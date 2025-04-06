Paul Young: Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Wife, Family, Kids, Net Worth (2025)

Paul Young: Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Wife, Family, Birthday, Net Worth, Nationality, Parents, Children, Ethnicity, Zodiac Sign, Weight, Hometown, Birthplace, Profession, Career, Full Name, Instagram, Twitter, and Other Details:Paul Young is a popular singer, musician, and performer who hails from the United Kingdom. He has been involved with some renowned music bands like Streetbands and Q-Tips. Paul has given some memorable songs in his professional singing career. Some of his most famous songs are Everything Must Change, Come back and Stay, and Whenever I Lay My Hat among many others.

Paul Young was recently highlighted on social media after he appeared on the show Good Morning Britain with hosts, Ben Shepherd and Susanna Reid. The fans of Italian chef Gino D’Acampo were pointing out the fact that Ben and Susanna did not ask Paul anything about the burglary that took place at his home 20 years ago. As a culprit of the crime, Gino was sent to prison for burgling Paul’s house in the 1990s. The article below will equip you with all the information regarding Paul Young’s life, education, professional career, and marital status.

Paul Young Birthday and Early Life

Paul was born on the 17th of January in the year 1956. Presently he is 66 years of age as of January 2022. Paul has celebrated his 66th birthday last week this month. Young was born to his British parents in Luton, Bedfordshire. Born and brought up in the United Kingdom, he holds a British nationality and belongs to the White European ethnicity. As per his date of birth, it has been found that the zodiac sign of the singer is Capricorn.

Talking about his educational background, Paul was enrolled in a local school in his hometown for early and basic education. He was most interested in co-curricular activities and actively participated in sports and music.

Paul Young Family – Parents and Wife

Regarding his family, Paul was born to his parents in England, United Kingdom. The names and details regarding his parents are currently not available on the internet as of now. Apart from his parents, He also has two siblings. He has an older brother named Mark and a younger sister named Joanne.

Young was a married man. He was happily wedded to his wife Stacey Smith. Tragically, Stacey died of brain cancer in the year 2018. During Stacey’s battle with cancer, Paul had to work so that the couple can afford the capital required for her operation. Paul and Stacey first met during the video shoot of one of Paul’s songs Come Back and Stay in 1983. Stacey was a model who was performing in the video of the song. After falling n love with each other, the couple decided to tie the knot in the year 1987.

After living happily together for 19 years, Paul and Stacey separated from each other. However, they reconciled in 2009. Stacey was 52 years of age when she died of brain cancer and it sent a shockwave of sorrow and sadness in the life of her husband Paul Young.

Paul Young Career and Songs

Kat Kool & The Kool Kats was Paul’s first band, and he was the lead singer for them. He joined Streetband in the late 1970s, and the group scored one Top 20 hit in the UK with the funny novelty song “Toast.” The band Streetband was later disbanded.

Talking about the discography of the singer, Paul’s first album was No Parlez which was released in 1983. In the successive years, he released numerous hit albums like The Secret of Association, Between Two Fires, Other Voices, The Crossing, Reflections, Paul Young, Rock Swing, and Good Things. He was also associated with the Welsh musician Pino Palladino.

Paul Young Bio, Height, Weight, Profile, Net Worth

Real Name Paul Young Nickname Paul Gender Male Profession Singer Height (approx.) in centimeters– 185 cm in meters – 1.85 m in feet inches – 6’1″ Weight (approx.) in kilograms– Not Known in pounds– Not Known Figure Measurements (approx.) Not Known Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Brown Date of Birth 17 January 1956 Age (as in 2022) 66 Years Birth Place Luton Zodiac sign/Sun sign Capricorn Nationality American Hometown Bedfordshire School Not Known College/University Not Known Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Catholic Ethnicity White Caste Not Known Address Not Known Hobbies/Interests Singing Marital Status Not Known Affairs/Boyfriends/Girlfriends Not Known Sexuality Straight Parents Father: Not Known Mother: Not Known Siblings Brother: Mark Sister: Joanne Husband/Wife/Spouse Stacey Smith Children Not Known Net Worth $10 million

Some Lesser Known Facts About Paul

Paul is a certified celebrity on social media. He has verified pages on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

He is the father of three children. They are Layla, Levi, and a son Grady.

To avoid the grief caused by the passing away of his wife, Paul did roadshows and tried to cope with the stress.

He is one of the richest British musicians with a net worth of more than $10 million.

He stands tall at a height of 6 feet and 1 inch.

