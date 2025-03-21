‘pather Panchali’ Poster Recreated In 1985 To Go Under The Hammer | Kolkata News - Times of India (2025)





Kolkata: In a first-of-its-kind

online auction

of over 60 Satyajit Ray

vintage film

memorabilia and rare posters of

Bengali cinema

, a 30x40 inch ‘

Pather Panchali

’ poster—recreated during the inauguration of Nandan in 1985—will go under the hammer with its base price kept between Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh. The poster will be auctioned at deRivaz & Ives online auction between September 21 and 23.

Neville Tuli, chief mentor to deRivaz & Ives, told TOI that this is the first time over 60 vintage and rare artworks are being offered in one public sale for Ray and select masterpieces of Bengali cinema poster art.

Veteran poster designer Goutam Barat has welcomed this move. His father, Ratan Barat, had designed posters of Salil Dutta and Dinen Gupta films. “This is a good experiment. I have never heard of any online auction of Bengali film posters before,” he added.

Parimal Ray, one of the pioneer collectors of Kolkata, said, “I had watched ‘Pather Panchali’ when it was released in 1955. The original poster designed by Ray had a darkish green background. It had Aurora’s name as the film’s distributor.”

That poster still hangs at the office of Aurora Films that had originally distributed ‘Pather Panchali’. Anjan Bose, the managing director of Aurora Films, said, “There were more than 1,000 such posters made for the film’s publicity. That was the minimum amount of posters published for a film.”

When Nandan was inaugurated in 1985, Barat was asked to “recreate” a re-release poster “This poster has ‘enmark’ written at the bottom. The colour is different from the first Ray poster. I used a different typography and changed the thickness of the fonts. The name of West Bengal government as the film’s producer was added. I also changed the placement of the film’s credits on this poster,” Barat said.

At this auction, a half-sheet poster of ‘Paras Pather’ has been priced between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1.2 lakh. While the poster of the Bengali release of Shakti Samanta’s ‘Aradhana’ is going under the hammer for Rs 30,000 – Rs 45,000, a song-synopsis booklet for New Theatres film ‘Natir Puja’ that has a strong Rabindranath Tagore’s connect is priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000.

Riddhi Goswami, a member of the Ray Society, said, “We are aware of various release posters of the master. The original Ray poster of ‘Pather Panchali’ that we use mentions Aurora as the film’s distributor. This re-release poster mentions that the film was distributed by West Bengal Film Development Corporation Limited. That was founded in 1983. Any artefact that has a Ray connection is extremely overpriced today as they have attained a cult status.” Bose added, “If this is the base price of the 1985 poster, I wonder how much the 1955 poster will be valued at.”

The estimated price of a half-sheet poster of ‘Apur Sansar’, signed by Soumitra Chatterjee and Sharmila Tagore, is for Rs 80,000 and Rs 1.2 lakh. A poster of ‘Shatranj Ke Khilari’, signed by Satyajit Ray is estimated to be bought for Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh. However, Barat isn’t too sure if there is a craze for posters of films by other Tollywood directors. “Anything that has a Ray connection usually gets a good price in the market. But I have my doubts if other film posters from Bengal will have takers,” Barat said.

