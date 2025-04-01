Paraffin Wax for Arthritis | Kaiser Permanente (2025)

Overview

You can use paraffin wax (which may be called either paraffin or wax) to apply moist heat to your hands or feet to ease the pain and stiffness of osteoarthritis. Paraffin wax especially helps to reduce pain and loosen up your hand and finger joints before exercise.

You will need:

4 lb (1.8 kg) of paraffin wax. Paraffin is available in most places where canning supplies are sold.

1 cup (237 mL) of mineral oil. You may be able to find some mineral oil that has a pleasant scent such as wintergreen.

Equipment for melting the wax. You can use a paraffin bath, available from a medical supply store, or a slow cooker or double boiler. If you use a slow cooker, a small one works fine for your hands. You'll need a large one if you want to do your feet.

A candy thermometer (if you're using a slow cooker or double boiler). If you get a paraffin bath from a medical supply store, it should have a thermometer.

Plastic wrap or plastic bags.

Terry cloth towel.

Rubber bands or tape.

Not everyone should use paraffin wax:

Do not use paraffin if you have poor blood circulation.

Do not use paraffin if you have lost feeling in your hand or foot, such as from diabetes (diabetic neuropathy).

Wait until you are fully healed if you have a rash or any open sores on the hand or foot you want to treat with paraffin.

Paraffin can catch fire if it's heated too much. Follow the instructions here or the advice of your doctor.

Be sure to talk with your doctor before trying wax at home. And it's a good idea to have a physical therapist show you how to do it before you try it yourself.