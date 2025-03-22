Payday 2 Release Date And Time For All Regions (2025)

Wondering about the release date of Payday 2?

Then you are at the right place!

When Will Payday 2 Release?

Payday 2 is scheduled to be released on August 13, 2013. Fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Payday 2 release date, and the anticipation has only grown as the date approaches.

This release is expected to bring new life into the franchise, with improvements and expansions upon its already successful formula.

The developers have promised many new features, enhanced graphics, and more immersive gameplay, aiming to improve the player’s experience beyond what was previously available in the series.

Payday 2: Expected Price

The expected price of Payday 2 is $60. This pricing aligns it with other major releases, reflecting its status as a highly anticipated sequel in the Payday series. The price is set for the Standard Edition, with the Deluxe Edition offering additional content for fans looking for an expanded experience.

The Deluxe Edition’s extras, such as exclusive in-game items, other heists, and character packs, justify its higher price point, providing added value for dedicated fans of the series.

The Official Dates And Times For Payday 2

The official release dates and times for Payday 2 vary by region, ensuring fans worldwide can jump into the action as soon as it’s available in their area. The detailed timings are as follows:

PlatformRegionRelease DateRelease Time (local)
PCGlobalAugust 13, 201312:00 AM PST
PlayStation 3North AmericaAugust 13, 201312:00 AM PST
PlayStation 3EuropeAugust 30, 201312:00 AM CEST
Xbox 360North AmericaAugust 13, 201312:00 AM PST
Xbox 360EuropeAugust 30, 201312:00 AM BST
PlayStation 4North AmericaJune 26, 201512:00 AM PST
PlayStation 4EuropeJune 27, 201512:00 AM BST
Xbox OneNorth AmericaJune 26, 201512:00 AM PST
Xbox OneEuropeJune 27, 201512:00 AM BST
Nintendo SwitchGlobalFebruary 23, 201812:00 AM PST (Nintendo eShop)

This staggered release schedule ensures that servers can handle the influx of players smoothly, providing a seamless experience for everyone involved.

Payday 2 Crossplay/Cross Platform

Unfortunately, Payday 2 does not support crossplay or cross-platform play. This means players on different gaming platforms cannot join each other’s games, a limitation that has been a point of discussion within the community. Nevertheless, utilizing Payday 2 Tracker can help you track the live player count that will provide you with data-driven insights, improving your gaming enjoyment.

The developers have cited technical challenges and platform restrictions as the main reasons for this decision. However, they remain open to exploring potential crossplay features in future updates or installments, acknowledging the community’s strong desire for this capability.

Payday 2: Gameplay

Payday 2 is a first-person shooter game emphasizing cooperative play, allowing players to engage in various heists. Each player can choose from four characters, each with unique abilities, to tackle missions that range from bank robberies to cybercrime.

The game also supports solo play, but it shines when players band together, combining their skills to overcome challenges. The dynamic nature of missions, where strategies and objectives can change on the fly, requires players to adapt and work closely to succeed.

This level of strategic depth and player coordination sets Payday 2 apart from other titles in the genre.

Payday 2 Editions

There are two main editions of Payday 2: the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition includes the base game, providing access to all its heists, characters, and gameplay features. The Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, adds significant value by including:

  • The Gage Assault Pack DLC
  • The Gage Sniper Pack DLC
  • The Gage Mod Courier Pack DLC
  • The Gage Historical Pack DLC
  • The Gage Chivalry Pack DLC

These additional content packs expand the game with new weapons, missions, and customization options, offering players more variety and replayability.

Payday 2 System Requirements

To enjoy Payday 2, players must meet the following system requirements:

  • OS: Windows 7 64-bit or later
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260X
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 50 GB available space

These requirements ensure a smooth gaming experience, allowing players to immerse themselves in the world of Payday 2 fully. Players should note that these are the minimum requirements and that better hardware will provide a more enhanced and fluid experience.

Conclusion

Payday 2 is a premier cooperative first-person shooter that allows players to join on thrilling heists. With its release set for August 13, 2013 and a price point of $60, it’s poised to be a significant addition to the gaming landscape.

Despite the lack of crossplay, its rich gameplay, varied editions, and detailed system requirements make it a must-play for fans of the genre. The game’s focus on teamwork, strategy, and adaptability offers a unique and engaging experience that differentiates it from other shooters.

FAQs

Will Payday 2 Work On Xbox?

Yes, Payday 2 will be available on Xbox One, ensuring a broad audience can enjoy the game.

How many GB will Payday 2 be?

Payday 2 will require 50 GB of storage space, making it essential for players to have sufficient room on their devices.

Is Payday 2 out?

No, Payday 2 is set to release on March 25, 2023, marking a highly anticipated addition to the series.

Will Payday 2 be the last game?

It is currently unclear whether Payday 2 will be the final installment in the series, leaving room for potential future developments.

Who owns the Payday 2 franchise?

Starbreeze Studios, a key player in developing and publishing the game, owns Payday 2.

