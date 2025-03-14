Pirate Trails - Walkthrough | Trophy Guide | Achievement Guide (2025)

Pirate Trails - Walkthrough | Trophy Guide | Achievement Guide
Difficulty: 2/10
Duration: 20 minutes
Offline trophies: All
Online trophies:None
DLC: None
Minimum number of playthroughs:20 levels
Number of missable trophies:0
Price: 4.99 € / 4.99 $
Trophies:22 (1P, 8G, 5S, 8B)
Arrr, mateys! Ready to set sail on an adventure full of challenges and treasures?
In Pirate Trails, you are the master cartographer of the seven seas! But instead of sailing, your mission is to chart the best course for pirate ships to collect treasures and safely anchor at the final port. Rotate and swap hexagonal tiles to create the perfect route – but beware, a wrong path might lead your ship straight to the Kraken!
What awaits you on this pirate journey?
30 challenging levels across three legendary pirate islands:
Port Royal (Levels 1-10) – The starting point for every great pirate!
Tortuga (Levels 11-20) – Where challenges become more treacherous!
Nassau (Levels 21-30) – Only the most cunning captains will reach here!
Mechanics that will make you shout “ARRR!”
Rotate and swap hexagons to connect the perfect path!
Collect all treasures before docking – a pirate who doesn’t seek gold isn’t a true pirate!
New challenges and mechanics as you advance through the biomes!
Ready to prove you’re a true sea wolf? Then board Pirate Trails now and show that your brain is sharper than a cutlass!
Trophy Guide | Achievement Guide
Legend of the Seven Seas
Earn all trophies
Pirate Trails is a puzzle game developed and published by Afil Games.
In terms of trophies, it is an easy game which can be completed in around 30 minutes:
Set Sail We Must
Complete the first level
Walk the Plank
Sink the ship for the first time
Ship Collision
Collide two ships for the first time
In level 11, make the ships collide
Initial Strategy
Swap one grid for the first time
Circumnavigation
Rotate one grid for the first time
Golden Treasure
Collect 2 different treasures in the same level
Quick Explorer
Complete level 5
No Mistakes
Complete level 10 without tips
Rookie Pirate
Collect your first treasure
Halfway
Complete level 15
Pirate in Training
Collect 10 treasures
Practical Rotation
Rotate 100 grids
Quick Strategy
Swap 50 grids around
Accurate Turtoise
Complete 1 level in Tortuga without sinking
Precise Route
Complete 5 levels in a row without sinking
Flawless Path
Complete a level with 2 ships without collisions
Sage of the Sea
Use tips for the first time
Royal Explorer
Complete Port Royal
Master of the Turtoises
Complete Tortuga
No Doubts
Complete 5 levels without tips
Treasure Hunter
Collect 50 treasures
