Physical and Health Education Plan Lesson Notes According to the the Lagos State Scheme of Work for Primary 5 (Basic 5) Lesson Notes - ClassRoomNotes (2025)

PHYSICAL AND HEALTH EDUCATION
BASIC SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
TERM 1, TERM 2 AND TERM 3
PLAN LESSON NOTES AND SCHEME OF WORK
PRIMARY 5 (BASIC 5)
FIRST TERM BST
TERM 1 PHE LESSONS
WEEKLY PLAN LESSON NOTES
WEEK 1 – Rhythmic Activities – Basic Movements
WEEK 2 – Demonstration of Rhythmic Activities – Marching, Galloping and Hopping
WEEK 3 – Demonstration of Rhythmic Activities – Singing, Game and Floor Dancing
WEEK 4 – Long Jump – Approach, Running up, Take off and Flight
WEEK 5 – Long Jump – Landing and Recovery
WEEK 6 – High Jump
WEEK 7 – Volleyball – Meaning, History, Facilities and Equipment of Volleyball (Primary 5)
WEEK 8 – Basketball – Meaning, History, Facilities and Equipment of Basketball
WEEK 9 – Football – History of Football in Nigeria
WEEK 10 – Personal Hygiene – Cares of the Body
WEEK 11 – Meaning and Components of Health Programme
WEEK 12 – Importance of School Health Programme
WEEK 13 –First Term Examination Physical and Health Education
SECOND TERM BST
TERM 2 PHE LESSONS
WEEKLY PLAN LESSON NOTES
WEEK 1 – REVISION
Revision of Term 2 Lesson Notes and Exam Questions
WEEK 2 – HOCKEY GAME
History of Hockey in Nigeria | Basic Skills in Hockey | Hockey Facilities and Equipments Primary 5/Basic 5 Term 2 Week 2 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 3 – TABLE TENNIS GAME
History of Table Tennis in Nigeria | Basic Skills in Table Tennis | Table Tennis Facilities and Equipments Primary 5/Basic 5 Term 2 Week 3 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 4 – SPORT FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENTS
Maintenance of Sport Facilities and Equipments | Reasons for Maintenance of Sport Facilities and Equipments Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 2 Week 4 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 5 – PHYSICAL FITNESS
The Concept and Components of Physical Fitness Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 2 Week 5 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 6 – PHYSICAL FITNESS ENHANCEMENT
Physical Fitness Enhancement Activities Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 2 Week 6 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 7 – Mid Term Test and Break
WEEK 8 – GYMNASTIC WITH FLOOR ACTIVITIES
Meaning and Types of Gymnastics | Basic Gymnastic Activities – Floor Activities Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 2 Week 8 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 9 – GYMNASTIC WITH APPARATUS
Meaning and Types of Gymnastic Activities | Basic Floor and Apparatus Activities Primary 4 (Basic 4) Term 2 Week 9 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 10 – RECREATION
Meaning and Importance of Recreational Activities | Components of Recreational Activities Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 2 Week 10 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 11 – INTRODUCTION TO DIRECTION
Introduction to Direction | The Significance of Four Cardinal Points Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 2 Week 11 Physical And Health Education
WEEK 12 – Revision of Term 2 Lesson NotesLesson Notes
WEEK 13 – Second Term Examination Physical and Health Education Primary 5 Exam Questions
THIRD TERM BST
TERM 3 PHE LESSONS
WEEKLY PLAN LESSON NOTES
WEEK 1 – REVISION
Revision of Term 2 Lesson Notesand Examination
WEEK 2 – FOOD AND NUTRITION
Concept of Food and Nutrition | Sources of Food Nutrients | Nutritional Deficiency Diseases Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 3 Week 2 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 3 – DEFICIENT PEOPLE
Characteristics of Deficient People | Family Size and Its Effects on Nutrition Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 3 Week 3 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 4 – JUDO MARTIAL ART
Meaning and Types of Martial Arts | History of Judo and Importance of Judo Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 3 Week 4 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 5 – JUDO RULES AND SKILLS
Rules of Judo | Basic Skills and Techniques of Judo Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 3 Week 5 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 6 – SWIMMING STROKES
Basic Swimming Strokes – Freestyle, Breast Stroke, Backstroke and Butterfly Stroke Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 3 Week 6 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 7 – Mid Term Test and Break
WEEK 8 – PATHOGEN
Meaning and Types of Pathogen | Meaning and Types of Disease | The Symptoms and Their Prevention Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 3 Week 8 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 9 – DISEASES
Concept of Diseases | Signs and Symptoms of Diseases | Different between Sickness and Illness Term 3 Week 9 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 10 – COMMUNICABLE AND NON COMMUNICABLE DISEASES
Types of Diseases – Concept of Communicable and Non Communicable Diseases | Examples of Communicable and Non Communicable Diseases Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 3 Week 10 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 11 – ISSUES AND CHALLENGES IN PHYSICAL AND HEALTH EDUCATION
Issues and Challenges in Physical and Health Education – The Effects Drug Abuse and Their consequences Primary 5 (Basic 5) Term 3 Week 11 Physical and Health Education
WEEK 12 – Revision of Term 3 Lesson Notes
Consequences of Drugs Abuse on Individuals, Family and Society
WEEK 13 – Third Term Examination Physical and Health Education Primary 5 (Basic 5) – Exam Questions
