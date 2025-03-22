Perfect 3-Day Marrakech Itinerary For Your First Time In Morocco. (2025)

So, you’re planning a trip to Marrakech? Welcome to Morocco by the way!With 3 days in Marrakech you have enough time to take in the bustle of the vibrant UNESCO Medina, eat in the famous Jemaa El-Fnaa Square, visit the beautiful Ourika Valley and see the iconic palaces and gardens.We have put together this 3-day Marrakech itinerary to help you have the best experience.

About Marrakech

How long do you need?

Best time to visit?

SUMMARY 3-day Marrakech itinerary

DETAILS – 3-day Marrakech itinerary

DAY 1

DAY 2

DAY 3

DAY 1 Longer than 3 days in Marrakech?

Getting there

Getting around in Marrakech

Where to eat

Where to stay in Marrakech

More about Morocco

Despite its notoriety as the most popular city in Morocco.Marrakech is in fact not the capital city.(That is Rabat).

But Marrakech is a vibrant, historic and fascinating city in Morocco to visit on a first time.

Marrakech is known as Morocco’s dazzling ‘Red City’.It is a chaotic tangle of narrow streets with a maze-like Medina in hues of red and pink and all the dashes of brightly coloured trinkets and souvenirs on display.

The city was once an important trading centre for caravans crossing the Sahara Desert with gold, salt and slaves.Marrakech has been welcoming travellers for literally centuries.

Readabout getting a SIM card for Morocco or getting an eSIM with AloSIM.

These are some the places to visit if you have 3 days in Marrakech.

Bahia Palace

Jemaa El-Fnaa Square

Marrakech Medina

Mellah (Jewish Quarter)

Jardin Majorelle

Yves Saint Laurent Museum

Koutoubia Mosque

Saadian Tombs

Secret Garden

Ben Youssef Madrasa

Semmarine Souk

Foundouk Tadloui

Places des Epices

Hammam Mouassine

Ourika Valley

Ourika Cascades

Setti Fatma Village

All of these are included on this Marrakech itinerary.

How long do you need? Is a 3-day Marrakech itinerary too much?

For a first-time visit, two days in Marrakech is enough time to see the highlights.

But it will be rushed and Marrakech is an incredible city to explore that warrants the extra time allowed.

If you only have one night and one day in Marrakech you can see Jmaa El-Fnaa Square (the main town square), Bahia Palace and wander the historic Medina.(These are arguably the main attractions in Marrakech).

However, with a 2- or 3-day Marrakech itinerary you can see all of that and the famous YSL Jardin Majorelle, Secret Garden, Saadian Tombs, Hammam Mouassine and more. Plus you will have time to take a day trip from Marrakech to the incredibly picturesque Ourika Valley.

With this 3-day Marrakech itinerary you can see all the highlights, taste allllll the good food and explore out of the city too.

Tip:If you have less than 3 days in Marrakech, read our detailed 2-day Marrakech itinerary.

Is it safe in Marrakesh?

Marrakech is considered safe for travellersand normal travel precautions can be taken.

Like any major city,there is the typical risk of petty crime and scams(watch out for pick pockets) but for every time we’ve visited we have felt very safe.

Readour detailed travel guide to Morocco.

What is the best time of year for this Marrakech itinerary?

The best time to visit Marrakech is in the spring and autumn when temperatures are consistently pleasant without getting unbearably hot.

March – MayandSeptember – October:This is high season for tourism and the best time for perfect weather.

July – August:July is the hottest month of the yearwith an average high daily temp of 37°C and an average low of 22°C.

December – February:The winter months are popular with European overland travellers in motorhomes.

Ultimately Morocco and especially Marrakech, is a great year-round destination.

Readabout travel to Morocco during Ramadan.

SUMMARY – 3-DAY MARRAKECH ITINERARY

First up here is a summary of what to see with three days in Marrakech.

DAY 1 – Marrakech

Koutoubia Mosque

Saadian Tombs

Mellah (Jewish Quarter)

Bahia Palace

Souk Semmarine

Place des Epices

Jemaa El-Fnaa Square

DAY 2 – Ourika Valley

Visit a Berber family home

Setti Fatma Village

Ourika Cascades

Ourika Valley

DAY 3 – Marrakech

Jardin Majorelle

Ben Yousef Madrasa

Chez Lamine

Le Jardin Secret

Souks (Babouches, Haddadine, Attarine, Cherratin)

Hammam Mouassine

Jemaa El-Fnaa Square

DETAILED – 3-DAY MARRAKECH ITINERARY

Here is the complete Marrakech itinerary with details for each day, sites, places to eat and stops to see.

This itinerary fits well with a 10-day Morocco itinerary or a first time itinerary for Morocco.

Readdetailed 10-day Morocco itinerary from Tangier to Sahara and Marrakech.

DAY 1 – 3-DAY MARRAKECH ITINERARY

Welcome to Marrakech by the way!Today is all about exploring the historic old city, visiting the palaces and of course trying some traditional Moroccan food.

Start near the Medina (the old walled city) at Koutoubia Mosque.From there you will walk to visit the centuries-old Saadian Tombs and the stunning Bahia Palace.

Visit the Mellah (Jewish Quarter) of Marrakech, enjoy lunch in the most popular local restaurant, Chez Lamine and take a stroll through the UNESCO Medina and souks.

MORNING – Day 1

Koutoubia Mosque:This magnificent historic mosque was completed in 1158 and is the tallest structure in the old city.

Saadian Tombs:Many of Morocco’s monarchy are buried here.

Mellah:The Mellah district is the Jewish Quarter of the old city and dates to the mid-1550’s when several synagogues were built.

Bahia Palace:A stunning late 19th-century palace with beautiful courtyards, zellige tiles, and ornate ceilings. The palace showcases the history of Moroccan architecture and design and is a beautiful place for photos.

From the Saadian Tombs it is a 1km walk towards the Mellah.The Mellah is the old Jewish Quarter of Marrakech.

Look out for Tinsmiths Square on the way.This busy squareused to be called Place du Mellah.It was the connection between Islamic and the Jewish quarters.

From Bahia Palace it is a 15-minute walk to Jemaa el-Fnaa Square.This is the famous main town square of Marrakech.

But at this stage on Day 1 on your 3-day Marrakech itinerary, it is just a teaser quick first visit.We will be back later for dinner in the square!

AFTERNOON – Day 1

Lunch:Try the Lamb Mechoui and Tangia (different from Tagine) at Chez Lamine.This is the restaurant that became famous as the place Gordon Ramsay dined in Marrakech.

Souk Semmarine:After lunch, take a relaxing(ish) wander through the Souks of Marrakech medina.

EVENING – Day 1

Dinner:Try dinner at one of the many (MANY) busy food stalls in Jemaa El-Fnaa Square.

Or if you don’t fancy braving a street food dinner just yet, enjoy dinner at one of the many restaurants overlooking the busy square.

DAY 2 – 3-DAY MARRAKECH ITINERARY

For your second day in Marrakech, head out of the city for a day trip to the beautiful Ourika Valley and village of Setti Fatma.

The Ourika Valley isa little more than 50km south of Marrakeshin the Atlas Mountains andis popular as the city’s escape hatch from the soaring summer heat.

Stop en route to Ourika at a traditional Amazigh (Berber) family home that has been converted to an eco-museum.Take tea and explore the traditional way of Berber life.

Temperatures are cooler in the shadow ofsnowcapped High Atlas peaks.It is a stunning valley that follows the Ourika River up into the mountains.

At Ourika Valley there is a short walk fromSetti Fatma village to the waterfalls overlooking the valley.

MORNING – Day 2

Breakfast:Enjoy a traditional breakfast at your accommodation in Marrakech.

Depart:Mid-morning for the drive to Ourika Valley (around 1.5 hours from Marrakech).

Morning Tea:Stop en route for some Moroccan mint tea and sweet Amlou on M’smen at a Berber family home and museum.

AFTERNOON – Day 2

Setti Fatma Village:Take in the incredible scenery of the surrounding snow-capped peaks of the Atlas Mountains and the colourful village of Setti Fatma.

Trek:Go with a guide for the short trek (around 1 hour) to the beautiful waterfalls overlooking the valley.

Lunch:The riverside restaurant serve delicious tagines and Moroccan lunch sitting right on the river.

EVENING – Day 2

Dinner:Enjoy dinner back in the Marrakech medina at one of the rooftop restaurants overlooking the busy Jemaa El-Fnaa Square.

The day trip to Ourika Valley can easily be done with a rental car.Or you can book the trip as a day tour from Marrakech.

Once at Setti Fatma you will need a guide to escort you on the hike to the waterfalls.

We highly recommend this!Each time we have visited we use the same guide, Mohammed and after the short walk we visited his village and family home just up the valley.

Readhow to visit Ourika Valley as a day trip from Marrakech.

ContactOurika Valley guideMohammedon+212 641 80 53 41.

Booka day trip to Ourika Valley withMorhara Morocco Tours.

DAY 3 – 3-DAY MARRAKECH ITINERARY

Start Day 3 of your Marrakech itinerary with a visit to the Insta-famous and beautiful Jardin Majorelle.It is best visited in the morning as it gets seriously busy.(Take heed!).

The gardens were created as a project by the French artist Jacques Majorelle in the 1920’s.Since then (and thanks plenty to Insta) it has grown to become one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions.

As well as the exotic plants and specimens from all around the world, the Jardin Majorelle is famous for the vibrant blue villa that Yves Saint Laurent lived in.

Visit the iconic Ben Yousef Madrasa next.This is one of the old Quranic religious schools in the city.

Have lunch in the Medina and explore Le Jardin Secret.

Then head back to the Souks and when youre ready to relax, try Hammam Mouassine.This is the oldest public Hammam in Marrakech – in operation since 1562!

MORNING – Day 3

Jardin Majorelle:As well as the exotic plants and specimens from all around the world, the Jardin Majorelle is famous for the vibrant blue villa that Yves Saint Laurent lived in.

Ben Youssef Madrasa:Located within the Medina this is one of Morocco’s most famous Islamic schools specialising in religious studies.It was at one time the largest Islamic school in North Africa.

AFTERNOON – Day 3

Lunch:It’s time for lunch! Eat lunch in the Medina today.

Le Jardin Secret:The Secret Garden riad-museum is one of the most historic palaces of the medina ofMarrakech.The foundations are more than 400 years old.

If you are choosing one museum-type thing to do in Marrakech this is a great opportunity to understand more about the Islamic history of Morocco.

Tea:Stop for Moroccan tea as you wander the souks.Albeit there is a plethora of rooftop restaurants to choose from. We recommend Atay Café in the heart of the Medina.

The medina has many street food options, but we recommend a Habricha sandwich.These are a mixture of grilled minced beef, tomatoes,green and red peppers, onion,egg, anda bold harissa-mayo sauce.

Albeit there is a lot to choose from.But these are seriously delicious!

Readmore about Moroccan food to try in Morocco.

EVENING – Day 3

Moroccan Hammam:Relax and unwind with a traditional Moroccan hammam at Hammam Mouassine.

Dinner:Celebrate a fantastic Marrakech itinerary with one final dinner at a traditional Moroccan restaurant overlooking Jemaa El-Fnaa Square.

Hammam Mouassine is the oldest public bath and traditional hammam in Marrakech.

Readall about the experience of a traditional Moroccan Hammam (and why we recommend it!).

Have longer than 3 days in Marrakech?

Here are some other itinerary ideas for Morocco.

5x Itinerary options for 7-days in Morocco.

5x Itinerary options for 10-days in Morocco.

Plan 2-days in Marrakech.

8-day Morocco itinerary: Marrakech to Zagora and M’Hamid.

10-day Morocco itinerary: Tangier to Fes, Chefcahouen and Marrakech.

See our detailed destination and city guides for more of Morocco.

Planning where to go next on your Morocco itinerary?

Marrakech is an ideal starting or start and end point of your Morocco itinerary.

Readmore about the things to do in Chefcahouen , Casablanca , Tangier , Tetouan , Agadir, Taghazout and Tamraght , Fes and Rabat .

Readmore about things to do in Sidi Ifni , Taroudant , Tafraoute and Tiznit .

Getting there

Flights to Marrakech arrive at Menara Airport (RAK).There are daily flights connecting Marrakech with Europe, Middle East and North America.

By road the city is well connected to other major city destinations.

There are frequent daily buses withSupraToursandCTM.

Or there is a fast train connecting Marrakech withCasablanca,RabatandTangier.

Getting there by car

Renting a car is a great option for travel in Morocco.It is the best choice for a flexible itinerary. Marrakech is positioned betweenEssaouiraand Ait Ben Haddou and the desert ofZagoraand Merzouga.

Casablanca to Marrakech: 2 hr 42 min (243.4km)via A3

(243.4km)via A3 Essaouria to Marrakech: 2 hr 35 min (176.7km)

(176.7km) Ait Bendhaddou:3 hr 11 min(193.1km)

Most rental car companies offer one-way rates for an itinerary starting or ending inTangieror Marrakech.

Readabout driving in Morocco.

Transport in and getting around in Marrakech

The best way to get around Marrakech is to walk.Most of the main attractions or things to do in Marrakech are in the central medina, which is car-free.

The lanes are tiny.Many are unmarked or unnamed and the labyrinth of streets can get very confusing.But getting lost in the historic laneways of the Medina is part of the fun of visiting Marrakech.

Where to eat / Restaurants and cafes in Marrakech

Marrakech is famous for its rooftop restaurants and dining overlooking the busy Jmaa el-Fnaa square and surrounding Medina.But honestly one of the best things to do in Morocco is to try the street food!

Chez Lamine:If I had to narrow it down and pick one place to recommend you eat at in Marrakech, it would be Chez Lamine.

Café de Espices:Located in the spice market at Rahba Kedima Square this place does delicious fresh orange juice and the best hummus in Marrakech!

Nomad:A modern Moroccanrooftoprestaurantset over four floors in the heart of Medina.Nomadhas a killer view of the old city’s minarets from its twin rooftop terraces.

L’Mida:Another rooftop restaurant with splendid views over the Medina and towards the Atlas Mountains. We shared a vegetable tajine and treated the kids to the mini burgers on the Kids Menu.

Le Jardin:This is a small 1960’s riad turned into a restaurant with a good mix of Moroccan and European dishes.

If I had to recommend one Marrakech food experience not to miss – apart from the Jmaa el-Fnaa food stalls – it would be Chez Lamine.Go early so you don’t miss out!

Readall about Chez Lamine in Marrakech and dine where Gordon Ramsay did.

Accommodation and where to stay in Marrakech

Marrakech is well known for its seemingly limitless range of beautiful accommodation.

From traditional riads to modern hotels and AirBnB’s you will definitely find something to match your budget.

Here is our pick of the best range of budget and mid-range riads and luxury hotels in Marrakech to choose from.

Budget riads in Marrakech

Mid-range riads in Marrakech

Luxury riads in Marrakech

Overnight motorhome parking in Marrakech

There are a few campsites on the outskirts of Marrakech with motorhome parking and services.

The best place to park with a motorhome close to all the things to do in Marrakech (walking distance) is in the guarded carpark near Koutoubia Mosque.

Parking Et Lavage La Koutoubia

Location: Avenue Hommane Al Fatouaki

Avenue Hommane Al Fatouaki Type: Paying Motorhome Area

Paying Motorhome Area Park4Night:#29651

Cost: 150 MAD 24hr

150 MAD 24hr Facilities:Toilets, Rubbish.

About:A private guarded parking lot in the heart of Marrakech. Campers are parked at the end of the car parking area with 24-hour security.

More about planning for travel in Morocco and beyond

