK Independent House is located in Vadodara's most promising location. This property is posted by owner and there is no brokerage involved. This Independent House's price is Rs 62.0 L. The built-up area is 1300 square_feet. The property has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. This unit enjoys a good view and is a South-West facing property. Kids too have access to a...more

3

nearby places:

Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan - Vadodara

is

8.5

km

away

Hotel Pandey

is

5.5

km

away

more...

N

Nimesh

Owner

updated 3 weeks ago

₹1.8 Cr

EMI starts at ₹89.36 K

5 BHK Independent House for sale in Subhanpura

Builtup area

1700 sq.ft

Average Price

₹10.59k/sq.ft

Main entrance facing

South Facing

Good Located Road Corner Property.also House is well maintained More About This Property Best 5 BHK Independent House for modern-day lifestyle is now available for sale. Grab this 5 BHK property for sale in one of Vadodara's top location, Subhanpura. The property price of this unit is Rs 1.8 Cr. The built-up area is 1700 Square feet. You can make use of the servant room in this Independent House. There are ...more

5

nearby places:

Vidhya Vihar School

is

0.4

km

away

Khushi Mind clinic Vadodara

is

0.3

km

away

more...

MP

MAYUR PARMAR

Agent

updated 4 weeks ago

₹85.0 L

EMI starts at ₹42.2 K

Residential Plot for sale in Makarpura

Plot area

1850 sq.ft

Average Price

4.59k/sq.ft

Price

₹85.0 L

1850 square_feet Plot for sale in Makarpura, Vadodara. This land has a dimension of 49.0 ft length 40.0 ft width. Price. This is a corner plot. The width of the facing road is 60.0 mt. This residential land also has a boundary wall. The most popular landmarks near this plot are Burger King, Domino's Pizza, Hungry Emojismore

5

nearby places:

Yanshy High School

is

2

km

away

Shreeji Hospital, Maneja

is

2.1

km

away

more...

A

Atulgupta

Owner

updated 12 weeks ago

₹1.4 Cr

EMI starts at ₹69.5 K

5 BHK Independent House for sale in Waghodia Road

Builtup area

3400 sq.ft

Average Price

₹4.12k/sq.ft

Main entrance facing

East Facing

4side open plot area 2170sqft with garden and borewell and car parking. Parking also available outside house and even in society. 2kms from city and also from NH8, 5kms from station. All facilities available nereby. Ideal for residence cum commercial purpose like hospital etc.. More About This Property Best 5 BHK Independent House for modern-day lifestyle is now available for sale. No brokerage involved, P...more

5

nearby places:

ROOSEVELT HIGH SCHOOL - Top School, High School, Co Ed School, Gujarati Medium School

is

0.6

km

away

Ami Hospital

is

0.5

km

away

more...

Nandkishore Mehta

Owner

updated 4 weeks ago

Page 11 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore | (12)

Free car parking ● Free modular kitchen setup ● Free bed ● Free sofa

₹97.0 L

EMI starts at ₹48.16 K

3 BHK Independent House for sale in Tarsali

Builtup area

690 sq.ft

Average Price

₹14.06k/sq.ft

Furnishing

Semi Furnished

Looking for a good 3 BHK Independent House in Tarsali, Vadodara? This property is in one of Vadodara's most popular locations. This is a no brokerage property. This modern unit has a built-up area of 690 square_feet. There are 3 bedrooms and 4 bathroom. Regular water supply is provided. It is very close to some of city's best hospitals, such as, Sanidhya Orthopaedics Hospital (Treatment center of Bone Fract...more

5

nearby places:

St. John School

is

0.4

km

away

Sanidhya Orthopaedics Hospital (Treatment center of Bone Fracture, Arthritis, Backpain,Sports Injuries & Joint Replacement)

is

1.2

km

away

more...

BB

Binit Barot

Owner

updated 4 weeks ago

₹1.0 Cr

EMI starts at ₹49.65 K

5 BHK Independent House for sale in Saiyed Vasna

Builtup area

2700 sq.ft

Average Price

₹3.7k/sq.ft

Furnishing

Semi Furnished

Looking for a good 5 BHK Independent House in Saiyed Vasna, Vadodara? This property is in one of Vadodara's most popular locations. This is a no brokerage property. This modern unit has a built-up area of 2700 square feet. There are 5 bedrooms and 5 bathroom. It is very close to some of city's best hospitals, such as, Mishay Hospital - Chest Physician| Allergy Treatment| Asthma Specialist Doctor| Best Pulmo...more

5

nearby places:

The American School, Vadodara

is

0.6

km

away

Mishay Hospital - Chest Physician| Allergy Treatment| Asthma Specialist Doctor| Best Pulmonologist In Vadodara

is

0.6

km

away

more...

PP

Prakash Panchal

Owner

updated 5 weeks ago

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

Page 11 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore | (2025)

References

Top Articles
Pod Technical Classicpod Micro Stethoscope Case for Littmann Classic S
Littmann vs MDF: Sound Quality and Price Compared - stethoscope.eu Blog
Littmann Classic III Monitoring Stethoscope: Raspberry Rainbow 5806 -
Latest Posts
10 Nail Art Tools For Beginners: The Ultimate Guide - CLEAR SKIN REGIME
Littmann Stethoscopes
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Arielle Torp

Last Updated:

Views: 5881

Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Arielle Torp

Birthday: 1997-09-20

Address: 87313 Erdman Vista, North Dustinborough, WA 37563

Phone: +97216742823598

Job: Central Technology Officer

Hobby: Taekwondo, Macrame, Foreign language learning, Kite flying, Cooking, Skiing, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Arielle Torp, I am a comfortable, kind, zealous, lovely, jolly, colorful, adventurous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.