PAYDAY 2 • PAYDAY Official Site (2025)

Rob banks...

with your friends!

Take on the role of a hardened criminal and execute daring heists in banks, casinos, gang hideouts, and more. Choose your strategy - do things quietly and make sure not to leave a trace, or blast your way to riches against waves of some of the toughest cops in the US

Up to 4 players can play together cooperatively online. Or you can play solo offline, filling up the rest of your crew with customizable AI teammates.