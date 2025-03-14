Pirate Trails - Walkthrough | Trophy Guide | Achievement Guide (2025)

Pirate Trails - Walkthrough | Trophy Guide | Achievement Guide

Difficulty: 2/10

Duration: 20 minutes

Offline trophies: All

Online trophies:None

DLC: None

Minimum number of playthroughs:20 levels

Number of missable trophies:0

Price: 4.99 € / 4.99 $

Trophies:22 (1P, 8G, 5S, 8B)

Arrr, mateys! Ready to set sail on an adventure full of challenges and treasures?

In Pirate Trails, you are the master cartographer of the seven seas! But instead of sailing, your mission is to chart the best course for pirate ships to collect treasures and safely anchor at the final port. Rotate and swap hexagonal tiles to create the perfect route – but beware, a wrong path might lead your ship straight to the Kraken!

What awaits you on this pirate journey?

30 challenging levels across three legendary pirate islands:

Port Royal (Levels 1-10) – The starting point for every great pirate!

Tortuga (Levels 11-20) – Where challenges become more treacherous!

Nassau (Levels 21-30) – Only the most cunning captains will reach here!

Mechanics that will make you shout “ARRR!”

Rotate and swap hexagons to connect the perfect path!

Collect all treasures before docking – a pirate who doesn’t seek gold isn’t a true pirate!

New challenges and mechanics as you advance through the biomes!

Ready to prove you’re a true sea wolf? Then board Pirate Trails now and show that your brain is sharper than a cutlass!

Trophy Guide | Achievement Guide

Legend of the Seven Seas

Earn all trophies

Pirate Trails is a puzzle game developed and published by Afil Games.

In terms of trophies, it is an easy game which can be completed in around 30 minutes:

Complete the first 20 levels and most of the trophies will unlock naturally.

Complete the first 5 levels in a row without sinking and without using tips

Complete level 10 without using tips

In level 11, make the ships collide

Complete level 12 without sinking and without making the 2 ships collide

Once you reach level 21, press the triangle button to start the ships and sink them and then press the R1 button to use a tip

Set Sail We Must

Complete the first level

Walk the Plank

Sink the ship for the first time

Ship Collision

Collide two ships for the first time

In level 11, make the ships collide

Ship Collision

Collide two ships for the first time

In level 11, make the ships collide

Initial Strategy

Swap one grid for the first time

Circumnavigation

Rotate one grid for the first time

Golden Treasure

Collect 2 different treasures in the same level

Quick Explorer

Complete level 5

No Mistakes

Complete level 10 without tips

Complete level 10 without using tips

Rookie Pirate

Collect your first treasure

Halfway

Complete level 15

Pirate in Training

Collect 10 treasures

Practical Rotation

Rotate 100 grids

Quick Strategy

Swap 50 grids around

Accurate Turtoise

Complete 1 level in Tortuga without sinking

Complete level 12 without sinking and without making the 2 ships collide

Precise Route

Complete 5 levels in a row without sinking

Complete the first 5 levels in a row without sinking and without using tips

Flawless Path

Complete a level with 2 ships without collisions

Complete level 12 without sinking and without making the 2 ships collide

Sage of the Sea

Use tips for the first time

Sage of the Sea

Use tips for the first time

Once you reach level 21, press the triangle button to start the ships and sink them and then press the R1 button to use a tip

Royal Explorer

Complete Port Royal

Master of the Turtoises

Complete Tortuga

No Doubts

Complete 5 levels without tips

Complete the first 5 levels in a row without sinking and without using tips

Treasure Hunter

Collect 50 treasures

