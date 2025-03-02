Page 20 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore | (2025)

3 BHK Villa for sale in Old Padra Road

Builtup area 1200 sq.ft Average Price ₹8.33k/sq.ft Furnishing Semi Furnished

Check out this 3 BHK Villa for sale in Old Padra Road, Vadodara. This property is posted by owner and thus there is no need to pay any broker amount. This 3 BHK Villa is perfect for a modern-day lifestyle. Old Padra Road is a promising location in Vadodara and this is one of the finest properties in the area. Buy this Villa for sale now. The property's price is Rs 1.0 Cr. This property is a modern-day abode...more