Physical and Health Education Plan Lesson Notes According to the the Lagos State Scheme of Work for Primary 5 (Basic 5) Lesson Notes - ClassRoomNotes (2025)

PHYSICAL AND HEALTH EDUCATION

BASIC SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

TERM 1, TERM 2 AND TERM 3

PLAN LESSON NOTES AND SCHEME OF WORK

PRIMARY 5 (BASIC 5)

FIRST TERM BST

TERM 1 PHE LESSONS WEEKLY PLAN LESSON NOTES

WEEK 1 – Rhythmic Activities – Basic Movements

WEEK 2 – Demonstration of Rhythmic Activities – Marching, Galloping and Hopping

WEEK 3 – Demonstration of Rhythmic Activities – Singing, Game and Floor Dancing

WEEK 4 – Long Jump – Approach, Running up, Take off and Flight

WEEK 5 – Long Jump – Landing and Recovery

WEEK 6 – High Jump

WEEK 7 – Volleyball – Meaning, History, Facilities and Equipment of Volleyball (Primary 5)

WEEK 8 – Basketball – Meaning, History, Facilities and Equipment of Basketball

WEEK 9 – Football – History of Football in Nigeria

WEEK 10 – Personal Hygiene – Cares of the Body

WEEK 12 – Importance of School Health Programme

WEEK 13 –First Term Examination Physical and Health Education

SECOND TERM BST

TERM 2 PHE LESSONS WEEKLY PLAN LESSON NOTES

WEEK 1 – REVISION Revision of Term 2 Lesson Notes and Exam Questions WEEK 2 – HOCKEY GAME History of Hockey in Nigeria | Basic Skills in Hockey | Hockey Facilities and Equipments Primary 5/Basic 5 Term 2 Week 2 Physical and Health Education WEEK 3 – TABLE TENNIS GAME History of Table Tennis in Nigeria | Basic Skills in Table Tennis | Table Tennis Facilities and Equipments Primary 5/Basic 5 Term 2 Week 3 Physical and Health Education

WEEK 4 – SPORT FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENTS Maintenance of Sport Facilities and Equipments | Reasons for Maintenance of Sport Facilities and Equipments Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 2 Week 4 Physical and Health Education

WEEK 5 – PHYSICAL FITNESS The Concept and Components of Physical Fitness Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 2 Week 5 Physical and Health Education WEEK 6 – PHYSICAL FITNESS ENHANCEMENT Physical Fitness Enhancement Activities Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 2 Week 6 Physical and Health Education

WEEK 7 – Mid Term Test and Break

WEEK 8 – GYMNASTIC WITH FLOOR ACTIVITIES Meaning and Types of Gymnastics | Basic Gymnastic Activities – Floor Activities Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 2 Week 8 Physical and Health Education

WEEK 9 – GYMNASTIC WITH APPARATUS Meaning and Types of Gymnastic Activities | Basic Floor and Apparatus Activities Primary 4 (Basic 4) Term 2 Week 9 Physical and Health Education

WEEK 10 – RECREATION Meaning and Importance of Recreational Activities | Components of Recreational Activities Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 2 Week 10 Physical and Health Education WEEK 11 – INTRODUCTION TO DIRECTION Introduction to Direction | The Significance of Four Cardinal Points Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 2 Week 11 Physical And Health Education

WEEK 12 – Revision of Term 2 Lesson NotesLesson Notes

WEEK 13 – Second Term Examination Physical and Health Education Primary 5 Exam Questions

THIRD TERM BST

TERM 3 PHE LESSONS WEEKLY PLAN LESSON NOTES

WEEK 1 – REVISION Revision of Term 2 Lesson Notesand Examination WEEK 2 – FOOD AND NUTRITION Concept of Food and Nutrition | Sources of Food Nutrients | Nutritional Deficiency Diseases Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 3 Week 2 Physical and Health Education

WEEK 3 – DEFICIENT PEOPLE Characteristics of Deficient People | Family Size and Its Effects on Nutrition Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 3 Week 3 Physical and Health Education

WEEK 4 – JUDO MARTIAL ART Meaning and Types of Martial Arts | History of Judo and Importance of Judo Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 3 Week 4 Physical and Health Education WEEK 5 – JUDO RULES AND SKILLS Rules of Judo | Basic Skills and Techniques of Judo Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 3 Week 5 Physical and Health Education WEEK 6 – SWIMMING STROKES Basic Swimming Strokes – Freestyle, Breast Stroke, Backstroke and Butterfly Stroke Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 3 Week 6 Physical and Health Education

WEEK 7 – Mid Term Test and Break WEEK 8 – PATHOGEN Meaning and Types of Pathogen | Meaning and Types of Disease | The Symptoms and Their Prevention Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 3 Week 8 Physical and Health Education WEEK 9 – DISEASES Concept of Diseases | Signs and Symptoms of Diseases | Different between Sickness and Illness Term 3 Week 9 Physical and Health Education WEEK 10 – COMMUNICABLE AND NON COMMUNICABLE DISEASES Types of Diseases – Concept of Communicable and Non Communicable Diseases | Examples of Communicable and Non Communicable Diseases Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 3 Week 10 Physical and Health Education

WEEK 11 – ISSUES AND CHALLENGES IN PHYSICAL AND HEALTH EDUCATION Issues and Challenges in Physical and Health Education – The Effects Drug Abuse and Their consequences Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 3 Week 11 Physical and Health Education WEEK 12 – Revision of Term 3 Lesson Notes Consequences of Drugs Abuse on Individuals, Family and Society WEEK 13 – Third Term Examination Physical and Health Education Primary 5 (Basic 5) – Exam Questions

