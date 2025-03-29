PDGROW Nail Drill Machine, 45000RPM Professional Electric Nail Files, Cordless Portable E File Kit for Acrylic/Gel Nails, Rechargeable Nail Drill with Bits Kit and 100pcs Sanding Bands(Purple) (2025)

PDGROW Nail Drill Machine, 45000RPM Professional Electric Nail Files, Cordless Portable E File Kit for Acrylic/Gel Nails, Rechargeable Nail Drill with Bits Kit and 100pcs Sanding Bands(Purple) (1)

PDGROW Nail Drill Machine, 45000RPM Professional Electric Nail Files, Cordless Portable E File Kit for Acrylic/Gel Nails, Rechargeable Nail Drill with Bits Kit and 100pcs Sanding Bands(Purple) (2)

PDGROW Nail Drill Machine, 45000RPM Professional Electric Nail Files, Cordless Portable E File Kit for Acrylic/Gel Nails, Rechargeable Nail Drill with Bits Kit and 100pcs Sanding Bands(Purple) (3)

PDGROW Nail Drill Machine, 45000RPM Professional Electric Nail Files, Cordless Portable E File Kit for Acrylic/Gel Nails, Rechargeable Nail Drill with Bits Kit and 100pcs Sanding Bands(Purple) (4)

$149.99

  • High Speed Bearings and Coreless MotorThis professional electric nail drill is equipped with an updated high-quality bearing and coreless motor, which works smoothly at a high and adjustable speed (0-45000 RPM) by rotating the speed control knob with ease. ensuring a better operation experience, whether for a nail-care veteran or a novice.
  • Low Heat / Low Noise / Low VibrationThe nail file drill is made of special aluminum alloy materials, the handle and interface have cooling holes for quick heat dissipation. professional quality and wireless desigh makes the nail drill extremely quiet and smooth with a slight vibration. It won’t get too hot or make loud noises or vibrations during operation, even at top speed, don’t worry about affecting others.
  • Smart LCD Display and KnobOur professional nail file electric equipped with HD LCD Display, Your operation status will be displayed on the smart LCD displays the speed, rotation direction, and remaining power which, can show clearly the suitable RPM to choose, one press F/R button to change the rotating direction of the bit, It’s suitable for both right-handed and left-handed manicurists. Its ideal for professional nail tech to use in nail salons, and for beginners use at home.
  • Rechargeable and Cordless Portable Our electric toenail file for thick nails build in 5000mAh battery capacity, which need only 2.5 hours fully charged for running up to 8-12 hours. you can also use it as a power bank when your phone needs power. portable size and light weight of this portable nail drilll file make it compact, The nail drill is equipped with portable belt clip design that allow it to be hung on a belt clip or put in your pocket for easy portability.
  • Multifunctional Electric Nail Drill Kit Our acrylic nail kit With 6 kinds of professional metal nail drill bits (also works with all kinds of 3/32 shank bits) and 100pcs sanding bands, for different usage, which meets all your nail beauty needs. electric nail drill awesome for nail buffing for manicure and pedicure, such as grinding, carving,cutting,polishing,removing natural acrylics nail, gel polish dip powder nails as well as removal cuticle dead skin, calluses.

Out of stock

  • Additional information

Additional information

Weight0.54 kg
Brand

PDGROW

SKU: B0C4SMH6VPCategory: BeautyTags: Beauty, , Nail Drills,

Latest Reviews

Happy customer with our Purchase.

October 9, 2024

We purchased a TAIMIKO Commercial Kitchen Knee Operated Hand Wash Sink. It was the best price we could find even with shipping to NZ. Once we brought we got some red flags from Gmail but with communication with Bigamart it did arrive and is exactly what we ordered. Thank you for all you time helping us we really appreciate it. Would use again.

Kim Andrews

Thanks

June 7, 2024

I surely want to use your shop again!

Mina

No

June 1, 2024

No

Puja chettri

I love this product

October 10, 2023

I only received one

Maria Bethley

very good

September 18, 2023

Great service

Just a liitle expensive

Limor

Layla

July 27, 2023

Layla

Layla Corte-herrera

Stellar

May 19, 2023

Absolutely perfect. Nailed it. The embroidery is amazing. Definitely exceeded expectations. Placing the order was easy and the delivery was speedy.

Claudia Bruno di Belmonte

TLM foundation color changing

March 7, 2023

Best I have ever used on my face thank you so much for this product I am in my third bottle

Helene Fish

Great customer service

February 9, 2023

I Purchased a yale lock,it did not work with my door.

Bigamart.com customer service gave full refund, with very few questions.

Will return for additional purchases.

Jon

Invicta Grand Diver #3044

January 22, 2023

I received this watch as a gift from a fellow Watch collector, usually high-end Swiss Chronographs. I can assure you this watch will not disappoint You in any way. I wanted to not like it as much as my other watches, just to be a watch snob. However I’m extremely pleased with this watch and am happily surprised at its quality. I really appreciate this gift and wouldn’t hesitate to get another for myself or as a gift for someone who appreciates a nice watch. For the price you really can not make a better choice in a time piece.

Louie G

