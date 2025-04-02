Planning an everything shower? These are the best hair removal creams (2025)

At the ripe age of 11, I decided to use the old, crusty, hair removal cream that had sat abandoned in my mum's cabinet since before I was born. Unsurprisingly, it severely burned, itched and peeled my skin off (it didn't help that I was also using it entirely incorrectly).

After that, I swore off hair removal creams in favour of using razors, electric shavers, at-home wax strips, and laser hair removal; none of which really "wowed" me. Until I finally decided to re-try depilatory creams last year and realised how far the formulas had come since I was a pre-teen. Now, in 2025, hair removal creams are actually the quickest, easiest way to smooth, hairless skin – without the physical/emotional trauma.

What are hair removal creams?

Lemme give you a quick rundown: Hair removal creams (AKA depilatory creams) chemically "break down the tight bonds in your hair proteins, making them weak enough to break off," says board-certified dermatologist Dr Karan Lal, MD.

Generally, you'll swipe on a layer of cream, wait anywhere from four to 10 minutes, then rinse or wipe it off. It's seriously easy, but if you use the wrong cream on the wrong body part, you could be left with burned and inflamed skin.



Our top picks for the best hair removal creams in 2024

On a mission to compile the best hair removal creams of 2025 for all skin and hair types, and preferences, I tested out a handful of creams and chatted with Dr Lal to find out more.

Now, keep reading for all of the best hair removal creams, like hair removal creams for dry skin, sensitive skin, bikini lines and more. Plus, learn how to apply hair removal cream, if hair removal cream is better than shaving and if hair removal cream is supposed to hurt (hint: it's not).