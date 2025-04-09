People risking blindness as third have skipped their appointment (2025)

97% of NHS trusts are failing to meet patient waiting time targets for hospital eye appointments - putting people's vision at risk, experts say. Out of 111 NHS trusts in the UK, 108 failed the target waiting time of 92% of patients waiting less than 18 weeks for an appointment, as of December 2024.

This could put the nation's eye health at risk, according to prescription glasses specialist Feel Good Contacts. A study of 2,000 Brits revealed that one in three (33%) haven't completed an eye test within the last two years - the recommended time between appointments.

Of those quizzed, one third (35%) of those aged 65+ admit they don't go for regular eye tests, despite them making up 80% of Brits suffering from vision loss, according to the Royal National Institute of Blind People. The survey revealed that two in five Brits (42%) don't think £30 is good value for an eye test - even though it's one of the most affordable health checks available.

The results among those aged 45+ paint an especially concerning penny-pinching picture, as more than half of those questioned said they don't think going for an eye test is value for money. One third of Brits aged 40-60 (33%) claim this, so haven't had an eye test within the last two years.

But it's around this age that common eye conditions start to develop and early detection remains crucial for effective management of these conditions. While young people aged 25-34 years old were the most likely to say an eye test is good value (72%), fewer than half actually had one done in the last two years (46%).

Over the course of 20 years, £30 for an eye exam every two years adds up to just £300, which is still significantly less than the cost of managing eye diseases later in life. While treatment for most eye conditions is available on the NHS, waiting times for ophthalmology appointments across the country are long and going private can be extremely expensive.

For the many patients seeking private treatment for eye diseases such as glaucoma, laser treatment can incur a cost of anywhere between £3,000 and £5,000. Similarly, with cataracts, people can receive treatment on the NHS, however going private could cost patients anywhere from £1,995 up to £4,725 depending on whether the patient requires standard monofocal or multifocal lenses.

Patients suffering from Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) often need a series of injections, starting at £650 per injection. With at least three injections required, plus a £300 consultation fee, the total cost can easily exceed £2,250.

Khuram Sarwar, Dispensing Optician at Feel Good Contacts said: "It's concerning to see a growing number of people aged 40 to 60 neglecting to invest in their eye health. This is precisely when the risk of serious conditions, such as macular degeneration and glaucoma begins to rise.

"Glaucoma, for example, can develop without noticeable symptoms until vision loss is significant and irreversible. Comprehensive eye exams measure eye pressure and assess the optic nerve, allowing for early intervention that can preserve vision.

"In a similar way, early signs of macular degeneration or diabetic retinopathy can be detected through detailed retinal imaging. By avoiding regular eye exams, many are unknowingly putting their long-term vision at risk.

Early detection is crucial because many eye diseases develop without symptoms until permanent damage has occurred."

NHS England has been contacted for comment.