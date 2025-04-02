Planning an everything shower? These are the best hair removal creams (2025)

At the ripe age of 11, I decided to use the old, crusty, hair removal cream that had sat abandoned in my mum's cabinet since before I was born. Unsurprisingly, it severely burned, itched and peeled my skin off (it didn't help that I was also using it entirely incorrectly).
After that, I swore off hair removal creams in favour of using razors, electric shavers, at-home wax strips, and laser hair removal; none of which really "wowed" me. Until I finally decided to re-try depilatory creams last year and realised how far the formulas had come since I was a pre-teen. Now, in 2025, hair removal creams are actually the quickest, easiest way to smooth, hairless skin – without the physical/emotional trauma.
What are hair removal creams?
Lemme give you a quick rundown: Hair removal creams (AKA depilatory creams) chemically "break down the tight bonds in your hair proteins, making them weak enough to break off," says board-certified dermatologist Dr Karan Lal, MD.
Generally, you'll swipe on a layer of cream, wait anywhere from four to 10 minutes, then rinse or wipe it off. It's seriously easy, but if you use the wrong cream on the wrong body part, you could be left with burned and inflamed skin.
Our top picks for the best hair removal creams in 2024
On a mission to compile the best hair removal creams of 2025 for all skin and hair types, and preferences, I tested out a handful of creams and chatted with Dr Lal to find out more.
Now, keep reading for all of the best hair removal creams, like hair removal creams for dry skin, sensitive skin, bikini lines and more. Plus, learn how to apply hair removal cream, if hair removal cream is better than shaving and if hair removal cream is supposed to hurt (hint: it's not).
1
Best vegan hair removal cream
WooWoo Tame It! Hair Removal
Designed to be used in the shower (how convenient?), this hair removal cream from WooWoo is packed with naturally-sourced, nourishing ingredients. Think: soothing aloe vera and jojoba oil.
Suitable for your bikini line, legs and bum, this hair removal cream works to remove hair in just six minutes. And, best of all? It's totally vegan!
Key ingredients: Calcium thioglycolate (hair remover), aloe vera, jojoba oil
THE REVIEWS: "This is one of the best hair removal creams I've used," one reviewer wrote. "I don't suffer with irritation or redness after. It still has a smell to it but not as strong as previous creams I've used."
2
Best hair removal cream for a bathroom shelfie
Meltoway Hair Dissolving Cream Fairy Floss
TBH, we're sold on the name of this product alone. Who wouldn't want to rub 'fairy floss' on their skin?? What's more, this pretty pastel lilac bottle will look so cute on your bathroom shelf — making those everything showers feel all the more aesthetic.
Scented like cotton candy (yum!), this hair removal cream effortlessly works to remove hair with its gentle, botanical-rich formula. Softer skin will be yours within minutes...
Key ingredients: Potassium thioglycolate (hair remover), kaolin
Fragrance free? No
THE REVIEWS: "Brilliant product that works in minutes and seems to be much more gentle than other brands," said one happy reviewer, giving this a five-star rating.
3
Best hair removal cream for dry skin
Nad's 3-in-1 Hair Removal Body Butter
Most hair removal creams tend to be runny and lightweight, which is totally fine, unless you've already got dry, scaly skin that could use some extra TLC. Enter: This rich formula from Nad’s, which uses urea, glycerin, sweet almond oil and shea butter to help lightly moisturise and coddle your skin while the formula does its thing to your hair. Leave it on for four to six minutes and either wash it away in the shower or remove it with a washcloth.
Key ingredients: Potassium thioglycolate (chemical hair remover), urea, glycerin, sweet almond oil, shea butter
Fragrance free? No
THE REVIEWS: "This literally goes on like butter and leaves skin feeling like it also," writes one reviewer. "It doesn't burn or take a long time for hair to be removed. Will purchase again."
4
Best hair removal cream for coarse hair
Magic Shave Extra Strength Razorless Shaving Cream
£9.18 at Amazon$7.95 at Walmart
So, this cult-favourite hair removal cream (waddup 7,000 positive reviews) is actually geared toward removing thick facial hair, which is why it's ideal for anyone looking to remove coarse or curly hair from their body. Just slather on a thick layer of this shea butter-spiked cream wherever you want to get rid of hair, leave it on for four to seven minutes depending on the thickness of your hair, and wipe the hair away with a damp washcloth.
Key ingredients: Thioglycolic acid (chemical hair remover), shea butter
Fragrance free? No
THE REVIEWS: According to one tester, "I get bad razor burn on my bikini area and have been waxing instead to prevent that. However, I used this stuff the other day, and I was pleasantly surprised that it removed most of my unwanted hair and left me with no irritation."
5
Best facial hair removal cream
Nad's Facial Hair Removal Cream and Soothing Balm
£5.25 at Amazon$9.04 at Amazon$9.04 at Walmart
Need a gentle facial hair remover? Skip the irritating razors and wax and try this gentle hair removal cream instead from Nad's. It leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth, thanks to moisturising calendula and almond oils, without having to worry about patchy skin or nicks. If you're prone to sensitivity, definitely layer on a hydrating serum and barrier-repair cream afterwards to limit inflammation and dryness.
Key ingredients: Thioglycolic acid (chemical hair remover), sweet almond oil, calendula oil
Fragrance free? No
THE REVIEWS: "I was using this to remove both thick and thin dark hairs on my upper lip and my chin," writes one tester in a review. "It worked like a charm! I ended up leaving it on for a total of eight minutes. Honestly, I didn't think it would work as well as it did."
6
Best moisturising facial hair removal cream
Sally Hansen Creme Hair Removal Kit With Lotion
£9.47 at Amazon$9.99 at Amazon$6.99 at Amazon
Even though the hair on your face is NBD, you might still want to get rid of yours, and that's where this gentle hair removal cream comes in. Just smooth it on, wait five minutes and gently wipe it off with a damp cloth to instantly remove even the finest facial hair like peach fuzz. It also comes with a moisturising face cream that's filled with plumping collagen and moisturising vitamin E to keep your delicate facial skin looking glowy.
Key ingredients: Calcium thioglycolate (chemical hair remover), vitamin E, aloe vera, bisabolol
Fragrance free? No
THE REVIEWS: "This is a quick, easy product to remove upper lip hair," one reviewer writes. "I have sensitive, acne-prone skin and use prescription retinoids. This product does not irritate my skin. I can use it, and my skin won't be red, irritated, break out, or peel unlike a lot of other hair removal methods."
7
Best in-shower hair removal cream
Veet Pure Hair Removal Cream
Now 17% Off
£9.95 at Amazon
This in-shower hair removal cream looks like a creamy body wash but works like a depilatory, so you can one-and-done your hair removal before getting in the shower. Smooth the cream on your dry skin, wait just a few minutes (that's about how long it takes for the water to warm up anyway), then hop in and rinse away the cream, your unwanted hair and, you know, the rest of the day's grime.
Key ingredients: Potassium thioglycolate (chemical hair remover), urea, aloe vera
Fragrance free? No
THE REVIEWS: "This product is extremely easy to use," reads one review. "The cream is not thick, and it's actually like a lotion, so it feels good too. The product is one that I needed in my life for so long, and I am so glad I don't have to deal with using razors any longer because I will be using this instead."
8
Best hair removal cream mask
Nair Leg Mask Brighten & Smooth
Now 25% Off
£4.65 at Amazon$8.53 at Amazon$9.99 at Amazon
If you love how baby-soft your face feels after a clay mask, you've gotta try this hair removal version that's formulated with kaolin clay and charcoal powder. Reviewers swear by it for lightly exfoliating and softening their skin before shaving, which helps them get rid of legit any stubble whatsoever. But this formula is also depilatory, meaning it'll remove some hair from your legs, bikini line, etc. as you wipe it away.
Key ingredients: Calcium thioglycolate (chemical hair remover), kaolin clay, charcoal powder (exfoliators)
Fragrance free? No
THE REVIEWS: One tester writes, "I can't say how much I love this product enough. It's sensitive enough for my skin (only used once a week and a max of 10 mins to leave the mask on). I've always used this pre-shaving, and it has really helped with any coarseness, diminishing razor burn, saving time shaving, etc. I love this product and will continue to purchase it over and over!"
How do you apply hair removal cream?
When you're ready to apply hair removal cream, follow the directions, especially the length of time recommended to leave the cream on your skin. Every cream has different levels of thioglycolic acid (the chemical that removes your hair), so some creams can be used for 10 minutes, while others will start irritating your skin after four minutes.
You should always do a patch test on your upper thigh or arm 24 hours prior to confirm your skin can tolerate the formula before slathering it all over, says board-certified dermatologist Dr Karan Lal, MD.
Once you've confirmed the cream is suitable for your skin, smooth a thin layer of cream (or foam or gel) on the hair you want to remove and leave it on for the suggested amount of time, always erring on the side of caution the first time (i.e.; If they suggest five to 10 minutes, wash it off at minute five).
Then, use a warm, wet washcloth (or just water itself, depending on the formula) to remove the cream. Rinse your skin with a moisturising, fragrance-free body wash, and always slather on a gentle moisturiser.
How often can you use hair removal cream?
You can use hair removal cream as often as every three days, but you might prefer to wait five to seven to avoid irritation, or based on how quickly your hair grows back. How often you decide to use hair removal cream will fully depend on your hair and skin type.
Some hair types grow back quicker than others, while some might only need to use hair removal cream once a week or so. Luckily, hair removal creams tend to keep you hairless a bit longer than shaving, since your hair is dissolved from the follicle, rather than just trimmed at the surface.
Can I use hair removal cream on my private area?
Yes, you can use hair removal cream on your 'private area' (AKA, your pubic region). But keep in mind that the skin around your genitals is extremely sensitive, so you might have to take some precautions. Hair removal cream should never go inside your genitals, which can result in burning, itching and potentially an infection. I always check the packaging on my hair removal cream to make sure it's safe for my bikini line.
To make sure your skin can tolerate the cream – whether you're using it on your bikini line or any other area of your body – start with a tiny patch test 24 hours before you plan to use the cream by dabbing it on your skin, then wiping it off after four minutes to see if you have any irritation.
If you start to experience burning, redness, itching or discomfort, immediately wipe off the cream with a warm washcloth, wash your skin with gentle soap and water, then dry off and smooth on a soothing, fragrance-free lotion.
Does hair removal cream hurt?
Hair removal cream can sting a little bit, like when you use a chemical exfoliant, though it should ideally feel like nothing at all. And if it does, that's a red flag that the formula isn't agreeing with your skin and you should remove it immediately. "If your skin feels like it's on fire, wash the cream off ASAP and liberally layer on a 1 per cent hydrocortisone cream to help calm down some inflammation and itch," says Dr Lal.
Again, this is also why it's so important to not only patch-test 24 hours ahead of time, but to also follow the directions on the cream's package, as leaving a hair removal cream on too long can cause burning, peeling, dryness and irritation. And if you have naturally sensitive skin, you should avoid using hair removal creams on even more sensitive areas, like your face and bikini line.
Is hair removal cream better than shaving?
Whether you prefer hair removal cream or shaving depends on your personal preference and skin type. If you get painful, irritated razor burn or ingrown hairs whenever you shave, you might prefer a hair removal cream, which can be gentler.
But hair removal creams can also be too strong and cause burning and stinging for those with very sensitive skin (especially if you have eczema or keratosis pilaris), so you'll need to experiment a bit before making a decision.
Does hair grow back thicker after hair removal cream?
No, your hair won't grow back thicker or faster after using hair removal cream. Any hair removal technique that dissolves, shaves or trims your hair without fully pulling it from its root will leave the tip feeling a bit more stubbly as it grows back.
But hair removal cream is not actually causing your hair to grow back thicker, darker or faster – nothing but your genetics and hormones can alter your hair growth.
Does hair removal cream leave stubble?
No, hair removal cream doesn't generally leave stubble, because it dissolves the hair from the root rather than slicing it off on a jagged edge at the surface. But depilatory creams sometimes don't pick up all of the hairs, which won't necessarily leave behind stubble, but rather sparse patches.
In this case, you can pluck those individual hairs or trim them with a bikini trimmer, or wait three days to go over the area with your hair removal cream again (any sooner than that, and you can potentially experience dryness and irritation). As your hair starts to grow back, however, you might notice a little stubble, depending on how quickly your hair grows.
How to choose the best hair removal cream:
Determine where you'll use it
Whether you're using a hair removal cream on your legs, bikini line, underarms or arms will depend on what kind of cream you go for. Creams for your face and bikini line (like Nad's Facial Hair Removal Cream and Sally Hansen Creme Hair-Remover Duo Kit) tend to be a bit gentler and contain oils and ingredients that can help offset irritation on sensitive skin.
Creams for your legs or underarms (hi, Nair Clay & Seaweed Exfoliate & Smooth Leg Mask and Epify Hair Removal Cream), however, are a bit stronger for removing thicker hair, but will likely be too intense for other areas of your body.
Consider your skin type
If you have sensitive, reactive skin, look for formulas without potentially irritating ingredients, like essential oils and heavy fragrance, and instead pick formulas specifically created for sensitive skin, which tend to be filled with protective ingredients like aloe vera, butters, and oils. Those butters and oils (like shea butter and almond oil) will also come in handy if you have dry skin.
On the other hand, if your skin is super "tough", opt for a formula that'll remove your hair in the shortest amount of time – less time spent on your skin = less risk of irritation or having to apply a second layer. Often, these formulas will have labels reading "max strength," so you know which to choose. Our testers loved the SoftSheen Carson Magic Razorless Cream Shave for their coarse, curly hair.
Decide your ideal formula
You've got a few options when it comes to depilatories, like spray-on foams, wash-off creams and gel-based formulas. If you hate spreading a thick, goopy cream all over your skin (sticky hands aren't exactly conducive to TikToking), go for a spray-on foam. Or, if you hate doing laundry, try a formula that can be washed off in the shower rather than be removed with a washcloth, such as Veet In-Shower Hair Removal Cream.
