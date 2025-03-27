Perfect Your At-Home Manicure With These Nail Drills (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?
You don't need much to nail an at-home manicure—a file and some lacquer will do the trick. But for those who want to bring those salon-style manis and pedis home, there are a few special tools that can level up your nail game—especially if you're into advanced techniques like gel nail extensions or have rough calluses.
"In a professional nail salon, electric nail files, also called e-files, are used to remove dead tissue from the nail plate and create texture on the nail prior to applying nail enhancements," says Melissa Friess, a licensed nail technician at elle.b savvy, a salon in Denver. "They can also be used for smoothing and refining calluses on the feet."
Meet Our Experts: Melissa Friess, a licensed nail technician at elle.b savvy, Lina Buk, founder of Nail Art Gear
In short: These nail tools are real multi-taskers, and the best nail drills, like the ones featured below, include a range of interchangeable heads that file, buff, and polish both natural and acrylic nails.
1
Best Nail Drill Overall
Makartt Rechargeable Nail Drill
Now 25% Off
Pros
- Charge lasts up to 10 hours
- Quiet
- Attractive design
Cons
- Doesn't come with a case
Comprehensive, effective, and stylish, to boot—what's not to love about this nail drill? The lightweight and ergonomic drill connects to a rechargeable battery pack that lasts for up to 10 hours on a full charge. Users also say they love how "whisper quiet" the tool is.
2
Best Cordless Nail Drill
Beurer MP64 Nail Drill Kit
Pros
- Has an LED light
- Versatile
Cons
- Speed adjuster is a bit tricky to use
This easy-to-hold nail drill comes with 10 attachments all tucked into a little carrying case. Use it for everything from removing gel and acrylic to buffing away dead skin and calluses. The cordless drill moves both clockwise and counter-clockwise, has multiple speeds, plus is equipped with an LED light.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best Nail Drill for Beginners
Bellasonic 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Nail File Set
Now 33% Off
Pros
- Gentler back and forth movement
- Versatile
Cons
- Discs need to be replaced more often than other bits
Experts say beginners really shouldn't rely on nail drills, but everyone has to start somewhere—and this one is a good option, since it's a lot gentler than most. That's because it oscillates rather than spins, meaning it moves back and forth like a regular file rather than round and round. It's also lightweight and ergonomically-designed, making it easier to hold. Still, it's highly versatile—you can use it for nails, cuticles, or calluses.
4
Best Portable Nail Drill
Finishing Touch Flawless Salon Nails Kit
Pros
- Easy to store
- Ergonomic design
- Built-in LED light
Cons
- Doesn't come with a case
You'll love the ergonomic design of this budget-friendly nail drill. It's lightweight and easy to hold for better precision. Plus, it's easy to toss into your carry-on when you're headed out of town. It's not all about the size of this tool, though. The drill, which comes with six attachments, has two speeds, moves both clockwise and counter-clockwise, plus is equipped with an LED light to help with detail work.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best Budget Nail Drill
KISS Power File X Nail Dryer & All-In-One Nail Care Kit
Pros
- Budget-friendly
- Includes a neat storage solution
- Comprehensive kit
Cons
- Dryer is battery-powered
You won't believe what you get for the price of this nail kit. The comprehensive set comes with just about everything you could ever need, including a nail drill with 12 attachments to groom, shape, buff, and shine nails, as well as remove calluses during your pedicure session. Everything nestles neatly into the top of the included nail dryer, which works hard to speed up any down time after polishing.
6
Best Space-Saving Nail Drill
Fancii Mynt Mani/Pedi Device
Pros
- Stand doubles as a dryer
- Easy to hold
Cons
- Battery-powered
This sleek nail drill is specially designed to be lightweight, easy to hold, and a cinch to store. It's an attractive tool, plus comes with a built-in stand so you can store it on your bathroom counter without issue. The stand is more than a convenient home for your drill, though. It doubles as a UV dryer to minimize drying time.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Best Nail Drill With a Case
Pure Enrichment PureNails 10-Piece Professional Manicure and Pedicure Kit
Pros
- Easy to store
- Great overall value
- Has an LED light
Cons
- Louder than some others
Each of the seven attachments in this kit are crafted with sapphire-coated metal for maximum performance and durability. And each one does something a little different, so you can smooth corns and calluses, remove excess cuticles, and file, shape, and buff nails. The two-speed drill also has an LED light for precision. Also nice: Everything tucks into a convenient carry case.
8
Best Nail Drill With LCD Display
AIRSEE Rechargeable Electric Nail Drill
Now 30% Off
Pros
- Clear display
- Quiet
Cons
- A little heavier than some others
Experts say it's vital to be gentle with your nail drill, and this tool takes the guesswork out of things, thanks to an easy-to-read LCD display. You'll always know what speed you're working at, making it less likely you'll damage your nails in the process. Also important for safety: The drill uses low heat and has minimal vibration. It's also whisper quiet—a nice bonus.
9
Best Nail Drill With Light
YaFex Professional Nail Machine
Pros
- Bright, built-in light
- LCD display
Cons
- Bulky
It may be a little bulky for some, but this nail drill has a lot to offer those who have the space for it. It works up to 35,000 RPM—the speed preferred by nail technicians like Lina Buk, founder of Nail Art Gear. It also has very easy to use controls, including a forward and reverse button and a speed dial complete with a clear LCD display, so you'll always know what you're working with. The light is larger and brighter than most, plus on a goose neck that can be manipulated to target specific areas—great for detail work.
10
Best Nail Drill for Natural Nails
MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill
Now 23% Off
Pros
- Budget-friendly
- Compact and lightweight
Cons
- Doesn't come with a carry case
This pretty pink nail drill comes with six metal bits, plus a handful of sanding bands. It's also incredibly easy to operate. It has just two buttons—one to adjust the speed; another to change the direction of rotation. It's perfect for natural nails—it only goes up to 20,000 RPM and works with minimal heat. It's compact, too, so you can toss it in a drawer when you're done.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
Best Nail Drill for Acrylics
Karite Professional Nail Drill Machine
Pros
- High RPM
- LCD display
Cons
- Not ideal for beginners
If you're working with a material that's tougher than your natural nail—acrylic or gel, for example—experts say you'll need something with a higher RPM. This nail drill works up to 35,000 RPM to get the job done. It also comes with an impressive 13 drill bits and 30 sanding bands to last you through many at-home manicures.
12
Best Nail Drill With Foot Pedal
BTArtbox Nail Drill for Acrylic Nails
Pros
- Compact, space-saving design
- Comes with a foot pedal
Cons
- Dial isn't as precise as some others
This nail drill is much more compact than it looks—the housing unit is just about 6.5 inches long and 4.5 inches wide. It's easy on the eyes, too. But it has more to offer than aesthetics. The low-heat, low-vibration drill comes with six bits that all work up to 30,000 RPMs. It even comes with a foot pedal for hands-free precision control.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13
Best Long-Lasting Nail Drill
AZ GOGO Portable Nail Drill Machine
Pros
- Lightweight and compact
- Battery lasts for eight hours
Cons
- Speed dial doesn't have any markings
It may look like other portable nail drills, but this one has an important claim to fame: It works continuously for eight hours per charge. It also has a battery energy display that helps you visualize exactly how much power is left, so you'll never run out of juice unexpectedly.
What to look for when shopping for nail drills
When shopping for a nail drill, there are several things you should consider:
- Speed and power: Nail drills come in different speeds and power options. If you're using the tool at home, a drill with a lower speed and power may be sufficient; professional nail technicians typically prefer a more powerful and faster drill—one around 35,000 RPM—that won't stall out when working with tougher materials like gel or acrylics.
- Ergonomics: Look for a nail drill that's comfortable to hold and use, plus has easy-to-reach controls. A nail drill with a lightweight design and ergonomic grip helps reduce fatigue and strain during use.
- Quality: A well-designed nail drill won't allow the bit to wobble or vibrate during use, which can lead to inconsistencies that can harm your natural nail.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Do I really need a nail drill?
You don't need a nail drill, but they do speed up the process of filing, shaping, and buffing nails, plus help remove old acrylic or gel nail enhancements, says Buk. Just make sure to heed basic safety tips to ensure you don't hurt your natural nails. "Before using a nail drill make sure you know how to use it, be gentle, and always start at a low-speed setting."
Do nail drills damage your nails?
Any professional nail technician will tell you: Nail drills are better suited for salon settings. That's not to say the average at-home manicurist can't use a nail drill—you just really need to know what you're doing in order to use one safely. A nail drill should be used with minimal grit and pressure at a slow speed. It should also move continuously over the nail at the right angle. If not used in this manner, it will remove too much keratin—what your nails are made of—causing nail damage or even causing the skin around the nail to bleed, says Friess.
Brigitt Earley
Contributing Writer
Brigitt is a writer, editor and craft stylist with nearly 15 years of experience. She specializes in lifestyle topics, including home, health, parenting, beauty, style, food, entertaining, travel and weddings. She has written for Glamour, People, Good Housekeeping, Women's Health, Real Simple, Martha Stewart, Apartment Therapy, The Spruce, and more.