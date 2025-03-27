Perfect Your At-Home Manicure With These Nail Drills (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?

You don't need much to nail an at-home manicure—a file and some lacquer will do the trick. But for those who want to bring those salon-style manis and pedis home, there are a few special tools that can level up your nail game—especially if you're into advanced techniques like gel nail extensions or have rough calluses.

"In a professional nail salon, electric nail files, also called e-files, are used to remove dead tissue from the nail plate and create texture on the nail prior to applying nail enhancements," says Melissa Friess, a licensed nail technician at elle.b savvy, a salon in Denver. "They can also be used for smoothing and refining calluses on the feet."

Meet Our Experts: Melissa Friess, a licensed nail technician at elle.b savvy, Lina Buk, founder of Nail Art Gear

In short: These nail tools are real multi-taskers, and the best nail drills, like the ones featured below, include a range of interchangeable heads that file, buff, and polish both natural and acrylic nails.