Personal Trainers Love These Knee Braces for Recovery and Compressive Support (2025)

To find the best knee braces on the market, we conducted hours of research , evaluating each option based on its material, fit, and support, as well as a variety of potential issues and needs. After consulting an expert and considering dozens of models , we landed on these top-rated picks so you can determine the best option for you.

Most of these options employ compressive technology, which, according to certified personal trainer Dianna Falzarano , increases the amount of oxygen and blood flow to the area by applying gentle pressure. An added bonus? Knee straps can also support injury recovery and alleviate some symptoms of arthritis.

Working out with knee pain can be a real, well, pain. Beyond the physical hurt, aching joints can make it tough to stay active and can hold you back from performing at your best. Enter knee braces, which make a real difference in terms of minimizing discomfort and offering support as you move . Sometimes called a “knee sleeve” or “knee strap,” these over-the-counter lifesavers help protect weakened muscles while still allowing for a full range of motion.

Best Overall Shock Doctor Knee Compression Sleeve $25$23 at Amazon$25 at Dick'sView on Shockdoctor.com What We Like Compressive design

Moisture-wicking

Reasonably priced What to Consider May stretch out Want to put your guard up? Shock Doctor is your brand. This company, which made its name with mouth guards, offers all kinds of support, healing, and protection products for athletes. Their Knee Compression Sleeve is made of vented neoprene with stretchy lycra bindings and a grippy silicone lining, which makes it breathable, comfortable, and moisture-wicking (which can mitigate irritation) with a secure fit. This brace also comes in sizes small through extra-large and can be adjusted to accommodate the unique curve and width of each person’s leg. The compression provides gentle support while promoting patella (or kneecap) alignment and alleviating minor aches and pains. Material: Lycra, neoprene, silicone | Fit: Size S–XXL



Best Budget Equate Adjustable Knee Brace $14 at Walmart What We Like Affordable

Three-strap contouring

Compressive design What to Consider Fit is not universal Equate–a health and personal care line under Walmart’s umbrella is able to offer support at an accessible price. This one-size-fits-most Adjustable Knee Brace has a three-strap system and reinforced buttress, so the wearer can control the intensity of compression, as well as a “comfort sleeve” to decrease discomfort behind the knee. It’s recommended by the brand both for athletes with knee sensitivity or weakened muscles as well as people who work on their feet all day. Material: Polyester, latex | Fit: Adjustable



Best for Injuries Doufurt Knee Brace Stabilizer $30 at Amazon What We Like Moisture-wicking

Side stabilizers

Shockproof and decompressive silicone gasket at the kneecap What to Consider Prone to rolling down The open-patella Doufurt Knee Brace is designed specifically for people who are recovering from injuries, such as meniscus tears or ACL issues. Elements including an adjustable buckle and pressure belt, and springs on each side of the kneecap help create stability and drive blood flow to the area to reduce swelling and accelerate the healing process. The interior neoprene fabric absorbs moisture, while the exterior is a perforated mesh for breathability. Material: Neoprene, spandex, metal | Fit: Size S–XL



Best with Stabilizers Bodyprox Knee Brace with Side Stabilizers $17 at AmazonView on Bodyprox.com What We Like Side stabilizers

Patella gel pads

Breathable What to Consider Velcro can lose adhesiveness over time When it comes to knee injuries and injury prevention, immobilizing the joint entirely can put you at risk for further wear and tear. That’s why Bodyprox, a self-described “therapeutic gear” company, prides itself on its Knee Brace, which features an open patella design with a padded ring to support the natural position of the kneecap without undue pressure, as well as dual springs to absorb impact and insulation to warm the muscles, promote circulation, and reduce swelling while relieving pain. Made from a nylon-spandex fabric blend with an adjustable velcro strap, this brace is comfortably compressive and breathable and allows for a full range of motion. Material: SBR (styrene-butadiene rubber), nylon, spandex | Fit: One size fits most or XL



Best Hinged Shock Doctor Ultra Knee Guard Hinged Compression Knee Brace $75$69 at Amazon$60 at Walmart$80 at Dick's What We Like Bilateral hinges

Anatomical contouring

Odor prevention What to Consider Sizing is a bit complicated Does your health hinge on your brace? Your best bet is the Shock Doctor Ultra Knee Guard, which lifts the area around the kneecap to protect your joint, making it ideal for everything from proactive injury prevention to post-surgical joint protection. This top-rated model offers the brand’s highest level of support for moderate to heavy-duty activity. It’s extra supportive thanks to bilateral hinges (or hinges that pivot smoothly) with hyperextension stops (which prevent the knee from over-straightening) and impact-absorbing base pads (to protect the knee from excess pressure when you land after a jump). Two back straps cross over the back, adding extra stability, while four-way stretch spandex allows for movement. Material: Spandex, neoprene, aluminum | Fit: Size S–XXXL



Best Hinged, Runner-Up DonJoy Deluxe Hinged Knee Brace $120 at Amazon What We Like Bilateral hinges

Drytex fabric for compression and airflow

Open behind the knee to cut down on friction What to Consider Sizing can be inaccurate DonJoy was originally co-founded in 1978 by a Philadelphia Eagles offensive line captain, and the original products were braces for joints. So, it’s not surprising that this brand (which is now owned by the medical technology company Enovis) would appeal to elite athletes and anyone with a ligament sprain or who is recovering from a tear. The price point is not low, but this high-tech hinged option might be helpful for anyone who has to bend at the knee while they play or work, as the opening behind the knee allows for less chafing. Material: Polyester, spandex, nylon, neoprene | Fit: XS–XXXL

Best for Arthritis Modvel Compression Knee Sleeves 2 Pack $25 at Amazon What We Like Ergonomic

Comfortable under jeans or pants

Lightweight What to Consider Occasionally itchy (but less painful than some other braces) Modvel’s founder was inspired to start his company after experiencing knee pain himself. He was frustrated when he couldn’t find a knee brace that was both effective and comfortable. Thus began his consultations with orthopedic experts and his quest for innovation. Today, this California-based business focuses on addressing pain and maintaining comfort, so their Compression Knee Sleeves are designed to do just that. Made from a blend of nylon and latex, these braces are easily washable, breathable, and come in a wide range of sizes that can be worn all day. They are also especially helpful for osteoarthritis and minor strains. Material: Spandex, nylon, latex | Fit: Size S–XXXL



Best with Patella Gel Pads TechWare Pro Knee Compression Sleeve $17 at Amazon What We Like Inexpensive compared to other braces on this list

Comfort wrap for extra support

Gel pad surrounded the kneecap What to Consider Not adjustable The TechWare Pro’s aim is to keep its clients active. So often knee injuries can keep you from getting the exercise you need, but this accessible brace offers support without breaking the bank. The Knee Compression Sleeve gets a leg up from its donut-shaped patella gel pad that surrounds the kneecap to offer support and gentle compression. That element is bookended by spring stabilizers at the sides to encourage natural alignment for your joints. It’s good for reducing tendonitis and inflammation so you can keep moving. Material: Nylon, spandex, latex | Fit: Size S–XXL



Best for Runners DonJoy Performance Anaform Shin Splint Sleeve $30$15 at Amazon$30 at Dick'sView on Donjoyperformance.com What We Like Compression increases oxygenation to the muscles

Stabilizes joints

Easy to pull tabs What to Consider Velcro can snag when in contact with other fabric Runners with pain from repetitive motion and overuse of muscles may appreciate the DonJoy Anaform, which addresses common jogging ailments like shin splints. This compression sleeve has foam buttresses that add pressure to relieve pain in the calf muscles, which can radiate to the knees. This stabilizing style also features reflectivity for visibility at night, which is so important if you tend to jog in the evening. Material: Neoprene, lycra | Fit: Size XS–L



Best for Recovery Physix Gear Knee Support Brace $20$16 at Amazon What We Like Budget-friendly

Customer service oriented

Can be used on knee or elbow What to Consider Some customers found the fabric pilled after repeated use The customer is always right—at least according to Physix Gear Sport. And knee braces can be uncomfortable, even if they’re safe. So, based on feedback from shoppers, the company has continually tweaked its creations, offering Support Sleeves that are designed to help wearers feel as comfortable as possible. Offering light support as compared to a hardcore brace, these four-way compression accessories are ideal for promoting muscle and joint recovery, reducing swelling and soreness, and wearing in various scenarios. This version offers a better range of motion than a bulkier brace while still being supportive. Material: Nylon, latex, silicone | Fit: Size S–XXL



Best for Movement Bauerfeind GenuTrain Knee Support Brace $99 at Amazon What We Like Large size range

Machine washable

Stable What to Consider Some reviewers experienced wear and tear on the brace more quickly than they’d hoped If you're looking for a brace to wear during work or for long periods of time, this may be the pick for you. This medical-grade, German-made compressive brace is able to stay in place throughout the day without slipping down your leg thanks to lateral plastic stays that extend vertically down either side of the knee and keep the soft, knitted fabric stretched tight. It incorporates the brand’s signature Omega+ Pad, which secures the kneecap in place and reduces swelling, and a bendable viscoelastic gel material at the meniscus wings (or supportive pads that work with the knee’s c-shaped cartilage) that is meant to apply targeted massage to the joints and stimulate healing. Online reviewers noted that it was comfortable to wear during physical activity and that it felt comfortable and supportive on their knees. Material: Polypropylene, polyester | Fit: 0-7C

Best for Pain TechWare Pro Knee Brace $22 at AmazonView on Techwarepro.com What We Like Bi-directional support (as opposed to coming from a single side)

Open patella (or kneecap) design

Made in the USA What to Consider Does not come in size small This brace is lightweight but compressive, with a breathable material and open patella design, making it an ideal choice when it comes to relieving knee pain. In our research, we found that most customers who left online reviews loved that it kept their knees feeling stable and secure—thanks to three bi-directional straps and four stabilizers—and that it didn't cut off their circulation after they wore it for an extended period of time. Material: Neoprene, silicone | Fit: M-XXXL

Best Brace for Weightlifting Rogue 7MM Knee Sleeve View on Roguefitness.com What We Like Expert brand

Local manufacturing to create a self-sustaining community

Contoured seams and flexible compression What to Consider Don’t always last as long as some might hope With all the talk about the importance of incorporating weights into workouts these days, many people are spending more time squatting and lifting—which means they need additional knee support. Enter Rogue, the official supplier for USA Weightlifting, the CrossFit Games, and the World’s Strongest Man Competition. Its 7MM Knee Sleeves, which come as a pair and are proudly one of the only options on the market made in the USA, have extra thick SBR (or synthetic rubber) and neoprene construction to reduce knee strain during and after a workout, whether you’re Olympic training or just heavy lifting. Material: SBR/Neoprene blend | Fit: Size XS–XL

Best Shock Absorber DonJoy Reaction WEB Knee Brace $77 at Amazon What We Like Reaction web technology that shifts pain away



Developed by a world-renowned orthopedic surgeon



Takes on the shape of the knee

What to Consider Some customers have had trouble with returns and exchanges despite money back guarantee If Spiderman had a knee brace (and runner’s knee), it would definitely be DonJoy’s Reaction WEB Knee Brace. This innovative alternative to more traditional sleeves and braces employs an “elastomeric” web designed to pull pain away from the knee by absorbing shock and dispersing energy. Held in place by top and bottom adjustable straps, it stabilizes the kneecap or patella on all sides to bring it into proper tracking position. Plus, it comes in super bright pink, blue, red, and gray and a vast array of sizes. Material: Nylon and spandex | Fit: Size XS-XXXL