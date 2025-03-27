Personal Health - Care of the Body Parts (Primary 5) - ClassRoomNotes (2025)

PHYSICAL AND HEALTH EDUCATION

BASIC SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

FIRST TERM

WEEK 10

PRIMARY 5

THEME – PERSONAL, SCHOOL AND COMMUNITY HEALTH

PREVIOUS LESSON – Football – History of Nigerian Football

TOPIC – PERSONAL HEALTH CARE OF THE BODY

LEARNING AREA

1. Introduction

2. Care of Various Parts of the Body

3. Lesson Evaluation and Weekly Assessment

PERFORMANCE OBJECTIVES

By the end of the lesson, the pupils should have attained the following objectives (cognitive, affective and psychomotor), and be able to recall ways each of taking care of the –

1. Hair

2. Skin

3. Eye

4. Ear

5. Nose

6. Mouth

7. Teeth

8. Nail

ENTRY BEHAVIOR

Bathing, brushing the teeth, cutting their nails finger, etc.

INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS

The teacher will teach the lesson with the aid of –

Wall charts

Soap

Brush

Comb

Toothpaste

Towels

Flip charts

Video clips

METHOD OF TEACHING

Choose a suitable and appropriate methods for the lessons.

Note – Irrespective of choosing methods of teaching, always introduce an activities that will arouse pupil’s interest or lead them to the lessons.

REFERENCE MATERIALS

Scheme of Work

9 – Years Basic Education Curriculum

Course Book

All Relevant Material

Online Information

CONTENT OF THE LESSON

LESSON 1 – INTRODUCTION

The various parts of the human body are very important and must be taken care of daily and regularly in order to function Well. If the body is not taken care of properly, germs will attack such a person consequently causing ill health.

Every part of the body is meant to be washed every day, some specific areas are meant to be cleaned specially. If we clean our bodies very well we will be free from germs and diseases, cleanliness gives us a cheerful mind.

Parents take care of children’s bodies by making sure that children have everything they need to grow and maintain good health.

As kids get older and become more mature, they take over some of the responsibility for taking care of their bodies, and they learn that bodies need several different kinds of care to function well.

CARE OF THE BODY

1. HAIR

Your hair is the fine threads that grow in a mass on your head and other parts of the body.

Taking care of your hair means:

1. Combed regularly.

2. Trim from time to time.

3. Keep dry and clean.

4. Use appropriate hair cream.

7. Plaited or weaved in the case of a girl.

2. SKIN

The human skin is the outer covering of the body.

Taking care of your skin means:

1. Protect yourself from the sun.

2. Wear a suitable cloth.

3. Treat your skin gently.

4. Eat a healthy diet.

3. EYE

Your eyes are an important part of your health. Most people rely on their eyes to see and make sense of the world around them.

There are things you can do to help keep your eyes healthy and make sure you are seeing your best:

1. Avoid direct sunlight.

2. Use protective sunglasses.

3. Do not read in dim light.

4. Clean your eyes.

5. Eating eye – healthy foods

LESSON 2 – EARS, NOSE, MOUTH AND TEETH

4. EARS

The ear is the sense for hearing and detects sound.

Ears do not only let us hear but they also play a rolein maintaining our balance.

Taking care of your skin means:

1. Don’t insert small objects into your ears.

2. Limit your exposure to loud noises.

3. Dry out your ears after swimming or bathing.

4. Pay attention to any hearing changes that occur with the use of certain medications.

5. See your doctor as soon as possible if you notice sudden pain, a loss of hearing, or if you have an ear injury.

5. NOSE

We breathe in and out with the nostrils, when we need to clean the nose, we should use tissue paper or clean handkerchief.

Most often the nose is better cleaned when it is wet, wet the handkerchief and clean.

6. MOUTH AND TEETH

Healthy teeth and gums make it easy for you to eat well and enjoy good food.Several problems can affect the health of your mouth, but good care should keep your teeth and gums strong as you age.

Taking good care of your mouth and teeth throughout your whole life can help prevent problems as you get older.

Taking care of your teeth MEANS –

1. Brushing day and night.

2. Flossing every day.

3. Seeing the dentist regularly for a checkup and cleaning.

4. Eat a well – balanced diet.

7. NAIL

The main purpose of the nails are to protect the fingers and toes, however, the fingernail also assists with certain physical activities in daily life.

Taking care of your teeth means –

1. Keep fingernails dry and clean.

2. Apply a protective layer. Applying a nail hardener might help strengthen nails.

3. Keep them short and clean.

4. Cut them in the shape of the tip of your finger.

5. Ask your mom or dad for help if you don’t know how to cut your nails.

PRESENTATION

To deliver the lesson, the teacher adopts the following steps:

1. To introduce the lesson, the teacher revises the previous lesson. Based on this, he/she asks the pupils some questions;

2. Guides the pupils to identify various parts of the body.

Pupil’s Activities – Identify different parts of the body.

3. Leads pupils to discuss the uses of each part of the body.

4. Explains and demonstrates various ways people can take care of the body parts.

Pupil’s Activities – Listen to the teacher; State ways of taking care of body parts; write down the ways of caring for body parts.

CONCLUSION

To conclude the lesson for the week, the teacher revises the entire lesson and links it to the following week’s lesson.

Next Lesson – School Health Programme

LESSON EVALUATION

Teacher asks pupils to answer all the questions in the workbook.

WORK BOOK

1. List 5 parts of the body as discussed in the lesson.

2. State one way of taking care of each part of the body mentioned above.