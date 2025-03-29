PDGROW Nail Drill Machine, 45000RPM Professional Electric Nail Files, Cordless Portable E File Kit for Acrylic/Gel Nails, Rechargeable Nail Drill with Bits Kit and 100pcs Sanding Bands(Purple) (2025)

$149.99
AUD
USD
CAD
EUR
NZD
GBP
JPY
INR
HKD
ILS
- High Speed Bearings and Coreless MotorThis professional electric nail drill is equipped with an updated high-quality bearing and coreless motor, which works smoothly at a high and adjustable speed (0-45000 RPM) by rotating the speed control knob with ease. ensuring a better operation experience, whether for a nail-care veteran or a novice.
- Low Heat / Low Noise / Low VibrationThe nail file drill is made of special aluminum alloy materials, the handle and interface have cooling holes for quick heat dissipation. professional quality and wireless desigh makes the nail drill extremely quiet and smooth with a slight vibration. It won’t get too hot or make loud noises or vibrations during operation, even at top speed, don’t worry about affecting others.
- Smart LCD Display and KnobOur professional nail file electric equipped with HD LCD Display, Your operation status will be displayed on the smart LCD displays the speed, rotation direction, and remaining power which, can show clearly the suitable RPM to choose, one press F/R button to change the rotating direction of the bit, It’s suitable for both right-handed and left-handed manicurists. Its ideal for professional nail tech to use in nail salons, and for beginners use at home.
- Rechargeable and Cordless Portable Our electric toenail file for thick nails build in 5000mAh battery capacity, which need only 2.5 hours fully charged for running up to 8-12 hours. you can also use it as a power bank when your phone needs power. portable size and light weight of this portable nail drilll file make it compact, The nail drill is equipped with portable belt clip design that allow it to be hung on a belt clip or put in your pocket for easy portability.
- Multifunctional Electric Nail Drill Kit Our acrylic nail kit With 6 kinds of professional metal nail drill bits (also works with all kinds of 3/32 shank bits) and 100pcs sanding bands, for different usage, which meets all your nail beauty needs. electric nail drill awesome for nail buffing for manicure and pedicure, such as grinding, carving,cutting,polishing,removing natural acrylics nail, gel polish dip powder nails as well as removal cuticle dead skin, calluses.
Out of stock
- International Express shipping available
- 30 day easy returns
- Additional information
Additional information
|Weight
|0.54 kg
|Brand
PDGROW
SKU: B0C4SMH6VPCategory: BeautyTags: Beauty, , Nail Drills,
Latest Reviews
Happy customer with our Purchase.
October 9, 2024
We purchased a TAIMIKO Commercial Kitchen Knee Operated Hand Wash Sink. It was the best price we could find even with shipping to NZ. Once we brought we got some red flags from Gmail but with communication with Bigamart it did arrive and is exactly what we ordered. Thank you for all you time helping us we really appreciate it. Would use again.
Kim Andrews
Thanks
June 7, 2024
I surely want to use your shop again!
Mina
No
June 1, 2024
No
Puja chettri
I love this product
October 10, 2023
I only received one
Maria Bethley
very good
September 18, 2023
Great service
Just a liitle expensive
Limor
Layla
July 27, 2023
Layla
Layla Corte-herrera
Stellar
May 19, 2023
Absolutely perfect. Nailed it. The embroidery is amazing. Definitely exceeded expectations. Placing the order was easy and the delivery was speedy.
Claudia Bruno di Belmonte
TLM foundation color changing
March 7, 2023
Best I have ever used on my face thank you so much for this product I am in my third bottle
Helene Fish
Great customer service
February 9, 2023
I Purchased a yale lock,it did not work with my door.
Bigamart.com customer service gave full refund, with very few questions.
Will return for additional purchases.
Jon
Invicta Grand Diver #3044
January 22, 2023
I received this watch as a gift from a fellow Watch collector, usually high-end Swiss Chronographs. I can assure you this watch will not disappoint You in any way. I wanted to not like it as much as my other watches, just to be a watch snob. However I’m extremely pleased with this watch and am happily surprised at its quality. I really appreciate this gift and wouldn’t hesitate to get another for myself or as a gift for someone who appreciates a nice watch. For the price you really can not make a better choice in a time piece.
Louie G
Related products
Beauty
2PCS Eyelash Remover for Extensions,Eyelash Extension Remover Cream,Lash Extension Remover,Lash Remover Eyelash Extension,Fast Dissolving Makeup,Low Irritation(Aloe Vera)
$18.99
Add to cart
Beauty
Thinp 100 Pcs Mini Sanding Bands for Nail Drill Small Sanding Band Nail Drill Bit 180 Grit Sanding Bands Nail Sanding Bands with Mandrel Bit for Acrylic Nails Gel Removing Shaping Manicures,Purple
$18.99
Add to cart
Beauty
Make Up Sponges for Foundation – 8PCS Beauty Blender Latex Free Makeup Blending Sponge for Liquid Foundation Powder Sunscreen and Cream
$19.99
Add to cart