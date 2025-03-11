Personal Trainers Love These Knee Braces for Recovery and Compressive Support (2025)

Working out with knee pain can be a real, well, pain. Beyond the physical hurt, aching joints can make it tough to stay active and can hold you back from performing at your best. Enter knee braces, which make a real difference in terms of minimizing discomfort and offering support as you move. Sometimes called a “knee sleeve” or “knee strap,” these over-the-counter lifesavers help protect weakened muscles while still allowing for a full range of motion.
Most of these options employ compressive technology, which, according to certified personal trainer Dianna Falzarano, increases the amount of oxygen and blood flow to the area by applying gentle pressure. An added bonus? Knee straps can also support injury recovery and alleviate some symptoms of arthritis.
To find the best knee braces on the market, we conducted hours of research, evaluating each option based on its material, fit, and support, as well as a variety of potential issues and needs. After consulting an expert and considering dozens of models, we landed on these top-rated picks so you can determine the best option for you.
Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Best Budget:
Best Compression:
SALENeenca Professional Knee Brace at Amazon
Best for Injuries:
Best with Stabilizers:
Best Hinged, Runner-Up:
Best for Improving Sports Performance:
Best for Arthritis:
Best with Patella Gel Pads:
Best Overall
Shock Doctor Knee Compression Sleeve
What We Like
Compressive design
Moisture-wicking
Reasonably priced
What to Consider
May stretch out
Want to put your guard up? Shock Doctor is your brand. This company, which made its name with mouth guards, offers all kinds of support, healing, and protection products for athletes. Their Knee Compression Sleeve is made of vented neoprene with stretchy lycra bindings and a grippy silicone lining, which makes it breathable, comfortable, and moisture-wicking (which can mitigate irritation) with a secure fit.
This brace also comes in sizes small through extra-large and can be adjusted to accommodate the unique curve and width of each person’s leg. The compression provides gentle support while promoting patella (or kneecap) alignment and alleviating minor aches and pains.
Material: Lycra, neoprene, silicone | Fit: Size S–XXL
Best Budget
Equate Adjustable Knee Brace
What We Like
Affordable
Three-strap contouring
Compressive design
What to Consider
Fit is not universal
Equate–a health and personal care line under Walmart’s umbrella is able to offer support at an accessible price. This one-size-fits-most Adjustable Knee Brace has a three-strap system and reinforced buttress, so the wearer can control the intensity of compression, as well as a “comfort sleeve” to decrease discomfort behind the knee. It’s recommended by the brand both for athletes with knee sensitivity or weakened muscles as well as people who work on their feet all day.
Material: Polyester, latex | Fit: Adjustable
Best Compression
Neenca Professional Knee Brace
What We Like
Innovative spring knee support technology and exclusive patent
Patella gel pads, designed not to slip
Multiple color options
Climate pledge friendly
What to Consider
Runs small
Designed especially for pain recovery and sports protection (though the brand also touts its efficacy for arthritis), the ergonomic Neenca Professional Brace goes out on a limb. It is available in a range of colors, from pink to copper to basic black, and its patented design uses a combination of gel pads around the kneecap and double-sided spring stabilizers to keep the knee warm and joints lubricated. Silicone strips are meant to keep the brace from slipping, while thicker-than-average moisture-wicking material made from a blend of nylon and spandex creates extra, chafe-free reinforcement.
Material: Nylon, spandex, silicone, metal | Fit: Size S–XXXL
Best for Injuries
Doufurt Knee Brace Stabilizer
What We Like
Moisture-wicking
Side stabilizers
Shockproof and decompressive silicone gasket at the kneecap
What to Consider
Prone to rolling down
The open-patella Doufurt Knee Brace is designed specifically for people who are recovering from injuries, such as meniscus tears or ACL issues. Elements including an adjustable buckle and pressure belt, and springs on each side of the kneecap help create stability and drive blood flow to the area to reduce swelling and accelerate the healing process. The interior neoprene fabric absorbs moisture, while the exterior is a perforated mesh for breathability.
Material: Neoprene, spandex, metal | Fit: Size S–XL
Best with Stabilizers
Bodyprox Knee Brace with Side Stabilizers
What We Like
Side stabilizers
Patella gel pads
Breathable
What to Consider
Velcro can lose adhesiveness over time
When it comes to knee injuries and injury prevention, immobilizing the joint entirely can put you at risk for further wear and tear. That’s why Bodyprox, a self-described “therapeutic gear” company, prides itself on its Knee Brace, which features an open patella design with a padded ring to support the natural position of the kneecap without undue pressure, as well as dual springs to absorb impact and insulation to warm the muscles, promote circulation, and reduce swelling while relieving pain. Made from a nylon-spandex fabric blend with an adjustable velcro strap, this brace is comfortably compressive and breathable and allows for a full range of motion.
Material: SBR (styrene-butadiene rubber), nylon, spandex | Fit: One size fits most or XL
What We Like
Bilateral hinges
Anatomical contouring
Odor prevention
What to Consider
Sizing is a bit complicated
Does your health hinge on your brace? Your best bet is the Shock Doctor Ultra Knee Guard, which lifts the area around the kneecap to protect your joint, making it ideal for everything from proactive injury prevention to post-surgical joint protection. This top-rated model offers the brand’s highest level of support for moderate to heavy-duty activity. It’s extra supportive thanks to bilateral hinges (or hinges that pivot smoothly) with hyperextension stops (which prevent the knee from over-straightening) and impact-absorbing base pads (to protect the knee from excess pressure when you land after a jump). Two back straps cross over the back, adding extra stability, while four-way stretch spandex allows for movement.
Material: Spandex, neoprene, aluminum | Fit: Size S–XXXL
Best Hinged, Runner-Up
DonJoy Deluxe Hinged Knee Brace
What We Like
Bilateral hinges
Drytex fabric for compression and airflow
Open behind the knee to cut down on friction
What to Consider
Sizing can be inaccurate
DonJoy was originally co-founded in 1978 by a Philadelphia Eagles offensive line captain, and the original products were braces for joints. So, it’s not surprising that this brand (which is now owned by the medical technology company Enovis) would appeal to elite athletes and anyone with a ligament sprain or who is recovering from a tear. The price point is not low, but this high-tech hinged option might be helpful for anyone who has to bend at the knee while they play or work, as the opening behind the knee allows for less chafing.
Material: Polyester, spandex, nylon, neoprene | Fit: XS–XXXL
Best for Improving Sports Performance
Cambivo Knee Brace Compression Sleeve 2 Pack
What We Like
Four-way stretch for flexibility
Balances comfort and compression
High-tech flexible knit material
What to Consider
Not adjustable
Attention, athletes! The Cambivo Knee Brace was designed (in multiple colors) with sports therapy in mind. This sleeve may not be intended for healing from serious injuries like some of the more blinged-out options on our list, but it’s ideal for maximizing athletic ability and for preventive protection. Whether you're a runner, hiker, cyclist, ballplayer, or HIIT enthusiast, the stabilizing pressure and increased warmth for circulation, plus an anti-slip silicone grip, will minimize stiffness without sacrificing comfort.
Material: Nylon, latex, spandex, silicone | Fit: Size S–XXXL
Best for Arthritis
Modvel Compression Knee Sleeves 2 Pack
What We Like
Ergonomic
Comfortable under jeans or pants
Lightweight
What to Consider
Occasionally itchy (but less painful than some other braces)
Modvel’s founder was inspired to start his company after experiencing knee pain himself. He was frustrated when he couldn’t find a knee brace that was both effective and comfortable. Thus began his consultations with orthopedic experts and his quest for innovation. Today, this California-based business focuses on addressing pain and maintaining comfort, so their Compression Knee Sleeves are designed to do just that. Made from a blend of nylon and latex, these braces are easily washable, breathable, and come in a wide range of sizes that can be worn all day. They are also especially helpful for osteoarthritis and minor strains.
Material: Spandex, nylon, latex | Fit: Size S–XXXL
Best with Patella Gel Pads
TechWare Pro Knee Compression Sleeve
What We Like
Inexpensive compared to other braces on this list
Comfort wrap for extra support
Gel pad surrounded the kneecap
What to Consider
Not adjustable
The TechWare Pro’s aim is to keep its clients active. So often knee injuries can keep you from getting the exercise you need, but this accessible brace offers support without breaking the bank. The Knee Compression Sleeve gets a leg up from its donut-shaped patella gel pad that surrounds the kneecap to offer support and gentle compression. That element is bookended by spring stabilizers at the sides to encourage natural alignment for your joints. It’s good for reducing tendonitis and inflammation so you can keep moving.
Material: Nylon, spandex, latex | Fit: Size S–XXL
Best for Runners
DonJoy Performance Anaform Shin Splint Sleeve
What We Like
Compression increases oxygenation to the muscles
Stabilizes joints
Easy to pull tabs
What to Consider
Velcro can snag when in contact with other fabric
Runners with pain from repetitive motion and overuse of muscles may appreciate the DonJoy Anaform, which addresses common jogging ailments like shin splints. This compression sleeve has foam buttresses that add pressure to relieve pain in the calf muscles, which can radiate to the knees. This stabilizing style also features reflectivity for visibility at night, which is so important if you tend to jog in the evening.
Material: Neoprene, lycra | Fit: Size XS–L
Best for Recovery
Physix Gear Knee Support Brace
What We Like
Budget-friendly
Customer service oriented
Can be used on knee or elbow
What to Consider
Some customers found the fabric pilled after repeated use
The customer is always right—at least according to Physix Gear Sport. And knee braces can be uncomfortable, even if they’re safe. So, based on feedback from shoppers, the company has continually tweaked its creations, offering Support Sleeves that are designed to help wearers feel as comfortable as possible. Offering light support as compared to a hardcore brace, these four-way compression accessories are ideal for promoting muscle and joint recovery, reducing swelling and soreness, and wearing in various scenarios. This version offers a better range of motion than a bulkier brace while still being supportive.
Material: Nylon, latex, silicone | Fit: Size S–XXL
Best for Movement
Bauerfeind GenuTrain Knee Support Brace
What We Like
Large size range
Machine washable
Stable
What to Consider
Some reviewers experienced wear and tear on the brace more quickly than they’d hoped
If you're looking for a brace to wear during work or for long periods of time, this may be the pick for you. This medical-grade, German-made compressive brace is able to stay in place throughout the day without slipping down your leg thanks to lateral plastic stays that extend vertically down either side of the knee and keep the soft, knitted fabric stretched tight. It incorporates the brand’s signature Omega+ Pad, which secures the kneecap in place and reduces swelling, and a bendable viscoelastic gel material at the meniscus wings (or supportive pads that work with the knee’s c-shaped cartilage) that is meant to apply targeted massage to the joints and stimulate healing. Online reviewers noted that it was comfortable to wear during physical activity and that it felt comfortable and supportive on their knees.
Material: Polypropylene, polyester | Fit: 0-7C
What We Like
Bi-directional support (as opposed to coming from a single side)
Open patella (or kneecap) design
Made in the USA
What to Consider
Does not come in size small
This brace is lightweight but compressive, with a breathable material and open patella design, making it an ideal choice when it comes to relieving knee pain. In our research, we found that most customers who left online reviews loved that it kept their knees feeling stable and secure—thanks to three bi-directional straps and four stabilizers—and that it didn't cut off their circulation after they wore it for an extended period of time.
Material: Neoprene, silicone | Fit: M-XXXL
Best Brace for Weightlifting
Rogue 7MM Knee Sleeve
What We Like
Expert brand
Local manufacturing to create a self-sustaining community
Contoured seams and flexible compression
What to Consider
Don’t always last as long as some might hope
With all the talk about the importance of incorporating weights into workouts these days, many people are spending more time squatting and lifting—which means they need additional knee support. Enter Rogue, the official supplier for USA Weightlifting, the CrossFit Games, and the World’s Strongest Man Competition. Its 7MM Knee Sleeves, which come as a pair and are proudly one of the only options on the market made in the USA, have extra thick SBR (or synthetic rubber) and neoprene construction to reduce knee strain during and after a workout, whether you’re Olympic training or just heavy lifting.
Material: SBR/Neoprene blend | Fit: Size XS–XL
Best Shock Absorber
DonJoy Reaction WEB Knee Brace
What We Like
Reaction web technology that shifts pain away
Developed by a world-renowned orthopedic surgeon
Takes on the shape of the knee
What to Consider
Some customers have had trouble with returns and exchanges despite money back guarantee
If Spiderman had a knee brace (and runner’s knee), it would definitely be DonJoy’s Reaction WEB Knee Brace. This innovative alternative to more traditional sleeves and braces employs an “elastomeric” web designed to pull pain away from the knee by absorbing shock and dispersing energy. Held in place by top and bottom adjustable straps, it stabilizes the kneecap or patella on all sides to bring it into proper tracking position. Plus, it comes in super bright pink, blue, red, and gray and a vast array of sizes.
Material: Nylon and spandex | Fit: Size XS-XXXL
Best Simple Solution
Nike Pro Knitted Knee Sleeve
What We Like
Easy to use
Trusted brand
Signature Dri-FIT technology for moisture-wicking
What to Consider
Best for light impact or minor issues
When Nike says, “Just do it!” the lauded sports company might be talking about slipping on this super simple Knitted Knee Sleeve. Not over-complicated but well constructed, this 4-way stretch protective piece with foam padding offers the benefits of compression without the hassle. This is a great option that doesn’t require a lot of thought, and it’s made with Nike’s signature polyester-based moisture-wicking material instead of less breathable neoprene. Plus, its streamlined design and signature swoosh make it aesthetically pleasing with most workout looks.
Material: Nylon, rubber, and polyester | Fit: Size XS-XXL
Where We Stand
The best knee brace overall is the Shock Doctor Compression Sleeve. It is made of vented neoprene with a silicone lining and lycra bindings. It's breathable, sweat-wicking, supportive, and comfortable with an adjustable fit. However, if you're on a budget, you might prefer the Equate Adjustable Knee Brace because it offers comfy support and compressive protection to alleviate aches and pains without breaking the bank.
How We Researched
To compile this list, our team of editors and contributors spent hours researching the best products on the market, evaluating their key features in addition to reviews from customers and other trusted sources. Our team also consulted an expert for their opinions. We then used this research to choose the best picks to inform this article.
Attributes we evaluated for knee braces:
- Compression technology
- Materials
- Stabilizing innovations (gel pads, springs, patella rings, etc.)
- Mobility, fit, adjustability, comfort, and breathability
- Size and color options
- Price
- Brand recognition
What to Look for in a Knee Brace
- Material: Most knee braces on the market today are made of either neoprene or a thickly woven synthetic fabric containing a blend of nylon, latex, spandex, or lycra, which can be found in options like DonJoy Performance Anaform Shin Splint Sleeve, for example. Knee sleeves often have grippy silicone or SBR (styrene-butadiene rubber) linings to ensure they stay in place. Additionally, some have metal stabilizers or hinges for added support.
- Fit: One of the most important considerations when buying a knee brace is how it fits. These products typically come in multiple sizes, ranging from extra-small to extra-large (and often larger). The Shock Doctor Knee Compression Sleeve, our best overall selection, comes in a wide range of sizes up to XXL. Braces and sleeves are designed to be compressive and, therefore, fitted, but take note of models that run small to avoid constricting the area. Many knee sleeves are adjustable to help ensure a customized fit, which can be helpful, but the majority of customer complaints on all options are about having ordered the wrong size. So, do pay close attention to sizing instructions.
- Open vs. closed patella: Knee braces either have an open patella (with a partially exposed knee cap) or a closed patella (a fully covered knee cap). An open patella, as we saw on the Doufurt Knee Brace Stabilizer, offers a little more breathability while taking some pressure off the front of the knee. A closed patella—as seen on the TechWare Pro Knee Compression Sleeve—is generally better for circulation and heat retention, though both styles offer these benefits to a degree. In addition, some knee braces have patella gel pads or special cushioning around the kneecap. This feature helps protect the front of the knee while allowing it to move with ease and minimizing stress on the joints.
FAQ
What does a knee brace do?
In the context of sports therapy, the main purpose of a knee brace is to provide compression around the joint to encourage blood flow to the area, minimize swelling, and reduce knee pain. Falzarano tells Byrdie that compressive technology may also "help your muscles function better, increase your athletic performance, and reduce muscle fatigue."
How do you put on a knee brace?
The proper way to put on a knee brace depends on the design. With a standard compression sleeve, you'll slip your foot into the hole and then pull it over your bare leg up to your knee. If you're using a wrap-style brace, you'll place the back of your knee against the inner middle, then wrap it around and secure the straps.
How long should you wear a knee brace?
How long to wear a knee brace depends on what you're using it for—injury recovery, arthritis relief, exercise support, etc. A knee sleeve is typically worn for at least a week and may or may not be taken off at night for sleeping. Having said that, follow the instructions provided by your orthopedist or physical therapist if you're using one for medical reasons.
Why Trust Byrdie
Theresa Holland is an experienced writer with a background in health and fitness. For this roundup, she spoke with a personal trainer and researched the various purposes and key features of knee braces. She considered the materials, fit, style, and price of dozens of products and pored over user reviews before making her final selections. Theresa is a regular contributor at Byrdie, where she covers exercise equipment, workout apparel, and cosmetics.
Nora Zelevansky is a frequent exerciser and runner who could benefit from a compression sleeve or two. She has covered lifestyle–particularly beauty, health, and wellness–for publications including The New York Times, Vanity Fair, ELLE, Town & Country, the LA Times, Allure, SELF, and many more. She is also the author of three novels and one nonfiction book. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband, two kids, and enormous cat, Waldo.
One expert was consulted for this story:
- Dianna Falzarano is a Long Island-based certified personal trainer, functional strength coach, and pre-and-postnatal performance training specialist who also teaches Pilates, barre, TRX, HIIT, and Lagree. Her own method, Dynamic Fitness, is based on strength and functional movement exercises and centers on her personal motto: “training for life.”
According to ourDiversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find any knee braces from a Black-owned and/or Black-founded business. If you know of one we should consider, please email us atcontact@byrdie.comand we will evaluate the product ASAP.