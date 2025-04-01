Paul Young: Where is the 80s heart–throb and pop sensation now? (2025)

Rayo greatest hits entertainment music He found solo success with 'Wherever I Lay My Hat'!

Author: Georgie HollandPublished 14th Feb 2025



Paul Young spent time fronting several different bands including Kat Kool & the Kool Cats, Streetband and Q-Tips, before becoming a pop sensation as a solo artist.

As the voice behind hit singles 'Wherever I Lay My Hat', 'Everytime You Go Away' and 'Love of the Common People', this English singer and pop music songwriter stole the hearts of many a teen growing up in the 80s. We're taking a look at some of the biggest moments from his career as well as where he is now.

Who is Paul Young?

Let's start at the beginning. Paul Antony Young was born on 17th January in Luton.

The middle child of three, his interest in music started when he learnt to play piano and the guitar as a child. In interviews, he’s spoken of how music was a big part of family life growing up; his Uncle would play the harmonica at family parties and his Mum was involved in radio broadcasts and performances as part of the Luton Girls Choir.

He followed in his father and elder brother's footsteps with an apprenticeship at Vauxhall Motors, but with his passion for music, he spent evenings playing bass guitar for various bands.

Which bands was Paul in?

He was first granted front–man status singing blues covers in the short–lived, Kat Kool & The Kool Kats.

With a move to London, Paul left Kat Kool & The Kool Kats and joined Streetband, which later became Q–Tips.

By 1981 Q–Tips had built a fan–base and attracted the attention of British music publications, who reported on their debut self–titled album. Following a tour with After The Fire and time spent supporting The Who, the band spilt in 1982.

This marked the start of Paul's solo career as he signed a contract with CBS/Sony.

Paul Young: Solo success

Paul Young’s first solo success came with the release of debut album, 'No Parlez'. It reached Number 1 in the UK Albums Chart and has been certified Quadruple Platinum for UK sales in excess of 1.2 million.

'Wherever I Lay My Hat' was the stand out single from the album. Originally written and recorded by Marvin Gaye in 1962, Paul's version remained in the UK No 1 spot for three weeks in the summer of 1983.

Other career highlights include singing the opening lines to Band Aid’s 'Do They Know It’s Christmas?' in 1984 and 'Every Time You Go Away' topping the American charts in 1985.

In 1993, after the release of his final album under Sony’s management, Paul formed a Tex–Mex band, Los Pacaminos. The band was formed purely as a side project and for his own enjoyment (taking a step away from the limelight, he chose to play guitar and provide backing vocals as opposed to being the front–man of the band).

Is he married?

A family man, Paul met his wife Stacey on the video shoot for his second single, 'Come Back and Stay'. He became a dad at 30 when his eldest daughter Levi was born, three years after the couple were married.

The pair went on to have two more children together. When Paul and Stacey briefly separated she had a son, Jude, who the pop sensation now raises as his own.

In January 2018, Paul announced that Stacey had passed away following a two year battle with cancer.

Where is Paul Young now?

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of his debut solo studio album 'No Parlez', Paul Young released his memoir 'Take A Piece Of Me With You'. Throughout 2024 and 2025, the legend has been touring the UK telling behind-the-scenes stories from his incredible career, whilst meeting fans and performing some of his biggest songs. He began the tour in March 2024 and continues to June 2025 - check out the dates and locations on his website.

His unfading passion for music is quite evident, with 2006 seeing Paul release a swing album called 'Rock Swings – On the Wild Side of Swing', and three years later he re–released his first solo album.

Paul surprised the music industry when he released his first solo album in two decades; 'Good Thing' in 2016. In interviews, he explained that the collection of overlooked soul covers was inspired by the genre which, whilst not his era, formed the roots of his music-making.

His musical roots have also served Paul with long-lasting friendships within the industry; he remains good friends with pop alumni Tony Hadley, Martin Kemp and Midge Ure and in 2019 he toured the UK with the 80s Invasion Tour, celebrating the artists and music of the decade.

Paul Young: New music

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of his band Los Pacaminos, Paul brought out new music in the form of the track 'Bitter Blue' on 24th November 2022. The group also performed a two-night residency at The Half Moon in London.

Watch 'Bitter Blue' by Los Pacaminos:

Paul's passion for cooking

Paul's love for cooking saw him star in the first series of reality television show, Celebrity Masterchef. The series saw chef John Torode and food writer Greg Wallace challenge celebrities including Richard Arnold and Linda Barker in a bid to find the country’s top celebrity chef.

His time on the show ignited a passion for cooking, leading him to spend six months cheffing at his wife’s restaurant and releasing the 2012 cook book, On My Travels. He also appeared in reality TV show, Hell’s Kitchen.

Where does he live?

Paul was born in Luton, Bedfordshire and later moved to Los Angeles where he lived with his wife Stacey and their three children.

How old is he?

Paul was born on 17th January 1956, meaning he is currently 69-years-old.

