Personal Hygiene and Physical Development– Primary 5 (2025)

Subject: Social Studies

Class: Primary 5

Term: Third Term

Week: Week 4

Topic: Personal Hygiene and Physical Development

Sub-topic: Understanding Hygiene and Growth

Duration: 45 minutes

Behavioural Objectives:

Students will define personal hygiene and physical development. Students will identify characteristics of physical development. Students will list factors that can hinder growth in children.

Key Vocabulary Words:

Personal hygiene Physical development Characteristics Hinder

Learning Resources and Materials:

Lagos State Scheme of Work for Social Studies Textbooks on Social Studies for Primary 5 Pictures illustrating personal hygiene and physical development Flashcards with key vocabulary words

Building Background/Connection to Prior Knowledge:

Review previous lessons on health and basic body care. Discuss with students about why it’s important to keep clean and how bodies grow and change over time.

Embedded Core Skills:

Observation, Communication, Critical Thinking

Content:

Personal Hygiene and Physical Development:

Define What is Personal Hygiene and Physical Development: Personal hygiene means keeping clean and taking care of our bodies.

Physical development refers to how our bodies grow and change over time. 🧼💪 Outline Characteristics of Physical Development: Growing taller and gaining weight.

Developing muscles and coordination.

Changes in body shape, like broader shoulders or hips. 📏🏋️‍♂️ Write Factors that Can Hinder Growth in Children: Poor nutrition, like not eating enough healthy foods.

Lack of exercise or physical activity.

Illnesses or medical conditions that affect growth. 🥗🏃‍♂️🤒

Class Activity Discussion

What does personal hygiene mean? Answer: Personal hygiene means keeping clean and taking care of our bodies. What is physical development? Answer: Physical development is how our bodies grow and change over time. What are some characteristics of physical development? Answer: Characteristics include growing taller, gaining weight, and developing muscles. What factors can hinder growth in children? Answer: Poor nutrition, lack of exercise, and illnesses can hinder growth. Why is good nutrition important for physical development? Answer: Good nutrition helps support healthy growth and development. How does lack of exercise affect growth? Answer: Lack of exercise can slow down physical development and weaken muscles. What are some examples of personal hygiene habits? Answer: Brushing teeth, taking baths, and washing hands are examples of good hygiene habits. What can affect a child’s growth besides nutrition and exercise? Answer: Illnesses or medical conditions can also affect a child’s growth. Why is it important to take care of our bodies? Answer: Taking care of our bodies helps us stay healthy and strong. How does physical development change over time? Answer: Physical development involves growing taller, gaining weight, and developing new skills. What can we do to promote good personal hygiene? Answer: We can brush our teeth, bathe regularly, and wear clean clothes. How does physical activity help with physical development? Answer: Physical activity strengthens muscles, improves coordination, and supports healthy growth. Can lack of sleep affect physical development? Answer: Yes, lack of sleep can affect growth and overall health. What are some signs of good personal hygiene? Answer: Clean skin, shiny hair, and fresh breath are signs of good personal hygiene. Why is it important to understand personal hygiene and physical development? Answer: Understanding helps us take care of our bodies and stay healthy as we grow.

Class Activity Evaluation

Personal hygiene means keeping _______ and taking care of our bodies. a) Dirty b) Clean c) Wet d) Dry Physical development involves how our bodies _______ over time. a) Shrink b) Grow c) Stay the same d) Change colors Characteristics of physical development include growing _______ and gaining weight. a) Shorter b) Taller c) Thinner d) Heavier Physical development includes developing _______ and coordination. a) Muscles b) Bones c) Skin d) Hair Factors that can hinder growth in children include poor _______. a) Nutrition b) Hygiene c) Sleep d) Exercise Lack of exercise or physical activity can _______ growth in children. a) Improve b) Maintain c) Hinder d) Stop Illnesses or medical conditions that affect growth can _______ growth in children. a) Enhance b) Stunt c) Slow down d) Speed up Personal hygiene involves washing _______ regularly. a) Hands and feet b) Face only c) Clothes only d) Hair only Physical development includes changes in _______ shape. a) Body b) Face c) Hair d) Feet Good nutrition is important for _______ physical development. a) Slowing down b) Stopping c) Speeding up d) Supporting Exercise helps to build _______ and coordination. a) Muscles b) Hair c) Teeth d) Eyes Lack of sleep can affect a child’s _______. a) Height b) Weight c) Appetite d) Growth Brushing teeth and taking baths are examples of _______. a) Good hygiene habits b) Bad habits c) Neutral habits d) Unimportant habits Physical development includes changes in _______ and weight. a) Height b) Hair color c) Eye color d) Shoe size Personal hygiene and physical development are important for overall _______. a) Health b) Wealth c) Happiness d) Fame

Step 1: The teacher revises the previous topic about communities and their features, such as schools, hospitals, and markets. The effects of population Explosion on Population And Housing

Step 2: The teacher introduces the new topic by defining personal hygiene and physical development. Use examples to illustrate each concept.

Step 3: The teacher outlines characteristics of physical development, such as growing taller, gaining weight, and developing muscles.

Step 4: The teacher discusses factors that can hinder growth in children, including poor nutrition, lack of exercise, and illnesses. Encourage students to share their ideas and experiences.

Teacher’s Activities:

Use visuals and examples to explain personal hygiene and physical development.

Facilitate discussions about characteristics of physical development and factors that can hinder growth.

Correct students’ misconceptions and answer questions.

Learners’ Activities:

Listen to explanations and observe visuals.

Participate in discussions and share personal experiences.

Take notes and ask questions if something is unclear.

Assessment:

Ask students to write down three characteristics of physical development and two factors that can hinder growth in children.

Evaluation Questions:

What is personal hygiene? Define physical development. Name one characteristic of physical development. How can lack of exercise affect growth? Why is good nutrition important for physical development? List two factors that can hinder growth in children. What does personal hygiene help us maintain? Give an example of poor personal hygiene. How does physical activity contribute to growth? Why is it important to understand personal hygiene and physical development?

Conclusion:

The teacher goes around to mark and correct students’ understanding of the topic. Encourage students to apply what they’ve learned to their daily lives for better health and growth.

Evaluation questions on Personal hygiene and physical development

Recommend Posts : Social Studies Primary 5 Third Term Lesson Notes Housing – Meaning (Types) and Acquisition of Houses Social Studies Primary 5 Third Term Lesson Notes Week 1 Features of Adequate Housing, Qualities of a Goal House, Urban vs Rural Housing Needs Social Studies Primary 5 Third Term Lesson Notes Week 2 Understanding Population, Reasons for Housing Shortage, Solutions Social Studies Primary 5 Third Term Lesson Notes Week 3 Physical Fitness and Population Social Studies Primary 5 Third Term Lesson Notes Week 5