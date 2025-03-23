Pain on Outside of Foot: Orthopedic Shoes for Lateral Foot Pain (2025)

Pain on Outside of Foot: Orthopedic Shoes for Lateral Foot Pain

Ever felt that nagging pain on the outside of your foot? Whether it's during a walk, a run, or simply standing still, this outside of foot pain can be frustrating.

Foot pain is surprisingly common, with studies showing that anywhere from 9.5% to as high as 36% of people experience it at some point in their lives [1]. For some, it's the result of overuse or injury, while others may have underlying foot deformities or altered foot biomechanics that contribute to the foot pain. You may find yourself asking, why do my feet hurt, especially after a long day on your feet.

To understand why you experience lateral foot hurt and how to alleviate this discomfort, it’s important to get familiar with it.

Let’s delve into the potential causes of pain on side of foot, including joint inflammation, fasciitis, tendonitis, and fractures, and explore how the right orthopedic shoes can offer a solution.

What causes pain on the side of the foot?

Pain on side of foot can be caused by a variety of conditions, ranging from acute injuries to chronic conditions.

It's also important to note that structural foot deformities, like pes cavus (high arch) or flat feet, can significantly contribute to general foot pain and specifically to outside of foot pain. This can be foot pain from standing all dayor even foot pain at night dueto the strain on the foot's structure.

Research has found that about 60% of people with this condition experience discomfort [1]. However, the severity of foot deformity doesn’t always predict the level of pain.

Here are some of the most common causes of outside of foot pain.



Common injuries leading to lateral foot pain

Stress Fracture

A stress fracture is like a tiny crack that appears in the bones from repetitive stress or overuse, especially in activities like running or playing basketball [2].

These fractures, which are like micro-damage that builds up over time, often occur in weight-bearing bones, such as those in your feet.

You may feel pain when putting pressure on the affected foot, which often worsens after high-impact movements or exercises.

Treatment typically involves plenty of rest, reducing weight-bearing activities, and sometimes using crutches or a walking boot.

Cuboid Syndrome

Cuboid syndrome happens when the cuboid bone on the outer side of your foot gets partially dislocated or misaligned [2].

This can be due to overuse, tight shoes, or even being overweight. The cuboid bone helps stabilize your foot and connects it to your ankle, so when it’s off-kilter, it can cause discomfort.

Symptoms include sharp pain along the outer edge of the foot, particularly when standing on your toes or twisting your foot outward. You may also experience weakness, tenderness, and pain spreading to other areas of the foot when walking or standing.

Treatment involves resting, physical therapy to realign the bone, and using orthotic inserts for support.

To avoid this, make sure to stretch before exercise and choose well-fitting shoes.

Peroneal Tendonitis

Peroneal tendonitis is when the tendons running along the outer side of your ankle and foot become inflamed [2]. These tendons are key for stabilizing your foot.

This condition can come from overuse or acute injuries that strain the peroneal tendon.

You may feel pain, warmth, and even a popping sensation near the outer ankle. If tendons are torn, the pain may become more severe, potentially requiring surgery.

Treatment focuses on reducing inflammation with NSAIDs, and physical therapy to enhance strength and flexibility.

To keep it at bay, avoid overuse and include stretching in your routine.

Ankle Sprains

Ankle sprain occurs when the ligaments around your ankle are stretched or torn due to an awkward twist or roll [3]. Ankle sprains are a common sports injury that can cause immediate ankle pain, swelling, and bruising around the ankle following a roll or twist. This ligament injury often results in tenderness and difficulty walking.

The RICE method (rest, ice, compression, elevation) is commonly used for treatment, along with NSAIDs for pain relief. Physical therapy can help with recovery and strengthening the ankle to prevent future injuries.

Wearing supportive footwear and being mindful during activities can help minimize the risk.



Chronic conditions and lateral foot pain

Arthritis

Arthritis, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, involves inflammation in the joints [2].

Osteoarthritis is often due to aging and joint wear, while rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune issue.

Symptoms can include stiffness, swelling, arch pain and pain in the outer foot joints, with a possible popping or crackling sound during movement.

Managing arthritis might include NSAIDs to ease pain, corticosteroid injections to reduce inflammation, and physical therapy to keep joints functional.

Staying healthy, avoiding smoking, and wearing orthopedic shoes for women or orthopedic shoes for men can help prevent arthritis-related pain.

Bunions

Bunions are bony bumps that form at the base of your big toe, near the big toe joint, causing it to angle toward your other toes [3]. This can put pressure on the outer edge of your foot.

Bunions often develop due to genetic factors or poorly fitting shoes.

Treatment can range from wearing wider shoes and bunion pads to surgery in severe cases.

Custom orthotic inserts might also relieve discomfort and improve foot alignment.

Tarsal Coalition

Tarsal coalition is a congenital condition where the bones in the back of your foot are abnormally fused [2]. This can lead to stiffness and pain, especially after physical activity.

Treatment for stress fractures may include physical therapy, custom shoe inserts, and sometimes surgery to correct the bone fusion.

Early diagnosis and proper treatment are key to managing symptoms of stress fractures and improving mobility.

Symptoms associated with pain on the side of the foot

When experiencing pain on the outer edge of your foot, it’s often accompanied by other symptoms that can help identify the cause. These signs can provide important clues to determine the underlying issue.

If you're experiencing lateral foot pain, you might notice one or more of the following foot problem symptoms:

Sharp or dull pain . Pain that can vary from sharp and acute to a dull, aching sensation.

. Pain that can vary from sharp and acute to a dull, aching sensation.

Tenderness . Sensitivity to touch or pressure around the outer foot.

. Sensitivity to touch or pressure around the outer foot.

Swelling . Noticeable puffiness or inflammation in the outer foot area.

. Noticeable puffiness or inflammation in the outer foot area.

Bruising . Discoloration of the skin around the affected foot.

. Discoloration of the skin around the affected foot.

Warmth . An increased temperature in the area, indicating possible inflammation.

. An increased temperature in the area, indicating possible inflammation.

Difficulty walking . Trouble walking or discomfort during movement, especially on uneven surfaces.

. Trouble walking or discomfort during movement, especially on uneven surfaces.

Stiffness . A feeling of rigidity or reduced flexibility in the foot or ankle.

. A feeling of rigidity or reduced flexibility in the foot or ankle.

Swollen or inflamed tendons. Visible swelling or a feeling of tightness along the tendons.

Treatment and prevention tips

Sometimes, lateral foot pain can be managed with simple self-care, but in other cases, it may need professional treatment.



Home remedies for immediate relief



Although not strictly home remedies as the headline suggests, these at-home tips can offer quick relief if you're dealing with pain on the outside of your foot:

Rest : Avoid activities that put pressure on your foot, giving it time to heal.

: Avoid activities that put pressure on your foot, giving it time to heal. Ice : Apply a covered cold pack to the affected area for 20 minutes at a time, several times a day, to reduce swelling and inflammation.

: Apply a covered cold pack to the affected area for 20 minutes at a time, several times a day, to reduce swelling and inflammation. Compression : Wrap your foot in an elastic bandage to provide gentle support and reduce swelling.

: Wrap your foot in an elastic bandage to provide gentle support and reduce swelling. Elevation: Keep your foot elevated above heart level to minimize swelling and promote healing.

Other helpful tips on how to prevent foot pain:

Wearing comfortable, supportive shoes : Choosing the right orthopedic shoes can prevent further strain on your foot. We’ll provide specific recommendations for shoes and inserts later in the article.

: Choosing the right orthopedic shoes can prevent further strain on your foot. We’ll provide specific recommendations for shoes and inserts later in the article. Stretching before exercise : Take at least 10 minutes to stretch your feet and legs before any physical activity to loosen tight muscles and avoid foot injury.

: Take at least 10 minutes to stretch your feet and legs before any physical activity to loosen tight muscles and avoid foot injury. Cross-training: Mix up your workout routine to avoid overworking the same muscles and joints, giving your feet a break.

Wearing men’s or women’s shoes for foot pain can also be a preventive measure. Why are orthopedic shoes the best type of footwear? Because they offer superior support and cushioning, reducing pressure on sensitive areas and preventing injuries.

When to see a doctor?

While these self-care measures can help in many cases, there are times when professional care is necessary. You should see a doctor if:

You experience ongoing lateral foot pain, and if pain persists or worsens after a few days of rest and home treatment.

You experience significant swelling or bruising that doesn’t improve.

There’s noticeable instability or difficulty walking.

Over-the-counter medications and treatments don’t provide relief.

In some cases, your doctor may recommend physical therapy to help restore movement and flexibility. They may also prescribe anti-inflammatory medications or even suggest alternative treatments such as electric stimulation or steroid injections to manage the pain. For severe or persistent cases, immobilization or surgery may be necessary.

Footwear solutions: shoes and insoles for lateral foot pain

Choosing the right footwear and insoles can make a significant difference when dealing with pain on the outside of your foot.

Here’s what to look for in shoes that help reduce the risk of injuries and foot problems:

Arch support . Proper arch support shoes reduce excessive pronation, alleviating foot pain and redistributing pressure away from the heel and ball for improved alignment.

. Proper reduce excessive pronation, alleviating foot pain and redistributing pressure away from the heel and ball for improved alignment. Sole design . Lightweight, cushioned soles soften impacts and reduce fatigue, while rocker bottom designs facilitate smooth foot motion.

. Lightweight, cushioned soles soften impacts and reduce fatigue, while rocker bottom designs facilitate smooth foot motion. Wide toe box . A wider toe box Wide toe box shoes provide extra space for toe movement, easing pressure on sensitive areas like bunions and allowing for natural toe splay.

. provide extra space for toe movement, easing pressure on sensitive areas like bunions and allowing for natural toe splay. Flexible materials . Accommodating uppers adapt to your foot shape, relieving pressure on the bunion, ingrown toenail, or hammer toe and allowing room for swelling.

. Accommodating uppers adapt to your foot shape, relieving pressure on the bunion, ingrown toenail, or hammer toe and allowing room for swelling. Variety of widths . Shoes available in multiple widths offer a better, more personalized fit for different foot shapes and conditions. Explore wide-width shoes

. Shoes available in multiple widths offer a better, more personalized fit for different foot shapes and conditions. Explore Extra depth . Extra depth accommodates thicker insoles or orthotics, providing a more comfortable fit and reducing pressure points.

. Extra depth accommodates thicker insoles or orthotics, providing a more comfortable fit and reducing pressure points. Soft interiors. Seam-free, smooth linings prevent irritation and chafing, making shoes more comfortable for sensitive feet.

Dr. Josh White, DPM, explains that insoles can also be effective in managing lateral foot pain, offering benefits such as:

Reduce pain . Dr. White emphasizes that insoles aren’t just for your feet, “they are also very effective in alleviating ankle, knee, hip and back pain” by improving alignment and reducing strain.

. Dr. White emphasizes that insoles aren’t just for your feet, “they are also very effective in alleviating ankle, knee, hip and back pain” by improving alignment and reducing strain. Improve posture . Insoles support the arches, enhancing balance and posture. “Our feet serve as vital contact points between the body and the ground,” explains Dr. White. Insoles amplify sensory feedback, helping you stay steady and well-aligned.

. Insoles support the arches, enhancing balance and posture. “Our feet serve as vital contact points between the body and the ground,” explains Dr. White. Insoles amplify sensory feedback, helping you stay steady and well-aligned. Prevent injuries . By distributing weight more evenly and correcting issues like overpronation or supination, insoles provide the shock absorption your feet need, reducing stress and lowering the risk of a foot injury.

. By distributing weight more evenly and correcting issues like overpronation or supination, insoles provide the shock absorption your feet need, reducing stress and lowering the risk of a foot injury. Enhance comfort. Even if your shoes fit well, insoles can minimize friction, reducing the chance of blisters or discomfort from rubbing. They fill the gaps between your foot and the shoe for a snug, comfortable fit.

Orthofeet solutions for outside foot pain



Depending on the type of shoe you're looking for, Orthofeet offers a variety of solutions to alleviate outside foot pain. Explore these options designed to provide superior support, comfort, and protection:

Sneakers: The Women’s Kita and Men’s Yari shoes offer natural alignment with ergonomic design, wide toe boxes, slip-resistant soles, and hands-free convenience for ultimate comfort and support.

The and offer natural alignment with ergonomic design, wide toe boxes, slip-resistant soles, and hands-free convenience for ultimate comfort and support. Boots: The Women’s Carmel and Men’s Dalton boots feature customizable orthotic support, ergonomic soles, waterproof leather, and a sturdy build, offering long-lasting comfort and protection in any weather.

The and boots feature customizable orthotic support, ergonomic soles, waterproof leather, and a sturdy build, offering long-lasting comfort and protection in any weather. Casual shoes: The Women’s Wander and Men’s Pierre shoes provide premium orthotic insoles, a spacious toe box, soft leather uppers, and improved-traction outsoles, ensuring a smooth, pain-free walking experience with slip-on convenience.

The and shoes provide premium orthotic insoles, a spacious toe box, soft leather uppers, and improved-traction outsoles, ensuring a smooth, pain-free walking experience with slip-on convenience. OFG Orthotic Insoles: The OFG Orthotic Insoles for Women and Men’s OFG Orthotic Insoles offer mild arch support, full heel-to-toe cushioning, and an antimicrobial top layer, along with a customizable Arch Booster to relieve pressure and enhance comfort for various foot conditions.

The right footwear plays a crucial role in alleviating lateral foot pain. Whether you’re dealing with everyday discomfort or recovering from an injury, investing in orthopedic shoes can provide the support and relief your feet need. From enhanced arch support to improved cushioning, choosing the right shoes for foot pain helps prevent future injuries and promotes overall foot health. Make the right choice for your feet and experience the difference orthopedic footwear can make.

