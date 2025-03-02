Page 20 - House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore | (2025)

- Home
- Vadodara
- House for Sale in Vadodara under 5 Crore
Last Updated:
Feb 22, 2025
Showing 1 - 30
of
1077
Sort by:
Relevance
₹43.0 L
EMI starts at ₹22.77 K
Builtup area
1000 sq.ft
Average Price
₹4.3k/sq.ft
Furnishing
Semi Furnished
2 BHK Independent Floor for sale in Tandalja, Vadodara with modern-day amenities. This is an owner listed property and thus there is no brokerage involved. The Independent Floor is in Tandalja which is a promising investment destination in Vadodara. This might be your chance to grab the best 2 BHK property for sale in Tandalja. This 2 BHK Independent Floor is available at a reasonable price of Rs 43.0 L. Th...more
5
nearby places:
Rightway School
is
0.7
km
away
Sankalp Hospital : Urology, Laproscopy, Maternity and Orthopedic centre | Gynecologist in Vadodara
is
0.8
km
away
more...
UM
Usman Memon
Owner
updated 7 days ago
₹30.0 L
EMI starts at ₹15.89 K
Builtup area
900 sq.ft
Average Price
₹3.33k/sq.ft
Furnishing
Fully Furnished
Looking for a good 3 BHK Independent House in Tarsali, Vadodara? This property is in one of Vadodara's most popular locations. This is a no brokerage property. This modern unit has a built-up area of 900 square feet. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. It is very close to some of city's best hospitals, such as, Vinayak Hospital, Life line hospital, Aditi Hospitalmore
5
nearby places:
St. John School
is
0.9
km
away
Vinayak Hospital
is
0.8
km
away
more...
M
Minesh
Owner
updated 8 days ago
₹42.0 L
EMI starts at ₹22.24 K
Project Name
Kanha Upvan
Builtup area
1200 sq.ft
Average Price
₹3.5k/sq.ft
Looking for a good 3 BHK Independent House in Dashrath, Vadodara? This property is in one of Vadodara's most popular locations. This is a no brokerage property. This modern unit has a built-up area of 1200 square feet. There are 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroom. It is very close to some of city's best hospitals, such as, Charmy Multispeciality Hospital, Satyam Hospital, Parth Hospital (Pediatrics & Gynecologist)more
5
nearby places:
Sunrise Vidya Vilas School
is
2.4
km
away
Charmy Multispeciality Hospital
is
4.6
km
away
more...
KM
Kiran Maganbhai Solanki
Owner
updated 8 days ago
₹98.0 L
EMI starts at ₹48.65 K
Builtup area
3300 sq.ft
Average Price
₹2.97k/sq.ft
Main entrance facing
North Facing
A 4 BHK Independent House for sale in Atladara, Vadodara. This beautifully designed 4 BHK unit with all the modern-day comforts is one of Atladara's most desired properties. Contact now for more information. The price of this Independent House is Rs 98.0 L. Maintenance charges come to Rs 500. Each unit has a built-up area of 3300 Square feet. The carpet area is 1750 Square feet. This North-facing property h...more
5
nearby places:
Tree House High School (CBSE)
is
1.1
km
away
Anmol Childrens Hospital
is
2.2
km
away
more...
B
Bimal
Agent
updated 8 days ago
Zero brokerage ● Free modular kitchen setup
₹80.0 L
EMI starts at ₹39.72 K
Project Name
B R Patel Meghdhanush Society
Builtup area
1024 sq.ft
Average Price
₹7.81k/sq.ft
2 BHK Independent House for sale in Akota, Vadodara. This 2 BHK unit is available in Akota and offers a premium lifestyle at the best price. This property is posted by owner and there is no brokerage involved. Contact now, for details. It is a desired purchase for any homebuyer in Akota. The price of this Independent House is Rs 80.0 L. The built-up area is 1024 Square feet. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathr...more
5
nearby places:
Edumeta The i-School Akota Vadodara
is
0.8
km
away
Aadi children hospital
is
1.3
km
away
more...
NK
Nikhil Khere
Owner
updated 9 days ago
₹2.99 Cr
EMI starts at ₹1.48 Lacs
Builtup area
2610 sq.ft
Average Price
₹11.46k/sq.ft
Furnishing
Unfurnished
Looking for a 6 BHK Independent House for sale in Vadodara? Your search ends here. Buy this 6 BHK property in Vadodara's finest location, Sama. This is an owner listed property and there is no brokerage involved. The built up area of this property is 2610 square feet. There are 6 bedrooms and 6 bathroom. Medical facility is also close at hand with names like Kamubala Hospital, Riddhi Children Hospital, Aash...more
5
nearby places:
Mar Gregorios Memorial School
is
0.5
km
away
Kamubala Hospital
is
0.7
km
away
more...
A
Ajsc
Owner
updated 10 days ago
Free registration ● Zero brokerage ● Free car parking ● Free furniture ● Free modular kitchen setup ● Free bed ● Free sofa ● Free AC's
₹55.0 L
EMI starts at ₹29.13 K
Builtup area
1300 sq.ft
Average Price
₹4.23k/sq.ft
Main entrance facing
North Facing
Looking for a 3 BHK Independent Floor for sale in Vadodara? Your search ends here. Buy this 3 BHK property in Vadodara's finest location, Subhanpura. This is an owner listed property and there is no brokerage involved. This Independent Floor is available at a reasonable price of Rs 55.0 L. Maintenance charges in this property is Rs 200. The built up area of this property is 1300 Square feet. It is spacious ...more
5
nearby places:
OneWorld SCHOOL
is
0.1
km
away
Om MultiSpeciality Hospital
is
0.1
km
away
more...
PP
PRERAK PATEL
Owner
updated 11 days ago
₹1.31 Cr
EMI starts at ₹65.04 K
Builtup area
2100 sq.ft
Average Price
₹6.24k/sq.ft
Furnishing
Semi Furnished
One of the finest property in Karelibaug is now available for sale. This is a 3 BHK Independent House posted directly by owner. Make it yours now. The price of this Independent House is Rs 1.31 Cr. This Independent House is spacious with a built-up area of 2100 square feet. There are 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroom. It is also close to good and reputed hospitals like VARIYA PILES CLINIC ( Dr. Hardik Variya), J J ...more
5
nearby places:
D.A.P.S. (Dhananjay Ambalal Patel School)
is
0.5
km
away
VARIYA PILES CLINIC ( Dr. Hardik Variya)
is
0.2
km
away
more...
H
Harshad Vyas
Owner
updated 11 days ago
Zero Brokerage Projects in Vadodara
₹51.5 LAkshar Prime
Shree Akshar Builders
3 BHK Villa Ratanpur, Vadodara
SA
SHREE AKSHAR BUILDERS VADODARA
Seller + 1 more
₹1.15 CrUltima Pearl
Kamlesh Gandhi Projects
4 BHK Villa Waghodia Road, Vadodara
Kamlesh Gandhi Projects
Developer
₹75.0 L - 1.54 CrSamruddhi Serene
Pahal Buildtech
4 BHK Villa Ajwa Nimeta Link Road, Vadodara
PB
Pahal Buildtech
Developer
₹85.0 L - 1.15 CrThe Palace
DMC Group
4 BHK Villa Sikandarpura, Vadodara
DG
DMC Group
Developer
₹79.0 L
EMI starts at ₹39.22 K
Builtup area
1409 sq.ft
Average Price
₹5.61k/sq.ft
Furnishing
Fully Furnished
A 4 BHK Independent House for sale in Makarpura, Vadodara. Posted by Owner, No brokerage involved. This beautifully designed 4 BHK unit with all the modern-day comforts is one of Makarpura's most desired properties. Contact now for more information. The price of this Independent House is Rs 79.0 L. Each unit has a built-up area of 1409 Square feet. There are 4 bedrooms. There is provision for 3 bathroom. It...more
5
nearby places:
Yanshy High School
is
0.8
km
away
Children Hospital, Makarpura {DR PRASHANT KHADAYATE}
is
1
km
away
more...
P
Prince
Owner
updated 12 days ago
₹72.0 L
EMI starts at ₹38.13 K
Builtup area
255 sq.ft
Average Price
₹28.24k/sq.ft
Main entrance facing
West Facing
WELL KNOWN AREA AND NEAR BY HIGHWAY ALSO PRIME LOCATION READY TO MOVE PUSESSION. More About This Property Looking for a 3 BHK Independent House for sale in Vadodara? Your search ends here. Buy this 3 BHK property in Vadodara's finest location, Saiyed Vasna. This is an owner listed property and there is no brokerage involved. This Independent House is available at a reasonable price of Rs 72.0 L. The built u...more
5
nearby places:
The American School, Vadodara
is
0.7
km
away
The Cancer Clinic - Dr. Dipayan Nandy
is
0.5
km
away
more...
PS
PRITESH SHROFF
Owner
updated 14 days ago
Free car parking ● Free furniture ● Free modular kitchen setup
₹1.6 Cr
EMI starts at ₹79.43 K
Builtup area
1325 sq.ft
Average Price
₹12.08k/sq.ft
Furnishing
Semi Furnished
3 BHK Independent House for sale in Harni, Vadodara with modern-day amenities. This is an owner listed property and thus there is no brokerage involved. The Independent House is in Harni which is a promising investment destination in Vadodara. This might be your chance to grab the best 3 BHK property for sale in Harni. This 3 BHK Independent House is available at a reasonable price of Rs 1.6 Cr. The built-u...more
5
nearby places:
Bright School - GSEB Unit (Harni)
is
5.2
km
away
Janvi Multispeciality Hospital
is
5.9
km
away
more...
UM
Usha Menon
Owner
updated 15 days ago
Zero brokerage
₹37.0 L
EMI starts at ₹19.59 K
Plot area
1500 sq.ft
Average Price
2.47k/sq.ft
Price
₹37.0 L
1500 square_feet Plot for sale in Vaikunth Society, Halol. This land has a dimension of 38.0 ft length 40.0 ft width. Price. The name of the project is Aastha Residency. This is a corner plot. The plot is East facing. There are 2 open sides for this plot. This residential land also has a boundary wall. The maximum floor allowed for construction on this plot is 2. The most popular landmarks near this plot ar...more
4
nearby places:
SANSKAR VIDYA BHAWAN SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
is
6.6
km
away
Shivam clinic
is
6.6
km
away
more...
S
Shivprakash
Owner
updated 15 days ago
Zero brokerage
₹30.0 L
EMI starts at ₹15.89 K
Builtup area
380 sq.ft
Average Price
₹7.89k/sq.ft
Furnishing
Semi Furnished
A 4 BHK Independent House for sale in Padra, Vadodara. Posted by Owner, No brokerage involved. This beautifully designed 4 BHK unit with all the modern-day comforts is one of Padra's most desired properties. Contact now for more information. Maintenance charges come to Rs 0. Each unit has a built-up area of 380 square_feet. The carpet area is 380 square_feet. There are 4 bedrooms. There is provision for 3 b...more
5
nearby places:
Mothers School
is
1.2
km
away
Prayosha Hospital - Multispeciality Hospital in Padra
is
0.4
km
away
more...
SS
Suthar Sanjaykumar J
Owner
updated 16 days ago
₹18.0 L
EMI starts at ₹9.53 K
Builtup area
680 sq.ft
Average Price
₹2.65k/sq.ft
Main entrance facing
East Facing
Property for sale in Dabhoi, Vadodara. This 1 BHK Independent House is located in Vadodara's most promising location. This property is posted by owner and there is no brokerage involved. This Independent House's price is Rs 18.0 L. This Independent House is a spacious unit, with carpet area of 532 square_feet and is ideal for families. The built-up area is 680 square_feet. The property has 1 bedroom and 2 b...more
LP
Lalit Patel
Owner
updated 17 days ago
₹45.0 L
EMI starts at ₹23.83 K
Project Name
Ananta Subharambh
Builtup area
1125 sq.ft
Average Price
₹4.0k/sq.ft
One of the finest property in Khatamba is now available for sale. This is a 3 BHK Independent House posted directly by owner. Make it yours now. This Independent House is spacious with a built-up area of 1125 square_feet. There are 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroom. It is also close to good and reputed hospitals like Ami hospital- Laser Piles Treatment/ Kidney stone/Hernia /Gall bladder/ Laproscopic surgeon, SUDEEP...more
5
nearby places:
AMICUS INTERNATIOANL SCHOOL
is
6.6
km
away
Ami hospital- Laser Piles Treatment/ Kidney stone/Hernia /Gall bladder/ Laproscopic surgeon
is
3
km
away
more...
VD
Vishnu Dalvi
Owner
updated 17 days ago
Zero brokerage
₹47.0 L
EMI starts at ₹24.89 K
Plot area
1800 sq.ft
Average Price
2.61k/sq.ft
Price
₹47.0 L
🔸 Furniture, geyser, air conditioner, tv unit is included with home🔸Tiled terrace with waterproofing🔸Near hospital and schools🔸Well maintained🔸3 sided corner property🔸 Negotiable price!This house is perfect for families or anyone who wants a lot of space. It is located in a great neighborhood and is close to schools, parks, and shopping. The house is also in great condition and has been well-maintaine...more
5
nearby places:
Yanshy High School
is
0.8
km
away
Children Hospital, Makarpura {DR PRASHANT KHADAYATE}
is
1
km
away
more...
NP
Nikhil Parmar
Owner
updated 17 days ago
₹81.0 L
EMI starts at ₹40.21 K
Builtup area
1505 sq.ft
Average Price
₹5.38k/sq.ft
Main entrance facing
North-west Facing
Best 4 BHK Independent House for modern-day lifestyle is now available for sale. No brokerage involved, Posted by Owner. Grab this 4 BHK property for sale in one of Vadodara's top location, Tarsali. The property price of this unit is Rs 81.0 L. Monthly maintenance costs Rs 0. The carpet area of this unit is 1505 Square feet. The built-up area is 1505 Square feet. There are 4 bedrooms and 5 bathroom. This pr...more
5
nearby places:
J.S.V. Science School (Prakruti Group)
is
1.4
km
away
Vinayak Hospital
is
1.5
km
away
more...
PR
Park Residency
Owner
updated 19 days ago
₹1.0 Cr
EMI starts at ₹49.65 K
Builtup area
1200 sq.ft
Average Price
₹8.33k/sq.ft
Furnishing
Semi Furnished
Check out this 3 BHK Villa for sale in Old Padra Road, Vadodara. This property is posted by owner and thus there is no need to pay any broker amount. This 3 BHK Villa is perfect for a modern-day lifestyle. Old Padra Road is a promising location in Vadodara and this is one of the finest properties in the area. Buy this Villa for sale now. The property's price is Rs 1.0 Cr. This property is a modern-day abode...more
5
nearby places:
Baroda High School
is
0.1
km
away
Maharshi Atreya Health Centre
is
1
km
away
more...
PJ
Prafull Joshi
Owner
updated 20 days ago
₹1.15 Cr
EMI starts at ₹57.09 K
Builtup area
1580 sq.ft
Average Price
₹7.28k/sq.ft
Furnishing
Unfurnished
Looking for a 3 BHK Independent House for sale in Vadodara? Your search ends here. Buy this 3 BHK property in Vadodara's finest location, Harni. This is an owner listed property and there is no brokerage involved. This Independent House is available at a reasonable price of Rs 1.15 Cr. The built up area of this property is 1580 square_feet. There are 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroom. Regular water supply is availa...more
5
nearby places:
Bright School - GSEB Unit (Harni)
is
5.2
km
away
Janvi Multispeciality Hospital
is
5.9
km
away
more...
DJ
D J Soni
Owner
updated 18 days ago
₹1.92 Cr
EMI starts at ₹95.32 K
Plot area
4808 sq.ft
Average Price
3.99k/sq.ft
Price
₹1.92 Cr
4808 square_feet Plot for sale in Sevasi, Vadodara. This land has a dimension of 2400.0 ft length 2.0 ft width. Price. The name of the project is Vedant Greens. This is a corner plot. There are 2 open sides for this plot. This residential land also has a boundary wall. The most popular landmarks near this plot are Gazebo Garden Restaurant, Sky Dine(Sevasi vadodara), Moti Mahal Delux Tandoori Trail Vadodaramore
5
nearby places:
Shaishav School
is
1.9
km
away
Anjna Hospital & Clinisearch Pvt. Ltd.
is
2
km
away
more...
N
Nikhil
Owner
updated 3 weeks ago
Free registration ● Free car parking ● Free furniture ● Free modular kitchen setup ● Free bed ● Free sofa
Photos under screening
₹1.45 Cr
EMI starts at ₹71.99 K
Project Name
Pratham Ivy
Builtup area
1766 sq.ft
Average Price
₹8.21k/sq.ft
Looking for a 4 BHK Villa for sale in Vadodara? Your search ends here. Buy this 4 BHK property in Vadodara's finest location, Bhayli. This is an owner listed property and there is no brokerage involved. This Villa is available at a reasonable price of Rs 1.45 Cr. Maintenance charges in this property is Rs 2000. The built up area of this property is 1766 square_feet. It is spacious for a family and this prop...more
5
nearby places:
Navrachana International School Vadodara (NISV) - IB
is
0.3
km
away
Aadhya Children Hospital - #1 Children Hospital in Vadodara
is
1.2
km
away
more...
HB
Harish Boob
Owner
updated 3 weeks ago
₹60.0 L
EMI starts at ₹31.77 K
Builtup area
1240 sq.ft
Average Price
₹4.84k/sq.ft
Furnishing
Unfurnished
Check out this 1 BHK Independent House for sale in Saiyed Vasna, Vadodara. This property is posted by owner and thus there is no need to pay any broker amount. This 1 BHK Independent House is perfect for a modern-day lifestyle. Saiyed Vasna is a promising location in Vadodara and this is one of the finest properties in the area. Buy this Independent House for sale now. Residents in this property pay Rs 0 to...more
5
nearby places:
The American School, Vadodara
is
0.1
km
away
Mishay Hospital - Chest Physician| Allergy Treatment| Asthma Specialist Doctor| Best Pulmonologist In Vadodara
is
0.1
km
away
more...
M
Mukesh
Owner
updated 3 weeks ago
₹25.0 L
EMI starts at ₹13.24 K
Plot area
2200 sq.ft
Average Price
1.14k/sq.ft
Price
₹25.0 L
2200 square_feet Plot for sale in Dabhoi, Vadodara. This land has a dimension of 40.0 ft length 55.0 ft width. Price. This is a corner plot. The width of the facing road is 30.0 mt. This residential land also has a boundary wallmore
K
Ketul
Owner
updated 3 weeks ago
Zero GST charges
₹32.5 L
EMI starts at ₹17.21 K
Builtup area
862 sq.ft
Average Price
₹3.77k/sq.ft
Main entrance facing
North Facing
2 BHK Independent House for sale in Vadodara. This property is in Chhani Jakat Naka, which is a coveted investment location. This tastefully designed 2 BHK unit is among Vadodara's best properties. No brokerage to be paid for this property. This 2 BHK property is posted directly by Owner. Contact now for more details. The price of the Independent House is Rs 32.5 L. Monthly maintenance charges come to Rs 0....more
5
nearby places:
Roshan Memorial School
is
0.8
km
away
URBAN HEALTH CENTER - TP-13
is
1.4
km
away
more...
MG
MITESH GAJJAR
Owner
updated 3 weeks ago
₹70.0 L
EMI starts at ₹37.07 K
Builtup area
900 sq.ft
Average Price
₹7.78k/sq.ft
Furnishing
Semi Furnished
Looking for a 2 BHK Independent House for sale in Vadodara? Your search ends here. Buy this 2 BHK property in Vadodara's finest location, Danteshwar. This is an owner listed property and there is no brokerage involved. This Independent House is available at a reasonable price of Rs 70.0 L. The built up area of this property is 900 square feet. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Medical facility is also cl...more
5
nearby places:
Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 4, O.N.G.C, Vadodara
is
0.4
km
away
Life Care Hospitals
is
0.7
km
away
more...
PT
Puneet Tiwari
Owner
updated 18 days ago
Zero brokerage
₹78.0 L
EMI starts at ₹38.72 K
Plot area
2600 sq.ft
Average Price
3.0k/sq.ft
Price
₹78.0 L
It is 500 mtrs.beside Ajwa main Road & 1.2 kms. from Ajwa chokdi on bypass of vadodara. More About This Property 2600 square_feet Plot for sale in Sayajipura, Vadodara. This land has a dimension of 65.0 ft length 40.0 ft width. Price. This is a corner plot. The plot is East facing. There are 1 open sides for this plot. The width of the facing road is 40.0 mt. This residential land also has a boundary wall....more
5
nearby places:
Royal EduWorld School
is
0.8
km
away
Aarna Children Hospital
is
1
km
away
more...
MP
Manish Parikh
Owner
updated 4 weeks ago
₹65.0 L
EMI starts at ₹34.42 K
Builtup area
1725 sq.ft
Average Price
₹3.77k/sq.ft
Furnishing
Semi Furnished
Check out this 4 BHK Independent House for sale in Maneja, Vadodara. This property is posted by owner and thus there is no need to pay any broker amount. This 4 BHK Independent House is perfect for a modern-day lifestyle. Maneja is a promising location in Vadodara and this is one of the finest properties in the area. Buy this Independent House for sale now. This property is a modern-day abode, with 1725 squ...more
5
nearby places:
Podar World School, Vadodara - Maneja
is
2.1
km
away
Srijan Hospital Maternity Home, Gynecologist, Laparoscopy Center & Dental Clinic - Dr. Vishal Thakur & Dr Kratika Vishwakarma
is
1.8
km
away
more...
NS
Nitin Sharma
Owner
updated 4 weeks ago
Free car parking ● Free furniture ● Free bed ● Free sofa
₹1.8 Cr
EMI starts at ₹89.36 K
Builtup area
2900 sq.ft
Average Price
₹6.21k/sq.ft
Main entrance facing
North Facing
A 4.5 BHK Independent House for sale in Gotri, Vadodara. Posted by Owner, No brokerage involved. This beautifully designed 4.5 BHK unit with all the modern-day comforts is one of Gotri's most desired properties. Contact now for more information. The price of this Independent House is Rs 1.8 Cr. Maintenance charges come to Rs 0. Each unit has a built-up area of 2900 square_feet. This North-facing property ha...more
5
nearby places:
The Mother's School
is
0.4
km
away
Mangalam Hospital
is
0.2
km
away
more...
Y
Yash
Owner
updated 18 days ago
₹1.5 Cr
EMI starts at ₹74.47 K
Builtup area
2100 sq.ft
Average Price
₹7.14k/sq.ft
Furnishing
Semi Furnished
Property for sale in Akota, Vadodara. This 4 BHK Independent House is located in Vadodara's most promising location. This property is posted by owner and there is no brokerage involved. Homebuyers will also need to pay Rs 0 towards maintenance. This Independent House is a spacious unit, with carpet area of 1100 square_feet and is ideal for families. The built-up area is 2100 square_feet. The property has 4 ...more
5
nearby places:
Edumeta The i-School Akota Vadodara
is
0.9
km
away
Dalal Dr Yashesh - Srushtil hospital, Vadodara
is
0.2
km
away
more...
PM
P M SHAH
Owner
updated 4 weeks ago
₹62.0 L
EMI starts at ₹32.83 K
Builtup area
1300 sq.ft
Average Price
₹4.77k/sq.ft
Main entrance facing
South-west Facing
Property for sale in Sundarpura, Vadodara. This 2 BHK Independent House is located in Vadodara's most promising location. This property is posted by owner and there is no brokerage involved. This Independent House's price is Rs 62.0 L. The built-up area is 1300 square_feet. The property has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. This unit enjoys a good view and is a South-West facing property. Kids too have access to a...more
3
nearby places:
Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan - Vadodara
is
8.5
km
away
Hotel Pandey
is
5.5
km
away
more...
N
Nimesh
Owner
updated 3 weeks ago
15
16
17
18
19
20
21