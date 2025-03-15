Personal Ionic Detox Foot Basin Bath Spa Cleanse Machine Health Care no Basin AU (2025)

Massage Function Provides a relaxing and healing foot massage experience. It helps relieve fatigue and promote overall health. Ionic Detoxification Removes toxins from the feet, leaving them revitalized and refreshed. Operation Steps Prepare the Tub Line the foot tub with a PE bag and warm water. Add 0.1g sodium salt (measuring spoon included in the pack). Set Up the Machine Attach the control unit to the foot tub. Place the array in the center of the foot tub and connect it to the control unit. Connect the power supply and plug into the main machine. Begin Treatment Place your feet in the tub and press the button on the control panel. The lights on the control panel will illuminate progressively every 5 minutes. The treatment duration is 30 minutes. End of Treatment A buzzer will sound intermittently, and all lights will flash four times to signal the end of the session. Water Color Changes After Detoxification How It Works: Electromagnetic waves ionize substances in water, reacting with discharged body toxins to create color changes. Initial yellowing may occur with tap water due to rust but lacks odor or grease. With Toxins: When feet are in the water, colors become richer, with visible layers of oil and a distinct odor. Why Add Salt to the Water? Enhanced Detoxification: Increases water conductivity and adjusts the strength of the body's bio-energy for optimal results. Strengthens ion concentration and accelerates ion activity in the electromagnetic field. Sterilization Benefits: Anti-inflammatory and sterilizing properties are achieved. Salt Type Recommendations: Use refined or coarse salt for effective detoxification. Avoid iodized salt, which may reduce efficiency and alter watercolor. Color Change Without Feet in the Water Impurities in water can still produce color changes like yellow or light yellow under electromagnetic waves. Evidence of Toxin Elimination Verification Process: Add a small amount of salt to distilled water for detoxification. Evaporate the water and analyze the residue for toxins like heavy metals and metabolic waste. Health Improvements: Reduced toxin accumulation, improved pH balance, decreased blood pressure and lowered blood glucose levels. Clinical studies: A 14-session detox reduced the physiological age of a 79-year-old man to 77. Package Includes: 1 x Foot SPA Machine 1 x Detox Foot Bath Array 1 x Power Adapter (AU Plug) Note: It comes without basin. Or 1 x Foot SPA Machine 1 x Detox Foot Bath Array 1 x Power Adapter (AU Plug) 1 x basin

